Brad Pitt is left with no option other than ‘ousting’ Yuri Shefler from Miraval

The lawsuits against Brad Pitt are really starting to mess with his head. I can feel the panic from Brad and from his team. Pitt isn’t just dealing with Angelina Jolie and her legal team anymore – one of the smartest things Jolie did was sell Nouvel, her half of the Chateau Miraval, to Yuri Shefler, a billionaire with enough resources, time and inclination to go toe-to-toe with Pitt. This week, Shefler/Nouvel filed some scathing new legal documents against Pitt in a California court. Shefler mocked Pitt as petulant, childish and a sh-tty businessman who looted Miraval’s profits and tried to cut Nouvel out of the business. Even People Magazine did comprehensive coverage of the new filings, so you know it’s getting bad – People famously ignores bad news for Pitt. Well, Pitt’s team ran to Page Six (one of their favorite outlets to brief to) and I can see that Pitt is now giving Yuri Shefler the full Jolie Treatment: delusional accusations backed up with nothing but Pitt’s ego.
Brad Pitt is determined to force out the Russian vodka oligarch to whom Angelina Jolie secretly sold her share of their $500 million French vineyard, sources tell Page Six exclusively. Pitt is furious at Yuri Shefler for mocking him in court filings first revealed Monday as “an actor, not a winemaker” and painting him as a Hollywood dilettante. Now he is more determined than ever to get rid of the Russian, sources say.
Vodka magnate Shefler was officially designated by the US Treasury as an oligarch in 2018 — then bought Jolie’s share of Château Miraval in 2021. Sources say Pitt views Jolie’s sale to the Russian president’s henchman as “vindictive” because Jolie knew he had previously turned down an approach from Shefler.
But Shefler allegedly wants to keep Pitt on as a figurehead in the company, and use him for his celebrity status, leaving Pitt no option but to attempt to oust him, according to those familiar with the legal fight. Pitt is now litigating against both Jolie and Shefler, the owner of Stoli, the company that makes the flagship Russian vodka Stolichnaya, in California and in Luxembourg over Château Miraval. He wants to force her to unravel her deal with Shefler.
But in California court papers Monday, Stefler’s lawyers said Pitt had at most “visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business,” and said: “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”
Before they married, the couple bought the estate together, with Pitt owning 60 percent and Jolie 40 percent. They brought in winemaker Marc Perrin, and it became one of the world’s most highly-regarded producers of rosé. The château, where the couple tied the knot in 2014, became Pitt’s “passion,” and he gifted Jolie an extra 10 percent as part of their wedding, making it a 50-50 asset when they split in 2016.
Sources tell Page Six that Shefler actually twice approached Pitt himself to buy into Miraval, first in 2016 when the couple split and then in 2021 when their custody fight over their kids became public. But, sources close to Pitt say, when he “politely” turned them down, they “secretly” went to Jolie, who ignored what Pitt’s side says was an agreement that he had first refusal on any sale by her.
“Then in October 2021, they announce they are Brad’s new partner to the world in a trade publication,” the source said. “The entire deal is Angie being vindictive. These guys are bottom feeders.”
Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy told The Post that she had the right to sell the shares and that Pitt had tried to silence her over abuse allegations, which the FBI investigated and made a “probable cause” statement about, but which did not lead to charges against Pitt. A source close to Jolie told The Post: “One can only imagine what she and the children feel when, once their abuse is known to the world, it means so little and stories focus on swimming pools and staircases instead of the harm they endured.”
That last quote is extraordinary and true – Pitt is more concerned about the charge of “Pitt is not a real wine-maker” than he is about “Pitt terrorized and abused his wife and children.” Speaking of, the Post also published this quote from a source close to Pitt: “Brad stands by the people who he’s done business with and he doesn’t give into bullies.” Jaysus. Pitt crying about being bullied is where we are. As for “Shefler allegedly wants to keep Pitt on as a figurehead in the company, and use him for his celebrity status, leaving Pitt no option but to attempt to oust him” – LMAO. I guarantee that Shefler wants no part of Brad Pitt. Shefler’s endgame isn’t “keeping Pitt as a powerless figurehead.” Shefler’s endgame is now the complete destruction of Brad Pitt and complete ownership of Miraval.
The way I cackled at his hubris. 😂
I’m rooting hard for mr. nasty to be removed from the business. He deserves that and a whole lot more.
Only someone as delusional and egotistical as Brad Pitt would call the founder of Stoli a bottom feeder. Their advertising campaigns have won awards.
Brad Pitt is left with no option but to attempt to oust Shefler. Lolololol. Attempt is the key word. He can try but he’s gonna lose. And let’s be real here. Do you really want Brad Pitt to be the face of your wine company when there are FBI documents that he abused his wife and kids by pouring wine on them while they were sleeping? Which grape variety were you drinking that night, asshole?
Hey, Brad. Just because you were wasted out of your mind and missed Angelina’s e-mail saying she was going to sell the business to someone else, doesn’t mean she went behind your back. She stood right in front of your incapacitated azz and you were too blind with rage, weed, and booze to see.
