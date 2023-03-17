Prince Harry scheduled to give in-person testimony in his case against the Mirror

It’s honestly funny and terrifying to watch as the British media decides, en masse, to completely ignore a big story involving Prince Harry. For the better part of seven years, Harry’s every utterance, his every move, his every thought is breathlessly reported and misreported in every British tabloid. But when it comes to Harry’s multiple lawsuits against the British tabloids, suddenly the British media has a code of omertà. Well, Harry is part of a class-action lawsuit against the Daily Mirror (or Mirror Group Newspapers, MGN) for their years of phone-hacking back from 1996 through 2011. According to Byline Times, Harry is scheduled to give direct, in-person testimony in the case:
The Duke of Sussex is set to appear before Judge Mr Timothy Fancourt to give his evidence – and face cross-examination by lawyers for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) – as one of five test cases alleging extensive illegal snooping by its three national tabloids between 1996 and 2011. It covers Morgan’s often controversial editorship of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004 – and his period as de facto ‘editor-in-chief’ of the Sunday Mirror from April 2001 – until his high-profile sacking for being “hoaxed” into publishing fake photos of British troops supposedly abusing Iraqi prisoners of war.
Justice Fancourt, at a preliminary hearing on 8 March, put the Duke’s case in a small group among around 120 current Claimants who would “not settle without having come to court and had their trial and said what they want to,” having seen MGN vacate five previous trial dates by paying out large settlements on the proverbial steps of the court.
Barrister David Sherborne also confirmed that the arrangement for video-link evidence of witnesses in the seven-week trial starting 9 May “certainly doesn’t involve any of the individual claimants,” seemingly assuring a live public appearance from the Duke.
Full details of Harry’s personal case against MGN – a subsidiary of Reach plc and publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – have yet to enter public record, but they are understood to claim he was targeted from the age of 12 if not earlier.
[From Byline Times]
“…Seemingly assuring a live public appearance from the Duke.” Meaning, Harry will actually have to go to London in May to give testimony and sit for cross-examination?? No wonder his father is evicting him from Frogmore Cottage – King Charles must be utterly panicked and doing the most to keep Harry away from London, away from giving evidence, away from hurting Charles’s partners in crime. It would not surprise me at all if we start seeing a lot of threatening and unhinged stories about Harry’s “security” in next two months.
Byline Times also says that Harry is prepared to talk about how his voicemail messages and phone records were tapped and intercepted as a teenager and young man in his early 20s. Per Byline: “It is also understood the Duke will say MGN journalists unlawfully intercepted voicemails he shared with, among others, his father Prince – now King – Charles, late mother Princess Diana, brother Prince William, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and friend Caroline Flack, whose suicide in 2020 was partly attributed to her struggles with tabloid Press intrusion.”
It’s happening because Harry is one of the few who refuses to settle. He WANTS this to go to trial because he wants these lies and illegal activity to not just stop, but also be punished and to force the offenders into bankruptcy (those that haven’t already folded).
And it’s no wonder Piers is so anti-Sussex. Meghan, who’d just met him, ghosted him the same night, right after she’d met Harry, who I’m sure briefed her about exactly who Morgan is. And Morgan has never gotten over a half-Black woman having the nerve to ignore him.
Piers was lying about going on a date with Meghan. He met her in a professional capacity at a press event while she was in London promoting Suits, he probably asked her out because he’s a fucking creep who has always been obsessed with her, she politely brushed him off- there’s a tweet from him to her around that time regretting that they didn’t get to out for drinks at his pub- and then when her relationship with Harry came to light, he rewrote history and made up the date anecdote.
Yeah I wouldn’t be repeating what Piers Morgan says about Meghan. Until he posts a picture of them together I’m going to believe that he’s lying about meeting her.
Agreed. Plus his version of events doesn’t line up with what H-M said in Netflix doc.
Thank you all for making me aware.
Piss Moron takes pictures of everyone he meets, strange that he don’t have a picture posing with Meghan, there is even doubt that he met her at the Suits presser.
