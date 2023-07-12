Vanna White worries that ‘Wheel of Fortune’ producers see her as ‘replaceable’

When Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune, suddenly the spotlight was on Vanna White and whether she would stay. Vanna wants to stay, and she was already negotiating her new contract with her new ballbuster lawyer when Sajak announced his retirement. As it turned out, Vanna hired the lawyer because she hasn’t gotten a raise in 18 years, and she’s asking for half of what Pat Sajak made – he made about $15 million per year, so she probably wants about $7.5 million a year, as opposed to the $3 million she’s made annually for the past 18 years. When Ryan Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s replacement, I had a really bad feeling that Seacrest would find some way to oust Vanna. Well, guess what? Vanna’s getting the vibe that producers believe she’s “replaceable.”
Vanna White feels like Wheel Of Fortune bosses think she is ‘replaceable’ and have a ‘lack of respect for her’ after they hired Ryan Seacrest as longtime host Pat Sajak’s successor without offering her a chance to take on the role. A source close to White, 66, told DailyMail.com exclusively that she was ‘disappointed’ that they made a decision about Seacrest, 48, so quickly – with show executives announcing Seacrest as the new host less than two weeks after Sajak, 76, publicly revealed he was retiring.
‘She was disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job, or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement,’ the insider said. ‘She didn’t assume they would be making the announcement of his replacement so soon.’
The source was quick to emphasize White had ‘nothing but respect for Ryan and will be happy to work with him, but it just shows a lack of respect in her eyes that they have for her. She wants to be with the show for as long as she wants to be on the show, on her terms. She believes she deserves it,’ the insider added.
‘It is a major uphill battle, especially when money is involved and she sees the writing on the wall that they think she is replaceable. There will be lots of negotiations, but if she gets replaced and is not given a new contract, she will be beyond heartbroken. This has been her life, it would be just as powerful as a death if she doesn’t continue with the show.’
The insider further elaborated the transition that the retirement of Wheel’s longtime executive producer Harry Friedman, 76, in August 2019 was what initially seemed to set in motion a new era for the game show.
‘Things got a little bit different with the show for Pat and Vanna during COVID, as the atmosphere changed on set once [Harry] left the show and retired,’ they said. ‘It just wasn’t the same vibe… Nobody dislikes anyone, it is just different, and the leverage that Pat and Vanna once had is not there anymore. Pat saw the writing on the wall and thought if there was ever a time to leave, now would be that time.’
As for Vanna, the source added: ‘She usually… keeps to herself, comes to work, does her thing, and leaves. She is friendly with everyone, but with the new regime, she doesn’t have the clout she once had, is no longer bulletproof, and is unfortunately made to feel replaceable. She doesn’t want to retire and leave the show, so she really hopes she doesn’t get pushed out. That is the last thing on her list to happen, she wants to stay, but she also wants it to be fair and is going to fight for what she believes in and what she deserves.’
Who knew that Wheel of Fortune had all of these backroom politics and in-fighting to the point where Sajak and White would need “leverage” with one particular producer? I guess the corporate perspective was “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” – Vanna and Pat provided an ocean of stability for the game show, but now that Sajak is out, the business believes that it’s worth exploring all kinds of other options. Which I sort of understand from a cold, business perspective. But I think the WoF bosses are really underestimating Vanna’s popularity, and her ability to do reputational damage to the show if she’s treated poorly or fired outright.
A boss that doesn’t give a raise for 18 years, doesn’t value the employee. I wouldn’t be surprised if they replace her with a younger, less expensive female.
Did she say she ever asked for a raise? If she never asked, then why would she get a raise? She needed better representation. Also, she has a right to feel replaceable, because in Hollywood she is. They probably want some young influencer to take her place, one with a huge social media following. But then again, would young people tune in to this show? Probably not.
Are you the champion for the oppressor on every thread now?
No, I agree. You wanna raise? Ask for it. Her managers should have been on that. They failed her.
It’s seems like it would be a mistake to add Ryan and then another person at the same time. WoF audiences are probably older and want to feel some sense of continuity. I really don’t think the audience wants to see Vanna replaced with some younger model. You’d think the producers would get that. Ryan and some random starting at the same time would be a totally different show. Maybe the producers want that but it doesn’t seem wise.
