In context, Brian Cox spoke about ruling families & the Sussexes’ ‘innocence’

What’s the Winston Churchill quote? “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” So it was with that Brian Cox story in the Daily Mail. I strongly suspect that Haute Living New York sent out a promotional email with a few excerpted quotes from their cover interview with Cox, and the Mail decided to create this utterly ridiculous narrative that Cox spent the entire bitching about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’ve read a lot of Cox’s interviews in recent years – this dude is a socialist and he hates the monarchy and he wants Scotland to vote for independence. I simply didn’t believe that he would save his biggest criticisms for the Sussexes. And he really didn’t. Within Haute Living’s story, it’s clear that Cox is rambling on about economics, politics, the British monarchy and more and there is a larger context. Some highlights from the interview:
On his Succession patriarch Logan Roy: “Logan’s not that bad. I actually have a lot of sympathy for Logan. [Logan] comes out onto the street and he just sees how run down New York is. There are rats everywhere, and a guy eating his supper out of a tin can. Logan sees that and goes, How did this happen? How did we get to this state? It’s a parallel to his own life: he has these awful, entitled children, but he himself does not have that entitlement; he has empathy that his children do not. He believes that everything he’s done, he’s earned … and he’s not wrong. It’s always said that a cynic is a disillusioned romantic. I think that’s true and also the root of who Logan was as a young man. He sees that life doesn’t operate the way one would like it to, but in a more mercenary way. His children, however, don’t realize that if they don’t work, that if they don’t commit some kind of integrity to what they do, that they can’t succeed, and he can’t do anything about that. It’s just the nature of the beast.”
Pretty much an atheist: “I think one of the most fundamental problems we have as humans is that we let religion get in the way so much of the time. I’m not anymore, but I was born a Catholic. I’m pretty much an atheist now, because I don’t think religion serves anybody. I think God is one of the great illusions we cling to in order to give us sanity, but I actually believe in human beings, that they’re much more interesting.”
Why he loves America: “The reason why I live in America, and why I love it, was that I was very attracted by the notion of egalitarian thinking. This country was built on essentially egalitarian principles. And I feel horrible for the immigrant population that comes here with this notion that America represents freedom, because it’s certainly not as free as it purports to be. We’ve allowed so many things to get in the way of that freedom. For me, one of the tragedies of America — because I do love this country and what it represents — is that it isn’t living up to what it represents. It’s not living up to what those principles were built on because all these other distractions have come in.”
On the British monarchy, this is the full section: “I find that it’s really just so sad that we don’t acknowledge our own humanity enough. We don’t acknowledge what we’ve been through on behalf of a family — a ruling family. And that’s why, when you look at what’s happening with Meghan and Harry [there they are!], you go, ‘Well, Harry, there’s an innocence about.’ And with her, too. But you can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off. I mean, she knew what she was getting into, and there’s an ambition there clearly as well — the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that sh-t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams. I’m a Cinderella person, you know.” He shrugs. “In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy. It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. It’s tradition and all that, they say. I say, ‘F–k it! Move on!’”
Now, I’m not saying his full comment in context makes more sense, but it’s nowhere near as harsh or anti-Sussex as the Mail would have people believe. My interpretation of his comment is: Harry was very innocent and so was Meghan; it must be difficult for Harry to cut himself from the regimented royal life and his toxic family; and Meghan’s innocence was that she was wrapped up in a princess fantasy and the dream of what their lives could be. Now, I think he’s wrong that Meghan knew what she was getting into. That’s such a stupid conversation, because it’s such a self-own for British people and the British media, because it’s like they’re mad at Meghan for not understanding that they were going to be awful and racist towards her. They’re like “how dare she not realize that we’re utter trash!”
Anyway, it’s still perfectly clear that Brian Cox wants to abolish the monarchy. I tend to think he was just talking about the Sussexes more as a character study than political actors, but what do I know.
I’m not mad at him. Harry and Meghan were naïve going into this—they have admitted as such. And when it all kept getting worse and blew up, they got out. They were never going to change the system from within or modernize a deeply entrenched system built on white supremacy. But they went in hopeful. Can’t fault people for having hope, so long as they open their eyes once they’re there. And they did.
I think an issue is that Harry (and hopefully less so Meghan though I’m not sure) still wants to modernize and be within the monarchy. If his family had an about face and gave him everything he wanted (real relationships and no rota) he’d be there in a heartbeat.
This is what I struggle with with him. He doesn’t want to bring the system down, he just wants it to work for him.
With you on that.
That’s the same issue I have – at his core Harry is a monarchist and wants the system to work for him. But it can’t – the system itself is racist and sexist and elitist.
You are not gonna get Harry to say abolish the monarchy and he shouldn’t. It’s a death sentence sorry..it’s not wise.
Plus form Harry’s position he was able to make a difference within the institution and some of Charles endeavors have been successful. Meghan of course but she did it on her own..Everyone else sucks.
So I can see why he thinks it could work.
The monarchy will not be abolished anytime soon so i hope in the days, years ahead they really get their feet put to the fire with conversations of racism past and present but also reparations.
@Shazbot and @OriginalLaLa, I am right there with you. I’ve said this before, but the monarchy cannot be modernized. It’s designed to be feudal, hierarchical, racist, sexist, and xenophobic.
“But you can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.” Why not? PH changed his behavior. People can change. The majority of the RF is just not willing to put that kind of work into it. In a real “firm” people change their behaviors to keep a job. The royal-adjacents should be no different.
I love Brian Cox. He’s so crusty. He brings all his crusty old man character to his interviews. It makes them interesting.
