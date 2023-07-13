Princess Kate & Will got ‘express permission’ to ‘focus on family above royal duties’

As we discussed, this week’s People Magazine cover story is all about Prince George turning 10 years old (on July 22) and what his childhood is like. As many pointed out, it feels like Princess Diana is being erased from the narrative of “bringing up royal children.” The current Princess of Wales, Our Lady of Buttons, seems to want to encourage people to believe that she’s the first royal woman to ever raise royal kids to be normal and do normal things. There are all of these bizarre comparisons to Charles’s childhood and QEII’s childhood, like Diana didn’t fight the establishment to raise Harry and William like regular kids. Kate also wants credit for not being an Edwardian aristocrat. Okay, here’s your credit, Kate. Well, People Mag had some more excerpts from their cover story:
They were given permission by QEII to focus on their family: While Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were largely raised by governesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken a more hands-on approach when it comes to Prince George’s upbringing. The couple “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality,” a close source exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. And it was a family decision to do so — Prince William and Princess Kate were expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties. “Royal families over the generations haven’t had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have,” says a friend.
William hated his childhood: Prince William’s childhood was heavily marred by his parents’ unhappy marriage and the unwanted attention of photographers, prompting bids for his three children to have privacy during their day-to-day lives. “[When he] went off to school, it was like a circus,” says royals author Ingrid Seward. “The poor little boy had to do [photo-calls]. Thankfully, it is much more private today.”
Whether George knows he’ll be king: Prince George, who will celebrate his 10th birthday on July 22, had a formal talk about his royal destiny in 2020, biographer Robert Lacey previously reported. It was a “controlled moment of their choice,” Lacey wrote, “reflecting William’s unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start.”
Some people think George was told from the start: But children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes George and his siblings — Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — have worn for years tells PEOPLE exclusively: “I think George has known almost from the beginning. He has always had a more prominent role — there have been many events with his late great-grandmother or great-grandfather when it was just him, and his siblings weren’t there. I think they must have had that conversation very early on.”
No burdens: A palace insider tells PEOPLE, “I am sure [William and Kate] are making George aware in the best way they can. And not making it too burdensome.”
[From People Magazine]
“Prince William and Princess Kate were expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties.” Expressly!! No, they weren’t. The whole reason why QEII gave Will and Kate the Kensington Palace apartment – complete with a huge, expensive renovation – was because they were supposed to take on full-time royal duties back in 2012-2013. QEII and Charles were shocked when they decided to move to Norfolk, and they were shocked when William chose to take that part-time air-ambulance “job” as a way to avoid working for the Firm. There were absolutely high-level palace conversations from 2011-2017 about how Will and Kate were terribly work-shy. Guess what happened in 2017???
As for George and when he learned he would be king… I’ve always believed that Carole Middleton was the one talking to George about all of that. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
116260, Prince George’s Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo with the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Plunkett’s Parent’s Group at Government House in Wellington. Wellington, New Zealand – Wednesday April 9, 2014. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 London Office: +44 208.090.4079 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 530638305, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
London, United Kingdom -18/09/2022. Prince George and his sister Charlotte are seen in a car with their Mother Kate the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort as it follows the cortčge of the late Queen Elizabeth the II is pulled past the Houses of Parliament after her funeral at Westminster Abbey, Westminster.,Image: 724154458, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joshua Bratt / Avalon
-
-
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
10 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP Tour – Wimbledon, Singles, Men, Final. Djokovic (Serbia) – Kyrgios (Australia). Kate (l-r), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George sit in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Frank Molter/dpa
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 10 Jul 2022
Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
Traveling along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour.
Featuring: Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Featuring: Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals attend Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales and Prince George watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
Wow what a load of crap article. They were not given permission to be lazy. Who gives permission for that. George has been caught saying things like what he will do to you when he is king. Then they go in on the aristocracy. Let’s see how the aristocracy throws them under a bullet train for that little dig. Is this Can’t reminding Peg that she is still useful to him? I don’t know but I’m ready with my popcorn and drink waiting for the fur to fly.
@SUSAN COLLINS
LOLOLOLOL
@Susan Collins … Yep, you’ve nailed everything perfectly. I think Kate is trying to suggest two things with her latest keenary: that she’s an indispensable hands-on mother, and that she’s ‘a regular mate’ and not at all like the cold, distant, self-absorbed Turnip Toffs/Aristocrats.
