Prince Harry & Meghan’s Netflix series got nominated for a HCA TV Award

The Emmy nominations come out today. As I get older, I care less about the Emmys, honestly – there’s so much good TV and so much great “niche” content, it feels like the Emmys are such a throwback to a different time, a time when network television and mainstream, water-cooler programming were the center of everything. Anyway, I expect that Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docu-series will get nominated for an Emmy in some “Outstanding Docuseries” category or something. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series is already nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award. The 2023 HCA TV Awards just announced their nominations for the Creative Arts. Here’s H&M’s category:

Best Streaming Nonfiction Series:

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet 2 (Apple TV+)

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)

Rennervations (Disney+)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

They’re up against The 1619 Project? Hm. Honestly though, this category is kind of chaotic and it just shows how the “docuseries” and “nonfiction series” category has been expanded. Anyway, I’m happy for the Sussexes and their Netflix series really was good. I wish they would do another docuseries, honestly. I wish Meghan would do a cooking show too.