He changed his story so many times.
And considering he was such a HUGE fan of the show Suits, if he met her he definitely would have gotten a picture with her. I highly doubt he met her at all.
Morgan loves to rewrite his history, I wonder if this is why his twitter account conveniently disappeared, he said it had been hacked, BUT, in starting a new one will this mean his old ones have been lost, because there are several tweets there that could come back to bite him. Like the one where he tweeted he was her number one fan and he only watched suits because she was in in? Or how about the one where HE SAID the Royal family are racist?? Seems strange that the old twitter account conveniently disappeared doesn’t it. But I’m worried about this court case, WHY JUST HARRY being called to give evidence, why not all the others. THIS is how the case against Saville, the evil bstd, never got to a full court, because they used one test case which didn’t reach the threshold for full court hearings, and with Charles holding so much away with the courts how do we know the judge will be fare. Wonder if the judge has an invite to the clowning?
Just want to say that Harry can literally afford to take on the Mirror here. Not everyone can and it’s excellent that he’s willing to both want to go to trial and have the resources to do so.
Yeah this will be a huge deal with the case starts and there’s no way they’ll be able to ignore it.
Considering all the settlements I think he’ll win in the end but o hope it also opens regular peoples eyes to see that Harry’s win will also benefit them even if they’ve been brainwashed into disliking him.
I mean there is a reason the mail keeps settling out of court instead of fighting to prove their innocence… but at the same time harry (and Meghan) have never gone to court not being sure they had a solid case. Still, court cases are nerve wrecking and ask a lot of the parties involved. So i really do hope harry knows what he is doing and that he wins this.
But it’s also very noticeable that the BM is keeping quiet about this. I am not sure because i have him blocked but i don’t even think Piers as been on a rampage about this on twitter to claim his innocence
Considering the amount of criminality regarding the actions of the Daily Mirror, Harry along with the other plaintiffs will have an abundance of evidence.
The mere fact DM started bugging Harry’s personal phone starting at the tender age of 12 is absolutely unforgivable.
Luckily Harry has the financial resources, as well as a top notch set of legal representation to take DM down as well as the fortitude to bring the DM’s actions into the light and expose them for WHO they all are. I am loving this lawsuit for Harry as it will show again how he was never safe even as a young teen, and still today!
I have little hope for RAVEC to do the right thing but this lawsuit alone should prove how unsafe his life and the lives of his family are in jeopardy in Britain.
Here goes Piers Morgan & co ramped up attacks on Meghan in 3….2….1….
Piers Morgan has been harassing, stalking, intimidating, hacking, lying about Harry since Harry was a bereaved and traumatised 12 year old.
12. Years. Old. 😡
Piers Morgan has harassed, stalked, intimidated, lied about Meghan, to the point of trying to publicly dehumanise her. Just because she didn’t respond submissively to his initial personal, & then public, flattery of her or to his weird Stan behaviour.
He is clearly a dangerous obsessive fantasist who couldn’t leave the targets of his obsessions be, even when the results of his behaviours became detrimental to himself and his own career.
I hope this case destroys him and gets him off our tv’s & out of the ‘journalism’ business altogether. He is a poster boy for some of the absolute worst traits of humanity.
I feel somewhat grubby just writing about him. He disgusts me.
@Jojo
Everything you said!
Brava @ Jojo!!!! I hope Piss Moron is never seen or heard from again!!!
PS, a big thanks to @ Jan for this eloquent and perfectly executed transformation of the true brevity of PS.
