Prince Harry & Meghan’s Netflix show was ‘snubbed’ for an Emmy nomination

The day before the Emmy Award nominations came out, the Hollywood Critics Association Awards announced their nominations. Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pleased that their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, picked up a nomination for “Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.” I said yesterday that considering the success of the Netflix series, I did expect Harry & Meghan to pick up an Emmy nomination too. The series did not. The Sussexes were “snubbed” again, cue the Salt Island schadenfreude. “The Sussex Brand will never recover,” hurr durr.
Netflix’s megahit documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to earn any Emmy nominations this morning, a snub that presumably will delight critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The six-part series Harry & Meghan directed by Liz Garbus was under consideration for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. The Emmy oversight is particularly glaring because the series scored extraordinary numbers for Netflix, racking up the second most viewing minutes of any documentary program on the streaming platform, behind only The Tinder Swindler.
As a consolation, Harry & Meghan did earn an honor on Tuesday when it was nominated for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in the category of Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.
Considering the Sussexes’ Netflix show is up against The 1619 Project at the HCA Awards, I would assume that Harry & Meghan was being considered in the Emmy Awards’ version of that category: “Documentary or Nonfiction Series.” The nominees in that category are: 100 Foot Wave, The 1619 Project, Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, Secrets of the Elephants and The U.S. and the Holocaust. Given those nominees, I would think that Harry & Meghan simply felt a bit too… tabloid-y and unserious? Yes, of course I watched the series and I know that they spoke about serious subjects, but the larger problem still remains: the Sussexes are without industry peers and they are incapable of fitting into these categories or boxes. They’re celebrities but they’re more than that, they’re humanitarians but they do other stuff, they did a docu-series about real sh-t, but it was also part of the larger tabloid narrative around them. I guess my point is, who needs the Emmy Awards if you’re Harry and Meghan? The Emmys are probably gonna be canceled anyway.
So this is what we’re going to get daily for the next 10 years until they can terrorize the Wales ‘kids. Everything is a snub to these people specifically aimed towards them, and they never mention the other people shortlisted that also don’t get nominated or who also may not win when nominated for things. It’s always Harry and Meghan didn’t win, the world is ending. The hyperbole these people live in, because no other celebrity gets this treatment whether actor, musician, writer,lawyer or doctor, that everything you do must break records or you are a complete failure. Every movie you’re in doesn’t end up in the Oscar noms… Failure. Every album you release isn’t album of the year… Failure. It’s bonkers.
Yes, next we’ll hear about how Harry (and by extension, Meghan) was “snubbed” because Spare failed to be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. It’s all so ridiculous.
At some point, can we talk about this obsession with snubbing and with popularity polls on the part of the British tabloid press and those who imbibe it? It’s like they’re all stuck in middle school purgatory. WTF?
You notice that they only mention the Series popularity and achievements when it’s not nominated 🤢
If that’s the case, then Wills and Katie have failed hard considering their work doesn’t even bear much mention anywhere.
What if they took themselves out of the noms to highlight 1619? Just wondering. As much as I
love their doc I’d rather 1619 win.
Why would they do that? They’re weren’t nominated, it’s OK.
That makes zero sense. You wouldn’t ask any of the other nominees to drop out and there is no guarantee that means 1619 would win.
I was disappointed to see that they didnt get an Emmy nomination, but only for about 30 seconds. They didnt make the docuseries to get an Emmy. They made it to get their story out there, and it was successful at doing that.
the main reason I was bummed about it to be honest was bc I knew the salt island headlines would be “H&M SNUBBED!!! HOLLYWOOD CAREER OVER!!!” regardless of how successful the docuseries was otherwise etc.
But at the end of the day – meh. There looks to have been some tough competition in that category.
Exactly. Whether they get an Emmy nomination or not their docu series is one of the most successful docs Netflix has ever had. I’m bummed the theme song didn’t get a nomination, it’s beautiful.
Same. There are loads of docs which can be highlighted. But obviously the BM would be all about ‘snubbing’.
