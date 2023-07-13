“Clarence Thomas’s assistant got Venmo payments from lawyers” links

Clarence Thomas’s assistant got Venmo payments from lawyers who had business in front of the Supreme Court. Impeach this man, Jesus. [Jezebel]

I love the fact that Kieran Culkin is now famous enough to get paid to show up to Tag Heuer boutique openings in NYC. [JustJared]

Review of Mission: Impossible: Revenge of the Colons. [LaineyGossip]

Let’s look at Chanel’s Fall collection. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Why is there so little hype for EL James’s new book? [Pajiba]

This Elie Saab collection is so pretty. [GFY]

A reality star & his influencer wife are expecting. [Starcasm]

I love the Italian pick-pocket screamer lady. [Buzzfeed]

100 million people have signed up for Threads already. I have not. [Towleroad]

Menswear at the London Barbie premiere. IDGAF – they’re just Ken. [RCFA]