@JoJo
From your browser to God’s ears…
@JOJO confession time, but don’t tell my husband lol. I don’t get a lot of sleep because nights are the worse for pain, now, my confession, last night I took my morphine but still couldn’t sleep, so I put my tivo box on to watch some of the programmes I had recorded. Finished watching seal team (you can take the girl out of the military but, lol) went to get a drink, got back into bed and BLOODY MORGAN THE MOUTH was on their mouthing of about harry and meghan AGAIN, I got a little bit angry and my television got a little bit (a lot) broken! I was just so ANGRY, hubby heard the crash, so I fibbed and told him I had fallen against the table as I got back into bed! But oh it was so worth it, I just wish it had been him stood there and not just on the television. My list of people to haunt is getting longer and longer 😳
Mary Pester, Morgan the Motor Mouth is not worth breaking your TV over though it’s understandable how he enrages people. I’m sorry you were feeling unwell, but don’t get your dander up over such a worthless idiot and keep away from the breakables!
He got paid for it, and paid well. Harry at one point talks about how two of the paparazzi stalking him are wealthy and live much more luxurious lives than him, all from their stalking and harassment of him from the time he was a child. Piers Morgan is obsessive, but if he hadn’t gotten rich from it, he would not have done it.
“No wonder his father evicted him from Frogmore cottage” yikes, that puts a really terrifying slant to this whole thing. His dad is putting him in danger on purpose. This makes me scared for Harry actually.
Technically they still have access to Frogmore until this summer and maybe until this fall according to some reports.
That’s good I guess? But will his dad allow RPOs to escort him from frogmore to the court case? I’m thinking no. Harry would have to provide his own private security for that. Unless something happens with RAVEC before then. When does something happen with that court case? I think it’s coming up?
But that was only after the backlash to the eviction news, Snuffles. If I remember correctly, they were expected to vacate Frogmore by spring. They got notice in January I believe. The eviction and the security being denied were my first thoughts when I read this in context with Charles and William grilling Harry about the suit following Philip’s funeral. That was in SPARE. Suddenly, all the pieces fell in place.
@jais
I don’t know. Isn’t his RAVEC court case coming up next month? Maybe it will all be sorted out by then.
@brassyrebel
Yeah, I’m sure Harry sicced his lawyers on Charles.
Yeah, it’s funny bc it was initially reported that the Sussexes were only given weeks but then that time was extended. I’d assumed it was so Harry could attend the Chubbly but maybe the sussex lawyers were like hell no, my clients need this amount of time and Charles acquiesced.
I hope Harry, Meg and the kids don’t stay at FC again ever again. They’ll bug that place with mics and camera’s, as Chuck and his people are working for Murdoch and Rothermere against his son and his court cases against them. That’s why Chuck and Willy (as described in Spare) wanted to hear Harry out about how his cases against the tabloids were going. Hopefully they’ll find an alternative place to stay and arrange their own security if they go in May (for the con-a-nation-and/or the Mirror phone hacking courtcase).
@HennyO… I would give them something to listen to, all night long! LOL
So this is in May. Before or after chubbly I wonder. So the question is does he go to the chubbly or will he get in and get out without going to said chubbly?
The trial starts May 9th so I am assuming he’ll be at the chubby sadly.
Now it’s not guaranteed that he’ll be called to the box the first day since it’s a 6 week trial but I’m sure he’ll be around.
I honestly think the decision is now whether to bring Meghan and the kids or if they come how long for, packing up frogmore etc.
Again..whatever they do I support since it’s not my life!
Polo. Thank you for the information. I hear what you’re saying it is his choice but I hope he decides to not go. I hope he will be safe just being there for whatever reason.
Yes, the trial starting May 9th probably means he will be in London that weekend. Hard to avoid the con-a-nation then.
Hmmm my guess is that with the children being recognized as prince and princess, they will all go and probably will get more security and will stay at frogmore which should be bugged up to ears by now?
I would think that his security would sweep for any electronic surveillance wherever they go.
@ Polo, is it mandatory that Harry be in person for the trial?? I am simply asking as there have been many cases here in the US that trials have been held via video link.
I just HATE the thought of them having to step foot on Salty Island of the Petty and Vindictive. I don’t like to think of the Sussex’s stepping onto that island of hatred….it scares me.
After rereading my question, I am realizing that I sound like an imbecile.
