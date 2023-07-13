Brian Cox: ‘The whole woke culture is truly awful’ & Millennials are to blame

Brian Cox has lived in America for many years, mostly to work in American films and television. He’s currently living in Brooklyn, which is apparently the only place in America he enjoys (and even then, not so much). Cox is perpetually grumpy and he’s just a full-time hater, I think that much is clear. Well, Cox decided to chat with Piers Morgan on Morgan’s sad TalkTV show, and the two blowhards decided to complain about woke culture and how wrong it is to “shame” people for being bigots and racists and such. You can see the video here, I’m not embedding it.

Brian Cox is going viral after taking jabs at the notion of “woke culture” during a recent interview with Piers Morgan. Amid the celebration of Succession making history at the Emmy Awards nominations Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, scoring noms in the Lead Actor category, the interview with the Scottish actor talk about being anti-woke is making the rounds. “I don’t think social media helps. It hinders, not helps,” Cox said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I think it points out too readily inadequacies. And the whole woke, what we’ve talked about before, the whole woke culture is truly awful […] and the shaming culture… I don’t know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? And it’s very hard to pin them down, and, it turns out, it’s usually a bunch of millennials. And who gave them the halos? I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well you’ve all screwed it up so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It comes from the wrong place.” According to Merriam-Webster, being “woke” is being “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” This is not the first time that Cox has gone onto Morgan’s show to talk about “cancel culture.” In 2022, Cox said, “It’s a kind of modern-day McCarthyism, really. “It’s a kind of raid on people’s sensibilities in order to reduce them and make them… I don’t know, there is so much hypocrisy involved with the whole thing.”

[From Deadline]

“It turns out, it’s usually a bunch of millennials” should be the go-to excuse for anything. What happened at that party? Why is the real estate market so chaotic? Why did we go through four years of Donald Trump? “It turns out, it’s usually a bunch of millennials.” Keep in mind, elder Millennials are in their early 40s now. I’m not sure if Cox actually means Gen Z, the people in their 20s right now. Anyway, this just reads like two old farts bitching about the youths and their “cancel culture.” They have no idea what they’re actually complaining about. I hope Emmy voters ignore Cox – who is nominated in the lead actor category despite only appearing in three episodes of Succession – and vote for Kieran Culkin or Jeremy Strong!