Harry painted a crystal clear picture in “Spare” of the aristocratic world he’s from. I think Kate is trying to convince the British public that’s she’s more like Harry than her husband.
This is a tricky, dangerous game she’s playing. I mean, look at how they’re treating Harry, and he’s the King’s son. Just imagine how they’ll treat her if she annoys them enough with her disses. It’s like she thinks being the Princess of Wales gives her special power and protection. I just have four words for Kate: Diana, Princess of Wales.
Harry’s book also showed that Kate is standoffish and cold and not the warm commoner they claimed she was.
@nic919 – was coming to say the same thing – the book showed she’s a prissy b-tch with a pole up her ars…
Holy wigs and photoshop Batman!
As for the story, I’m sure William screamed and stamped and waved his fists and in the end those around him left him to it. They tried with the bribes but they know he’s entitled, lazy and incompetent. Plus they figured they’d always have Harry around to do the heavy lifting and take heat from the press when it was required. FAFO.
The more I think about the differences between Harry and Willnot’s work ethics, the more it doesn’t make any sense to me that they didn’t sit Willnot down, say after Harry started Sentebale, and tell him he had to step up and do something. He was at his father’s mercy for money until he was 40 fucking years old, and they couldn’t find a way to make him anything other than lazy and entitled? JFC, what a worthless institution. You have one job, to churn out monarchs, and THIS is the best they could do? He does NOTHING.
Will and Kate are useless, lazy, awful people.
Poor George looks like he’s going to have his dad’s hairline. (trivial I know but it’s gossip)
No, he will have Michael Middleton’s hairline. Male pattern baldness is X-linked, and therefore inherited through the mother.
They say that but I’m not sure it’s true. My husband started losing his hair in his 20s, like his father had. His maternal grandfather had a full head of hair when he died in his early 80s. His mother’s brother eventually lost a lot of his hair, but only after the age of 60.
This is not true all of the time. It’s entirely possible George could end up with his dad’s hairline. The Windsor genes are like cockroaches–hard to get rid of.
Shouldn’t he have hair, like Charles Spencer, if this is true?
Diana’s father did not have hair. Charles Spencer would be inheriting his mothers genes on this.
It’s not a perfect science though.
Let’s honor Harry’s experience and please not talk about the children. That sad, sad little boy was born into this.
I agree. It’s very sad because we can all see the direction of travel for those 3 children and especially George. But the very least we can do is leave them alone, regarding comments about their present or future personal appearance, speculated personality traits etc. as much as is possible.
Well, someone, likely the queen, literally gave them the keys to Anmer Hall in Norfolk. What did they think was going to happen? That Will and Kate would be so grateful that they’d only use Anmer a few times a year while they worked the rest of the time? Please. There must’ve been signs that it was not going to happen that way with William. But still the heir is given key after key while the hard-working brother is given a very different experience.
Part of me believes that the queen fully did enable this laziness (and that the duchess doolittle nickname is just gossip) because they were scared for another Diana situation. Too much too soon. Despite the fact that kate had spent 10 years as a royal girlfriend
Diana did not mind working unlike Kate. The issue was the problems with her marriage. Kate is just lazy with excuses made for her
There was no reason they couldn’t do royal work whilst living in Norfolk. Royal duties don’t have to be in London.
I think the expectation was that they would use Anmer the way Charles used Highgrove – for weekends, some extended stays, but very much as the “country house” while they worked in London full time. I also think it was meant kind of as a bribe….okay fine here is your country house, but you’re still working in London. I dont think anyone thought they would just move pretty much FT to Anmer AND also refuse to work.
The apartments at KP being renovated at taxpayer expense was because they expected them to start working since William was leaving the RAF. And then Kate redid her kitchen twice, which was covered by the tabloids and actually critical.
Anmer was next to Sandringham and it was supposed to be the weekend retreat and not a full time location. William got the EEAA position to avoid doing full time royal work causing the queen to have to get a larger helicopter with a co pilot spot because William could not fly it on his own and his RPO needed to be with him there too.
William basically used his bad childhood as an excuse to avoid work. And it was bad because of his parents horrible marriage not because of too many engagements being done by his parents.
Lol, yeah I’m just thinking their expectations were wildly off the mark. They really thought William was going to step up more and just use his country home on the weekends.