@bothsides
He will be one of five testifying and his lawyer says that it will be in person! He will be there. It sounds like he may be the first to testify but it’s not clear yet.
I understand the worry but he’ll be fine. He has a lot of military friends that wouldn’t let anything happen to him.
Now if their case with Ravnec isn’t successful then I don’t see the kids coming at all…maybe Meghan even for the coronation.
I read somewhere that he’s not bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lili to the UK because it’s not safe for them.
@THEWIGLETOFWAILS unless you read a statement from Harry and Meghan themselves or actually saw them writing the letter themselves, I wouldn’t believe anything read about them or their children. No one’s knows what their plans are. We still have not received any confirmation from them that they will or won’t be at the Con-A-Nation the same way we received one from them for the Jubbly.
If Harry and Meghan decide to go to the stupid Chubby (for reasons that make sense to them, I won’t judge either way), I hope they go as a family and take a month long trip to France. Stay in a lovely secure Chateau somewhere, sip some wine, relax with the kiddos. Then they pop in and out of London for Chubby attendance and testimony as quickly as humanly possible – leaving the Rota with mere crumbs. Screw Chucky pulling their home and security, let them pop across the Channel when they need.
Or they skip the Chubbly, stay in Elton John’s home in France for a few weeks, and Harry only flies in (from France) for his day of testimony.
Honestly, that plan sounds perfect!
I think all of these scenarios are perfect for the Sussexes!! Why go to some stuffy, snubbly and boring con-a-nation when they can simply stay in France with those precious children!!!
They could stay there with Elton John and his husband David, who happens to be Meghan’s co-producer on the Pearl series. They might be working on a new project for NetFlix together, who knows? And Elton John is also part of this lawsuit. I think his deep pockets are helping out a lot of other people who otherwise would have given up like Sienna Miller.
Elton has a home in England too, it’s actually near Windsor.
Ginger Avenger indeed! I hope Harry bankrupts them.
Go harry!!
You know the press is salivating at the idea of him on the stand, but i imagine any questions like “and then what did you eat for your first date with Meghan” will be shot down.
He should say ” HER!” Their wiglets would rotate! LOL
Fingers crossed this lawsuit, and the related ones against the Scum and the Fail, develop into that kind of eye-opening, fact-revealing case like we got with Fox News, Murdoch and Dominion.
That would be nice!
I really hope it will be especially as there are so many big names attached to them.
The atmosphere is also ripe for something like this considering what happened with the BBC this past weekend.
I really hope this blows the lid wide open…
In the words of Stephen C. Get them Harry .
I hope every day before, during and after this trial , that piss Morgan is pissing his diapers
This explains all the unhinged reporting about his babies and Meghan eating a salad. Whenever they want to hurt Harry they attack his family. I don’t know why they think attacking his wife and kids would DECREASE his motivation to make them pay for their crimes.
Anyway GOOOOO Harry!! Get ’em!
Shine that light, Harry!
I trust Byline to get the facts straight most of the time, so I guess I’ll start changing my view that the Sussexes will snub (😂) the Chubbly because the timing of this trial and the Clowning are nearly back to back. Who knows what the Frogmore Cottage situation will be at that time, but if it’s still habitable I hope Harry et al. are able to stay there where security is easier to maintain. I worry. CIII doesn’t care that he’s always **always** sacrificed his Darling Boy for his own self-interest.
Makes you wonder if Charles knew the trial date when he scheduled or if he influenced the trial date afterward.
I’ll put my tinfoil tiara on for the notion CIII influenced the trial date. I still think he picked HRH Prince Archie’s birthday to make it difficult for the Sussexes (especially Meghan) to attend the Clowning.
It would be great if Harry skipped the coronation but showed up for the court case weeks later. The case starts on the 9th but I doubt he will be expected to testify on that day.
I agree. The trial is supposed to be weeks long. I doubt Harry will be in London for all of it. He may not testify until a couple weeks after the Chubbly, and may choose not to fly back and forth. We just don’t know the timing.
