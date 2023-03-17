Princess Kate doesn’t want her kids to have a ‘normal’ or middle-class childhood

There’s a new “royal book” coming out called Gilded Youth, written by Tom Quinn. Quinn bills himself as some kind of royal expert, mostly to American tabloids. From what I’ve seen, Quinn has little to no insider information, but he’s also not a deranged lunatic frothing at the mouth about Meghan. He just sort of goes by vibes. Well, in Gilded Youth, Quinn writes about how Kate is much different than Princess Diana, and how Meghan hated being controlled by the palace.
Kate’s parenting style: Kate is happy for her children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, to have the ‘luxuries and privileges of a royal upbringing’. He adds: ‘Kate makes no effort – unlike Diana – to bring the children down to earth, because she doesn’t want them to have a “normal” childhood in the sense that Diana wanted it for William and Harry.’ Kate feels her late mother-in-law’s modern style created issues, ‘most especially with Harry’ by seemingly adding to his ‘dissatisfaction with his royal role’.
Diana loved shrugging off her aristocratic background: The book also quotes a former member of the palace staff, who said: ‘Diana enjoyed slumming it and was in many ways downwardly mobile – she wanted to escape her aristocratic childhood. Kate wants to escape her middle-class childhood. She dislikes burgers and chips and wouldn’t dream of taking her children to McDonald’s, and she doesn’t rock the boat when the vast weight of traditional royal pursuits bears down on her children.’
Meghan was disappointed by royal life: Writing in his new book Gilded Youth, royal biographer Tom Quinn explained he had spoken to a ‘Kensington Palace staffer who remembered Meghan well’, who said she was stunned by the reality of life in the family. The insider claimed: ‘I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I don’t know, I think this all sounds vaguely accurate? I think Meghan was shocked with the amount of control the palace wanted to exert over her life – all while she was paying for everything while she was in the UK – and she was shocked that no one within the royal institution would protect her or treat her fairly. That’s not a character flaw on Meghan’s part, by the way. And yes, Diana was a disruptor who wanted to expose her sons to the real world and enable them to be more than useless toffs in a colonialist institution. Of course Kate doesn’t want to cosplay THAT. Kate loves the institution. She hates being middle class. She would never raise her children as middle-class kids.
I completely believe this just based on Kate’s ridiculous insistence on making her young sons wear short pants. Eesh.
Right, she could’ve let them dress more normally and we’d still be hearing about how down to earth and modern she is. Instead she dresses them like refugees from the 1940s. I half expect them to have transatlantic accents.
I still can’t believe they made Meghan pay for a crappy IKEA sofa while WanK finished their expensive renos.
A huge signal that someone doesn’t belong is how aggressively they try to avoid association with their original position. This is Kate.
Spot on, Sue E Generis: she doesn’t belong and has been made to feel that. Kate is not going to have her kids follow the same upbringing she herself had because that’s a sort of dead end to her. They also aren’t following the standard royal education… she and William want those kids in contact with the very rich. Not the middle or working classes.
And a suit in a hot day in june during a tennis match.
As she wasn’t raised royal she doesn’t know woolen suits are only protocol in cold or moderate weather. In boiling hot weather men wear canvas suits.
@Cairidh this was my exact thought! I understand men have to wear jackets, but I knew there had to be an English equivalent to a seersucker (or other light fabric) suit that child could have worn!
I mean, he’s not a normal child with only one suit.
I truly believe that kate thinks she’s something better and that she raises her kids the same way to make them think they are better
We saw how that worked out for the Queen’s kids. They’re all a hot mess with not one ounce of empathy between them.
The problem is that Kate doesn’t think. She just plays by the rule book and doesn’t question the inane part of being Royal. She truly does not have a mind of her own which is why the family loves her as their puppet. She only has her eyes on the prize, who cares if her son has a sunstroke. All the other European royal families do not go to such measures to seem so rarified.
Kate’s mother did all she could to put her daughters in the path of aristos so Kate will be damned to be reminded of the very middle-class roots she has worked hard to shed. Hence her rolling over. Diana could afford to ‘slum it’ as she was a born aristo, had nothing to prove and knew how dysfunctional the royal family truly is. As for Meghan, imagine working hard and paying your way throughout your life only for some stuck-up, lazy aristos to look down their nose at you AND tell you what to do. We also know that prior to her wedding they even had the audacity to try and interfere with the scripts in episodes of SUITS. No wonder she said bye, adios, I’m gone.
Exactly. Some aristos thought Diana was marrying ~down~ with Charles, that’s how “blue blooded” she was. Kate doesn’t have that background nor is she secure enough in herself to realize that being middle class is fine.
But it makes sense, right? It’s only logical. Why would she raise her kids to be middle class when she and her parents did everything to launch themselves upwards class-wise. It would be counter productive.
The problem for Kate, like everyone who moves between the classes, is that she doesn’t have anyone to actively teach her what she wants to become. So, she forced to observe. Plus, she/they likely don’t know the invisible rules. Remember how Carole was mocked for chewing gum at some event?
