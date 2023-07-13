“Clarence Thomas’s assistant got Venmo payments from lawyers” links

Clarence Thomas’s assistant got Venmo payments from lawyers who had business in front of the Supreme Court. Impeach this man, Jesus. [Jezebel]
I love the fact that Kieran Culkin is now famous enough to get paid to show up to Tag Heuer boutique openings in NYC. [JustJared]
Review of Mission: Impossible: Revenge of the Colons. [LaineyGossip]
Let’s look at Chanel’s Fall collection. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Why is there so little hype for EL James’s new book? [Pajiba]
This Elie Saab collection is so pretty. [GFY]
A reality star & his influencer wife are expecting. [Starcasm]
I love the Italian pick-pocket screamer lady. [Buzzfeed]
100 million people have signed up for Threads already. I have not. [Towleroad]
Menswear at the London Barbie premiere. IDGAF – they’re just Ken. [RCFA]
The reason E.L. James’ latest book is not selling is because it’s absolutely horrible. Avoid it, CBers.
Probably cause Stephanie Myers hasn’t written anything in a while that she can rip off.
She’s a fan fic writer who got really, really lucky. She’s horrible.
Exactly. Her writing is atrocious
There’s a guy on YouTube who does really hilarious reviews of bad books. He HATED all of EL James’ books but his videos are gold (his name is Dominic Noble).
The first one was a blatant rip-off of Poldark too. I still don’t know how she’s kept getting away with that.
Impeach him!
He is so corrupt and is almost flaunting the payoffs he has taken.
He feels bullet proof obvs.
SCOTUS accepting bribes. How ego driven and money hungry can they be?
Clarence Thomas should never have been on SCOTUS in the first place.
100% agree with you.
Where are the dems right now?? Why aren’t they screaming about this from the roof tops like the magas scream about someone drinking a freakin beer??
This should be the top news story in US right now!
SCOTUS Justice openly accepting bribes… Biden should call any kind of emergency meeting and raise holy hell about this.
Biden needs to take action quickly, get the Top Dems to ALL demand he step down.
Quickly, openly, force him out!
Out! Make a statement that can not be denied.
Investigations, proof at the ready, step down in 10 days of Biden will use Executive Order to throw him out.
Show some balls and start getting corruption out.
Biden needs to Big Man Up and really go hard. Lead dammit. The Buck Stops Here kind of action, repeatedly.
I think it would only help him in re-election.
This thieving POS needs to retire NOW!!! Revoke his pension, strip him from practicing law as well as filing charges against he and his vile, criminal wife as well!!! As for Roberts and his refusal to take action, maybe Roberts should step down as Chief Justice since he has stood by and allowed Thomas to continue committing crimes!!! SCOTUS is a sham in America and they must be held accountable!!
JFC, I am so angry I think that there is steam coming out of my ears 👿👿👿👿👿
He should totally be impeached, but this isn’t why. Courtney Milan, a romance writer and former Supreme Court Clerk, posted about this. She was one of the whistleblowers on a sexually harassing high level judge and militant on the subject of court reform, so I believe her.
Every Justice has an annual reunion party for their former clerks. Because of the federal rules on gift giving, etc. everyone pays their own bill. That’s what these payments are. People who clerked for the Supreme Court tend to become people who argue cases before the court. Should they be banned from clerk reunions? I can see the argument for it, but people are human. I wouldn’t have want it banned for RBG’s clerks.
Call me heartless but no, I wouldn’t feel bad for these people who are in the upper echelons on society for missing out on one, of many I’m sure, Christmas Party to glad hand with a bunch of people that work for a Justice that they will bring cases in front of. What are the point of these parties? I think we all know it’s not just to celebrate Christmas. It would be one thing for all of the current clerks to have a party together but former clerks that are now lawyers? No. If we have learned anything about this SC it’s that they have absolutely no qualms on receiving millions in gifts without reporting it so miss me with this, but they are following federal rules, line. The line between what is a conflict of interest and what is not up there in the SC has already been obliterated and this is just another way for them to cross it without actually breaking rules to me.
