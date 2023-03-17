Ben Affleck: ‘I’m telling you, I don’t blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism’

Ben Affleck covers the latest issue of the Hollywood Reporter. This interview is SO LONG. Ben excels at these kinds of long-form interviews though – if anything, he’s better when he has unlimited space to expound, catch himself, backtrack, and smother you with his wit and humor. It’s when he’s trying to be pithy that he gets in trouble. Affleck is currently promoting Air, which he produced, directed and stars in. The film is all about Nike creating the Air Jordans, an entire shoe line based around Michael Jordan. He talks about the film at length as well as Artists Equity, the production firm he set up with Matt Damon and other artists. He talks about everything else too – his wife Jennifer Lopez, his kids, the DC franchises, Batman, Instagram, his grim appearance at the Grammys, the pandemic, the business of streaming, everything. It’s an excellent read, honestly. Go here for the full piece. Some highlights (there are too many, honestly, so I really had to trim this down):
He’s getting over Covid: “I’d had it a couple of times and been asymptomatic, and so I got kind of cavalier and a little bit like, “Wow, COVID doesn’t really actually affect me. I’m one of those people.” And then I just got annihilated. I had the no-energy COVID, where it was too much work to pick up the phone to play Octordle…It’s just Wordle with more words. Don’t be impressed, it’s not harder. I was invited to join a cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group. Matt [Damon]’s one of them. Jason Bateman and Bradley [Cooper], and … Actually, the first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle.”
Why he started Artists Equity: “One of the reasons I did it was, I’m divorced. I share custody. I don’t want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids. It just doesn’t work. These years are too important. If I miss them, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life. And then I thought, “OK, well, if I’m in Los Angeles and I’m in an office and I’m doing this work, I can step out for the basketball game or the jazz performance.” So I protect those things.
The movie business is changing: “Succession is on. Ozark. Narcos. Game of Thrones. You’re not competing with [1980s crime drama] Simon & Simon on an 11-inch black-and-white TV. There’s really beautiful stuff being made. My daughter is 17. She lives her life largely in opposition to the work her parents have spent their lives dedicated to, where she’ll say things like, “I’m not sure film is really … Do you think it’s a genuine art form?” I like the fact that she has this silver rapier tongue.”
He wasn’t fulfilled on the Justice League crap: “The Justice League experience, the fact that those stories became somewhat repetitive to me and less interesting….You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth. The genius, and the silver lining, is that Zack Snyder eventually went to AT&T and was like, “Look, I can get you four hours of content.” And it’s principally just all the slow motion that he shot in black-and-white. And one day of shooting with me and him. He was like, “Do you want to come shoot in my backyard?” I was like, “I think there are unions, Zack. I think we have to make a deal.” But I went and did it. And now [Zack Snyder’s Justice League] is my highest-rated movie on IMDb.
The mess with Joss Whedon: “I was going to direct a Batman, and [Justice League] made me go, “I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited.” That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some sh-tty experiences. It broke my heart. There was an idea of someone [Joss Whedon] coming in, like, “I’ll rescue you and we’ll do 60 days of shooting and I’ll write a whole thing around what you have. I’ve got the secret.” And it wasn’t the secret. That was hard. And I started to drink too much. I was back at the hotel in London, it was either that or jump out the window. And I just thought, “This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable.”
How he knows Michael Jordan: “I periodically play cards sometimes with Michael, and we’ve got mutual friends, and … None of it sounds good, OK? And it’s not like he’d be like, “Oh yeah, Ben’s my boy.” (Imitating Jordan’s voice.) He’d be like, “Yeah, I know him.” Jordan is — he’s a hero to me. And I know how important and meaningful a figure he is, in particular in the African American community. If you’re going to f-ck around with talking about Michael Jordan, do it respectfully. Nobody’s asking you to do a hagiography, but get it f–king right. I’ve never known anybody with that kind of charisma and power who walks into a room and it just reverberates.
He hates golf: “I don’t golf myself. Because I just feel like it eats people’s lives up. I look at golf like meth. They have better teeth, but it doesn’t seem like people ever come out of that. Once they start golfing, you just don’t ever see them again.
How he got Viola Davis to play MJ’s mom: “Begging. I’m sure it was because I said, “Michael Jordan wants you to play his mom.” It certainly wasn’t “Ben Affleck wants you to be in his movie.” She’s not comfortable with sycophancy or obsequiousness. You can tell it chafes her. I just treated her with respect, which is to say, “When you’re ready, let me know. We’ll be here.”
J.Lo’s contributions to ‘Air’: “Oh my God, she’s brilliant. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance. She helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans [the shoes] were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture. Black culture has historically pioneered music, dance, fashion, and it’s then been stolen, appropriated, remarketed as Elvis or whatever. And in this case, [Nike], a white-run corporate entity, was starting to do business with African American athletes in an identity affiliation sales thing. They were really taking value from what Michael Jordan represents and who he is. I don’t think the meaning can be overstated. They’re going to switch from “Hey, guys, we are a nice shoe,” to “If Mike has it, you want it.”
On Instagram: “My wife’s a genius at that. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her. In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview. She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right. I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over. I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant.
The Howard Stern interview where he talked about drinking & Jennifer Garner: “The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking. To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely. The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, How much do we try? We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other. I was trying to say, “Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things.” I think I was pretty articulate about that. It was the New York Post who deliberately mischaracterized it in order to make it clickbait, and everyone else then picked it up, and it didn’t matter how many times I said, “I do not feel this way. I’m telling you, I don’t blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.”
