Will the Sussexes be ‘snubbed’ for an invitation to this year’s Met Gala?

We’ve seen the Duchess of Sussex three times in the past four months, right? We saw her in December at the Ripple of Hope Awards. We saw her a few weeks ago when she and Prince Harry were spotted in LA at San Vicente Bungalows. And we saw her last week when she took her Archewell team to lunch for International Women’s Day. Even though I always hold out hope that Harry and Meghan will turn up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, I like that they’re clearly sending the signal that they can move around California quietly, that they’re private people who don’t have to show up to the opening of an envelope, that they’re not needy or desirous of attention. Their brand is “quiet Montecito living” not “LA circuit.” I bring this up because “PR experts” are trying to talk about whether the Sussexes will be invited to the Met Gala and whether they would attend.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could miss out on an invite to this year’s Met Gala event amid their ongoing “drama” with the Royal Family. The annual fundraising gala is set to be “Hollywood’s most prestigious red carpet event”, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “aren’t likely to attend”.
The Met Gala will be taking place just five days before King Charles’ Coronation, with Harry and Meghan’s rift with the royal family leaving them off the guestlist, according to a PR expert. Jordan James, CEO of Unlocked PR said: “It certainly wouldn’t come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama.”
Jordan said if Meghan and Harry do manage to get an invite to the Met Gala, it could “boost their public perception in America”.
However, he said they’re likely to turn down an invite if they do receive one.
“They aren’t likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimise fallout – especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation,” he said. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also no-shows at this year’s Oscars, with Jordan saying there seems to have been a “shift” in how they’re presenting themselves. “While the couple isn’t always known for laying low, I think we are beginning to see a shift in how they want to be presented – whether this is truly by choice though we may never know, he told the Express.
Yeah, the Sussexes have never gone to the VF Oscar party – or any Oscar party – that we know of. They’ve never gone to the Met Gala. They’ve never gone to the Oscars. I tend to believe that they’ve been invited to all of the above, and they’ve turned down more invitations than we’ll ever know. This isn’t new branding, this is, as I said, their brand since 2020: quiet Montecito living. Now, do I think it would be hilarious if the Sussexes turned up at the Met Gala just days before the coronation? For sure. And I’m sure Anna Wintour would love to have them too. Please – Anna is dying to have Meghan on the cover of Vogue. Anyway, this “Unlocked PR” dude has no idea what he’s talking about.
I’m sure whether they go or don’t go it will have nothing to do with a “rift with the RF”. What has anything about the Met Gala got to do with the royals?
I am confused about the Met Gala being that prestigious. I mean, I have NEVER thought that it was the ungettable get as far as invitations. I mean, the orange guy has gone, twice. Nahhhh…nice try though.
It *used* to be a very selective guest list and invite. Beatrice and Diana both have attended (amongst other royals). There was a shift right about the same time that Vogue started losing its stature and became more about celebrities rather than high fashion, then the Met turned into a “pay to play” event.
What really turned it into a joke was the minute a Kardashian stepped on the carpet.
Everything Kasalvy said. It used to be a lot more prestigious, but not anymore. Its peak was around the time Diana went, IIRC.
Honestly, these “real experts” are a joke. Can anyone imagine Harry and Meghan at this event being “spurned” by American celebrities out of respect for Charles, William, Camilla and Kate? Just laughing out loud, Americans adore Harry and Meghan and are not interested in Charles III and affiliates. I also doubt the Sussexes want to participate in those weird clothes.
Some dont.Seen Meghan Kelly lately?
@Vivica … “I am confused about the Met Gala being that prestigious.”
It’s yet another attempt to tie the Sussexes to ‘Hollywood’ as it ties in with their collective narrative that Harry and Meghan are all about the celebrity, attention, and money because … Meghan, former actress and therefore ‘less’. It just further shows how little they know about American culture in that they think only ‘Hollywood celebrities’ attend the Met Gala.
They completely miss the fact that movers and shakers from all artistic genres–not just Hollywood actors and actresses–are invited. They believe that tying them to Hollywood somehow diminishes the Sussex Brand because, again … Meghan, former actress and therefore ‘less’.
I’m sure at this time they have a lot more to think about than how to dress up for an annual costume party (for a good cause though). Children, coronation, lawsuit, international travel with kids, security.
Do these people really believe that every American award show and Gala is viewed through the prism of the British royal family? The arrogance is astonishing.
God I wish they’d go just to see all the head’s (and wiglets) that would explode over it! That and getting to see Meghan’s fashion would be amazing. Not expecting it, but it would be so great.
Wishful drinking. All these experts.
I know! 🙄
Ffs…Jordan who? 🤷🏽♀️
Total grifter getting a cheap plug for his PR firm off H&M’s backs. Crawl back under your rock you utter cockwomble.