Concern Fae, if the clerks want to get together, they need to organize their own party–without any Justice in attendance. You’re assuming that RBGs clerks also do this. Is there a reason to believe that RBG didn’t follow the ethics rules of every other federal court?
Frankly, this just shows another way that SCOTUS shows contempt to the ethics rules all of the other judges in the US have to follow.
Completely agree with you 100%
What everyone should take into account with Threads is that IF you delete it, it wipes out your IG account as well. I am going to look into what Dorsey has established as an alternative. As much as I despise Zuckerberg and Musk, I will not switch to Threads.
I do know that Omid has switched over to Threads though.
I’m surprised that people here aren’t joining Christopher Bouzy’s Spoutible.
I’m not getting on threads because it wants way too much access to my phone data. Zuck knows enough about me as it is. Spoutible seems like the best of the new platforms to me.
I wish I had a calendar filled with black tie events, weddings as well as fundraisers to attend so that I could get my hands on some of the gorgeous creations that Ellie Saab has in store for F/F2023. They all look similar to GoT but on steroids…….🫠🫠🫠🫠
I know! They are very pretty. Elie Saab remains one of my favorites.
Yes!!! I was thinking the exact same thing. Give me something to go to and somehow I’ll scratch up the funds to get one of these outfits. Please!?!?🤩
I also love the red jacket and pin stripe pants from Chanel.
Absolutely nothing will happen to Thomas. He has no embarrassment, he feels no remorse, its barely a shrug of his shoulders. Been ready to stop voting. Absolutely disgusted with politics. Both sides. Its a crap show.
Sounds familiar; entitled, no embarrassment, no remorse = personality disorder?
Barbiem, you really think not voting in a democracy is the answer? I have no idea why you’re disgusted with the Democrats side. They along with Biden have turned our economy around by investing in the US and the people. There is no both sides to this issue.
I know I’m disgusted by the Democrats because they are catching Ls and not doing anything. They are practicing learned helplessness. They aren’t listening to a large part of their base and our democracy is literally slipping through our hands and all I see are big stared eyes and shrugs as responses. As a Black American, I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of Democrats just rolling over in the dirt and taking it. I weep and worry for my Black son (6), I’m so scared for his future. Yet here are Democrats playing checkers and losing. They can most definitely be doing something.
@Saucy I wish the democrats fought harder about issues I cared about. If Thomas was a democrat the Republicans would be on his butt for impeachment. Also, My ancestors didn’t die so I can be forced to vote for the candidate of your choice. They marched and fought so I had the freedom of choice. And not voting matters, it sends a message that just because im black don’t assume you get my vote. Earn it.
Imara219, I agree 100%!
The Dems MUST start making big, tough decisions!
Pres. Biden has the Executive Power and must push the rest of the big Dems to band together and take action.
Biden must LEAD! Something BIG, he needs to force the entire Democratic party to get things done! Use every law and start by getting the cost of living under control!
People are truly struggling, we can not wait for 2024, and more stalling and playing politics.
The cost of groceries and rent/mortgages are overwhelming people we are, in large numbers, barely holding on.
I worry just how close to ruin most folks are financially, something MUST be done.
Precisely! If we have learned anything from the last 7-8 years it should be that there are workarounds to get what you want. I don’t see Dems adjusting themselves to get things done. Instead we have lost the Civil Rights Voting Act, we have lost Abortion Rights, we have lost Affirmative Action, we didn’t get a strong infrastructure bill passed, we didn’t get student loan debt handled, we don’t have universal child care, we have a steady rise of predatory loans and a crumbling housing market, we have Repubs attacking and winning against public education. Things are a hot mess and I need Dems to start making aggressive and decisive action.
The executive actions Biden can take can and will be (and are already!) countered by the Supreme Court. Trump could do a lot more in this regard because of the Supreme Court.
The Democrats really have limited power here without the House and the Supreme Court. They are going to need to take back the House and retain the Senate to be able to take any meaningful steps. So voting blue every time in every election is your only option if you want things to change.