Anyway, I’m sure in Kate’s mind, she has been very disciplined and have worked too hard to be where she is (capturing and holding William) for her to turn around and take her kids to McDonald’s. F-that. It’s not the done thing.
Agreed with all you wrote @Elizabeth Regina. Kate cannot for a second dabble as the middle class do – she has worked too hard to join the aristos but alas, she will never be one of them. And you were spot on with analysis of Diana IMO.
@ Elizabeth Regina, your comments certainly drive home the crux of KKKeens mindset and insecurities the plague her. I would imagine that as her father Michael, that he would be embarrassed and ashamed that his own daughter and wife are ashamed as to how hard he worked. Michael strived to give them all of the opportunities to better themselves only for his wife to drive their daughters into believing that they were only to marry into families of prestige and opulence due to her selfishness. Poor James was left out of his mothers care or guidance and suffered emotionally and probably still does.
The only happiness and success that CarolE has is that her daughters married well and that she was able to mold them into the women they are today.
“We also know that prior to her wedding they even had the audacity to try and interfere with the scripts in episodes of SUITS.”
Whoa—when did this happen? Thanks!
I actually disagree with the author’s take on Meghan revolting about the palace staff “telling her what to do ” and “what to say.” I think that Meghan, like anyone who has been out in the workplace, knew that there were times their employer vetted what they did. For example, a director not wanting actors to disclose an ending while they’re out on promotion. Or even not telling who a famous surprise guest star on their show is going to be. Let’s no forget that Meghan even showed her personal letter to Toxic Tom BEFORE mailing it, just to ensure no surprises to the palaces, in case Tom leaked the letter later. This showed that Meghan understands she wasn’t always speaking for herself & she took advice, and took pains not to step on toes. My God, the woman even asked for permission to see a psychiatrist (before being told no). I think this just more revisionist thinking on the part of the BM. With these people, it’s always Kate did this while Meg always wanted to do that. “They acted so differently. But they were treated the same! Trust us.”
@laura-lee: and by the insistence to be called Catherine.
Well, this would be an about-face. What happened to giving the children a normal childhood and environment like the Middleton family? Though nothing about these families would be considered normal.
Right?!
It’s all Harry’s fault, don’tcha know? She has to make them “royal ” enough so they don’t leave. Ever.
Exactly. This is counter programming to prevent her children from ever thinking they can leave the institution and have a normal life. I guarantee you the brainwashing has gone into overdrive and they are saying the worst things about Uncle Harry and “that bloody American woman!”
😂 Seriously, what happened to all those years of PR about wanting to be like a normal middle-class English family?? And what about the bizarre PR campaign around her 40th birthday lamenting what a nice, normal life she could’ve led if not for William?
We all knew this was bullshit, but it’s just surprising that a royal biographer is straight out admitting that no, Kate has absolutely no desire for a normal, average life, and she does indeed have massive insecurities and internalized classism.
It all changed when she was forced to move to Adelaide Cottage, a home smaller than her kids’ classmates houses. Maybe smaller than Frogmore Cottage. She said f all that I must have the biggest and the best and the grandest and the whitest from here on out. Her sense of superiority knows no bounds.
It’s the same when they suddenly changes the kids schools from a place where the aristo’s send their kids to a school where its full of middle class wannabe’s like her.
I know there were stories about the other parents complaining about the school run and how the Keen cars where causing issues. I also get the impression there were issues with the kids George in particular – could be he was being bullied or was bullying others and parents complained.
@thatsnotokay 100%! KKKhate did not waity all those years, wishing she was an aristo/hoping to be queen to raise 3 working-class-down-to-earth kids and live in a common peasant house. This one is gonna milk her position and 1000% support the monarchy with her whole heart
Those kids don’t have a chance at a normal life. Their role models are atrocious!
@ Susan Collins, the Cambridge children will be the ones that suffer greatly with any meaningful relationships as the damage caused by the insecurities subjected by their parents. A mother profoundly embarrassed of her middle class childhood, the verbally angry-tantrum driven fights/behaviour of both parents and the blatant infidelities of their father.
All these traits will be manifested into “normal” structures of every profound marriage/relationships in the future for all three children, which will all vary wildly.
Exactly Freeshalori. All the ‘raising them like Middletons’ never meant raising them as normal, every day working members of society. It meant raising them to be entitled, grasping, and poorly-behaved towards everyone around them. This isn’t a recent change because of Harry’s mistake, this is the way they’ve (by that I mean the nannies) have been raising these kids from the start. Especially George.
Exactly. What was all that PR about “we/our kids just want to be normal!” about then?
Seriously, WTH? This goes against everything we’ve heard for almost a decade now about how W&K want to raise their kids. It’s why he’s sometimes referred to on here as “Normal Bill,” ffs.
(And FWIW, I think there is actually a photo of Kate leaving a McDonald’s, btw. One at a rest stop when William’s old nanny came out of retirement briefly to help with George. I hope that photo haunts Kate, lmao.)