Thank you for using cockwomble. It’s my new favourite word.
Is he not supposed to give evidence on the same week
This expert must have gone to the same PR school that Sophie did.
The desperate thirst for anything to write about the Sussexes is staggering.
Seriously! They are just living their lives, working and raising their kids when people hit them with conjecture for clicks.
Do you think Harry and Meghan will be the next celebrities to travel to outer space or do you think NASA is snubbing them?
lol its so lazy and repetitive
Do you think Harry and Meghan will be the next celebrities to (insert text) or do you think (insert text) is snubbing them?
Well, I didn’t invite the Sussexes to the family birthday party I’m hosting this weekend in Akron, Ohio, so huuuuge snub. They’re clearly finished in America.
The British tabloids think that Hollywood is the only social circle in the US. When we see H&M it’s in the philanthropic world. And the thing is that H&M aren’t just A-list, they’re A++ list. They don’t need to attend red carpets for people to remember who they are.
Exactly. The British tabloids (and haters) keep screaming that H&M want to be the Kardashians when they’re really trying to be the Obamas.
There’s always these attempts to paint Harry and Meghan in other peoples’ colours. The only couple so thirsty for Hollywood and the glamour set’s attention is Will and Kate.
The Met Gala used to be a New York Society event but it’s morphed into a trashy red carpet event with people posing on the steps in ridiculous outfits. I’m sure it would have no appeal to the Sussexes.
I couldn’t agree more 😏
And not just people, but reality show and famous-for-being-famous people. There was a time when H&M may have sought the gravitas of the Met Gala, but that time was looooooong ago.
So if they went to Met Gala it would be controversial because it is “only” 5 days before Coronation. I fail to see what one event has to do with the other. Nor why they would go or why the press is even having this discussion. They must be desperate for clicks because the British royals are so boring that even a Coronation isn’t pulling much attention.
I can’t even imagine how many invites they’ve turned down.
Dear Harry and Meghan,
I cordially (desperately) invite you to the lovely frakked up state of Texas for some of the best cuisines in the country. I promise, whatever y’all are in the mood for, I’ll make it happen. I’m a nobody, we won’t be bothered. It’ll just be me and my husband. My son and his wife. And my youngest. Although Harry, if you wouldn’t mind giving the Air Force a call so my middle son can come too. He’ll feel left out, the little poo bear. We love you. And we just wanna hang. No haute couture! Any day. Any time.
Sincerely,
Mabs
You missed Harry in Texas last year in Texas at a Rodeo wearing his Australian Akubra hat.
Good journalism is simply not important aspect for the tory owners of english 📰 in the UK.
Why set these stupid arbitrary standards for denoting status in a foreign country unlike the writer’s, then foolishly try to denigrate the subjects (the Sussexes) for failing to reach this non-existent criteria?
The standards became wonky since the Kardashians started to attend.
The commerical value superseded every thing, it became can one buy an invite to the Met??
Why would they even want to go? It’s just a fancy dress party with a high ticket price. They can meet anyone they want to by sending an email. The Met and the Oscars etc aren’t worth the effort. What would it get them that they don’t already have? This is like the US version of the cornation. They DON’T NEED IT.
Have any royals ever gone to the met gala? Or the vanity fair party? And would any of the hosts of these parties take into account the effect on the royal family of inviting anyone or not? “we can’t possibly invite Meghan and Harry because then Camilla might turn down our invite next year and she is such a fashion goddess we can’t miss out on her” yeah right. people are so desperate to be seen as a royal expert that they are making stuff up out of thin air.
Princess Diana. Queen Rania of Jordan. Charlotte Casiraghi. Princess Beatrice. Also Mette-Marit of Norway was photographed at a Met party in a hideous Valentino. Can fly to NYC for Met Gala, cannot fly for work. Check.
Why would they want to go to that circus. Trevor Noah gives a very good parody of his experience at the Met Gala. Harry and Meghan don’t need the Met Gala, they have too much class for that nonsense.
The Sussexes are miles above trash events like the Met Gala and the Oscars/after-parties. Attending both these events would tarnish their images. I have no idea who Jordan James is and Unlocked PR seems to be some dinky British firm that caters to small businesses looking for cheap PR. A public relations pundit he is not.
I wouldn’t call the Met Gala a trash event – it raises money for the Met Costume Institute. It makes sense that those attending would be wearing OTT costumes and attendance won’t tarnish anyone’s image. But it’s not the philanthropic niche that H&M are interested in. They will go where their name-power can help the charities they care about.
I looked it up and it’s a PR firm in New Zealand. I knew for sure it wasn’t American the second I read “It certainly wouldn’t come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama.”
Here in the USA, when deciding on the guest list and who gets an invitation, we don’t care one tiny bit what someone’s status with some royal family is, or what kind of drama is going on within said family, in another country!