@Jais, I couldn’t make up my mind whether I should scream with laughter or rage reading this article. Let’s break it down, NO Elizabeth did NOT say they should concentrate on the children as opposed to Royal duties. It’s funny how this is being said now that the Queen is dead! Until Diana was KILLED, William had a childhood filled with theme parks, holidays and games because Diana made sure the boys did. When Charlie had them stay with him it was nannies who cared for them. The Queen mother spoilt William from a very early age, like Ken
Wharf said William was always a petulant spoilt brat and always blamed Harry for everything! I know, from someone that was there to witness it, that at Balmoral, William broke a very large, very expensive vase, he blamed Harry and the Queen mother was in the middle of giving Harry a dressing down, when the housekeeper who had witnessed it told her it was William, not Harry the QM then just said ah well accidents will happen “and once again the bully got away with it! Just as he has all his life. I wish to god these people would just print the truth. William and Kate are a pair of lazy parasites. They try and claim credit for work put in by others and wheel their children out every time there has been a bad article about their marriage. They are props to their parents vanity
I always remember the weird story around their engagement where Mike allegedly made William promise not to make Mumbles work too hard. Her own family know how lazy she is.
I am amazed at how completely unimportant Middleton proved to be. She doesn’t have anything substantial or meaningful to contribute to society.
Same. Such a waste of a platform. She really must be laughing her head off at getting away with all this for so long.
She didn’t even work enough to qualify for her maternity leaves. Unreal. 🙁
She’s been laughing for the past 20 years and mainly at the expense of the taxpayers. That’s why she gets so panicked when she thinks it’s about to be taken away from her (Rosegate, Diana statue snubbing, etc.) because she doesn’t want it to end. She’s in it for the long haul because she knows she’s got nothing without it.
How kind of you both to presume that KKKate has the cognitive capacity to recognize that she has been getting away with this.
Gabby, LOL
I am sorry but you can’t expect your whole life to be paid for under the disguise of duty, to then do absolutely nothing because you want to focus on family.
Don’t get me wrong every parents main focus should be their kids but how is it that regular families manage to raise their kids by themselves (without a live in nanny) and work 9-5’s while these people, whose idea of work is a 1 hour engagement, get to sit on their behinds?
Even worse: the kids are all in school now. They spend a good 6-8 hours a day there. Both william and kate can spend those hours working but they don’t. How is it that they still get away with this excuse?
This is really the part of this that is so insulting to me. William and Kate can’t work a 40 hour workweek because of their children? Millions of parents do it on a regular basis without taxpayer funding, without live-in help, etc. now I will admit that their roles are unique and their kids are going to experience things in terms of press intrusion, photographers, etc that my kids will never experience.
But that does not excuse the total laziness and using their children and their roles as parents as shields for that laziness.
The thing that no one in britain, especially the royals, want to admit publicly is that the royals CHOOSE to live their life in their gilded cage, with all the “press intrusion, photographers, etc.” that come with it.
They can just as well CHOOSE to end this arrangement, IF. THEY. WISH.
But they love the luxury more than they love their freedom.
Sure, it would mean a period of dislocation and uncertainty for he UK during the dismantling of their system of government. But the UK wouldnt be the first nor the last nation on earth to change from one system of govt to another.
Several absolute monarchies over the centuries have changed to democracies; several dictatorships have changed to democracies; several democracies have devolved into fascism/militarism or other form of dictatorship – just within this century alone. Look within the Commonwealth at how many former colonies of britain have thrown off the yoke of the british monarch and are now self-governing democracies.
The UK can do the same.
It would mean sorting and separating the comingled financial arrangement that currently obtain between the monarchy and the other arms of the govt. But it can be done. It would mean the royals would lose some of the many hundreds of thousands of acres of british land that they claim to own. But thats not a bad thing.
The uk would be so much better off. Just this week an economic report showed that the UK economy DID NOT benefit one iota from all the pomp and ceremony of the coronation. In fact, there was ZERO GROWTH in the economy in the last quarter.
And what else is there on the horizon to equal such an event, for the royals to use as an excuse for their continued parasitical existence on the arse of the british people?
Perfectly said, Kingston.
Amen Kingston!
You said it!
This must be umpteenth article I’ve seen about how Kitty had “express permission” from the dead queen who can no longer verify what she intended. And note the squishy level of performance criteria to which this idiotic “working royal” is held. People who want accountability are told # of engagements, with no comparability between engagement types. And when has any royal ever been tasked with a deliverable, like real working folk who have to prepare contracts, programs, reports, etc.? Brit royals value seems to be something mumble mumble touristy.
Sophie almost died giving birth to Louise and she managed to do more engagements in the year that happened than Kate ever has.