I was a bit surprised mostly because the industry papers like Variety and Hollywood Reporter predicted a nomination and possible win. But outside of that, the Emmys aren’t known to always do the expected thing.
Seeing as people like Harrison Fore have never been nominated, I don’t think it’s any serious thing.
@ Nic919, yes, the Emmy’s, along with the Academy, have had a long history of choosing the wrong candidates and winners too.
It doesn’t take away the fact that it was the most watched docu-series that Netflix has ever produced!!! The sole purpose was a vehicle for H&M to tell THEIR story so that we would finally know their truths!! Their docu-series doesn’t actually fit into any of the Academy boxes.
The Salty Island of petty will continue with their delulu-land of hate propaganda against Harry and Meghan.
Hey Britshidmedia, get over it!!
The big story seemed to be harrison ford getting snubbed but the dm has to print clickbait articles about harry and Meghan
I am definitely more bummed that Harrison Ford was snubbed when he is absolutely awesome in Shrinking. Disappointed too that Bridget Everett and Somebody Somewhere was ignored. If you haven’t watched these two wonderful shows yet, you absolutely must!!
Looking at the nominees, that’s some stiff competition. No shame in not getting a nomination.
And, yeah, with the strike, Emmy’s probably aren’t going to happen this year.
The Emmy’s aren’t for another two months, and now that SAG is on strike, the studios will have to make some deals/concessions to avoid losing massive $$$.
They have nothing else to do it seems. It’s what the tabloids always do. Harry and Meg don’t do things for awards they do things they think can help. Their personal one was just them telling their side of things and I really don’t think they thought it would be nominated for an award. They will continue to do good things and the tabloids and family will continue to try and break them.
@ Susan Collins, yes!!! Harry and Meghan are not on a mission to win awards for their docu-series but they ARE fully committed in creating change in every corner of the world!!! Harry and Meghan will be perfectly fine without an Emmy.
It would have been nice to be nominated but it’s not the end of the world. Even if they were they wouldn’t have won anyway. They’re not going to win the HCA award either
i agree. that’s rough competition to go up against. and their series just doesn’t really fit the category box tbh. it’s a tell-all touching on subjects of importance but it’s not really a non-fiction documentary where it shows more sides? i feel like non-fiction documentaries sometimes want the director/storyteller to explore multiple aspects of the topic from outsiders, opponents etc. The story and narrative was just one perspective, harry + meghan’s, which makes it hard to fit that box. still a successful documentary for sure, so nothing to be sad about there.
I don’t get this “it’s not a nonfiction documentary” take. It is a documentary. It is nonfiction. Therefor it fits the category.
I want to see 1916 win everything, and they probably do too.
What’s with this narrative? It’s a nonfiction documentary. TFOH with these takes.
I wasn’t expecting a nom, to be honest. They’re still box office gold, so the brand is fine!
It’s not the end of the world and that wasn’t the reason H&M made the docuseries. I hope the 1619 project wins! Otherwise, the noms this year seems bit…..it’s seems the academy only watched a handful of shows.
I am so over the constant bad mouthing and abuse directed at H and M .
It’s relentless ,obsessive , hateful propaganda designed to promote hatred .against this beautiful couple .
I have never seen anything like it in my life before .
I just don’t understand it and it breaks my heart .
💯
I felt the same way. Based on the other nominees, don’t think this was the year for them and politics closer to home are more evident in most of these works. The US and the Holocaust was really extraordinary and love the 1619 project and have followed it from being series in The NY Times, to the book, podcast etc. and the visceral reactions to Nikole Hannah Jones’ work so I’m hoping one of these two series win. Maybe the Sussexes docuseries touched too many elements from royal gossip, to internet trolls, to tabloid culture enough and the whole royal thing is a bit odd ball, but it was a well done series. The part about the press and dishonesty and social media and trolls was the most compelling and hope they explore that subject further. Anyway, lots of snubs in other categories as well and it’s disappointing but they’ll be fine.