@Feeshalori
Actually whats happening is that we’re getting yet another iteration of k8, courtesy of the new bulldog PR lady recently hired, dont ya know.
Hvnt you noticed that k8 has gone back to her old, 1950s style? The new PR lady must have told her to lean into the queen elizabeth cosplay that she used to do before M came on the scene. Look how she’s dressed today and earlier in the week. Also last week. I think, the return to the betty look began with the start of March.
Its like the new PR lady wants royalists to view k8 as betty reincarnated in a younger body.
Well, duh. It makes sense that a social climber would embrace royal life. Of course, she doesnt want her kids to have a normal childhood. Kate wants them them to embrace the privilege they were born into.
She tried to out-Toff the Toffs, and the response was girl, please.
It would have been so much better if she had been forthright about the differences between her and Pegs’ upbringing, and what things she embraced from both, and what things she wanted to change from both.
There’s very little authentic self we get from what Keen shows the world.
Except when she runs into Meghan. Then we see her true envious self.
I feel sorry for the kids: royal entitlement mixed with middle class insecurity and pressure – what a childhood!
William should have stuck it out with the breakup, it would have been the kinder choice for both himself and Kate.
Honestly, the more I learn about the Windsor, the more I think Harry and Meghan were wise to leave it all behind. I hope they (him, really) resist the temptation to be pulled right back in.
@Esmerelda, I feel SO sorry for them. Add to that a rage monster of a father and a mother who’s shrinking before our eyes, plus the fights they must witness (or at least overhear). And if, as we suspect, there’s tension between William and the Middletons, that’s just one more thing for them to navigate. I hope that somehow they turn out okay and get as far away from that institution as possible once they’re older.
All anyone has to do is look at George and Charlotte when they’re in public, and it’s written all over them. They are tense, they look wary and on guard all the time, they appear to be very shy, and they rarely, if ever, smile, with the exception of attending the odd sporting event. They are kids who show a lot of the signs of living in a toxic household, and having to be ready for whatever happens. Louis seems much happier in public, but he’s the opposite – his behavior is over the top, like at the Jubbly, where he clearly exhibited behavior that was modeled from someone else. He seems to be left out of things that the other two get to do, and I would think that there would be some resentment and jealousy at home. He’s nearly five, and there are some things he could be included in, but he’s not. In a nutshell, I think those kids are in trouble already, and neither one of their parents seem able or willing to help them. Generational trauma happening right before our eyes.
Finally someone, besides Harry & Meghan, says the truth about Kate. This woman is not trying to give her kids a normal middle class lifestyle like they tried to tell us in the early years. Both she and William are elitist snobs. Of course, they are raising their kids like that. No wonder QE2 was amazed by how well behaved Harry’s kids were. As for the Meghan stuff, he’s right. She didn’t expect to be controlled and maligned and abused by her husband’s family.
If true, it makes me cringe for poor Louis. Charlotte will probably be treated more like Anne and get the Princess Royal title despite being technically the “spare”. Louis will be more likely treated like PH and thrown under the bus. What was wrong with PH being dissatisfied and supporting himself? Other monarchies are truly slimming down and expecting the non-heirs to work. Meghan likely bought into them being a “firm” and behaving professionally and seriously doing things to benefit others.
That’s just it: she expected them to be professionals. And they’re not. They’re incompetents who couldn’t run a faucet let alone a business.
@that’snotok,it was a real culture shock to meghan, a woman who was used to hard work, making her own money and own decisions. To walk into this stuffy, stifling family and told she must be a robot, nothing more. She didn’t hang around like a bad smell for 10 years until she got her prince. And there is the difference. Khate hasn’t got the brain or the ambition to be anything but a drone, and she will bring up those poor children to be exactly the same. I have said it before and I’ll say it again, George looks tired and pale all the time, Charlotte has her fingers crossed on one hand ALL the time, and Louis has seen his father laying his hands on his mother, that’s why he thought it OK to slap his hand over his mother’s mouth. God help those children because she won’t
ORLY, some of us are old enough to remember when “omg they love pub lunches with burgers and chips, aren’t they so NORMAL and HUMBLE, coughwhitecough” was the messaging!! A bit of a change from the oh so accidental pap pics a year or two ago, eh??
Mind you this is an American “royal expert”. While i can believe that kate hates her middle class background (simply because she insists to be called catherine) the talking points in the british press are still very much that she is just so ordinary and down to earth.
Harry’s book really blew the down to earth image out of the water. She comes off as a snobbish ice queen (likely whitewashing her racist micro aggressions toward Meghan too).
And despite what the rota say, Harry’s words carry a lot of weight.
What he says about Kate and Diana rings true. I think Meghan was well aware of the control the Palace would have on her life heck according to Harry they were giving approval to her outfits when she only the girlfriend and they started interfering with scripts for Suits. However I think that by giving up her freedom she believed she would be allowed to do as much work as she wanted and that she would be protected. Harry mistakenly thought that the Palace had learned from the mistakes they made with his mother and that Meghan would be treated better. Unfortunately nothing had changed.