J.Lo helps him: “But anyway, so [Jennifer Lopez] tells me today, “Relax, be yourself. Have fun. You’re actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious.” Do I seem serious? But as in many things, she’s really right. And she loves me. She’s looking out for me. She’s trying to help me. So it’s like, maybe I ought to f–king listen to her.
His big night at the Grammys: “I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, “Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.” At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun. I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, “Oh, God.” They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, “As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.” She goes, “You better f–king not leave.” That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, “All right, who is this act?” Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, “He’s drunk.” And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better.
I believe him about the Jen Garner stuff, that the context was that he was miserable for many reasons and his drinking was getting worse and his marriage situation wasn’t making it any easier. I believe him that he doesn’t “blame” Garner for his alcoholism, and I think his point is that the failure of his first marriage (generally speaking) contributed to his drinking. I also believe him about the Grammys – he went because he thought it would be a fun night out with his wife and he became a misery meme. Anyway, I love that Violet is always on his ass about his movies and I love how much he respects J.Lo. That’s all.
I thought it was an extremely charming and interesting interview. I also believe him that he doesn’t blame Jen Garner for his alcoholism. that being said, Violet questioning whether film is even really an art form made me genuinely laugh out loud.
You left of my favorite part of the Wordle part of the interview – he thought he was going to crush the group because he did crosswords and he figured actors were a low bar. I am still loling. My other favorite part was him bragging about a parallel parking job 😂
I liked this interview, he came across as honest and aware and not miserable. He really likes J Lo, it’s cute.
I still don’t understand why Be Affleck gets such an easy pass from people. I’m just saying.
I know he’s gets tons of flack but I thought this was a good interview.
It also makes sense that he would be more guarded. I feel like a lot of celebrities are now a days especially those who been targets of hate which can be sad for their fans.
But he came across very well in this interview. I appreciate his honesty.
The golf part was funny in how you just never see that person again. I don’t know anyone who plays golf so maybe it’s just the people he knows that disappear into golf.
You don’t know them because they’re golfing and don’t have time to make non-golf friends ! Lol
The comment about golf being like meth made me laugh outloud and I’m reading this next to my sleeping husband, so I had to stifle it.
He comes off well in this.
He came across well in this interview. He was funny, seemed honest with his answers and clear.
I hope he continues being committed to his sobriety. Alcoholism is tough.
Ben>Matt
Anyway, I’m glad Jen schooled him about the culture. I mean, a white person making a film about Air Jordans and not knowing ahead of time what American culture is based on and whom it robs?! But at least he acknowledges this. The bar is low.
But can Jennifer Lopez really school him about black culture? She’s been accused many times of cultural appropriation, and if he really wanted to know about the culture, he should of speak to the black people who were and are behind the culture. The Black people that have to always fight for recognition for all their hard work.
He seems to be in a good place, I hope that’s true and not just PR. I do appreciate that he is trying to correct the idea that Jen G. caused him to drink.
I like him as an actor, he has been in so many films I love. I’m glad he’s getting his life sorted.
Ben has always been one of my faves that NEVA triggered my Scorpio ♏️ intuition…(like his BFF)…Flawed as f–k? Yea…but also intelligent & talented…and aging…WONDERFULLY…so I’m enjoying his evolution IMMENSELY!
Ben’s been living apart from his kids since 2015 but sure, 7 years later he starts a production company to not miss out on their lives.
It’s nails on a chalk board, the male redemptive I do it all for my kids.
He continued to live in the same house as them until 2017. Since he moved out and they finalised their divorce he has 50% physical custody.
Ben affleck is charming. He talks, we fall. On pics he looks miserable and totally like a normal dude with bad shots all the time, but ben affleck talking is fun and cool.
Well, I didn’t watch the interview, but now I know about Octordle and just played my first game as I’d already done Wordle and Quordle. So thank you, Ben.
You should add Duotrigordle to your day! It’s 32 words! I keep a browser open and go back to it when I’m bored throughout the day lol
There’s also septle. Wordle is easy, for sure. I’ve missed one word in over a year. I like quordle too. And sometimes septle
That last section about the Grammys and people saying he was drunk: I’m a therapist and have worked in harm reduction for years and I was disgusted by the automatic knee jerk reaction to his appearance. Speculation like this only furthers stigma, the old trope of “once and addict always an addict” and absolutely can contribute to feelings of “well they’re always accusing me anyway/ nothing I do seems to show I’ve changed /why bother trying”. You can apply this to literally any type of behavior change – if you lost a ton of weight for the second time after gaining it back and people were watching every bite you took or waiting for you to gain it all back….you probably would. To me, I immediately thought he looked jet lagged, but people love to take snippets and run. So much good happens when celebrities open up about substance use, but societal behavior like this is really destructive.
I have liked him ever since the last season of Project Greenlight when Peter Farrelly and MATT DAMON were ugly to Effie Brown, the awesome Black woman producer, and Ben had her back. Peter was like “I’m leaving the project Effie made me feel unsafe” and Ben was like “go ahead and go then, Effie is doing her job and I respect that.” He stood up for the junior Black woman over the white EP and I will always have some respect for that. (Matt did not and I will remember that too)
He’s a fascinating celebrity with so many contradictions. Can’t think of another celebrity who gives better interviews. He’s so famous but still talks likes a real person.