The kids are just an excuse because Kate makes it to Wimbledon every year, “maternity leave” or not but only skips the non fun engagements.
And Louis has been in school full time since last year so kate and William have no excuse anymore. There are plenty of hours during the school day where they could do more.
The entire excuse of engagements affecting William’s childhood is bs anyway. It’s the bad marriage between his parents that affected everything. And he is repeating the same mistakes there in any case.
Well, you can easily expect it if nothing and nobody forces you to do differently. They have all the money they could possibly need, every comfort and amenity, everything is handed to them. And there’s nothing official for them to do until Charles kicks the bucket sometime in the next 10-20 years. The Duchy of Cornwall is presumably running on autopilot with its own managers, W&K’s trust is too pitifully small to do any good for anyone, and it doesn’t seem like Charles even cares to manage William. A perfect scenario for two lazy, disengaged people.
Whatever Elizabeth did or didn’t do, she’s dead – so what’s the excuse now? And William, if you had a miserable childhood, so did your brother.
This! If Wills had it bad, being FFK, then how bad was Harry’s? Same environment and thought of as the “spare”.
I know I’ve read that early in their marriage Will went to the Queen to ask for Kate to either not work or work very little while she had little ones and the queen said nope. All those duchess dolittle headlines weren’t because she had permission to be lazy. They had to wait until QEII died to try and sell this tripe.
Honestly though they’ve always tried to sell this. In the beginning it was all MALTA (what we call here “the malta lie,” where someone…the Midds, KP, etc tried to push that they were allowed to not work for the first two years of their marriage because of the queen’s time in Malta with Philip, but turns out the queen was in malta for like 2 months, not two years or something like that.) That was used to explain the time in Wales with Kate barely working. And then they had George and it was ‘kate is a hands on mother and can’t work.” rinse repeat and here we are in 2023.
They work harder at finding excuses not to work more than anything.
The Malta lie was pushed by the KP friendly rota to try to justify why kate did nothing prior to giving birth to George. That was 2 years where she could have done a decent number of engagements.
They were in Malta not to lay about and not work but for Philip’s naval career. She went on royal tours to Canada and Kenya, maybe others. Kate wasn’t asking to live in a Commonweath country for William’s career, just to not work. Willliam also asked for her to have princess title for their wedding. She certainly played him.
The queen and philip did not spend nonstop two years in Malta. They did return to London when she was pregnant with anne. Her father was sick so she and philip took on tours on behalf of her father. She did not stat away playing at being average house wife. Her father was in poor health and she carried on responsibilities.
The hyperemesis gravidarum excuse throughout three pregnancies was tissue paper thin when she managed to go to Wimbledon while pregnant.
I have two friends who had it, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, but at this point, I don’t believe she had it even a little bit. This woman is all excuses, and I have to hand it to her, that was a good one. Anyone who knows someone who has had to wear a pump with anti-nausea meds throughout pregnancy is instantly sympathetic.
Oh the endless amount of people defending that one despite kate having the version of HG that let her travel to Mustique which requires hours of travel by plane.
Yes, it’s a very normal childhood. What could be more normal than being told you’ll be king one day?!
Waiting for George/Charlotte/Louis’ tell all in 25 years time about what an awful childhood they had….
WHEN were they given permission? I doubt it was in the last few years. Or ever, really.
Wait, what? Oh, now Willy had a problem childhood. The pr has been he’s fine and dandy and toasties in CarolEs lap or whatever. They’ve gone on about only Harry being unhappy and the ‘damaged’ one for years. How does this reframe the Bully?
Yes, there’ve been several “Fragile William” stories lately to go along with Steady Middle Class Kate. Something’s brewing.
Hasn’t Harry been accused of slamming his family and being terribly cruel to his family for discussing his childhood difficulties? How is this any different? Talking to People mag about Will’s difficult childhood.
Perhaps they were, back in 2013 when George was a baby, Phillip was alive and doing work, the Queen was healthy and working, Harry was around to work, hell even Andrew was around. But times change. Things have changed. Heck, the kids are older and don’t need to babied. They’re lazy and need to start doing something useful. Anything useful.
Is it just me or are there a lot of articles lately trying to excuse the Wales’ laziness?
This is standing out to me too. I feel like we are seeing more and more excuses for Kate being lazy, or more insistence that she’s NOT lazy (see: article from a few days ago about Kate wanting to keep working over the summer). She comes across as lazy and useless and KP’s PR realizes it.
This article in particular is coming from Carole because there is no way a William sourced story would discuss where Carole takes George for candy.