There is also the fact that Meghan wasn’t even treated the same as other married in women because we never heard of kate paying for furniture for any of the multiple places she resided. Of course kate never had a job where she could afford to do this, but Meghan was treated as the help in a way kate and Sophie never experienced.
“treated as the help” exactly. Now it is interesting to ponder if they would have treated anyone Harry married the same, or if the Black American really did trigger them all that much. Because it seems they always treated Harry like crap, so had he married Cressida do we think that would have automatically changed?
I definitely think they would’ve treated Cressida or a woman of a similar background far better. I don’t think Charles would’ve claimed there was no money for her, nor do I think William would’ve so desperately tried to steer Harry away from her (he even noted that W&K approved of her). I don’t think Harry would magically get some amazing upgrade in resources or treatment, but I think he would’ve gotten an improvement in general, especially because he and his wife were expected to be part of the so-called ‘slimmed down’ monarchy. With Meghan, they clearly wanted to shut her out and scare her off. I’m convinced the “no money for her, darling boy” lie was because Charles, Will, and the rest believed she was only with Harry for the status and money.
Meghan was seen as a threat in the same way Diana was and that accounts for some of her ill-treatment. But there was racism and xenophobia on top of that. I honestly believed that Charles and William did everything they could to a first dissuade Harry from marrying Meghan and when that didn’t work they tried to run her out of the family. Unfortunately for them Harry decided to leave too.
Cressida came from a somewhat aristocratic but bohemian background. Her maternal grandfather was an Earl. I think the RF would have embraced her because she was the type of woman they hoped he would marry. Chelsy Davy, on the other hand, would have reminded William too much of Jecca Craig, the woman that he wanted to marry.
@Becks1. By stating the only reason Meghan was treated badly compared to other married-in women is reducing her to a single trait, her color. That is unfair to her.
Harry did Meghan a huge disservice by not preparing her for royal life. Her expectations were completely out of line with the realities of the job.
@Elizabeth Kerri Mahon – Did Peggington want to marry Jecca Craig or Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe Branson or did he consider marrying them both at one time or another?
Bill wanted to marry both of them through the years. Jecca remains his ‘true north’, his Camilla, the one he drops everything for. He also wanted Isabella, who was Charles’s fav. And there’s William’s long ago play (via courtiers) for Princess Madeleine, just like courtiers tried at Caroline of Monaco for Charles, but Charles didn’t like suntanned brunettes.
@Patty — What was unfair to Meghan is that she WAS treated badly by the BRF because of being biracial. Harry couldn’t have expected the backlash against her because this was the first time a non-English, biracial woman with expectations of doing good work with her husband married in. Harry broke the mould so to speak. Let’s not put this on him, don’t forget he was basically brainwashed into thinking he was not good enough by his own family. It’s almost like he was suffering from Stockholm syndrome.
@Becks1 I think Cressida would have had allies and advocates within the Toffs who would have prevented her being treated as badly as Meghan. They probably would have stepped up with resources to improve their living situation as well. Meghan did not have any establishment figures on her side, except Harry.
My own answer to myself:
I think in general someone like Cressida would have been treated better but also wouldn’t have been as triggering for many people so its kind of a “what came first” scenario. For many people, Meghan being Black was a problem (and no, that’s not reducing her to one trait for crying out loud) and while there are (racist) reasons why that was a problem, one of the reasons it was a problem was just because Meghan was…..well, taking someone’s spot. It should be ME, the white woman, marrying Harry, not HER, the black woman. So I think from the start there was always going to be an issue with Meghan among many in the royals, the aristocracy, and the press. (think Angela Levin and Camilla Tominey types.)
so from the start someone like Cressida – an aristo-adjacent who is white – was always going to go over better, so to speak.
Now had Harry married a white aristo or whoever that was also charismatic and hardworking and engaging – that might have still been a problem. It would have played out differently in my mind, but it wasnt like being a white aristo saved Diana, right?
I agree, this book or at least the quotes sound true. To Di the Royals represented her traumatic aristocratic childhood, to Kate they resemble safety and climbing out of middle class and to Meghan it represents a prison. Their experiences can’t be compared
For Kate, they represent financial and social security.
“Kate feels her late mother-in-law’s modern style created issues, ‘most especially with Harry’ by seemingly adding to his ‘dissatisfaction with his royal role’”
So Kate has to let her children live in entitled luxury because….Harry? Okay then.
“‘She dislikes burgers and chips and wouldn’t dream of taking her children to McDonald’s, and she doesn’t rock the boat when the vast weight of traditional royal pursuits bears down on her children.’”
Didn’t we see the Wailes take the kids for burgers? Wasn’t that the outdoor eating pap shot last year?
And letting “vast weight” “bear down” on your children is called crushing them. This makes Kate sound like a horrible mom. Those poor children.
Kate doesn’t really eat much so it’s probably true about the chips except that it’s related to calories more than class.
But seeing as how this book also discusses them throwing things at each other, it paints a really toxic childhood for those kids, all for the sake of a woman who is insecure about her own class status and who is willing to tolerate extreme toxicity because she wants to be queen. I’m sure that won’t continue generational trauma at all.