Lol Good luck with that Brad
Brad is such a POS.
Brad forgot that famous rule: Never start a land war with Russia (in this case, a billionaire Russian).
I look forward to trying Miraval’s rosé wine once Shefler has obliterated Brad’s ownership.
Additionally, don’t lie about receipts to a Virgo
Haha, that is one of the truest things I’ve read about Virgos.
“He wants to force her to unravel her deal with Shefler”.
This transaction has already closed, right? Like the sale has already gone through – correct? How on earth would a sale like that then be “unravelled”???
I’m seriously asking because I don’t understand how “take-backsies” is possible in a corporate deal of this size.
Yep, the sale went through after Angie got permission from Californian Court AND Luxembourg Court.
Surely by now he knows that she always crosses her t’s and dots her I’s? Has he observed nothing about her? Combine vast amounts of alcohol with a temper and nothing but yes men to validate and encourage your every vile word and deed and you start to believe your own shit. Delusional AH.
She offer her shares to Brad but he wanted a NDA as part of the sale & she refused. I believed I read it here, but I could be wrong that she actually got permission from a judge to sell her shares. Brad has no case against Jolie & less against someone who lawfully purchased her shares. This screams of..,”BUT I’m BRAAAAD!! I also hate he was getting his little F1 fantasy out ar Silverstone this past weekend. It held up the schedule
He’s delusional he lives in a fantasy world and not reality. AJ part of the company have been legally sold going on two years now.
It really seems that he thinks because he does stuff illegally and not the right way that so does she and that’s not the case.
He probably isn’t sober anymore. That could explain some of his strange claims and moves.
I don’t think any of this is rooted in reality. Does he believe it? Who knows. Does it make for a PR message that paints him as the victim? Absolutely!
I thought the same thing, there’s no way he can force anyone to undo it. What an egotistical moron.
Same for claiming she sold it secretly out from under him. There’s clear documentation that she gave him multiple opportunities to buy out her shares, and he refused, or tried to impose a gag order on her ever talking about his abuse. So she sold it to someone else, legally.
Good luck trying to remove an industry experienced billionaire who has wanted that property for years and has invested a lot of money into the purchase. Brad is in so far over his empty head.
Even DailyFail wrote the full mess he did and why he is in legal trouble.
French authorities have a tax lawsuit against him for devaluing Miravel by more than 100 million euros. I hope this sentence comes with jail time.
Angie played nice but got burned so she sold the shares legally.
Yuri played nice but Brad was a w*boer so now, he will annihilate him financially and legally. He will even recoup the millions Brad stole from Angie.
+1000000 to everything you wrote
A whole article detailing Brad’s abuse, business missteps, and ongoing drama with Shefler and the commentators are still blaming Angie. I hate the DailyFail.
“The notion that Chateau Miraval was the Pitt-Jolie family home died back in 2016, when Pitt terrorized his wife and children in a drunken rage while en route from the chateau to Pitt’s true home – Hollywood”
He was humiliated by a billionaire!! 🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
YOU GUYS THE CHICKEN HAS FINALLY COME HOME TO ROOST FOR BARD PITT
Even the dialymail wrote the well detailed article that doesnt favour Brad.
What is going on with that mess of a jacket with the bowtie?!
Yeah, he’s going to be obliterated. Looking forward to it.
It’s AWFUL. Looks like someone made a tux for a ventriloquist dummy.
LOL that made me scroll back up to look. Accurate.
That clip-on bowtie is everything! It’s totally giving ventriloquist dummy!
Brad Pitt is showing himself to be a completely vile being Again.
It never stops with this Tool.
We now know how he treated AJ and his children.
Why doesn’t he simply sell out that winery, take whatever money he can from it and STFU?
I hope people actively start loudly Boo-ing him whenever he shows up in public!
Never been a fan of his acting. But he really makes me angry these past few years with his BS.
The vile sleaze inside him is starting to show on his face.
they don’t even care about the property. They just want to make wine with Perrin. He should just sell his portion in the business while keeping the property and studio.
The constant of the Pitt “team” talking about how Ms. Jolie went “behind his back” – i mean, as i recall, and if i know it, this must be public (and some of it court) record- she tried to sell to him- he tried to lowball her AND make her sign an NDA – she said no. she then sought the Court’s permission- which she was granted- to sell to a third party.
News outlets that run Pitt’s fantasies as fact without the slightest attempt at checking the public court record- make me CRAZY.
Yup. Even the Daily Mail article notes this:
‘Jolie was not obligated to sell Nouvel to Pitt. She nevertheless offered to sell her interest to him and negotiated with him for months. Nearing a deal, Pitt’s hubris got the better of him: he made an eleventh-hour demand for onerous and irrelevant conditions, including a provision designed to prohibit Jolie from publicly speaking about the events that had led to the breakdown of their marriage. Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity were tied up in Nouvel and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms.
Yikes. Shen even the DM is publishing something true about a famous man (other than Harry) you know it’s bad.
Also : in a business deal, hurt feelings and accusations of bullying and vindictiveness mean zip. He is a terrible person, bad dad and financial idiot. He should end this clown show before it bankrupts him.