Yeah, is not what the mail tried to make it out to be. I wish they would have printed all that he said but it would not work with their narrative. The royal family will not change because they think that what makes them important. Abolish the monarchy!
kinda reads slightly better but essentially the same as the excerpted quotes. i get what he’s saying and i kind of agree. Harry didn’t really prepare Meghan, bc he trusted his family too much. he honestly didn’t want to (or perhaps know how to play) the media game of tit for tat his fam relies on. Meghan was too in love to realize what she was walking into, and underestimated how much her biracial background would stir up the hateful utter garbage of the BM. She was even warned by her British friends and she was too optimistic to listen. maybe she thought her career as an actress would help her understand the PR game, but the rules are clearly so different there. now they’re out and trying to move on and I wish them the best.
I hate when people say things “they know what they’re getting into”. It’s easy to talk about what the experience will be but the reality ends up being completely different. I’ve taken jobs where I thought it would be one thing and it ended up being the opposite. I think Meghan expected the attention, protocol, etc but not to the extent it was.
It really is not the system it was the way harry and Meghan were treated. It was not protocol when Kate was nasty to Meghan and interfered in her wedding.
Over 50 percent of marriages in the UK and USA end in divorce. The rate of failure is larger for second marriages. Yet those people did not know what they were getting into, but Meghan supposedly knew what the deal was in entering a very small, strange, and unique institution? Yeah right.
Based on what’s he’s saying I still don’t think he’s actually listened to anything. Meghan has said. Idk
But I’m glad I didn’t jump to form an opinion on this yesterday. It’s whatever.
But I do agree the lie travels faster than the truth.
For Sussex fans especially those reading the daily mail..you have to be careful jumping to believe anything they say!
It’s propaganda and unfortunately it works even for those who are well meaning.
Positivity doesn’t sell and the British media and royal reporters know that. Be careful what you amplify.
I agree that it was naïveté on both Harry and Meghan’s parts. And the concerning thing about Harry to me is, he was blissfully ignorant on racism. In fact, I wonder if he even had friends or loved ones who weren’t white before Meghan. As for Meghan, I can see how hopeful she was, but it does seem terribly cartoonish to think you can change a monarchy that has been problematic since inception. But, I think the bigger surprise that neither could see coming is that everyone saw her as Black. Brian Cox makes some good points.
Actually, he does. He’s pretty tight with Karl Lokko. An ex gang member turned community activist. He and his wife came to the wedding. There’s a whole article about their friendship in the tabloids. But I refuse to post it here.
Instead, watch his Ted Talk
https://youtu.be/QTUoMZQ2Pu0
That’s good to know. But I guess one Black friend or couple doesn’t give you a full different perspective. The monarchy does shield their members from experiencing diversity except when they’re on missions. I’m sure this is just one of the many ways Harry’s world has opened up. But I’m still disappointed in how he discussed racism and his own privilege. However time will tell.
Eh, it’s slightly better in context, but I still rankle at his (typical of a man his age) comments about the princess fantasy that he attributes to Meghan. Also, “ambition” coming from his demographic is a pejorative for a younger woman who has a vision of what she can accomplish with a more global platform. Words out of Meghan’s mouth and off the tips of her fingers have clearly shown her attitude about women who work vs. women who lunch, what she hoped to accomplish with Harry, leveraging their roles in the RF to reach more causes and people in need, and her cockeyed optimism. The tragedy is how the unholy alliance did its level best to crush every bit of those hopes and plans.
I wish Brian could open his mind to THAT reality.
The line about “they knew what they were getting into” is just so annoying because they did not. Harry barely knew what she was getting into. he thought his wife would be treated the same as William’s wife by the institution and no one, especially William’s wife, was willing to let Meghan be treated the same.
That said, the line about Meghan’s ambition makes more sense to me. He’s not saying she had her sights set on Harry for years before she married him. He’s saying more that its normal to have a childhood fantasy of prince charming and marrying royalty and how wonderful its going to be and when she met her prince and fell in love it seemed like marrying him was the easy natural next step. Basically Disney movies have helped boost the BRF’s image for lots of young girls lol and that gets imbedded in us.
The line about ambition – I’m not sure if that’s in reference to the princess fantasy (it comes right before that) or if he just means that he thinks M is ambitious in general. (and she was ambitious when it came to her role in the firm in terms of wanting projects completed, wanting to be hands on, wanting to do more than just smile and wave.) But I guess the interpretation of that line is going to depend a lot on whether you think being ambitious is a good thing or a bad thing (I think its a good thing.)
Finally, when someone is basically saying “this whole institution is crap and should be abolished” of course the tabloid press is going to pivot and focus on any slight or potential or out of context criticism of H&M.
There’s a slight difference in tone but he still makes some assumptions about Meghan that are not true. I think a lot of the anger towards Meghan is that she exposed the true nature of the Royal Family to the world.
I read the whole interview and it wasn’t horrible but Cox is sort of ignorant about certain things (stuff unrelated to the Sussexes too). And I mean, so am I, but I’m not giving several page interviews about those things, lol.
Everyone thought Meghan’s entry into the royal family was going to be a positive force for change. But after an effective smear campaign waged by Harry’s own family, Meghan is the one hung out to dry for thinking she could enter the royal family and change it. If there was this dreaded innocence going around, then we all had it.
And I will just iterate the comment I made in yesterday’s story, these people really need to learn how to say no comment because even if you have complemintary things to say they will be taken out of context and you will spend more time trying to defend what you said than people listening to what you said in the first place.
They WANT to misquote and stir up crap, stop falling for the okie doke.
Over 50 percent of marriages in the UK and USA end in divorce. The rate of failure is larger for second marriages. Yet those people did not know what they were getting into, but Meghan did?