This elitist attitude is doubled down by the omnipresent Carol(E) who is the one who is raising those children – Ma isn’t going to give away any control over her investment and future titles. Ma wants to be the power behind the throne and her own title and living space in the palace.
I immediately thought of that pap picture of them at a picnic table at a pub having burgers & fries. I can believe Kate wouldn’t eat this stuff, but the kids will (unless she’s an almond mom). And the dig is not only at Harry but Diana; I don’t see insulting Diana as a good strategic move for her/her mouthpieces.
William is present in the burger pics. From personal experience, while a terribly middle class mother frets over the small stuff – because the small stuff is a status signifier among the middle class, who are worried about being mistaken for working class – a solidly upper class father doesn’t even see the issue, they just enjoy what’s in front of them.
I’m sure William has his own issues, and those are silly and petty as can be, but they’re definitely not hamburgers.
I do think its interesting to see how some of these things play out, William vs. Kate. For as threatened as it seems William has been by Harry and Meghan and their success and popularity, he otherwise seems fairly secure, status-wise. The little things that Kate insists on he does not seem to. For example, when George attended that sporting event….I cannot remember if it was rugby or soccer lol but I think it was soccer, maybe the Eurocup semi final? And he wore a suit, and supposedly William had wanted him to wear a soccer kit and Kate insisted on the suit. And I remember a few of us commenting when Charlotte went to the Birmingham games with William (and Kate joined them but did NOT travel with them)* that Charlotte seemed to be dressed much more like an average girl, with the cute braids etc. It seems in some ways he is completely fine with the kids being kids because at least for them, he’s not trying to impress anyone, because he knows his rank.
*I do like how that got completely glossed over by the press……the separate arrivals.
This all seems accurate to me and I agree Kaiser that none of that was Meghan’s fault. She was being used while being mistreated and controlled at the same time. Anyone who had spent the first 36 years of their life as a self-made woman with their own money would chafe against that. And yes- Kate LOVES the institution. She LOVES feeling like she is superior so of course that would translate to how she raises her kids. The irony of that of course is that as much as Kate wants to forget and disavow her middle working class background the Toffs won’t let her forget it. Because one thing you can’t cosplay is aristocratic blood.
Eheheheh. She’s a prime example of that great line from The Two Mrs. Grenvilles: “There are some people they widen the ranks for. She was not one of them.” 🙃🙃
I mean this seems pretty spot on. Those kids live a very privileged lifestyle and W&K do not seem at all inclined to….open their eyes, I guess, to that privilege, or to give them experiences that might make them think “how we live is not how the majority of the world lives.”
so of course Kate doesn’t want them to be normal or middle class or whatever. She married the future king of england, she’s the mother of the future king (maybe), and that was her whole goal in life and she is going to enjoy every perk that comes along with that, for her and her children.
Besides, the whole “being normal” thing was always just code for “being lazy” when it came to W&K.
You don’t chase a prince for 10 years, sacrificing your own dignity and self respect to simply live the life of a regular Briton. Carole and kate wanted the status and access to the jewels and all other privileges. To them that is more important than self respect and a loving home environment.
Those velvet gloves are so bad and muppetty!
“I don’t think in the whole of history there has ever been a greater divide between what someone expected …and what they discovered it was really like”
Okay that statement’s funny. Meghan was most definitely stunned by the sheer incompetence.
That statement cracked me up for that reason. I don’t know if its meant to make Meghan sound bad, but I think it makes the Firm sound bad. Meghan expected competence, work ethics, a genuine desire to make change and to help people……..and she got the exact opposite of that.
Right? That statement does make the firm, esp KP, look bad but I can’t tell if it was intended that way. I cannot imagine what Meghan was thinking as it slowly(or not so slowly?) dawned on her what a shit show KP was. I hope she was journaling those thoughts.
I agree that this sounds pretty accurate for the most part. I also think this makes one matter perfectly clear: there’s no way in hell that the Wales children are going to be allowed to live their own lives. Regardless of stories claiming otherwise, Charlotte and Louis are totally going to be expected and pressured to serve their father AND their brother for life.
Huh? That’s been the biggest tabloid PR point about them since she was pregnant with George, that they want the kids to have a “normal” life just like Diana wanted for her kids and the Middletons were the key. Weird 180 here.
The “wanting to live a normal life” excuse is because they don’t want to work.
To be honest I agree with the Meghan part, right from the start with everything we knew about her I just couldn’t understand why she would want this life. They have a really boring life, damn marry a normal rich guy at least people won’t keep going on about tax payer money
Yes, finally the comparison that her “expectations” weren’t about superficial luxuries and “Royal life not being glamorous”. The control and restricted access to resources would have shocked me to the core- what adult would be happy entering into that lifestyle?
Can’t wait to see what the Middletons brief about this one! Now Kate running down Diana, who ever would have thought. Her uber-conservative tradwife vibes have been increasingly freaking me out.
