Margot Robbie is Enchanted Evening Barbie in a custom Vivienne Westwood

Barbie has invaded Europe and the glamour is off the charts! These photos are from last night’s London premiere of Barbie. Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal pulled out all the stops for this premiere: they homage’d the 1960 “Enchanted Evening” Barbie, complete with a customized, pale pink Vivienne Westwood gown and detachable fur collar. Mattel should give Margot a bonus for what she’s doing with her promotional looks – she’s significantly driving up interest in the new and vintage dolls.

Ryan Gosling is still doing pastel suits for the promotion and he looked fine. Greta Gerwig wore Erdem, and America Ferrera wore Roland Mouret. I kind of enjoy the fact that America isn’t theme-dressing. Her character isn’t a doll, so I would assume that she is staying on-theme.

Nicola Coughlan wore Wiederhoeft. She looks so cute! Alexandra Shipp wore Versace… kind of a mess. Dua Lipa also wore Versace! I like her dress, but the bar is in hell – Dua can’t dress for sh-t, and the choker is evidence enough. Bonus Issa Rae, aka President Barbie!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

53 Responses to “Margot Robbie is Enchanted Evening Barbie in a custom Vivienne Westwood”

  1. Seraphina says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:23 am

    THIS movie’s premiers has been a delight for the eyes fashion wise – to see these Barbie dresses come to life has been a great way to add a smile to my face. I recall many of these being sold and imagining them on my Barbie. Margot must be having a ton of fun executing these looks. Well done.

    • Lizzie says:
      July 13, 2023 at 8:43 am

      I had hand-me-down original Barbie, several anonymous Barbies, Skipper and Malibu Barbie, and I think these evening gowns too. I love seeing how beautifully the gowns have been recreated.

      • Bee says:
        July 13, 2023 at 10:11 am

        I had growing up Skipper! You turned her arm and she got taller and boobs appeared! No lie. We used to joke around about how many times we had to turn our arm to get it to happen on ourselves.

      • LarkspurLM says:
        July 13, 2023 at 10:14 am

        Yup! I had “arm-twisty grow-up Skipper” too! That was insane! Only in the 1970s LOL

      • NJGR says:
        July 13, 2023 at 12:22 pm

        I had growing up skipper too! When I describe it I think people think I’m making it up!

      • lucy2 says:
        July 13, 2023 at 12:57 pm

        My friend had that Skipper too! I always thought it was so funny. I have a lot of my aunt’s stuff from the 60s/70s, and my friend was a bit older than me and had her older sister’s stuff.

    • Erin says:
      July 13, 2023 at 10:40 am

      Totally agree, I am loving this so much more than I thought I would. I had a ton of Barbie dolls but they were from the 80s-90s so that roller blading outfit that is in the movie is just a pure serotonin rush to me, I’m almost positive I had the exact same one. So sad my parents have no idea where any of my old Barbies went but they had bins full of the clothes so I do have those.

    • Christine says:
      July 13, 2023 at 2:15 pm

      Seriously, it’s so much fun! Margot Robbie looks great, this was my first Barbie, so I appreciate the effort.

  2. Normades says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:27 am

    I think they could have made the draping around the waist more dramatic and defined. Used a thicker fabric. The original Barbie outfit is better.
    Regardless 10/10 for Margot and Andrew’s effort. They insisted that Barbie definitely needed all the red (pink) carpets and they were right.

    • Hello says:
      July 13, 2023 at 8:43 am

      Haha I thought the exact same thing

    • Isa says:
      July 13, 2023 at 8:47 am

      I thought the same thing about the fabric around her hips.

    • Ameerah M says:
      July 13, 2023 at 1:24 pm

      I get your point but what looks good on a 12 inch doll doesn’t always translate to a full sized person and movement. I think it was made in that fabric so the dress could move with her.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      July 13, 2023 at 1:54 pm

      Yes, I’d love to see some more drama with the draping. That said, Margot has never looked better on red carpets. 10/10 for her and Mukamal.

    • Normades says:
      July 13, 2023 at 5:24 pm

      @ameerah I ‘m a professionally trained pattern maker. If you look at those new dresses that loewe did there was a lot of different ways to do that dresss. Not dogging who did it but it could have totally been done in a thicker fabric with a different drapping.

  3. Jillian says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:31 am

    I love Nicola’s dress, she’s got great style

  4. Ashley says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Margot look tired and thin (ner than that she usually does).

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      July 13, 2023 at 12:26 pm

      She has been criss-crossing the globe for the last 3 weeks that would wreck anyone’s sleep and eating routines.

  5. Josephine says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:35 am

    I LOVE America’s dress – best she’s look thus far. It really flatters her.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 8:37 am

    That black Schiaparelli dress was incredible, but I admit my inner Barbie screamed when I saw this Vivienne Westwood. OMG — every look is better than the last one! Bravo Margot and stylist Andrew! I cannot wait to see this movie. Ps: Ryan Gosling has been the first person I’ve seen in the photos the past couple of weeks to truly pull off mint green.

  7. Courtney says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I used to be a Greta Gerwig fan but after listening to her red carpet interviews for this promotion, I just can’t. This woman is a 39 year old successful and experienced director and writer, and is still playing the “aw, shucks, gee, me?” schtick. It’s obnoxious. She speaks and behaves like a 13 year old girl and it’s too cute by half to me. She had an affair with a married man and still has the nerve to play up this naive, innocent, humble, wide-eyed persona? No.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 13, 2023 at 12:39 pm

      She’s a director so I’d more care how the majority of her crew felt on set. It seems like it was a positive experience? You’d have to ask the crew of course as opposed to the actors at the top of the call sheet bc they’re often shielded. But so far, I haven’t heard any negative crew stories. That said a friend of mine worked with her husband on a set last year in Ohio. She’s worked in the business for a long time and she said as a director he made it the worst experience she’s ever had on a set ever. The rest of the crew felt similarly, according to her. Perhaps others have had diff experiences idk.

