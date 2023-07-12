People: Princess Kate is a great mom because she’s not an aristocrat

Prince George will turn 10 years old on July 22, so People Magazine gave him a cover story this week which makes it sound like the heir’s heir is being raised by a single mother. That might even be true! In fact, it’s likely the truth. People’s sources emphasize that both Prince William and Kate are “working to ensure he has a normal childhood while simultaneously preparing him to someday take the throne.” Doubtful, but let’s see where this goes. Some highlights:
Normal vs. royal childhood: “It’s a massive balancing act,” one palace insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he’s also dipping into duties as a future monarch.” The insider adds, “He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy.”
George got an official role in a coronation. “He was terrific,” says a close family friend. Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, were aware of the pressure their eldest child would feel in the spotlight but felt he was ready for the task. Adds a guest, “The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part.”
George is great because Kate is so common: But at home, Prince George has a very different upbringing than previous heirs to the throne, thanks in large part to his mother’s childhood outside the royal fold. “Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time,” says a source close to the royal household. “She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day.”
Most evenings: Although they have the help of longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, Princess Kate regularly drives her kids to school and makes sure she or Prince William is home most evenings for their return. The family of five often gathers in the kitchen to make kid-friendly dinners and decorate cakes.
Carole & Mike’s heavy involvement: Kate’s parents are also heavily involved in Prince George and his siblings’ lives, with Carole Middleton taking George to his favorite candy shop, Mable’s Paint Pot, and on other outings in Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury.
Family foundations: Prince William and Princess Kate “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality,” says a close source, and the couple was expressly permitted by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties. “Royal families over the generations haven’t had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have,” says a friend.
“The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part.” The service was terribly white and “George played his part” is basically setting the bar at “the kid didn’t screw up.” Which is true, he did not screw up. He did fine. I think George is a normal kid most of the time, but he understands that he’s being treated much differently than his siblings, and that different treatment is reinforced at home and around the Middletons. But really, the point of this People story is to praise Kate for being such a normal mother. Only one nanny! So middle class! She’s not a Victorian mother! The bar is always set so low.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, cover courtesy of People.
I guess normal is relative, right? nothing about these kids’ lives will ever be “normal”. And the line about having “help” from Nanny Maria ……like she’s not the one doing the bulk of the childcare…..and “decorating cakes” in the kitchen….. they’re trying just a little too hard here with this story.
And kate did not grow up outside of aristo circles. She literally went to school with them. They might have treated her as an outsider but this isn’t the cinderella story these rags are trying to make it to be.
Also note that kate “regularly” drives them to school. That’s very vague and could mean a lot.
(During the battersea days the locals complained about the cars they used to drop off George and Charlotte and noted that it was rarely kate and William with them).
Yeah Becks1, that bit about Kkkhate gathering her kids around the hearth to make child-friendly dinners and decorate cakes was just too much. Sometimes writing embiggening, sycophantic articles requires the same vilgilance that accessorizing an outfit does – when you think you’re all set, take off one item. In this case, they should have dropped the cake decorating drivel.
They seem to be creating scenarios based upon past photos. Y’all remember that photo of Kate & the kids decorating cupcakes in one of her many kitchens? Don’t remember the occasion, but I bet they’re just spinning a yarn from that. And then the driving the kids to/from school–good gad, how many times are we going to have to read about that? And that’s based on what, one or two photos over the years? And I find it insulting to see all these articles about how the nanny ‘helps’–that nanny is doing her job, she is working for a living!
I always got the impression cooking “fun” things and baking with the children was the main thing Kate did with them – along with going swimming, to a tennis club, and on outings. Fun things, things that most children do with their cousins (same age or older) or older siblings.
The things I would consider parenting – feeding, washing, dressing, putting to bed, bath time, bedtime stories, comforting when they fall over, nursing when sick, helping with homework, the daily grind of cooking boring things, the nannies and cooks do.
Because those things are work. And Kate hates work.
It was reported once, the nannies bring the children down from the nursery to say goodnight before they go to bed. It was an article praising them for not being traditional aristocrats keeping the children locked in the attic. The children were “allowed” to come into the main house to say goodnight. So it’s not Kate or William tucking them into bed. It was reported when George was a baby it was Maria on the other end of the babycom at night.
Nanny Maria might be the only named nanny but we all know full well a ton of other people are involved in the kids day to day lives.
Yes, exactly! I’m sure there is at least one other nanny and then various other household staff who cook, clean, run the kids around, etc.
Uh oh going in on the aristocracy doesn’t sound like a wise idea. They will throw her under a bullet train instead of a bus. Is Horsilla putting this out there so the aristos will do the dirty work?