Imagine viewing Diana’s attempts to expose her children to the real world as a character flaw or “downwardly mobile”! Blaming Diana for Harry turning out to be a decent human being was something I did not see coming. I’m sure Diana would be happy to take all “blame” for that!
Diana provided her children with the tools and motivation to seek out a better and healthier life. Only one chose to make the effort. Her legacy is Archie and Lili having a well balanced life and loving home. Her other grandchildren won’t get that and titles won’t make up for the lack, something Diana knew all too well.
Kate can’t escape being middle class. Every aristo she meets knows she comes from the kind of family that *shudder* had to buy their own furniture. They will never, not look down their noses at her and I bet she hates that.
That’s the poison of the British class system.
And when it comes to all those pictures and anecdotes about Kate’s pre-royal hoighty-toighty life, she’s going to find out that ‘the internet is forever’. The toffs won’t ever let her forget it.
Oh dear. The older wisteria sister is hilarious. Of course she doesn’t want her kids to have a lesser childhood; she hasn’t gone through of all this climbing up ladders to slip down snakes. Also, the comment about Harry being the result of Diana’s parenting. Wow. She really is overstepping the mark. Better Harry than a woman who spent her formative years stalking a man.
Plus I love red carpet edited Kate as opposed to unedited Kate at the food bank! So different.
@Sparrow, that was a jumpscare as the kids say LOL.
Ha ha! SAS you’re the poster who made my day a few weeks ago – pointing out Kate in the audience at her evening function, looking utterly mad in a red trouser suit. I can’t stop thinking of that freeze photo! Thanks.
This is also setting up the kids moving from a cozy cottage to an extravagantly refurbished Royal Lodge.
It may also be positioning Kate and the kids are more important aristocratically than Cam’s grandkids in Chubbly world. Maybe we will see them with little crowns?
I’m just trying to read the tea leaves… we all know how much emotional damage this family will incur. Sad.
Still not buying she and the kids are going to live in a refurbed Royal Lodge – thats Peggys post divorce home. She and the kids are staying in AC for the for seeable – no way Chucky is going to allow her family to move into one of the bigger royal properties like RL, we all know how they (the Middleton’s) treated Amner Hall. There was a story about how they would all turn up for Christmas and stay there for months on end.
The Midds drove out the housekeeper and her husband the gardener in less than five months. I’m sure it infuriates Charles that Carol(E) has access to any part of the private estate of Sandringham. That’s why the talk of W&K moving into Windsor Castle proper gets the side-eye. No way in hell is Charles letting Carol(E) have free reign to run around Windsor Castle.
If Bill gets the Lodge, it will be all under the auspices of being a family though… its all about PR, non?
WaityKaitie ist the Hyacinth Bucket of the 21th century but less entertaining.
Status has always been everything to her – all the way back to when she was just his bed warmer at University, she flounced around campus like she was someone important because she was his side bit.
Harry already outed her for this – I still LOL when he describes a dinner both couples had and said she was dressed up to the nines while they were casual. She’s even does this with her family – I remember pap shots of them going to Pippa’s husbands house for a birthday party for Carol(e) and she was all dollied up while Peggy seemed dressed more casual.
As the author points out, Meghan is a global superstar — she had a whole life of service before she even met Harry and she has a superstar’s charisma and glow, just like Diana. It’s just a fact. And there was no way the palace was going to let her shine.
As for Kate, I think this is a pretty astute characterization. She is nothing like Diana. Can you imagine Kate dressing down and taking her kids to a homeless shelter in the dark of night? She might get poor people germs! I can’t even imagine Kate on a water ride with her kids. Or greeting them joyfully after a trip abroad. She utterly lacks Diana’s warmth and realness.
You see the same performative self loathing with Carole. Carole never mentions her London childhood, never says anything about it giving her the toughness and attitude to make party pieces or join BA or return to high school after she dropped out. She has a fake accent now and talks about the countryside and how important it is and being “country people.” (All dog whistles btw.)
Studying those photos, I was blindsided by her transformative gloves so it took me some time to adjust to what’s going on in the foodbank picture underneath. Does anyone check out a carton of long life milk by holding it almost upside down?!
Funny, @sparrow, I noticed exactly the same thing! I use cartons of almond milk, which is packaged the same way as the one Khate is holding, and I would NEVER tip it upside down…just in case the sealing is not intact, and you end up with milk all over the floor. If we ever needed evidence that this useless woman never has to handle common kitchen staples..this is exactly it…not a solitary clue in her head!
I love the phrase “downwardly mobile” here because it really encapsulates the aristo vs non-aristo attitude. Kate is new white-walled renos, Jo Malone candles, organic fruit, bespoke clothing for toddlers and pardon me. Diana was shabby aristo-poor, what, and secure enough in her (inherited) position in English society that she could take her kids to McDonalds and Disneyland and let them slump around playing game boys sometimes rather than learn an instrument or a third language.
It’s so interesting to me, the whole class divide in British society and watching how it plays out particularly in regard to Kate and her kids. Like it’s so insidious and fascinating.