This is why it is so amazing that Harry was so open and forthcoming in his memoir. He can give his testimony in person, and there will be no details revealed that he hasn’t already covered himself. The newspapers have far less legal standing to use the proceedings as a way to dig up dirt. Get ‘em, Harry!
Harry must feel so better that he can be open and honest, which is the very opposite of what keeps the RF going.
I think this was part of the point of his memoir. He’s already had so much of his life exposed, so he wanted to take the opportunity to correct the record when possible, and to just put it all out there so that there is nothing they have over him anymore.
You’re right Kaiser! No major newspaper or tabloid has reported on this story. Shouldn’t this be groundbreaking to them? A court case between Harry and “the speaker of truth” Piers Morgan, the same man who’s been harassing Harry’s wife for 5 years? This case should be even more compelling to them because as we found out from spare, William, Charles and the palace courtiers are absolutely terrified. They confronted Harry about this case TWICE! The 1st time when he was all by himself, without his staff or wife and the 2nd time after Phillip’s funeral when they didn’t even bother asking how Meghan (who was heavily pregnant with Lili) and Archie were doing. Imagine not even having the decency to ask about your son/brother’s family. Vastly different from Harry who wanted to know how Kate and the kids were doing right before his violent brother assaulted him. That alone should let us know that what Harry is doing is too brave to even put in words.
Long overdue . Hope the judge agrees with Prince Harry’s request for a judgement without trail. here’s hoping that Teflon Piers, run out of teflon.
This case is going to trial. Harry’s going to testify.
This is a separate case starting in May.
The one today is for libel against the daily mail and harrys team are asking for a summary judgement instead of going through with a trial similar to Meghan’s case.
I don’t know how it will go but apparently the mail was tipped off about Harry’s ravnec case by someone in government.
Soo if it goes to trial that’s gonna be juicy…
Harry’s hearing is going on today against the Dailyfail, saying he didn’t offer to pay for his protection.
Kudos for Harry. He’s shown himself to be the true family man, the only true family man in that wretched hive of villains and thieves.
On a sad note, my dad had a stroke on Monday, which caused a serious bleed in his brain. There’s no chance of recovery. He’s on palliative care right now, and will likely pass away within hours. I’m expecting it today. My dad was the kind of man that Harry should have had as a father. He was born poor in segregated North Carolina, went to an Ivy League university, and had a long career as an engineer, then retired comfortably with my mom. Family was always his first priority. He returned to his home town when he retired, and was active in mentoring youth in the community. He gave my brothers and mother a life of comfort and plenty, and always put us first. He was modest and kind, my model of goodness and righteous.
I think I followed the Sussexes so closely, and took great interest in their trials, because Harry is revealing himself to have a lot of the same qualities as my dad. Different circumstances certainly, different styles, but the same fundamental sense of taking care of family, and same willingness to sacrifice for the sake of family.
Didn’t mean to threadjack. I’m just in a lot of pain right now as I wait for the inevitable to happen.
lanne, I am so, so sorry.
So sorry to hear this, lanne.
lanne, I’m so sorry, how devastating for you and your family.
I’m very sorry lanne. If it helps I think you are the same person you’ve described your father as. You are one of the kinder and wiser posters on this site, and now I know where you get it from.
I agree, @Lady D.
Ianne is one of my favorite posters on here.
lanne i wish you and your family all the strength you need as you go thru this process with your dad, an exemplary man and father, based on the testimony of his child, you; which is the best citation a parent can ever receive.
I’m so sorry. This is a beautiful tribute to your father, and I wish every child had a parent like yours.
Your description of your dad is so beautiful. He sounds like an amazing person who lived a very full life. I wish you and your family peace during this period of transition.
So so sorry, lanne. Your dad sounds like a truly amazing man.
Lanne,
My thoughts will be with you and your family today. I am sorry for your loss of an amazing father. You are blessed to have been loved by such a man. Those blessings will be with you forever. *virtual hug*
Ianne, your dad sounds like such a thoughtful, present, decent man, and father. So sorry to hear the news.
