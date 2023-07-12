Emily Blunt wore a minty Balmain for the Paris ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere: hideous?

Most big-budget movies try to hire at least one “fashionista” actress. The purpose is not to get the film to pass the Bechdel test (heaven forfend) but rather to give the promotional tour some pizzazz, so it’s not just meaty bros standing around and posing together on a red carpet. See also: Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel movies and Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick. For Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, he cast two fashionistas to perk up the promotional tour: Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. Pugh is a busy bee, so she could not join the cast for the first big premiere event this week in Paris. So Emily had to be the flower among the bros.

I guess Emily’s goal here was to provide the kind of fashion moment designed to go viral, either good or bad. Because this is hideous!! A mint-green satin Balmain with giant shoulder pads and a prissy color and neckline. Egads!!! I’m sure the idea here was that Oppenheimer is a period piece and maybe Emily wanted to evoke the 1930s/1940s. But I swear, most women didn’t wear sh-t like this during WWII.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy looks like he just asked me if I want to know how I’m going to die. He can’t wait to tell me. Either that or someone showed him a plate of cupcakes and he just froze like that dog Stains. His suit is actually nice, but the flesh-colored button-down and tie is very… unsettling.