I looked them up too. New Zealand firm with aspirations to be global, but if this is there take on American culture, well, they’ve just shown any potential American clients they don’t know anything about America.
Sorry but none of those are trash events. In trying to defend the Sussexes, people are making everyone else out to be snobs or nobodies. They literally work in content production. Of course they would go to the Oscars and the after parties if one of their films were nominated. The Met Gala has fallen in recent years, but once Anna Wintour is removed, it will probably rise again. At its heart, it’s a museum fundraiser for one of the greatest cultural institutions in the world. Of course they would go, if the theme aligned with their interests.
Princess Diana, the Obamas, etc, have all attended one or more of these events. Trying to make the Sussexes out as “better” than them, or of people working within Hollywood who have more impressive bodies of work, is childish.
That being said, no snubbing is happening. That is ludicrous wishful thinking on behalf of royalists.
The BM has no appreciation for the superiority of American capitalism over all other American concerns. If Harry and Meghan let it be known they wanted to go to the Met Gala Wintour would jump. If they let it be know they would do the cover of vogue and an exclusive there would be knifefights at vogue over who got to cover it. Controversy sells. The Sussexes don’t do these things right now partially because they don’t want controversy to be the model.
Am I the only one here as an American who is sick of the British tabloids claiming to speak for US culture/citizens? It’s doubly frustrating because the entire time Meghan was over there, they threw her American status in her face and stated that she couldn’t possibly understand British culture/mindset/policies/protocols. Oh but now that they’re in the US, they are EXPERTS on Hollywood and upper circles and how we’re all sick of them? Give me break. Okay you can claim to understand your country but don’t act like you’re also experts on America.
@ZOID, I’M a Brit and the rags in the UK don’t even speak for the majority of us over here. Every year, it’s Harry and Megan will attend, Harry and Megan won’t attend, Megan and Harry have been snubbed or Harry and meghan have snubbed to which we all say. “YOU KNOW NOTHING”, because Megan and Harry don’t broadcast what they are doing, they just quietly get on with things. Take the jubilee, it was Megan and Harry haven’t been invited because of their interview, then it was harry and meghan won’t come because they are attending the something or other (could have been the Oscars), THEN it was they aren’t coming because Harry would rather play polo. Well they did come, behaved impeccably (as usual), did what they wanted to do and left again. Left again leaving the British press spitting nails because they were proved wrong, so they did what they always did and tried to turn it into Harry and Megan ran away because they were snubbed by the rest of the Royals, honest to God, you couldn’t make half of the sht up that’s posted by these hacks
Mary,
I totally agree, it’s flabbergasting how they reach and then pat themselves on the back for “being right” (after listing and debating every possible scenario!)
I’m just more annoyed because they write as though only British culture is refined/complex/nuanced and Americans can’t understand it, but apparently ours is an open book that they can speak on as EXPERTS! I would never claim to be an expert on another country’s culture!
Same here @Mary
I was just literally thinking the same thing while reading this. This is very obviously written by someone outside of the US who has very little familiarity with the Met Gala, or public perception of celebrities in America. A story like this would never run in the US because, frankly, it makes no sense.
@ZOID AND JP, Yep, the British media are such inverted snobs, that the see the word “GALA”, and for some reason see crowns and coronets 😂😂it’s pathetic, that with all that’s wrong with this country at the moment they are obsessed with Harry and Megan, where they go, what they wear, what they eat, how many bathrooms, bedrooms, toilets, lawns, I’m surprised they haven’t yet had a hair expert counting how many follicles Harry has!! This article just shows that Harry and Megan are the stars that shine in every country and none of the press can survive a day without their Harry and Megan fix!
What is killing these folks daily are the choices the Sussexes are making. Pretty sure they have turned down more invites than we will ever know as well. The Sussexes are being very deliberate with the choices they are making for their forever lives. And what is killing those gossip vermin’s is they have zero clues and they are left with filling in the gaps with nonsense. Imagine thinking someone like Meghan who knows the Hollywood game would fall into their trap. I look forward to seeing this couple’s work more so then seeing them wasting their time with the frivolity of Hollywood.
Every year, they do this goofy $hit, it’s tired af. Unlike the remainder royals, Harry and Meghan don’t have to turn up to everything to justify being bankrolled by the taxpayer. If they’re really desperate for a story about them, talk about Harry’s pending lawsuit against Piers and co.
Oh and btw, it’s not _hollywood’s_ biggest red cartpet or whatever, it’s (supposed to be) FASHION’S biggest night.
And I really doubt H&M lose a minute of sleep over not being invited to this.
For the tabloids it is not enough that they hold a grudge against the Sussexes. They want Hollywood, the Americans, the whole world to agree with them to thrash the Sussexes. Hence the rash of articles with these kind of nonsensical headlines.
