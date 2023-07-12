“Wow, the ‘Wonka’ trailer really has a weird tonal problem” links

True story: I avoided watching the Wonka trailer for 24 hours, so I’m just watching it for the first time now and… wow, they really got the tone wrong. They made this Roald Dahl character into a Disney hero? [OMG Blog]

Tom Cruise is a total pro at press junkets & movie promotion. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Joy Ride, a raunchy romp. [Pajiba]

Sara Bareilles’ glasses are awful & unflattering. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Lawrence went to a Pilates class in LA. [Just Jared]

Fox announces their fall premiere line-up. [Seriously OMG]

Iowa Republicans passed a six-week abortion bill. [Jezebel]

Camila Cabello is on vacation in Greece. [Egotastic]

This dentist is telling people to protect their teeth by avoiding citrus & bread? I mean, I get that dentists don’t want people to drink soda, but bread? [Buzzfeed]

Yikes, please stop getting vampire facials. [Towleroad]

Sofia Carson wore a cute Giambattista Valli dress. [RCFA]