  8. Louise177 says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I’ve never been much of a movie goer and haven’t been since Covid. Especially since so many movies start streaming quickly. But this promotional campaign has gotten me really excited to see it. I had no interest when it was announced and filming but the trailers look so fun.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I’m getting very psyched to see this with my daughter! Loving the fashion homages – Barbie wore it best!

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 8:40 am

    I’m still waiting for Golden Dream Barbie and Pink N Pretty Barbie 🥹 And I was hoping Skipper would show up in the movie but so far it doesn’t look likely

    Reply
  11. Laalaa says:
    July 13, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Kudos to Margot, especially because Europe is currently boiling hot!!!!

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Fabulous 🔥

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 9:06 am

    Margot’s stylist is absolutely on fire with these looks.

    My fav is still the Pucci like totally hair Barbie look, but the black and white dress homaging the Barbie black and white bathing suit is up there too.

    Love all of this. Margot is absolutely killing the promotion for this. It’s been a lot though, I hope they aren’t pushing her too hard.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 9:13 am

    Such a wonderful and beautiful tribute that Margo, and Gerwig, have been able to achieve with this Barbie movie!! I am absolutely loving all of the looks that her stylist has been able to meticulously recreate with Barbies fashion catalog, and this Westwood gown is perfection!!! I am thoroughly enjoying everyone’s looks on this tour and this movie is going to be an enormous hit in the theaters too!!

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 9:18 am

    She wore my Barbie’s dress!!!!! My grandma got me the Enchanted Evening Barbie (I assume a rerelease as this was the 90’s) for Christmas one year, and it’s the only Barbie I still have. I can’t believe she wore it! I’ve been telling my bf I want to see the Barbie movie, this is a sign from the universe! I may buy my tickets today.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 9:30 am

    I’m loving all the Barbie red carpet looks. So much pink. Now we’ll never be taken seriously again if we wear that color but it’s fun. Let’s hope the movie lives up to the hype. Margot Robbie is putting in the work.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 9:40 am

    When this promotional tour is done, please do a post with all the dresses Margot Robbie wore over the past several weeks, because they all have been so beautiful. I have never paid much attention to celebrity fashion but this has been really well done and so fun to see. Thank you in advance 😊

    Reply
    • Kimmy says:
      July 13, 2023 at 9:50 am

      Yes, please post a compilation! If this is what happens when Margot is free from Chanel, keep it coming. SHES HAVING SO MUCH FUN!!

      Reply
        July 13, 2023 at 1:23 pm

        Vanity Fair, Barbie by Barbie compilation. They even have a little game where you can vote on your favorite in several colour categories.

        https://www.vanityfair.com › hollywood › photos › 2023/07 › barbie-x-bar…
        Scroll to the bottom

  18. Bella says:
    July 13, 2023 at 9:45 am

    I love all the looks, but Margot, America, Dua, and Nicola look exceptionally gorgeous and I want all of their outfits!!

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 10:20 am

    My favorite Barbie dress and she looks amazing. The color, cut, fit, all perfection.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Margot’s stylist has been killing it.

    And I adore Nicola Coughlan’s dress. She looks amazing.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 10:38 am

    Yes, all wonderful, but no love for Simu Liu’s Fendi Ken look?

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 10:42 am

    Ryan is killing it in these pastel suits. So dapper!

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 11:30 am

    I wonder if those gloves are latex? They don’t look like a fibre fabric, and they fit to perfection….like a glove. I am so looking forward to this movie!

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 11:50 am

    Margot kicking her stylist to the curb and hiring a new one was one of the best career moves she’s made in a long time. She went from a blah red carpet presence in boring/unflattering/ugly Chanel to someone I’m genuinely excited to see. I think her prior stylist only cared about connections and name brands, but didn’t really think about the looks or pieces themselves–she just saw Chanel and went, “this works!” Margot’s new stylist is actually thoughtful in the execution. That Vivienne Westwood dress is a stunner. As a little gayboy who LOVED Barbies as a kid and enjoys fashion, seeing these iconic looks come to life has been so amazing, and makes me so incredibly excited to see this movie!

    I honestly kind of like what everyone is wearing. I think we need to give some laurels to America Ferrera because she has been turning out some gorgeous, albeit more conservative, looks on this press tour too. Issa looks lovely (but with a face that could stop traffic, she’d look good in a potato sack). Shipp’s look is ok, although I’d like to see more tailoring on that blazer. Love the pumps. I actually kind of like Dua’s dress…? She’s Mermaid Barbie and I think it’s fitting; I LOVE the shoes. Nicola’s look is pretty forgettable. Greta is serving kaftan chic but I’m kind of here for it?

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 11:57 am

    Cute, cute, cute! 💕

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    I’m so stoked that the men all look so LEGIT as well! I’m so tired of men in the “I rolled out of bed like this and came to this premier looking like a schlub because I’m just too cool” era. Look at that minty suit on Gosling – makes me want to tear him out of the box.

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    America looks amazing by far the best look

    Reply
    July 13, 2023 at 1:27 pm

    Why do these outfits look so lastminutedotcom ??
    Margot Robbie, on point , obviously (atleast in this VW creation).
    I mean , this is the biggest moment for Barbipolooza and the rest of the cast is pretty much meh…