@Andie, same. It’s fascinating to watch. Diana had no problem being seen wearing a baggy Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt to the gym, or that Philadelphia Eagles jacket. She loved putting on wigs and sneaking out with Fergie to mingle with the masses, totally disguised. IIRC, she got a kick out of waiting on a line outside a club and talking to the peasants (except one got the feeling that she wished she could have lived every day like that; it didn’t seem as if she was being performative or demeaning to those around her). Kate would never.
Actually, the correct posh way to say it is, “Sorry, wot?” as if your mouth is full of marbles. Extra points if you mumble it in such a way that renders it indiscernible.
One of my favourite scenes in the Crown is when Margaret yells at Margaret Thatcher “don’t say pardon, say what!” I always think of that episode, and Margaret Thatcher’s sheer bewilderment at how the upper (uppermost? Royalty) class lives and acts when the Queen invites her to balmoral. The muddy clothes, separate beds, parlour games, she sits down at a desk to work and gets yelled at because the chair she sat in an antique and fragile, and it’s considered gauche to you know, work… anyway. Fascinating.
I see more similarities in Kate with Camilla that with Princess Diana.
Maybe that would explain why it would be incumbent for the critical statement of Princess Diana’s parenting style particularly regarding Prince Harry.
It is rude, and for argument sake, I will assume that it is not from Kate.
All of this is an admission that both Camilla and Kate wanted to escape their roots at all or any costs.
Princess Diana wanted to thrive, she already had roots firmly in that echelon of society.
Her reality informed her purpose, unlike Kate and Camilla.
@Well Wisher, I hadn’t thought of it that way, but imo you nailed it with your first sentence.
“Waity Katey” seems to have an ARROGANT/NARCISSTIC way about herself plus attitude nowadays–to match the personality-mentality of her husband and other RF members (plus other folks affiliated with them). She doesn’t display the HUMILITY that she had when she was dating William at the start of their relationship. 😡 Hence, the remark about the upbringing of her children. . . . . . . . .🤨
I know Diana was far more grounded then other aristos, but she was still very much entrenched in the aristo life. She did try to expose her sons to the wider world, but for Diana that was taking her sons to visit a homeless shelter and then going home to a private chef cooking them filet mignon hamburgers. Diana’s idea of a normal life was taking them to Disneyland and McDonalds, which for a lot of normal people is out of their budget (yes, even McDonalds). I don’t know how that really can give a child any real sense of being ‘normal’ or fully understand what a ‘normal’ life is. She did try, which is completely admirable, but it can sort of come off as Marie Antoinette playing at being a milkmaid. There’s the idea of what a normal life is to an aristocrat, and then there is what a normal life is actually like.
On top of that Harry and William started boarding when they were 7/8 years old, and it was shortly afterwards that Charles and Diana broke up, so even during the short time they had away from school it was split between Diana and Charles. Again, this was very much a result of being part of the aristo life that they were sent away, and Diana was only nineteen when she first got involved with the mess of a royal family. But, I mean, how much influence does a parent have over child in those circumstances?
I remember years ago reading that Harry was diagnosed with dyslexia his last year at Eton. I have not been able to find any mention of this again (scrubbed from the internet maybe? Because holy shit), but it was confirmed he had dyslexia when Jeremy Clarkson (BLURGH) or some other celebrity said they couldn’t play a board game with Harry because he was too dyslexic. There were some serious gaps in parenting if Harry went almost his whole childhood being dyslexic and no one noticed (yes, even during the Diana years), especially since he was known for a long time to have had trouble in school.
@Nocturne, I was always shocked by that, too. The royals are going to (allegedly) some of the best schools in the world, yet it took them that long to realize Harry had dyslexia? Either it was willful ignorance, or the schools care more about maintaining their status than actually giving their students what they need, idk. But it never should have taken that long to have been diagnosed. As a result, Harry grew up with the label of being “dim,” which we all know he certainly is not. But he continues to be branded as such to this day.
But the point of going to those places for Diana was making her sons wait their turn in lines and order and pay for their own food with actual money. Charles mentioned he had grown up and not done those things. Diana was an aristocrat but she did work paying jobs, live with flat mates, etc. She had a privileged life but the idea that Charles was so catered to didn’t sit right with her.
Kate is a woman who stalked a man for 10 years mean girl any woman who even dared look William has debasing herself to get William. Did anyone ever Honestly believe that Kate would raise her kids the Middleton way after her decades long chase of William that she would want her kids to be middle class she definitely wants to raise her kids to know their places in life know that their special especially George . This is a woman who show up to a dinner with her husband at his brother house with his girlfriend dress to the nine Kate has done everything she could to eraser her middle class roots . Status is all Kate has even cared about her title is the only thing she has Going for her .