I loved the Harry and Meghan documentary. It was so good and gave Harry and Meghan the chance to get their side out. Obv, I think it should’ve been nominated. It’s unique from the other docs in its purpose. Docs can be so wide-ranging. Perhaps they should open it up to more noms to represent that diversity like they did with the acting noms. That said, it was a huge success either way. May the 1619 project win big.
I don’t think it’s fair to compare their documentary to the ones listed, and likely the countless others on the shortlist. Apples and oranges, to me. I am not minimizing their documentary – and I haven’t seen it – but to me it would be like comparing a wildly successful movie that is great, and thought provoking, to an independent film about something obscure that keeps you up at night and educated you on something you didn’t even know you needed to be educated on.
I LOVED secrets of the elephants!
I was in a very random boating accident as a teenager – a rogue wave hit our snorkeling boat as we were going to the reef. Only one person was very seriously injured (and she did live, but it was horrifying) but I was in a knee immobilizer at the time, I was in 7th grade and was along for the ride, so if we had capsized I would have drowned. Fortunately we did not! So I cannot even make it through the trailer of The 100 Foot wave.
😲
survived.
I didn’t know that the British tabloids are excellent at tearing down people they hate. Nothing like the British press in the whole wide world. They are so hateful and deranged propagandist. The good thing though is that they have failed to convince and fool most of the people in the world no matter how hard they try to badmouth Harry and Meghan nonstop. Most people are critical thinkers.
Respectfully disagree. Most tabloid readers are not critical thinkers and their hateful comments are like a cancer; they encourage otherwise sane people to believe their hateful lies. A member of my family has bought into “evil Meghan” without being able to explain why she feels this way except for ” the is what I hear and read”.
The series was beautifully done, and I was disappointed that they didn’t get a nomination. Maybe too many voters viewed it as a celebrity bio, but then again, it could have just missed the cut. There were probably many people that voted for it that were also surprised it wasn’t nominated. But now that it wasn’t, this can blow over and we don’t have to face Emmy losing headlines.
The nomination was in a difficult position because of the category Harry and Meghan’s documentary fell into. While it was a docuseries, it was more Harry and Meghan’s story vs the gutter UK press and Harry’s dreadful deceitful family. It was not tabloidesque to me it was more about how they escaped from the inners of Harry’s family against incredible odds and the depth of abuse they encountered and are still encountering in doing so. The docuseries accomplished its goal in exposing the corruptness, vileness and complicity between Harry’s family and the UK gutter media.
Hopeful, the 1619 Project wins the Emmy because of the historical significance it has for African Americans and how it has righted skewed history. Personally, I do believe without any form of conformation the Sussexes themselves will be pulling for the 1619 Project because of how they live their lives and how they have shown they believe in correcting the wrongs of the past, something the 1619 Project is doing .
This was another win for the Sussexes for their docuseries to be considered,
THESE PEOPLE, I SWEAR . It’s OK Saltines, it’s still the second most watched on Netflix. Ever. But keep crying those salty tears over on Salt Island.
I have a feeling that #SadLittleMan Dan Wootton is going to be going through some things, publicly (at least, twitter says so), so the heat on the Sussexes might come down, a bit. Hope Piers will be next, soon.
Please do spill – for those of us locked out of Twitter.
Harry & Meghan are wildly successful and the UK press they are suing claim they are in their flop era. Now they’ve been nominated for an award and the UK press write how they were not nominated for this OTHER award.
These are not serious people & never will be. Even if they weren’t being sued they would provide negative coverage because they are insanely jealousy of Harry & Meghan’s many successes.
@B because the British rags will try and turn any positive into a negative! They refuse to acknowledge how successful their documentary was, they refuse to acknowledge that they received ANY kind of nomination or consideration because that won’t fit with the BMs sickness where Harry and Megan are concerned! Poor little salty press puppets, their perpetual spinning is going to make them topple before long. One of the papers Harry is sueing is in serious trouble today because of a story it has been running, so I hope the end is near for at least that one
Disappointed the docuseries didn’t get nominated but I still think Harry and Megjan have a bright future. The BM is going on full ratchet because the Sussexes’ assertions have landed and they’re sticking.
