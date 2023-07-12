Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon for the first time in four years

True story: Queen Camilla is a big tennis fan, and over the years, she’s made a point of attending many matches at Wimbledon. While she’s reportedly a huge fan of Rafael Nadal, she’ll go to other players’ matches. Well, after skipping for a few years, Camilla was out today at Wimbledon for the quarterfinal matches on Centre Court. She arrived early to watch the entire women’s match (Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina) and I would assume that she’ll stay for the men’s quarterfinal, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Rune. Maybe she has a thing for Spanish men – Carlos has been billed as Rafa Jr. (their games are very different though). Still, Camilla has good taste in tennis matches – she chose to go to Wimbledon for some of the most exciting match-ups of the tournament (and she avoided Novak Djokovic, lol). Alcaraz vs. Rune should be amazing and Jabeur-Rybakina was last year’s women’s final.

When Camilla does attend Wimbledon, she usually goes with her sister, and that’s what happened today. Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot was with her in the Royal Box. Annabel is also one of Camilla’s ladies-in-waiting/companions. Camilla also greeted some of the Wimbledon officials when she arrived and they made a big fuss over her.

By my admittedly haphazard research, this seems to be the first time Camilla has gone to Wimbledon since 2019? I wonder why she skipped it for four years? Is it because of Kate staking her claim on the tournament? Perhaps. I also think it’s interesting that Kate has, thus far, only been to Wimbledon one day. A pretty poor showing from the royal patron. Kate has missed some great matches.