Right? That was a dig about being brought up in an aristocratic setting. Shots fired. Turnip Toffs, your move next.
I think this is coming straight from the Middleton camp. Too much glowy stuff about CarolE, and then there’s this:
“Prince William and Princess Kate “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality,” says a close source, and the couple was expressly permitted by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties. “Royal families over the generations haven’t had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have,” says a friend.”
Camilla wouldn’t praise Khate in that manner or say Charles gave them the ok to use their kids as excuses to not work.
Also, it’s interesting, because that paragraph basically admits that royal kids have screwed up upbringings. Where’s the rota’s performative outrage over admitting that.
I notice how they’re always ‘right’–W&K are doing their childrearing ‘right’, Kate never puts a foot wrong & is therefore always ‘right’. Must’ve been exhausting having Carole as a mom, she’s always got to be right & you have to do everything ‘right’. And ‘right’ is her way while ‘wrong’ is your way.
They were never given permission to work so little. They weren’t doing anything much before George was born. And Philip finally just retired in 2017 even though he had wanted William and Kate to step up a few years before that.
I just remember so clearly in 2017, when they were finally going to move into 1A full time and finally be “full time royals” and then Kate announced her pregnancy. I think my exact comment here was something like “man she is never going to work is she.”
@nic919,your so right, in fact the Queen pulled William up about it and told him that Kate needed to stop faffing around and work! Hence the title “Duchess Dolittle
George has already been pulled up about the way he was treating other pupils at school and telling them” you have to do what I say as I’m going to be king one day “, really takes after his father that one! And no sorry, this ideal home picture of them gathering around the kitchen together is rota bullsht because Billy boy doesn’t live there
What bullshit. She has turned her own children into show ponies, damning them as fodder for the tabloids.
How many articles have there been praising kate for dressing the children as Victorian relicts. That’s not normal at all. It’s not even what William and Harry had to endure.
People is so FOS nowadays. I saw something on YouTube that said they are owned by some right wing outfit too. Anyway, LOL that WanK are “allowed” to put family above royal duties. Whereas Harry and Meghan are supposed to leave their kids and fly an ocean away whenever “duty” calls.
Harry & Meghan aren’t required to do anything. They are “overseas.”
The Rota needs to reminded of that fact constantly. Harry and Meghan are not working Royals and therefore not required to come to anything.
Yikes. Is this a message to William? Are the marital troubles so bad he’s talking about taking the kids, or at least, the FFK? I can see a “you raise Charlotte and Louis, but I get the heir” kinda demand happening from Willyboy. Could this be Kate combating that? She could be setting up an “evil Will keeps George from mom and refuses to let him live a normal life by forcing him to be aristo” kinda narrative being set up.
Kate won’t get the heir. Stories may be forthcoming about George invited to tea with king Charles to get lessons on being a future monarch.
The common touch slant shows the aristos still don’t respect Kate. I wouldn’t be surprised some of the toffs side eye the Wales kids because of their Middleton lineage.
Well, at least the Middletons don’t have to concentrate on social climbing now. I see those kids as having abnormally boring childhoods, it’s still all about keeping up appearances for Kate.
Are they considering sending George to Eton? That’s not a normal childhood.
“Princess Kate regularly drives her kids to school and makes sure she OR Prince William is home most evenings for their return.“(emphasis mine)
So, both parents are not at home together in the evening? Sounds like split custody to me……
Yeah, considering that they don’t usually do engagements in the evening both of them should be at home.
Certainly sounds like William isn’t there in the morning.
Let’s not forget that it was around this time last year that we saw William arrive in a separate vehicle to greet George who then arrived with kate at Wimbledon.
And August was the commonwealth games in Birmingham when William and Charlotte arrived by helicopter and Kate arrived by train.
@Laura-Lee good catch on the “OR” in that sentence. That is very revealing, even if the writer didn’t intend it to be so. Why wouldn’t she AND William be home in the evenings for their return?
This article said the quiet part out loud. It may have been intentional.
That’s what jumped out at me, too. Why wouldn’t both of them being there be the normal thing?
The photo shopping on those green hat photos is really quite something.
Anyone else read the family of five gathering in the kitchen to cook family meals and decorate cupcakes as Kate, George, Charlotte, Louis and nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo?
The bar is set so low and she still needs the embiggening to cross it. And they still don’t get why this looks so bad…
I guess the Sussex kids got too much attention from their US July 4 Independence Day outing so the Middletons had to find something to center future queen mother Kate for PR?!? The fluff in that article is so thick….oh well you go Kate🤷♀️
I do hope those kids’ lives are not negatively impacted by that toxic institution. 🤞
George usually looks miserable. Poor fella. And that is a creepy People cover.