I so agree. My grandparents had a rocky time with all the changes on DWTS and Regis and Kelly lol. This is probably even more beloved!
They don’t need to bring in some random person, they might keep continuity by bringing in Sajak’s daughter who has filled in multiple times for Vanna.
Torch passing and all that…
Lol, not sure that would be a torch passing. That would be a torch flaming out a former coworker.
Vanna White has been turning letters on this show for decades. She’s very “fortunate” to only be finding out now that misogyny exists. Her pay in proportion to Sajak’s should have clued her in to the fact that she’s replaceable years ago. Better late than never.
The producers absolutely see Vanna as replaceable. If they genuinely appreciated and valued all the work, on stage and in promos, Vanna did they wouldn’t have screwed her over on her salary.
And you know Ryan got a sweetheart deal that includes producing credit and back end pay. He’ll probably end up making more than Pat did.
I’m honestly wondering how much Ryan is getting paid. Has it been made public? It’s probably a ridiculous amount.
Who is watching WoF? Are they bringing new viewers in? (I am guessing they hope to with Ryan). Just a guess, but I would be willing to bet that the folks who are watching have already been watching for years. Those viewers will want to have the stability and familiarity of Vanna. Don’t underestimate those viewers, if she is gone don’t be surprised if a big chunk of viewers go too. I also can’t believe she went that long without a raise…where was her agent/lawyer??
Well this is a harsh lesson for us normal people early in our careers. Everyone is replaceable, especially when the bottom line is involved.
Yes. This is why you must *always* advocate for yourself and *always, always* do what’s best for you. Not your employer. Not your boss. Not your coworkers. Look out for yourself, because nobody else will!!
100 %
Very much this. And further, she’s a woman in Hollywood. Of course she’s seen as replaceable.
I wonder though if she has always known they’d be happy to replace her with somebody cheaper, and that’s why she hasn’t pushed harder for a raise before now. In my opinion, Vanna is the heart of the show, much more so than Pat. I can remember when I was growing up in the 80s “Vanna White” was synonymous with beautiful, and she is even written into song lyrics. I don’t think older viewers like my grandfather would be happy about her being replaced simply for money (but at the same time, he’ll still watch it so who knows). I tuned in for the first time in many years last night out of curiosty because of this news, and it was a celebrity episode with three contestants I’ve never heard of, so I’m obviously way out of touch here.
It would be a huge mistake to let Vanna go instead of paying her. Especially with Ryan coming in as the new host. They need to just pay her and move forward.
Maybe I’m just in a bad mood, but she’s getting paid $3M to turn letters and has had a steady gig doing this for decades. I want to be self righteous about a woman being undercut but…I want to be paid $3M to turn letters on a game show, and that’s not even remotely what I have on the agenda today, budget or task-wise. 🙁
Google tells me the current filming schedule of Wheel of Fortune consists of four taping days per month. Each day, six episodes are taped. So if you break down their respective salaries, Pat Sajaks earned $312,500 per workday while Vanna makes $62,500 per workday.
I agree that Vanna is the heart of the show. I think she deserves a raise after 18 years. I think she was the perfect balance to Sajak. It was time for Sajak to retire. I was surprised that Vanna was not ready to retire as well.
I think Vanna has appeal to viewers. And for some reason lost to me, Seacrest keeps getting hired. I just don’t get the appeal. And I find his dating history questionable. He is 48 and dating a 25 year old model for the past 2 years. Though I’m sure she is ‘mature for her she’s or whatever the usual line is.
I’m assuming the show brings in a lot of advertising money and a lot of that money is going somewhere. To some executive. No reason not to give more per year to one of the two main faces of the show.
Pay her more PERIODT.
I’m sick of the inequality in the workplace and wage gaps and manipulating women and POC to feel like they don’t deserve more. We AT LEAST deserve what the mediocre white men get paid. You know how likely it is that through micro aggressions and false accusations of incompetence Vanna was psychologically dissuaded from going harder for better pay before. It happens to a lot of us and it’s really difficult to see it for what it is when you’re experiencing it. She’s an icon and right now an inspiration to a lot of us who know we deserve better and are pushing back. Get that $$$ Vanna!
I am an older viewer (72). I started watching with my mother years ago and believe the show will fall apart without Vanna. Ryan Seacrest gives my heartburn but I would watch if Vanna is on. If she is gone it’s the death of WoF in this house.