So tired of royal propaganda. The stories swing with the wind. The spins make me dizzy. I wonder what they’ll spin a year from now, five years from now, ten years from now.
Many people remember Princess Diana as the trailblazer royal parent who effectively juggled work and family in service to her country while exposing her children to people and causes the royals were not willing to accept or associate with. The toxic royal institution gave her hell for her down to earth parenting and service to people in Britain and around the world.
The Middletons and the royal institution can try to claim credit for their mediocrity but those who know of the life of Princess Diana will never forget everything she did for her children and people around the world.
I just think Kate just doesn’t like to work and whenever she can, she uses her children as a shield. This article is one such occasion where she is using her son’s upcoming birthday to shield her decade of lackluster service (mediocre work).
I see they (CarolE included) are putting more words in the dead Queen’s mouth. These snakes are rewriting history. The only trap for Kate here is now William can say the Queen was okay with his separation from Kate and future divorce, if Willy felt it was the best path for everyone.
I think William did speak to the queen about his situation because I suspect he got use of wood farm as a result of that discussion. The queen would have been a supporter of keeping things private but leading separate lives as much as possible.
No way did William get permission to stay at Sandringham/Wood Farm without QEII being aware of what was going on. In a similar vein, no way would they have gotten Adelaide from either the Queen or Charles without there being a better rationale for it than their children needed to attend the school where the cakes taste of nothing.
When Harry decided to put his family first protect them from Nazi’s and the British media he was vilified. And is still getting shit for it. Will and Kate are lazy immature bums ill equip to parent anyone. Those poor babies.
Agree with most of the comments so I will only add one thing: Is it weird that they used a composite image for the cover shot? Is it odd that they don’t have a good informal image of the mother and son? The cover tries to pretend they are close together in a single image but the proportions are all wrong.
It is very interesting that there is not a recent picture of Kate and George looking close.
When all else fails, the old we put family first mantra is trotted out. We are raising the heir so our responsibility is family first. When in actuality, it should read, we are lazy, we are entitled, we lack charisma, we do not feel we should have to work. It is only so many times @People can regurgitate the same nonsense until it just seems these folks are trying desperately to justify their existence.
Instead of a feature magazine doing actual real reporting on how these folks are donating to help offset the cost of living crisis while so very many in a country of just 60m+are suffering, they are writing about cutting back working when they already do so little. The live a gauche lifestyle and enjoy all the spoils, yet their focus is on raising their children and let us not forget the heir, as if their subjects are not desperately trying to raise, feed and House their children with so very little, all while having to rotate which days of the week they have meat to feed their kids. All these type of articles are doing is reminding folks how very useless these folks are and you can not pretend otherwise with fluff pieces, They add very little for the cost to maintain them. I just can’t with these folks.
Fail recently tried to tell us that Dolittle works 3 days a week which I find hard to believe given last year she only achieved 90 Royal engagements and even the late Queen did more. Both PoWs need to STOP limbering up and get with delivering significant output. The PR about both of them is unbelievable, madly in love, great parents, fabulous diplomats, promoting charities and causes close to their hearts, beloved by all and such good value for British tax payer. This Brit is fed up with their baloney and ridiculous PR telling us to be grateful for the existence of monarchy! Include me out!!
I think they define ‘works 3 days a week’ not as ‘did 3 8-hour days worth of work in a week’ but as ‘did some amount of what we are calling work on 3 separate days in a week’.
And these people put Kate having a phone call with one of their staff as an engagement on the Court Circular, so just a phone call would count as ‘working’ on a day.
I said it yesterday, and I’ll say it again: this is Kate making the case for raising the all kids in the divorce. I suspect as things are falling apart, she knows Willy wants control of the heir. This is her way of fighting in advance against that.
Doubt it will work, but I’m betting Kate puts up a fuss about the kids when the marriage finally breaks. It’s her best play.
Willy will need his “me” time, so in reality he will only want all the kids for some weekends and the big photo op holidays. The custody issue will center on the long-time nanny and making sure she sticks around, as the real drudge work of raising kids is beyond Willy’s capabilities.
Diana would never have been able to raise the heir.will on her own. In her lifetime those teas with the queen already started
It’s interesting that the press is so understanding of William’s desire for his children to have a different upbringing but they’re unable to be understanding of Harry’s.
