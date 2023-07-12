Prince Harry & Meghan’s Netflix series got nominated for a HCA TV Award

The Emmy nominations come out today. As I get older, I care less about the Emmys, honestly – there’s so much good TV and so much great “niche” content, it feels like the Emmys are such a throwback to a different time, a time when network television and mainstream, water-cooler programming were the center of everything. Anyway, I expect that Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docu-series will get nominated for an Emmy in some “Outstanding Docuseries” category or something. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series is already nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award. The 2023 HCA TV Awards just announced their nominations for the Creative Arts. Here’s H&M’s category:
Best Streaming Nonfiction Series:
Harry & Meghan (Netflix)
Prehistoric Planet 2 (Apple TV+)
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)
Rennervations (Disney+)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)
They’re up against The 1619 Project? Hm. Honestly though, this category is kind of chaotic and it just shows how the “docuseries” and “nonfiction series” category has been expanded. Anyway, I’m happy for the Sussexes and their Netflix series really was good. I wish they would do another docuseries, honestly. I wish Meghan would do a cooking show too.
Yes, to the cooking show! Along with maybe some socal food and travel destinations. I’m sorry but I’d watch that in a second. Anyways congrats to Liz Garbus and her team and Harry and Meghan.
You know what I would love for a cooking show? All those little worthy groups who put out a fundraising cookbook, what if Meaghan met with them, discussed their charity and made one or two recipes from the cookbook? What a boost for those organizations!
That’s a fabulous idea – I love it!
I am truly curious. Why do you and Kaiser want Meghan to do a cooking show? What would you want the focus of the show to be (ex. vegan, Mediterranean, et al.)? Would you want Meghan to host it or just produce it?
I dont want her to do a straight cooking show, but I think some kind of food related show would be a great fit for her (travel and local restaurants, something like that.) She is knowledgeable about food and likes to cook; she has an engaging personality on screen, and she makes people feel comfortable very quickly. I think those qualities would make her a good host of a food-related show.
If Meghan did an Anthony Bourdain style (RIP to his sweet soul) travel-cooking series I would lose my shit with excitement. Cooking and eating with locals at little known “hole in the walls”, setting up collabs with community kitchens + small businesses to generate more buzz for their cuisine and establishments, oh my goodness. Obviously with the chil’ren it would probably be a limited series but it would be so freakin good! The Archwell foundation could generate so much good charity with something like that.
I love this idea!!
Isn’t Archewell already collaborating with World Kitchen? I thought I read they donated money for kitchens to be built in certain countries prone to natural disasters. I could easily see a documentary done on their work. I also read that a lot of these kitchens that get set up keep doing stuff for the community after a disaster is over.
How wonderful for Liz & the Sussexes to be nominated! Meghan & Harry are starting off strong as Producers!
There is stiff competition with the 1619 project but nowadays there is so much content to choose from its a honor to be noticed and nominated.
I’m not surprised since it’s outstanding and grateful it’s being recognized as the fine work it is. Congrats to the whole team!
Good for the Sussexes they deserve to be nominated and I hope they win but are up against some stiff competition. What’s that sound I hear bashing of teeth things being thrown an incandescent rage tantrum ? Let’s see what the royal cult and tabloids will spew.
Being nominated for an award is an awfully strange way to mark “the beginning of the end” of their brand, isn’t it?
I would LOVE to watch Meghan in a cooking show, or any sort of lifestyle programming, really. I always feel like I missed out on The Tig since I didn’t know who she was back then, and I want to make up for that.
. The nomination for Harry and Meghan is indeed a win for them and their production team. But Nicole Hannah Jones 1619 Project should win because of the historical significance of the 1619 project. I think even the Sussexes would be supportive of a win for Hannah Jones.
Congratulations to harry and Meghan. Well deserved
Yes a cooking show from Meghan!!!
Yay, that’s awesome!!
I agree re: the Emmys. I feel like that awards show is just sliding into irrelevance.
Good for them. They probably won’t win but to be nominated is good for their reputation as producers.
I have always enjoyed the music selected for the closing credits of each episode, My particular favorite was Leslie Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” at the close of episode four. Very clever!
Take that, Incandescent, Royal Rota, and the Courtier Vipers.
Proud of them for being nominated! What was it that dingbat from Australia said about the Sussexes being “shunned” by Hollywood?
Congrats to Harry and Meghan and the team.
A cooking documentary about food and charitable outreach with the Together Hubb Kitchen and World Central Kitchen, Salaam Shalom Kitchen in Nottingham UK and a Clvr Blend charitable outreach segment
Congrars to the Sussexes for their nomination. There is stiff competition, especially the 1619 Project, but the nod from the industry is good for the brand. Cue the BM for the temper tantrums because they now have egg on their face (again) for predicting the Sussex career demise. Spotify and UTA look like idiots too.
How about a show featuring all those who cook for the homeless and those unable to provide adequate nutrition on their own? Meghan could host and introduce.
Or a show on food insecurity and food deserts. How hard it is to eat healthy when you live in some areas. You can’t access fresh fruit and vegetables but there is a fast food restaurant on every corner.
@Snuffles, that would be brilliant, we could also see how community cooking can be so good for every neighbourhood. Different people in the local area contributing whatever they can, then turning it all into something that feeds all the families. I remember when Megan spent days in the Grenfell kitchen, helping the survivors cook meals with whatever they had. She bought a lot of the produce herself and then helped them produce and publish a cook book which raised a lot of money for them. She is still in contact with them even now, also, BIG congratulations for the nomination, because that in itself is a massive achievement. Stand by for the British rags launching a big suck up campaign for the useless Royal reps over here and finding ways to dig at Harry and Megan.