I don’t see that Kate is doing anything different than Diana, but because she comes from a middle-class background, they make it seem like she’s reinventing the wheel. Diana took the boys to amusement parks, McDonald’s, and to and from school. The biggest difference is that Diana also had a full schedule of engagements.
I agree with you. It’s all PR fluff for Kate. The propaganda machine is spinning to boost her for the public. The kids are being used to prop her up. I do hope that toxic institution does not negatively impact those children.
Poor George, I’m sitting here thinking back on the pics I remember about Harry , with his Toy gun, his binoculars, in a tank. Where are the pics of George playing soccer or cricket that he loves so much, what about the latest computer games the kids are playing . Or on a scooter riding around in one of the castles, his life is so stage managed, I see a lot of Kate in him (no personality) this is why the world will grow up to embrace Louis he has a huge personality, he is likely to be forgiven easily when he is falling out of clubs drunk or in a brawl
We rarely see Kate interact with George in public, which I think is a tactical move on willies part. I think Willie is making sure George is a daddy’s boy and doesn’t want my middleton influence on him. In the event of a divorce, Kate will rebrand as ‘mother to the future king’ so George is technically Kate’s way of staying within the royal fold, should Willie eventually kick her to the curb. Willie can’t have the middletons whispering in George’s ear when he’s older.
“Prince George has a very different upbringing than previous heirs to the throne, thanks in large part to his mother’s childhood outside the royal fold”
On behalf of Diana I feel offended by this nonsense. Diana embraced modernity and went out of her way to treat her two sons the same. She understood William had a different role to play in the future but didn’t act as if that made him superior to his brother. She was so loving and warm to them and to others that she is still remembered and spoken of 30 yrs later.
What does “middle class” Kate do? Reinforce the harmful narrative that her 1st born is more special than her other kids, uses her kids as an excuse not to work, and uses her kids when she needs a photo op. This cover has George on it but the entire article is designed to boost Kate. She’s just like any other stage mom who lives vicariously through their kid and uses their stardom to get what she wants. Until she dies she will use her position as George’s mother to remain relevant to the public and the monarchy.
Diana was the star and didn’t need to use her kids to boost herself or to excuse her behavior. She just loved them to the best of her ability. True we see her efforts more with Harry than William and clearly Kate is not a fan of how her husband turned out. But blaming William’s dead mother and not his live father is to much. Kate’s PR which states George is the best heir to ever be raised because I’m an awesome mom is truly awful. Especially when she’s proven to be just another throwback.
Great point regarding Princess Diana. She was a trailblazer royal. However, the toxic institution messed with her best efforts to modernize royal parenting and service. 😇
Carole and Kate should be ashamed if they are behind this article. It is in super bad taste considering Diana died at age 36. She was a great parent to Will and Harry but died tragically.
One issue I am not buying. I wish she had a cover with all the children. He is not “more special.” She’s still mother of all of them. She comes from New Money and has lots of help she is not a “better mother” since she was born a commoner. That story makes no sense.
Prince George and his siblings? That says it all. The other two don’t rate a mention. Charlotte is still direct heir now then Louis. I find this really emphasizing how “special” George is being treated. Not his fault but this cover story is over the top. Diana would be seen with BOTH her children. And both William and Charles would be mentioned. Also the Future King is nine years old and probably won’t be King for maybe 50 years. This is unfortunate story.
I will be so glad when all of the “sh**t” hits the fan, I am so sick and tired of all of them. They’re nothing but a bunch of grifters. If Harry wins, it possibly will.
I find it strange that these articles keep using the “school run” as an example of great parenting. Like, when I think of all the things you can do to show support to your children, driving them to school is at the very bottom of the list. When I was a kid I never cared how I got to school.
If you asked me, “how does your mom spend time with you?” I would’ve said something like: we have movie nights/go to the library/go to grandma’s house etc.
If these people are to be believed, I was neglected because I had to take the bus.
I think someone decided years ago that the “school run” was the be all and end all of good parenting and what “normal” people do so that’s why there’s such an emphasis on it.
honestly school drop off and pick up sounds like a nightmare to me LOL so I’m so glad my kids love the bus.
Kate staring at George in the carriage thinking: “When he is king I shall have all of the buttons!”
I know that the cameras don’t show everything but I can’t think of one moment where they’ve been in public that I’ve seen George express any affection towards his mother. I’m not saying he doesn’t feel it but he acts so reserved and distant, almost as if he barely knows her. By contrast, we’ve seen numerous photos of Diana and both of her boys where you can tell she was a mom to them and not Princess of Wales. Reading in Spare how ridiculously prickly and pompous she is, I can’t help but wonder how she interacts with her children.