He’s going to bankrupt himself with these stupid, drawn out, costly, ego driven legal battles. Can’t wait.
Brad is angry & spiteful because he got outwitted by AJ, which isn’t difficult to do because Brad is just a pretty face and nothing else.
And his face isn’t pretty anymore, so sad.
lol what a dummy. Even the government is after him for mishandling the money. We have all seen how TOUGH France is with tax evasion. They will make an example out of him. This isn’t going to go in his favor.
He could “oust” Yuri by buying him out….
With what money? He seems to be running a bit low.
Trumpian levels of hubris and mendacity. May he rot.
BP and his Team are done.
He will continue to go downhill in his career.
No one under 45 gives a damn about his movies, I’m sure.
I look forward to his Agency/Manager cutting him lose publicly.
Burn Brad, Burn.
He needs to drop out of sight. He just keeps digging his own hole.
He has that Formula 1 movie coming out at some point in the future, though. He was filming it recently and you know Hollywood doesn’t punish white men like it does everyone else. I vividly recall the standing ovation he received after news of the DV incident on the plane. ☹️
Pitt’s true self & his dirty activities is now reported on legitimate media sites, US tabloid’s
can only spin but facts & truth will kill their spin. Shefler is going to teach him a good lesson to remember for the rest of his life. Yurt is not playing Pitt’s dirty games on contrary he is showing him how to do business properly & how to be professional during negotiations. Pitt’s PR gaslighting was intolerable but now it’s factual time & all his truth is starting to be unraveled. He has destroyed his own self. Jolie & her children are much better without him. Pitt was more into movies, friends, money is his God.
It reminds me a bit of Trump. He’s so used to making up whatever narrative he wants and news outlets passing it on that he doesn’t know how to handle it when he’s actually held to account for what he’s said (E. Jean Carroll, the documents, etc.).
I love it for both of them.
I’ve often thought there’s a similarity in their personalities. Not used to being told no, thinking they deserve whatever they want, and lying, cheating, and stealing to get it.
Instead of fighting with Angelina and Yuri and running this whole campaign against them, wouldn’t it be better to apologize to Angelina and her children? Wouldn’t it be better to enjoy and soak up the whole Stolie experience?!!
Angelina could help him with the MIR problem. Children could help access generation z and take young people to the cinema to watch his movies. Stoli could make Miraval bigger with their vast experience in the business.
It’s a matter of humility!!! He doesn’t know everything!!
His arrogance is destroying his career, that’s all.
Why should they? Why should his ex-wife and children work, to support a grown man who has money and options, to enhance his life when they could use all that energy and effort to support their own growth or projects for those that don’t have the money and options available to Pitt. What has he done for them that didn’t involve enhancing his reputation with the consumer.
He is nearly 60, if he hasn’t figured it out by now, he never will. This is who he is.
My point is just to say that he could avoid all of this if he didn’t let his arrogance and anger get the better of him.
“He is nearly 60, if he hasn’t figured it out by now, he never will. This is who he is”
Yes, you’re right!!
I agree with both of you. That ship has said, but he *could have* leveraged that goodwill when he had it.
Now he’s just an aging Hollywood boytoy, with a string of messes in his wake.
@ Kel says it’s not just her (Angelina’s) children but their children. If he can do that to them, he would do it to anyone.
I agree with you. If he admitted wrong and got help for his abuse, substance use, anger management issues and made every attempt to make up for his behavior to his children and ex-wife, he wouldn’t be in this situation. But Brad Pitt has had everyone kowtowing to his every wish, blowing smoke up his ass as the Hollywood Chosen One that it got to his head and ego. Angie left him. In his mind, NO ONE leaves Brad Pitt. The false image of him as Hollywood’s golden boy was more important than his family. He’s spiteful, vengeful, resentful, and in the end, he’ll be broke and alone.
Those pictures of him make me sick. World most handsome man. My eyes are bleeding.
I’m enjoying the “find out” season Brad is finding himself in. I hope Yuri wipes the floor with him. For Angie and all the people in New Orleans he fucked over. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes” is iconic and I’m definitely using it.
I really do think Pitt is absurd and just plain ole angry at Jolie for leaving him and not going along with his image rehab. Secondly she won’t play his “best dad in the world” game anymore. Why should she he attacked them physically and verbally and thought saying I’m sorry would suffice. He needed rehab and family therapy which I think he refused with Jolie there and went thru several til he got the one that he liked which meant a yes man. Who knows the last time he spoke to the oldest Maddox.
Shefler is right he has been in a smear campaign since first with his ex wife then with Shefler. A slanderous musk singing name calling one. He is a man child who has been coddled and used his money and power to Erik’s his power, buys his friends and media. He is a sad sack and Angie probably regrets the day she decided to go forward.
Smartest thing she ever did was sell that business. It was one less tie to him, and you can see how angry it makes him to have one less way to maintain control over her life. Abusers are always like this. We just have the misfortune of seeing it play out more often with victims who have fewer resources available.
Has anyone actually tasted this wine that everyone’s making a fuss about?