Maybe I just have a bad sense of scale for these types of events, but the VF Oscar Party isn’t any less classy than the BAFTA Party, right? And I suppose that the Cambridges have the “reason” of “having” to go to that one since they’re technically patrons I think.
Since coming to the US, Harry and Meghan haven’t done any “Hollywood” events except when it’s clearly philanthropist driven. They attended more movie premieres as working Royals than since moving. It’s weird that the British media keeps saying they were snubbed when they never attended these type of events. I get the feeling they expected that Harry and Meghan would show up to everything for attention when they don’t show for anything.
William and Kate have attended more movie premieres!
Anna Wintour strikes me as a royalist so I don’t think she will ever put Meghan on the cover. But anyway, a call was put out by a Daily Express reporter via twitter for PR companies to comment on why Harry and Meghan didn’t go to the Oscars on Monday and this PR firm was the first one under the guy’s tweet offering its services. I guess the story was widened to include the Met Gala. The next event for the guessing game will probably be Trooping.
Hasn’t Wintour been shady about Meghan? I’m thinking she would love the opportunity to “snub” the Sussexes.
I never seen her comment on Meghan but if she was still in the UK she would be part of the establishment. So I don’t think she would be fond of Meghan.
Anna Wintour would put Harry & Meghan or just Meghan on the cover of Vogue. She’s in the business of selling magazines, and she knows that cover would sell out. This is the same woman who put Kim and Kanye on the cover.
“Hollywood’s most prestigious red carpet event”
A. No.
B. Their ignorance is staggering, not to mention they can’t be bothered to Google, if only to discover where the frickin’ Met Gala takes place.
It doesn’t have the cachet it used to have, but it might be something M&H would do on their way to Salty Isle with their children for a birthday party, trial testimony, oh, and the Clowning.
Right?! Like parents of 2 small children (parents who are not desperate for attention) would spend all that time flying for a dress up party!
Only Hollywood would hold “its most prestigious red carpet event of the year” in New York! They literally don’t understand anything about the US.
Agree. They probably have been invited to everything and have declined them all.
Years ago there was a rash of advertising a la “Pepsi, not the official drink of the Olympics” . This article reminds me of that strategy. Can we now start noting that M&H were ‘no shows’ at every high profile event and/or were snubbed. Ugh the tedium
I think both the Brit media and the BRF know that H&M are the ultimate “get” in America for any event planner, hostess, or mother of the bride. That’s why we see all those “Were they snubbed?” headlines for event after event.
The imaginary snubs and approval polls, they trash tabloids simply make up anything for a click. I have to wonder what the payback is for one of these hacks for an article mentioning the Sussex and one that does not.
They’re “snubbed” in the way the Oscars, VF after party or any other Hollywood red carpet/party “snubs” them.
They never had any plans to go in the first place regardless of an invite or not.
This, and the perpetual noise the derangers make about them not being invited to Elton John’s Oscar party, bewilders me.
Now I love me some Elton, but his fundraiser has been full of TV and reality TV ‘stars’ for years. It’s been a long time since the real A List stars turned up because of the event’s location. It’s a buy-in ticket, not an exclusive event – and that is fine, it’s a fundraiser! They’d be doing a favour to him by going to it, raising the profile of the event. And they might do that one day – but they are certainly not being ‘snubbed’ by Elton.
Same with the Met Gala. It’s a frivolous fashion-focused event for the ‘stars’ to self-promote while basically modelling for designers. The deal is you are invited to wear someone’s clothes and you get to go. It’s a fun time, by all accounts, but it’s not something they need to do.
That’s great event Elton does. Why downgrade it by suggesting it’s all TV stars?
“It certainly wouldn’t come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama.”
Current status with the Royal Family: “Pleaseeeeeee acccccept our invite to the Chubbly and show up… please please pleaseeeeee”.
Got it. That status determining OTHER invites. Right.
We know that they have a handful of friends who are Hollywood types, but they just don’t seem that interested in schmoozing with a wide range Hollywood celebrities.
And it was definitely for the best INITIALLY, when they first left the UK, and all the tabloids were snidely deriding them as “wanna be Hollywood celebrities”, but now that time has passed and they are WELL established as serious humanitarians, I feel they can start having some fun. I would LOVE to see what Meghan would wear to the Met. You just know she would KILL IT.
If they don’t go, the “snub” will be as meaningful as if I and my Hubby didn’t go.
Harry and Meghan did not move to California to join the Hollywood in-crowd. They moved to California because it was Meghan’s home and a haven for them. Every year, every major event, the same dumb question becomes a headline for the UK tabloids for click. The Met Gala is a costume party where some use fashion to make a political statement. In Spare, Harry said he is not a fan of costume parties, and God forbid he or Meghan make any political statement. At some point, these thirsty journalists need to be ignored.