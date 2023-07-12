Alexa Nikolas: Jonah Hill ‘shoved his tongue down my throat’ when I was 16

Alexa Nikolas is 31 years old, but she’s been acting since she was a kid. She’s best known for her role in Zoey 101. During her teen years, she would get invited to Hollywood parties and she was often hanging out with men in their 20s and 30s. Following Sarah Brady’s Instagram receipts of Jonah Hill’s emotional abuse during their relationship (2021-2022), Alexa decided to share her Jonah Hill story:
Jonah Hill has been accused of “predatory behavior” by Alexa Nikolas, the former child star of Zoey 101 fame, in a thread posted to Twitter over the weekend, recounting an alleged incident from the time she was 16. Nikolas’ comments were prompted by a series of recent Instagram posts by Hill’s one-time girlfriend Sarah Brady, in which she accused the actor of being an “emotionally abusive”, “misogynist narcissist.”
Wrote Nikolas in her first tweet on July 8th, “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house.”
Nikolas claimed that at the party, Hill, “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”
In response to an inquiry by Deadline, Marty Singer, a litigation attorney for Hill, called Nikolas’ accusations “a complete fabrication” adding that “it never happened.”
Singer went on to call Nikolas a “demonstrably unreliable” source and “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.”
Said the actress later in her Twitter thread, “I’ve been traumatized by men in hollywood. It’s truly sad the traumatic events I have lodged in my body and mind. Things have to change.”
It’s true that Alexa also name-checked other Hollywood men as abusive or abuser-adjacent, like Justin Long. Alexa said that Long often hosted parties for teenage girls at the house he shared with Jonathan Togo, and Alexa alleges that Togo was sleeping with a 16/17 girl at the time. She also name-checks Seth Macfarlane too. You can see her the start of her thread below. I believe her, and I think it’s interesting that Jonah’s lawyer is Marty Singer, one of the biggest names in “celebrity lawyers.” Marty Singer is getting involved in Alexa Nikolas’s tweets… but not Sarah Brady’s receipts.
🧵After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him.
Sarah got the ball rolling and now more stories are coming to light. It just never ends. You hope things will change but they don’t. It’s really awful and frustrating.
Oh, come on. Why would adult men host house parties for teenaged girls? It’s not for intellectual discussion.
Came here to say this. I mean, she makes it sound like this is just business as usual which it probably is.
Absolutely, business as usual. I’m not a pearl-clutching person, but it’s just so obvious. And what are these men going to say through their high-priced lawyers? Oh, we behaved like perfect gentlemen, we don’t look at their bodies, we care about their minds, we didn’t lay out the booze, just a nice cup of tea, and we sent them home early so they could get a good night’s sleep.” I mean, seriously.
Not Seth McFarlane! Ugh.
I’m not at all surprised about this with Hill and disappointed but not that shocked with Justin Long. But I love SM and man, it would suck if he were a predator too.
@AnneL, same when it comes to Seth! I crush on him HARD because of his wicked sense of humor (he’s cute, too IMO). I watched that documentary with Jonah and his “therapist” but shut it off because it was SO bad.
as soon as I saw the news stories about his controlling behavior with a woman on her mid-twenties with an established career, I assumed we would find out he was a predator of younger, less assertive and less worldly people. A little shocked at just how young.
She’s probably a serial accuser because it serially happened. Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to sexual misconduct involving child stars. Shirley Temple was getting flashed by producers almost 90 years ago, and conditions don’t seem to have improved very much in the interim.
Exactly. Men talk and discuss who has had which one and which ones are easy to exploit. Even the “good” ones/your favorites. A girl/woman in Hollywood who’s been abused by more than one person is telling the absolute truth. Hey, ladies. Do not put any of your Hollywood faves on a pedestal. No one. Not one. Not the liberalist of the liberal, because most of them have let you down, you just don’t know it yet.
This 👆. A thousand times this!
I don’t have Twitter and refuse to support that douche lobster Elon, so I will take your word on what was tweeted.
“Marty Singer is getting involved in Alexa Nikolas’s tweets… but not Sarah Brady’s receipts.“ Yeah, Marty Singer doesn’t believe that Alexa has receipts and that people will believe the word of s 16-year old who went to parties with grown men. Gross!
I believe it’s also ease of prosecution. It’s much easier to go after the person alleging assault for defamation, than it is to go after the person who has simply posted screenshots. I don’t think they could legally go after Sarah for what she has done so far.
Jonah won’t get legally involved in the messages Brady shared because he’s maintaining there’s nothing wrong with the content of the messages. Plenty of people on the internet don’t see what’s wrong with them either, so no defamation case (even though we here at CB can see the abuse).
Has she name checked other actors? Sure. But does it all seem tremendously credible? YES. Seth Macfarlane didn’t even bother trying to hide his obsession with teenage actresses like Amanda Bynes etc. back in the day. Then he poached that actress from his own show, Halston Sage, when she was twenty years younger AND his employee – and Togo was literally arrested for felony domestic violence! – I mean, it hardly seems like a radical stretch to me that men who are out and out creeps in public are even creepier in private.
Wow. I didn’t know this about Seth and I am so, so disappointed to read this. I thought he was a decent sort. UGH.
Seth Macfarlane had always had creep energy. He dated Emilia Clarke when she was really young too
A lot of victim blaming in that thread. We need another MeToo movement.
We sure do. Most women have a story like Alexa’s or worse, yet people fall all over themselves to vilify women in the defense of credibly accused men.
It’s so disgusting to see that gaslighting like this is STILL the M.O.
This attorney calling her a serial liar is so infuriating, I just want to believe her even more. Why were these grown ass 30 year oldish men inviting high school aged girls to house parties? Let’s do the math. Sure, Jonah’s the credible witness in this story, Chad.
As a child on TV for a notorious show, yeah, she no doubt has a LOT of accusations she could make and hasn’t yet.
“ Singer went on to call Nikolas a “demonstrably unreliable” source and “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.”
Ohhh, he’s so close to getting it!
But seriously, Singer is acting like there hasn’t been an avalanche of MeToo reveals since 2017. Hollywood men have ALWAYS preyed on young girls. ALWAYS.
Also, good for Alexa for naming names. I hope she has support and protection.
I can’t help but remember the scene in “Annie Hall,” which came out in the 1970s, where Woody Allen’s character goes to Los Angeles and is picked up at the airport by a friend who is in the business out there. The friend is mad because he got interrupted while having (or trying to have) a threesome with teenaged twins. 16, maybe 17 years old. And he’s like “Twins, Max! Twins!”
It was a line that got a laugh at the time, but now it’s just so disturbing.
“It never happened” B!TCH WERE YOU THERE!?!??!