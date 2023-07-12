Emily Blunt wore a minty Balmain for the Paris ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere: hideous?

Most big-budget movies try to hire at least one “fashionista” actress. The purpose is not to get the film to pass the Bechdel test (heaven forfend) but rather to give the promotional tour some pizzazz, so it’s not just meaty bros standing around and posing together on a red carpet. See also: Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel movies and Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick. For Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, he cast two fashionistas to perk up the promotional tour: Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. Pugh is a busy bee, so she could not join the cast for the first big premiere event this week in Paris. So Emily had to be the flower among the bros.
I guess Emily’s goal here was to provide the kind of fashion moment designed to go viral, either good or bad. Because this is hideous!! A mint-green satin Balmain with giant shoulder pads and a prissy color and neckline. Egads!!! I’m sure the idea here was that Oppenheimer is a period piece and maybe Emily wanted to evoke the 1930s/1940s. But I swear, most women didn’t wear sh-t like this during WWII.
Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy looks like he just asked me if I want to know how I’m going to die. He can’t wait to tell me. Either that or someone showed him a plate of cupcakes and he just froze like that dog Stains. His suit is actually nice, but the flesh-colored button-down and tie is very… unsettling.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
That dress is just awful.
Fugly dress, satin and that green belongs only on mint lozenges. She can do so much better.
My dear, this would look exactly right on Kate as she loves wearing kermit green!
I could totally see Khate choosing this for another “tour of the colonies.” So sad they’ve cut down on those fashion moments for us. 😂
I would really like the bottom half as a skirt paired with a nice crisp white top! Or maybe the dress would be improved simply by being in a different fabric? But yeah, as is, it’s a no from me 😬
I just like everything about the dress, the fabric, the color, the style, all of it.
i kind of like it too. or maybe the idea of it? i love the color, although i’m not sure she’s pulling it off. i just think it’s not fit right in the bodice, maybe?
These are delightfully terrible.
Um…. just no to that mint thing that is covering her body.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This post was enjoyable and hilarious, especially the part about Cillian Murphy and the dog. I went to the link and howled.
…and now I will never be able to look at him again without seeing Stains & the cupcakes – hilarious! Probably will be sitting in Oppenheimer, laughing inappropriately. THIS is why I love CB.
Stains has seen some stuff….
Are you sure that’s her? Her face looks totally different. I honestly can’t recognize her.
She’s been messing with her face for years and I really wish she would stop.
She’s been brushing against Instagram face for a year but she’s come out full Real Housewives here (the dress doesn’t help).
I agree, what happened? I remember her starting to mess with her lips and now she is almost in Madonna territory with that weird smooth skin where she looks like an older woman who has had work done to try and look completely wrinkle and crease free and she’s only 40!
I thought she looked different, drastically so. I thought perhaps it was the colour, it’s so bad for her complexion.
But she just looks shiny & it’s such a shame. She was pretty.
Love, love, love the colour and half of the dress. Change the awful collar/neckline and the padded shoulders, make it sleek at the top to carry the elaborate bottom half of the dress and I’d buy it.
I was slowly taking in the horror that is that dress. My eyes were recoiling away from that collar, and what the Dickens is going on at the shoulders?! And those sleeves- ugh! The bodice?! And then, the skirt…ahh… not hideous at all.
You just know Kate Middleton already has this sister wife dress on her Pinterest mood board already
That dress looks like something that would get the designer in the bottom two on Project Runway but not eliminated because the thing actually fits. I can hear Nina Garcia critiquing the fabric, the collar, the sleeves, and that color!
What did they mess up to make the stitching at the waist look like that? It’s like these are two different pieces and they slapped them together at the last minute. It does fit her well and I understand what they were going for but the construction is not good.
Hideous.
I think it’s the giant collar and the too long sleeves that make this look frumpy. But I’ve seen worse so its a “meh” from me. I don’t hate the color either and I’m not a fan of green.
As a fashion history nerd, I often lament what has become of some of the great fashion houses of the first half of the 20th century, and I don’t think any of them has fallen farther than Balmain. So many of their designs look cheap and ill-fitting, no matter who wears them. Case. In. Point. The bias cut and draping are actually fine, but the overall look is ruined by the sleeves, shoulders, and collar. A more matte satin might improve it. Her hairstyle is also a miss for me; it’s too period and makes the whole thing look costume-y.
I think the style/cut of the dress doesn’t match the fabric choice. The design reads very fall/winter but the fabric choice cheapens it. In a deep purple, burgundy, or black that dress makes more sense. In a crepe fabric, or in a peau de soie instead of bridal satin it would be a show stopper. But it looks like someone tried to make it read “summer” and it comes off looking like a party city costume.
Omg – 😂 – just spluttered out my morning tea, oops – that’s a brilliant Cillian Murphy description!!!!
That dress is as unforgettable the ‘future Queens’ taste…
It’s like they combined all of Rosalind Russell’s wardrobe into one dress.
Eurydice – You win the internet today!
I do see the nod to the 1940s and I think it could work in a different fabric and color. It also fits well. But that is Bad Bridesmaid Dress fabric if I ever saw it! Mint green AND shiny?! Yuck.
And yes, she is doing too much to her face. Why? EM is a great actress. That said, between the way she’s making herself look more plastic all the time and her recent rather snide comments about the United States (except Brooklyn!), a country in which she chose to live and where she has built a successful career, I am really going off of her.
I love the mint green color. Just not on this “dress”. Mint green has become one of my favorite colors although it doesn’t suit everyone. It would be spectacular on a different gown and a person with darker skin. Meghan, for instance, would rock mint green.
Oh, no…Everything about this dress is…wrong. The color, the fabric, the design – and then the styling takes that and makes it worse. Everything about this is severe, dated, and flat. Let’s hope she does better for the rest of the tour!!
Oh I dont think the dress is that bad actually. I think if the collar was different, and it wasn’t that hideous shade of mint green, it would be fabulous.
The first Cillian Murphy solo pic as you scroll down is amazing. He has such a dramatic face 🤣. I love your description of him!
Minus the mint colour, collar and shoulders, the silhouette is actually very flattering on Emily. I wish she would go back to brunette/darker hair and more fresh soft matte makeup though.
Lmao at your paragraph on Cillian, Kaiser! He looks very sunburnt…and unhinged.
I’m such a fashion noob, and I love reading the detailed comments by my fellow celebitchies about stitching, draping, fit, fabric, etc. Thank you fellow readers for keeping me entertained and educated!
“Cillian Murphy looks like he just asked me if I know how I want to die.” I scrolled a teensy bit further and the pic…I choked on my breakfast! I can’t stop laughing.
Bad or not the oversized collar, and over sized shoulder pads are very much in keeping with the styles of the 1940’s; the era in which the movie takes place. In fact I bet the dress is from their own archives of the era. Even the colour of the dress is a throwback. Context is key at a premiere for a movie about the atomic bomb and the WW2 era
I usually have a little something nice to say about any outfit but am at a loss for words here.
No dress should be that ugly. The satin, shiny material, and shade of green is unflattering.
What is she doing to her face? Too much already, whatever it is.
Cillian Murphy, who is generally gorgeous to me, looks terrible in these pics.
The nude shirt/tie is really ugly.
Nobody looks good or happy in these pics.
“Cillian Murphy looks like he’s about to ask me if I want to know how I die.” I almost spat out my coffee!! Bahahahahaha
Oh dear, that pic of Cillian Murphy really is….something.
I realized I kind of prefer him with his “Peaky Blinders” haircut.