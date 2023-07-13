Brad Pitt is left with no option other than ‘ousting’ Yuri Shefler from Miraval

The lawsuits against Brad Pitt are really starting to mess with his head. I can feel the panic from Brad and from his team. Pitt isn’t just dealing with Angelina Jolie and her legal team anymore – one of the smartest things Jolie did was sell Nouvel, her half of the Chateau Miraval, to Yuri Shefler, a billionaire with enough resources, time and inclination to go toe-to-toe with Pitt. This week, Shefler/Nouvel filed some scathing new legal documents against Pitt in a California court. Shefler mocked Pitt as petulant, childish and a sh-tty businessman who looted Miraval’s profits and tried to cut Nouvel out of the business. Even People Magazine did comprehensive coverage of the new filings, so you know it’s getting bad – People famously ignores bad news for Pitt. Well, Pitt’s team ran to Page Six (one of their favorite outlets to brief to) and I can see that Pitt is now giving Yuri Shefler the full Jolie Treatment: delusional accusations backed up with nothing but Pitt’s ego.

Brad Pitt is determined to force out the Russian vodka oligarch to whom Angelina Jolie secretly sold her share of their $500 million French vineyard, sources tell Page Six exclusively. Pitt is furious at Yuri Shefler for mocking him in court filings first revealed Monday as “an actor, not a winemaker” and painting him as a Hollywood dilettante. Now he is more determined than ever to get rid of the Russian, sources say.

Vodka magnate Shefler was officially designated by the US Treasury as an oligarch in 2018 — then bought Jolie’s share of Château Miraval in 2021. Sources say Pitt views Jolie’s sale to the Russian president’s henchman as “vindictive” because Jolie knew he had previously turned down an approach from Shefler.

But Shefler allegedly wants to keep Pitt on as a figurehead in the company, and use him for his celebrity status, leaving Pitt no option but to attempt to oust him, according to those familiar with the legal fight. Pitt is now litigating against both Jolie and Shefler, the owner of Stoli, the company that makes the flagship Russian vodka Stolichnaya, in California and in Luxembourg over Château Miraval. He wants to force her to unravel her deal with Shefler.

But in California court papers Monday, Stefler’s lawyers said Pitt had at most “visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business,” and said: “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

Before they married, the couple bought the estate together, with Pitt owning 60 percent and Jolie 40 percent. They brought in winemaker Marc Perrin, and it became one of the world’s most highly-regarded producers of rosé. The château, where the couple tied the knot in 2014, became Pitt’s “passion,” and he gifted Jolie an extra 10 percent as part of their wedding, making it a 50-50 asset when they split in 2016.

Sources tell Page Six that Shefler actually twice approached Pitt himself to buy into Miraval, first in 2016 when the couple split and then in 2021 when their custody fight over their kids became public. But, sources close to Pitt say, when he “politely” turned them down, they “secretly” went to Jolie, who ignored what Pitt’s side says was an agreement that he had first refusal on any sale by her.

“Then in October 2021, they announce they are Brad’s new partner to the world in a trade publication,” the source said. “The entire deal is Angie being vindictive. These guys are bottom feeders.”

Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy told The Post that she had the right to sell the shares and that Pitt had tried to silence her over abuse allegations, which the FBI investigated and made a “probable cause” statement about, but which did not lead to charges against Pitt. A source close to Jolie told The Post: “One can only imagine what she and the children feel when, once their abuse is known to the world, it means so little and stories focus on swimming pools and staircases instead of the harm they endured.”