I haven’t paid attention to the Emmy noms in years. I could go on and on about shows that have been snubbed and continue to be snubbed for hours. Harry and Meghan did what they did, said what they said, it was a great docuseries and the Salty Island haters can bite me.
I’m surprised it was even considered at all. Most of the reviews I read were negative.
lol. When does anyone in the press write anything positive about them?
Rupert Murdoch’s tentacles reach far and wide and despite his recent legal/financial problems he’s still wields a LOT of power in the media.
Gee, that must be why it was so widely viewed.
Things don’t get arbitrarily nominated for awards. There is a submission process. Maybe Netflix/Archewell chose not to submit it for consideration?
Good point.
I don’t think Emmys are nominating this type of documentaries. Even though there was some parts digging into history, this was mainly two people’s story. Taylor swift’s Miss Americana was kind of like this and It didn’t get Emmy nomination either.
I loved the Sussex doc — thought it was really moving. But awards, particularly the Emmys, are such a crapshoot. The British media really need to calm the eff down.
Thank you for this clear and accurate explanation, Kaiser.
“I guess my point is, who needs the Emmy Awards if you’re Harry and Meghan? The Emmys are probably gonna be canceled anyway.” … bitter! 😂
Well, due to the writers strike the Emmys probably will be cancelled. I feel that if Harry and Meghan really wanted an Emmy nod, they would have campaigned for it.
You know who else didn’t get an Emmy nomination? About seven billion people. No mention of an Earthshot snub, the bar is set unbelievably high for this couple.
Like almost everyone, I’m disappointed that the series is missing out on a certain type of recognition. If works are chosen based on content and subject, I can see how Harry and Meghan series would get outvoted. Slavery and the Holocaust are very important issues in American history. Harry and Meghan is a series is about the love story of a British prince who happened to marry a biracial American, the British royal family, the execrable British press and what happens when all that comes together. I think the content in the long term has an important place in history, but they are still in the battle.
My BF and I have been watching Suits on Netflix. Meghan is so GD delightful and charming on that show. She’s a great actress! I’d love to see her in film/on TV again. I know she’s busy and filming is demanding. But maybe Harry could mind the kids so Mommy can get back into acting!
This not getting an Emmy nomination is a nothing burger to me. They accomplished what they wanted to and that’s the important thing. No matter what the bm says, that will not go away,
What I am waiting to see is Heart of Invictus. If it’s as good as I think it will be, I hope it gets nominations next year.
I have no idea what the bm is doing with all of the ‘snubbing’ business. They’re all sounding like a school clique. Geez, grow up.
+1000
If the docu-series had a nomination, then the assertions would have been that they paid for it.
This is about the detractors expectations. They should be reminded that expectations are simply “premeditated disappointments”.
Harry would not be working at McDonald’s’ any time soon.
I don’t think it was ever really a top candidate for a nom? I watched it and it was interesting but at the end of the days it’s basically some very privileged people dealing with some problems that very very few can relate to. I think there are different shows nominated that encompass a larger human experience. Meghan and Harry are fine though.
Award nominations aside, if you think that constant harassment, misogyny and racism is “some problems that very very few can relate to” then I just don’t know what to say to that. Then again, I don’t personally think that one has to be a woman or a person of color to take these issues seriously.
I mean comparing this doc to the nominees it should be abundantly clear as to why it wasn’t nominated and I don’t even think it’s a snub. It’s an insular story compared to the narratives nominated.
I commented also yesterday It’s one of HM first collaboration in content creation.
They’ll get more experienced in content creation and producing shows with more critical acclaim. And one day they may get nominated. With that said, good for them on getting a nomination With the HCA. It’s a start.
And agree with all things going on, the live broadcast of the Emmy awards might get canceled anyways this year.
To the British tabs out there mocking, can they boast their critical awards in journalism 😆. Intelligent people knows all they write about is crap.