DM: Princess Kate would find it ‘awkward’ to give the Wimbledon plate to a Belarusian

Last year, Wimbledon banned Russians and Belarusians from playing at the Slam. The ITF – the governing body for the majors – wouldn’t let Wimbledon do that again this year without serious repercussions. So Wimbledon allowed those players in, but on the condition that the Russian and Belarusian sign a neutrality contract, wherein those players cannot speak about the war in Ukraine or align themselves politically to Vladimir Putin or Aleksandr Lukashenko. It’s not a big deal for the Russian players, who have been very careful about how they speak about the war and Putin. It’s more difficult for the Belarusians though, especially Aryna Sabalenka, who has done photo-ops with Lukashenko and Lukashenko name-checks her in public statements.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian player has made it into the Wimbledon semifinals. Elina Svitolina gave birth to her first child last October, then came back to the tour after what was barely a five-month maternity leave. She picked up her first WTA title as a mom just before the French Open, then she reached French quarterfinals (where she was beaten by Sabalenka), and now she’s one match away from the Wimbledon final. So it’s high time that the British papers make this sensitive situation involving international politics and war all about the Princess of Wales, right?
The Princess of Wales faces the awkward prospect of handing the Wimbledon trophy to a Belarusian – but she could be saved by the last Ukrainian still in the tournament.
Athletes from aggressor nations Russia and its ally Belarus are among the favourites to win as the competition reaches its final stages. Presenting a trophy to one of them would prove a potentially uncomfortable moment for the Palace.
But last night Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina knocked out the world number one Pole Iga Swiatek to set herself on course to wrestle the title off the Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka. Svitolina, who has seen off another Belarusian en route, said the prospect of facing an athlete from that country in the final is a ‘big motivation’.
Sabalenka, who has been photographed hugging Vladimir Putin’s closest ally, Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, plays American Madison Keys today in her own quarter final. In Paris last month, she said: ‘I don’t support war, which means I don’t support Lukashenko right now.’ If she beats Keys, she faces the victor of last year’s final, Russian-born Kazak Elena Rybakina or Tunisian fan favourite Ons Jabeur.
For fellow Ukrainians the prospect of the Princess of Wales giving the trophy to a Russian or Belarusian in front of the world’s media would be a painful one to bear.
Tasya Leskova, from Dnipro, whose husband is fighting on the front line, said: ‘They should sit at home and think about what their state is doing.’
The All England Club said that the Palace was not involved in the decision to admit Belarusians and Russians this year following their ban in 2022. CEO Sally Bolton said: ‘We talk to the palace about lots of different issues all the time, but it was very much our decision.’
The fact that the British papers continue to center Kate in this larger conversation is bonkers to me. It’s bonkers that Kensington Palace doesn’t shut it down too – this is so obviously the place for the palace to step in and say “Kate is apolitical, she will hand the Venus Rosewater Dish to the winner, regardless of nationality.” Last year, Kate handed the dish to a Russian (who plays under a Kazakh flag) and it wasn’t a f–king conversation. So here’s my question – why hasn’t the palace shut this down, and why does Kate want to be part of this conversation? Also: good luck to Svitolina in her semifinal tomorrow! It would be amazing to see this Ukrainian mama break through and make it to the Wimbledon final. Let Elina’s wins be the story, not Kate.
PS… If Kate cared so much, why hasn’t she gone to any of Svitolina’s matches??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I thought she was the master of soft diplomacy….
Hm keen and her husband have explicitly expressed their support for Ukraine in this war. So maybe that’s the angle the DM is going for here. However it’s indeed not hard to extract her from this whole war narrative. So it’s weird that kp is letting this happen. Then again i don’t think they believe a lot of people will pay attention to this story.
I don’t know why they haven’t shut down this stupid drama. Maybe it’s a way to hit her with the bus at a later time and say she was making it political when that’s not her place? Who knows. Just hand the trophy over shake whoever’s hand and call it a tournament.
What is the angle here? Are C and C behind this to make Khate look soft, incompetent and easily overwhelmed? Because this doesn’t make her look good at all. It makes her look idiotic, especially when there’s such a massive food and energy crisis in her country and children and elderly people are going without food.
I seem to remember some tennis fans were saying last year that the Russian and Belorussian ban was for nothing because Kate still ended up giving the trophy to a Russian. I agree, KP could step in and say keep Kate out of this, she will be carrying out her duty but I think their deal with the press prevents them from correcting the record on anything, see the Meghan made Kate story.
Where kate is concerned they usually do correct the record. See the tatler debacle, the denial of baby botox, and the denial of the use of hair extensions etc etc.
I should have said they don’t usually correct the record on major stories concerning Kate. KP pushing back on superficial/clickbait stories like botox is actually helps the press as they can just print another story about it including the denial. However stories seek to damage somebody else or wade into culture wars or politics KP stays mum.
Yes, they’ll “correct” the record when it’s something actually true about Kate, but she gave the plate with no fuss last year and it will be the same this year.
I’d say that this isn’t important enough to shut down. It’s clearly stupid and BP would rather save their ammo for something that’s actually damaging.
Damaging to the white family members, you mean.
Because they sure didn’t care to correct damaging headlines for Meghan.
Is this to prep us for Kate not appearing at the finals? She’s too delicate, too apolitical to hand a trophy to an athlete?
This was my first thought too. They’re setting up the excuses of why she won’t attend. Just like they’ve done before for this lazy grifter. She’s probably already in Mustique.
This is my take. Princess Keen isn’t keen on attending Wimbledon anymore. It’s not as fun when forced to do it as patron. And Roger Federer isn’t playing any more, so…she’s looking to get out of the work.
I mean she’s not exactly a fan of women’s tennis. She only started going to the women’s final when Meghan said she wanted to go. However, I think she will go to the final regardless of who is in the final. I think she really enjoys the attention that she gets at Wimbledon.
Well Camilla showed up today so I do wonder. I don’t recall Camilla attending Wimbledon recently so this seems like a power move on her end. Maybe these stories about concern for Kate are related to this.
Let it be a Keys-Jabeur final then, with Keys taking home the cup. Problem solved!
Other than that, who cares if Kate is uncomfortable for ten minutes one afternoon. Let me tell you a story about how Kate not only made her sister-in-law uncomfortable, but suicidal! Sit back. You ready?…
It can’t be a Keys-Jabeur final because they are drawn to meet in the semifinal. Both are playing their QF matches at the moment.
Got it, lol.
If it bothers her, she can refuse to do it. She could release a statement saying something like, ” I realize that my position demands impartiality, but there is nothing ‘political’ about taking a stand against war criminals and refusing to allow my image to be used in their propaganda.” I think most people would be supportive of that stance. But she’s an attention whore, sooo…
Also, ruthless war criminals aside, I think there’s a decent argument to be made that Russians should not be allowed to participate in any international competitions, just based on the fact that cheating and doping are practically built into their system. They actually seem to double down after each slap on the wrist, to the point that they doped (and openly verbally abused) a young teenaged figure skater in the last Winter Olympics, FFS. Ban them for THAT, if nothing else.
The Queen had State dinners for war criminals and oppressive leaders in the past. Kate is not going to say anything and will turn up for the women’s final as she’s commanded to to do.
I’m still just surprised she doesn’t go to more matches. Like why wouldn’t you?