Came here to say this
They are really dedicated to punishing Harry for marrying that biracial American
Wow, I had no clue that Kate is the ONLY mother in the history of the monarchy to raise kids?!?! Amazing! *sarcasm*
If Kate is SO amazing for raising her kids in a normal way, then why does she dress her kids like royals/aristocrats? Why was George wearing a suit at Wimbledon last year? He was obviously hot and uncomfortable. Why was Louis wearing shorts during the Christmas walk last year? If these kids are raised as being more “normal” they need to at least put them in more appropriate outfits.
And these articles on Kate being amazing, wonderful and the best mom and wife ever ( and SO SO perfect!) from People Magazine are sickening. Pretty soon People will have an article praising Kate for going potty all by herself.
Harry went on record in Spare and said Charles didn’t want them working a lot so as to not outshine him (nothing to do with the kids). Why do you believe everything else in the book except that? I think Pegs had the full support of Charles (not sure the Queen) but is still super lazy anyway.
I think that was true for Harry but not for William. Like, do I think Charles wanted William and Kate to outshine him? No, I don’t. Do I think that William was pushing to work more and Charles was refusing? No, I don’t.
If that was the case – that William and Kate were SO READY to work and were just DYING to push 500 engagements a year like Anne and Charles do…..we would see that now that they are no longer beholden to Charles for money. In the past 10 months there has been no change in their work habits, in fact we have heard that Kate will only work 3 days a week and only within a 15 mile radius or whatever of her home.
There is a big difference between 500 engagements a year and 100, 150, which is what Kate usually does. I don’t think the discrepancy is just because Charles didnt’ want anyone to outshine him. If anything Kate working less made each of her appearances more valuable to the press.
And we know that Harry found ways to still work, to found charities etc within those confines. William did nothing.
No doubt, Pegs is, always has been, always will be lazy. I think that Charles agreed to it bc not only would Pegs not outshine him, it makes Pegs look bad. It was a less obvious way for Charles to throw him under the bus.
Notice this was not a quote in the article: Prince William and Princess Kate were expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties.
A major statement in the article is attributed to the Queen and Prince without a source. Not even a third party “a friend” is quoted as the source.
These types of articles are propaganda spins used to justify a royal’s actions and in some cases ‘royal protocol’ at a point in time when the royal in the family needs to be embiggened. 🧐
Absolutely.
The reality was that The Queen and Prince Philip were dismayed at KM’s lack of enthusiasm for work and lack of confidence.
If William wanted to work more then the queen would have overrode Charles on that, as was the prerogative of the monarch. Charles seemed to have an issue with the high profile engagements like Wimbledon and not as much the number itself. And Philip definitely wanted to retire sooner than 2017 but William and Kate never stepped up so he just finally did it in 2017. The renovation of KP was done with the expectation that William and Kate would be full time royals and Philip could start walking things back. But William then got the part time helicopter position and that messed up the plans.
Using the example Harry gave of Kate being told not to hold a tennis racket, I think Charles was on board with them working, but they needed to be dull and uninteresting while doing so. This jibes with Meg being told to be 50% of her natural self.
It’s no defense of the Waleses, but if this is true, it’s little wonder that they can’t be arsed to work. Charles’ attitude likely reinforced all their negative tendencies towards sloth. And it’s not shocking the Wales marriage is breaking/broken. Kate in particular has probably spent so much time making herself dull that Willy boy can’t stand it any more. He probably picks fights with her because it’s the only time she comes to life.
Both instances can be true. Charles didn’t want to William and Kate to work too much and William and Kate are lazy. The fact that there has been no increase in their workload since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Charles doesn’t have a problem with Anne doing 500 engagements a year but he’d stop W&K? No. Harry the most popular prince in the world was being run off his feet, not being stopped by Charles. Do I think William told Harry that as an excuse for his and Kate’s laziness? Absolutely.
Charles wants them doing everyday bread-and-butter like everyone else, doing 500+ engagements a year. Instead of them doing silly failure high-profile things and using those as an excuse not to work.
Agree. I think William told Harry a lot of things. And withheld a lot of things. Whatever needed to be said or not said in order to suit his own purpose and keep his brother/workhorse/scapegoat onside.
I dont know if it would have occurred to Harry that William did not want to work more, since Harry is so different and so….well, not lazy, lol.
I think the telling part of that part of Spare is where Kate was told she could not hold a tennis racket at an event. It wasn’t the work that was the problem, it was how Kate turns everything into a photo op and nothing more and she knows how to ensure she makes the front page (and like I said above, it helps that she does fewer engagements, bc then her appearances stand out more.)
