Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon for the first time in four years

True story: Queen Camilla is a big tennis fan, and over the years, she’s made a point of attending many matches at Wimbledon. While she’s reportedly a huge fan of Rafael Nadal, she’ll go to other players’ matches. Well, after skipping for a few years, Camilla was out today at Wimbledon for the quarterfinal matches on Centre Court. She arrived early to watch the entire women’s match (Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina) and I would assume that she’ll stay for the men’s quarterfinal, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Rune. Maybe she has a thing for Spanish men – Carlos has been billed as Rafa Jr. (their games are very different though). Still, Camilla has good taste in tennis matches – she chose to go to Wimbledon for some of the most exciting match-ups of the tournament (and she avoided Novak Djokovic, lol). Alcaraz vs. Rune should be amazing and Jabeur-Rybakina was last year’s women’s final.
When Camilla does attend Wimbledon, she usually goes with her sister, and that’s what happened today. Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot was with her in the Royal Box. Annabel is also one of Camilla’s ladies-in-waiting/companions. Camilla also greeted some of the Wimbledon officials when she arrived and they made a big fuss over her.
By my admittedly haphazard research, this seems to be the first time Camilla has gone to Wimbledon since 2019? I wonder why she skipped it for four years? Is it because of Kate staking her claim on the tournament? Perhaps. I also think it’s interesting that Kate has, thus far, only been to Wimbledon one day. A pretty poor showing from the royal patron. Kate has missed some great matches.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
That second picture…
Yeah, the photographers must hate her to publish that picture. I would have deleted that one.
Good God that 2nd pic! Has she never moisturized a day in her life?? She’s recently had work done and I’m sure the pic has photoshop and this is best that could be achieved?? I literally gasped when I saw it!!
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The evil on the inside eventually starts to show on the outside. Its why angry racists like Kyle Rittenhouse look 50 at 20. In Camilla case she’s been bitter, jealous, envious, cruel and probably racist as well for a long time and IT SHOWS.
😂🤣😂 so that’s what the Russian story was about, Cams is about to stake her claim on Wimbledon tennis this year, watch out Kate you are being out manoeuvred 🤣
It does feel like Camilla is encroaching on Kate’s tennis turf. Technically, Kate and Camilla could have gone on the same day or together. Imagine Camilla, Camilla’s sister and Kate and maybe even throw in Pippa😂. Just saying, it could be that Camilla and Kate do not want to be spending that much time together.
I just finished watching the tail end of the quarterfinal and I realized I consume too much royal news when during the match she just happened to be in the background and I thought that Rottweiler looks like Camilla! Sure enough later they mentioned the Queen was in attendance..that sounded so jarring to me..alas.. she is The Queen
She still is not monarch. Not in the same category as the monarch Queen Elizabeth II. No replacement for her. Out of respect for his mother, I wish Charles had let the Queen Consort title be the one used.
I will never get used to calling her “Queen”. For me, there was only one Queen and that was Elizabeth.
Camilla is titled Queen Camilla whether people like it or not. Consort is her role not her title.
What a sour miserable face
Don’t smoke, people. I mean….wow
Or be an evil and vindictive person
Or drink like a fish.
I wonder if the Russians&Kate story is connected to this? My tinfoil tiara says Kate loves photo-ops and attending with Cams would’ve been a good one. So why isn’t she there too? Maybe Cams said, “no photo ops with me; I’m going alone” and now Kate is all, “fine, screw Wimbledon then, if I can’t get the headlines” which explains the stories setting up her not attending.
Is she letting Can’t know that she should be at Wimbledon as she is the Patron or some such? Horsilla is trying to convey something here and I’m sure we will find out soon. This is so interesting.
I remember when she attended with her sister. That dress is ruined by those stripes. She needs a solid pastel or white color.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Kate shows up tomorrow. I’m just reminded that there was only outrage when Meghan took her mother on an engagement.
Is that counted as ‘work’ for her?
Mary Berry!
I do think this is interesting since Camilla hasn’t attended in a few years and now this year she’s back as we’re getting stories about poor delicate Kate maybe having to hand out a trophy to someone who is from Russia.
i dunno, maybe she just felt like going today, but its easy to read too much into some of these things.
Mary Berry? Where?
Right behind Camilla!
I missed her too. I was trying hard not to take in too much of the picture.
The overwhelming sense I get form Chuck & Camilla is that they want to be liked and popular so badly yet can’t seem to compute why the opposite is true.
That second photo – JUMPSCARE.
*shudders violently*
Beware, Daughters. Your Queen has set an example. This is what too much drinking, conniving, plotting, hating, and smoking does to your face. You’ve been warned.
I think Wimbledon became less attractive to Kate once it was classed as work.