Oh lanne I’m so sorry. Your dad sounds wonderful and I can see his influence in all of your posts. I lost my dad twenty years ago but it’s like he’s still here talking to me. Wishing your father a beautiful transition and you and your family peace.
Lanne, I’m so sorry for the pain you and your family feel at the loss of such a good man. The way you write about him shows that his family was his first priority and that he lived his life well. Wishing you comfort and peace.
lanne, I’m so sorry to hear this. Your dad sounds like a kind, decent person who made a real difference in his community.
So sorry Ianne…I too had a kind decent, father, a WWII vet, and his passing was heart-breaking. Wishing you peace at this stressful time.
lanne, you and your family are in my prayers. Your dad is a wonderful person from your description.
Oh I am so sorry to hear about your father. Sending you a lot of love.
Your dad sounds like such a wonderful man. Hold his hand, be there as he transitions, if you’re able. Regardless, he has given his love and strength to you and that will stay in your heart and soul. Sending much love to you and your family.
@Lanne I obviously don’t know you but I felt I must say how sad I felt to read your post about your dad’s health. I can’t even imagine how you must be feeling at this stressful time. From your words though it sounds as though he has been a truly wonderful father and having one’s child speak of you like this is, imo, the highest accolade a man can achieve in life. Blessings to you & your family through this difficult time. x
Thank you, my Celebitchy community. Your words and wishes give me a lot of comfort
So sorry @Lanne. Wishing him a very peaceful transition and much comfort to your you and your family 💗
Your Dad sounds wonderful. Sending love to you and your family.
@Lanne My arms are around you in a big warm hug lovey xx
@LANNE My heart goes out to you and your family. Your words were so powerful and a great testament of what an amazing father you have. Your love and pride in him is evident in the words you used to describe him and how he has impacted you and your family. I pray that you and your family have the strength that your father has exemplified throughout his life. Be strong and know your father has helped make this world a better place.
@Lanne What a wonderful gift, to have his example of kindness – which you definitely inherited. May you be comforted by all those wonderful memories in the days and weeks ahead. Sending you hugs. ♥️
@lanne I am so sorry to hear this. Thank you for telling us so we can pray for your father, you, and your family. Love never dies.
How do they know it will be a 7 week trial when previous trails against the tabloids have been going on for years?
Maybe the appeals goes on for years, but not the trial, sometimes it takes years before there is a trial date set.
They’re other people in this lawsuit also, Elton John, Mrs Lawerence to name a few.
This one has been in the works for over 2/3 years already so they are officially on trial now. After this will probably come the appeals of course so yes it could go on for another year once a decision has been made.
@jan this isn’t the same lawsuit as the Elton John one. That’s a separate case against daily mail that has a hearing later this month. Mar 27 I believe.
I know there’s so many lol but this is against the Mirror group
Godspeed Harry.
I hope Harry, Meg and the kids don’t stay at FC again ever again. They’ll bug that place with mics and camera’s, as Chuck and his people are working for Murdoch and Rothermere against his son and his court cases against them. That’s why Chuck and Willy (as described in Spare) wanted to hear Harry out about how his cases against the tabloids were going. Hopefully they’ll find an alternative place to stay and arrange their own security if they go in May (for the con-a-nation-and/or the Mirror phone hacking courtcase).
This is very important, That motherless 12 year old is finally being heard and his tormentors being held accountable. The larger society does not condone such actions as described, it will be tested in court and hoping for a good result..
In favour of decency….
I have Harry and his family in my prayers everyday-Harry’s attorneys are keeping a tight ship and will loosened the Kraken on them-as far as Frogmore is concerned-I read that Eugenie and her husband are living there-I guess this is until her baby is born-this cottage already have a nursery set up-the word is that the baby will be born in May or June-another nugget I read that Harry and his family would prefer to stay with Eugenie where they are most comfortable-I hope Harry has a an expert in spying electronics to check things out-God’s speed to the Sussex family.