The look Charlotte is giving her mother in that car picture!
Looks to me that Kate and William are using bringing up their children as an excuse for not working more as a future king and queen.
I don’t understand why William doesn’t stick up for Diana more. Chuck made Diana’s life a living hell, & she fought back the best she could. His childhood could have been worse if she didn’t fight back at all.
Because Willy is a bitter, selfish man, who clearly resents his mother for having loved her other son, too.
People and the other rags can write all they want about Kate’s perfect mothering and the Wails kids’ “normal” upbringing, but until Willy faces the generational trauma in that terrible family — as Harry has — his kids will be shaped by that trauma.
And LOL at the queen giving W&M a get-out-of-work pass. I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $500, Alex.
The sun rose and set.on William and harry as far as Diana was concerned. Will saying he was unhappy is downright tacky.
It’s as if every week, day, and moment there is a new narrative; they are so special and work so hard and do SO much. Also, they don’t do anything to give their children a normal upbringing with nannies and servants and multiple houses and holidays. Oh, they are middle class and royalty. And saving the monarchy, planet, marriage, family, UK, Diana’s memory, wiglet makers, and rugby. Pick a lane!
That is so damned sad, all the airbrushing in the world and they couldn’t get the “hunted animal” look out of his eyes. I have only seen a handful of pictures where that poor kid doesn’t look miserable. He obviously does not like being put on display.
Agree. As a toddler inspecting a helicopter in a photo op, he looked anxious and tense way back when and the same look has been seen multiple times since then. He does look miserable and my heart goes out to him.
It reminds me how unhappy Barron Trump looks in his pictures
So many lies to cover their laziness for the past 12+ years. So many, many lies all because they’re too selfish to ‘work’ more than 100 HOURS per year.
Kate – social climbing is her strongest quality. Her kids have no need to learn that.
Willy – entitlement is his strongest quality. We’ll have to see how much of that rubs off on the kids. They cannot help but observe the family is titled and lives a lavish lifestyle because their grandfather is King.
The Queen didn’t give him the money, taxpayers did, so how is it legitimate she was the one to give him permission not to work?
CarolE stop the try hard articles. And I’ve always bought the kids but George especially look really really unhappy.
Just wanted to put it out there that even if George is unhappy, that doesn’t mean Kate is a bad mum. We see such a small sliver of his life. He’s only now approaching an age where he might be able to hide his anxiety/unhappiness at being photographed. I’m being overly generous as I don’t like Kate much but maybe the change of schools and being home a lot are because George is struggling with his mental health. He has a family history on both sides. Her mental health charity focus on happy families preventing issues etc could actually be her weird way of coping/denial. I say this only because a close friend of mine who is basically super mum has a 7 year old who is clearly showing depressive tendencies- all or nothing thinking, will have an amazing day out and only talk about the one bad thing that happened, catastrophizing etc. She’s basically dropped out of work to be with him when he’s not at school to make sure he has positive talk around him constantly.
William wanted something different for his children.he wanted more privacy. But the Keen s go on trotting out their children
Before the children were born the spin for being workshy by the Keen s is that Kate had to be eased into working. Plus the queen wanted to give them more time as a married couple. Excuses excuses
Prince George just turned ten didn’t he? He is far from adulthood and hardly raised enough to be applauding anyone’s parenting style or decision. Get back to us when George’s “full brain” develops in his mid to late twenties. If he reaches 29 and he’s not falling off yachts drunk in the Mediterranean and not snorting with great uncle Gary in Ibiza then applaud yourself, if he has a University Degree and meaningful employment then give yourself a standing ovation. As someone with adult children will tell you at the age of ten you haven’t even hit halftime yet. Enjoy they ride.
This is exactly it. We don’t know if the parents do a good job until the kids are adults and so it is premature to say kate is a good mother. But they push these articles because the “how dare you criticize the children!” Brigade shows up to stop any critical assessment.
You can judge Mike and Carole as parents though. If the criteria is marrying rich people then I suppose they are successes. If it is they raise adults who are self sufficient and well adjusted..well I guess they are bad parents.
