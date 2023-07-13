Margot Robbie is Enchanted Evening Barbie in a custom Vivienne Westwood

Barbie has invaded Europe and the glamour is off the charts! These photos are from last night’s London premiere of Barbie. Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal pulled out all the stops for this premiere: they homage’d the 1960 “Enchanted Evening” Barbie, complete with a customized, pale pink Vivienne Westwood gown and detachable fur collar. Mattel should give Margot a bonus for what she’s doing with her promotional looks – she’s significantly driving up interest in the new and vintage dolls.

Margot Robbie as the ‘Enchanted Evening’ Barbie for the #Barbie London premiere. pic.twitter.com/A6uoMhBwvr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 12, 2023

Ryan Gosling is still doing pastel suits for the promotion and he looked fine. Greta Gerwig wore Erdem, and America Ferrera wore Roland Mouret. I kind of enjoy the fact that America isn’t theme-dressing. Her character isn’t a doll, so I would assume that she is staying on-theme.

Nicola Coughlan wore Wiederhoeft. She looks so cute! Alexandra Shipp wore Versace… kind of a mess. Dua Lipa also wore Versace! I like her dress, but the bar is in hell – Dua can’t dress for sh-t, and the choker is evidence enough. Bonus Issa Rae, aka President Barbie!