My goodness, Middleton is a piece of work. No wonder the genuinely poised, accomplished, Meghan looked terrified. What we see going on here, are entitled people of average intelligence being done over like a kipper by shrewd, calculating people, whose finances to get close to William remain a mystery. Diana? Forget it, the Windsors never saw the Goldsmith-Middletons coming…
@cottage cat; shrewd and calculating would seem to describe Kate and Carole. Kate has in her 41 years seems to never have had regular employment to pay with her own earnings for any of her clothing, for a forkful of food or a roof over her head , medical and dental expenses or fancy vacations. Someone else has always paid the bill. Carole, it seems, has done a good job of shrewdly positioning her as a suitable royal wife. Work? Not raised to work. How could we now expect anything else. What is being left unsaid that Mike and William found the need to ask that Kate be not worked too hard.
Since there any number of parents in the UK and the world who work and raise their kids, this is another example of how the PR needs an upgrade. They just keep reminding everyone how NOT middle class these people are. Pick a lane and stick with it. You’re just showing working parents that you don’t have a clue. I wonder what excuse they’ll use when these kids all turn 18? Are they going to require all of them to live with them? Will they allow them to get a degree or are they to stay home to provide cover for their parents?
How old do the kids have to be before the Nanny is no longer needed? Are they going to have a Nanny until they go to a University/College?
I think they’ll continue with as few engagements as they want to do. Once KFC is gone, people will likely not care what they do or remember that they exist.
Surely this has nothing to do with the fact that her husband William, in a rare moment actually praised Meghan as “being is good mother”.
This was reported in the Mirror, before the last jubilee celebrating the late Queen…
I think that what we all have to be aware of here, is the barbaric system into which William and Harry were born, totally out of date now. Ordinary, mediocre, average individuals, victims of the system yet subject to gold digging, ambitious individuals out for a cosy, idle life. The Middletons are out for everything they can get. Even the “royal puppy farmer” brother gets a mention at Wimbledon.
The Middletons are – thankfully – now disgraced, but certainly were out for all they could get. Be interesting to see how they propose financing their large house now W no longer bankrolling them.
Old boy Middleton is to be featured on the cover of this coming weekend’s Mail on Sunday magazine. Wonder how many palms the old girl greased to get him featured. The nerve of them after their financial collapse!
Such BS! How does the British public allow these lazy people called “Royals” to be so lazy! THEY DO NOT WORK. Shaking hands and taking pictures is not work. Why does Kate have lines around her eyes, yet she does not work? Why are W&K aging so fast, yet they do not work? They are terrible representatives for GB. Who would imagine the future King & Queen would spend so much time attempting to keep up with the popularity, charisma, and intellect of The Sussexes?
Speaking as a Brit, all I can see here, is a ferociously socially-ambitious family of dubiously-financial means (Uncle “can’t wait to get my foot into palace doors) Gary compromising Diana’s elder son at his holiday home. Poor William, no better than anyone else’s son
So they want us to believe that when it was said the only reason they moved back to KP from Amner Hall was to become full time working royals that was a lie but we are to believe now after the queen has passed away that she was okay with them being lazy and placing more responsibilities on her, Phillip and other royals? I could believe that they were given grace to start their family, but I can’t imagine that there would be any expectation that they would never become full time working royals, even when Phillip stepped down and eventually passed away or when the Queen became ill and also eventually passed away. I definitely don’t believe that there was this expectation for them to remain part time working royals (which was prohibited at least to the biracial duchess) when their children became school age and would give them more than enough time to do more work and engagements. We know that neither of them have ever shown any ability to work, even part time doing mediocre work, so this article is just their attempt to justify their laziness even as 41 year olds who are taxpayer funded and bring nothing to the table to help others
A social climbing grifter who appears to be nothing more than a narcissistic bully, was given permission to do nothing. I cannot see the Queen condoning Khate to teach the children to be like her and her trashy family. I would imagine the Queen whould have preferred that Khate not teach the children any of her ways. It is not that she is a commoner, she has done nothing other than develop a very strange accent that is not understandable, she cannot string more than a few words together, she appears to be totally bored on any “royal engagement” except for when she finds photo opportunities, her intelligence appears to be very low, she has a mouthfull of new teeth, masses of fake hair, she appears to be lazy, self focussed, spends money like there is no tomorrow. Cannot see anyone condoning her teaching those poor children to be like her. Family values seem to be to stalk, scam and force your way into anything, to get what you want.
I don’t recall the tax paying public giving the Walses’ permission to sit on their backsides at the public’s expense?
Turns out the real welfare Queens wear real tiaras.
I seriously doubt the Queen did. She had a ferocious work ethic.
Between the laziness and the immature faces the royals pulled at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, I don’t understand why the public continues to support these royals and why celebrities continue to line up to meet them.
I wouldn’t spit on them if they were on fire.