Ditto.Vanessa….Kate hasn’t got a clue or the work experience to know that you have to get on with everyone from.every class and religion to be successful, l know that having worked in Coperate for over 20 years. Look.at the Dutch Royals, they send their girls to a state schools, excellent one but still and cycle to school too !! They dress normally like every other royal house in Europe. That’s because their mother’s are all successful in their chosen careers and actually worked before marrying. Kate did not, so really Katy darling carry on wearing no kni…kers because everyone knows what you and your family are like sans de black eyeliner, how common !
William’s relationship with Rose must really be heating up. Kate is now staking her claim as a royal by choice in case she finds herself alone…..and she’s going against the company line which she never does.
Charles is clearly showing that Kate’s position is not even close to being safe.
And he shows that every Rose Hanbury has the chance of being William’s queen.
@Scout OMG yes that is what I see now. I have this feeling that this is why they are only dragging Kate. I don’t think its for Rose though. I think that is over and has been over. A new one and approved new one.
Cam is working overtime! Somehow Kate got in her focus and Kate is getting dragged big time. The last two huge articles are “YOUR MARRIAGE IS CRAP” and now “SHUT UP KATE MIDDLECLASS YOUR THIRSTY AND NO DIANA” Cam is actually from aristocracy. Oh man. I would love to hear the fights between K+W now. This was from camp Cam.
Camilla is descended from alice Ke p p e l one of the mistresses of Edward seventh alice was not an aristo.
Kate can look down her wannabe aristo nose at the middle class all she wants. All the real aristos will ever see her to be is the daughter of doors to manual girl part pieces girl .
Admire megs. At least she worked for all she had and didn’t care what these stuck up , uptight broke ass toffs thought of her . This is one of the things I think Harry sees in Meg that was similar to his mom. She sees people as people and treats all people the same. As human beings. Kate is so uptight and stuck up that her face has started to set that way permanently
Harry would stick his tongue out at the press. He was a rebellious child. And Diana still brought him with her. William and Kate barely bring Louis to events. That’s going to affect him.
Lol and Meghan’s considered the gold-digger. What a laugh.
One of those kids is going to rebel. I would say Louis but instead he may end up just being a tantrum-throwing Andrew type, a rich, awful ponce with temper issues like his Dad.
I wonder if it will be Charlotte. Girls always rebel against their mothers in particular. This will be fun to watch.
It struck me today that there are never photographs of Princess Catherine with other women or a set of friends. We see photos of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with friends, groups. We saw it with Diana, Princess of Wales and QEII. Even Prince William is seen with others and invited out, mostly stag for non palace events.
Does PC not have friends? To snobbish to be with her past set and too common for her current?
Where are her set to shop, giggle or lunch?
Her mother and her sister basically.
Every woman of a certain age is a potential threat, I suspect, and if Kate really has let this titled-ness go to her head, then no one will ever be treated with the equality of a true friend.
It’s as if the royals no longer care how obnoxious and arrogant they appear. They know something is up. Charles with his IMF and tories acts as if democracy and the middle class are.about to dissappear. The reporters aren’t even trying to hide the royals disfain for the average Joe. They don’t fear the public backlash.
Those black gloves are horrendous. The look gets worse with age.
Man, it’s the French Revolution all over again. They just can’t see that times are changing and the population with them. Those poor kids.
Like they say, converts are the worst. Diana had the luxury to eschew society life because she was a blue blood of unimpeachable pedigree. It’s cute for someone like Di to take her sons to MacDonald’s. It’s gauche for someone like Kate to do it. Which is why Kate’s life isn’t enviable. She has no freedom. What’s the value of money and jewels unless you can be yourself?
So on the one hand we have William saying that it was a positive thing that his mother took him to a homeless shelter and food banks when he was young so he can appreciate that not everyone is as privileged as he is and on the other hand there’s Kate saying that her children don’t need to know about homeless shelters and food banks. They are raising out of touch royal children for modern times.
I wonder if the people who defend Kate realize how much she despises them and how desperate she is to separate herself from them?
I wonder how many Kate defenders will jump to supporting William and a new relationship if they part. I feel the thrust of the support online is for upholding the monarchy. What happens if Kate is decoupled from the monarchy? They would most likely switch their allegiance to William’s new spouse.
It happened when Diana divorced Charles and Diana was actually popular and respected. Kate is tolerated and if William wants a divorce she is toast.
Katy is such a useless person. No substance or depth, just begging to be apart of the upper crust.
Kate appears to do nothing other than turn up to “royal engagements” in new clothes and wearing her maniacal open mouthed grin, contributing nothing. Hands on mothering is not having multiple nannies and large numbers of household staff, the british media seem obsessed with presenting this narcissist as the perfect mother. George and Charlotte are always rigidly dressed as Stepford children. Perhaps Kate believes this is how the “Upper crust” should behave, she needs to notice that European royals do not dress their children as though they are stars in a horror movie. These children are so tightly controlled they appear to be robot like. No smiles, no fun except when allowed or being posed for photo opportunities. Sure it may be different behind closed doors but these children always seem to be in a state of shock in public with no kindness or support given to them by the perfect mother. Where is the loving kindness and protection that most mothers show towards their children.
Good god they couldn’t inject anymore fillers in her forehead if they tried
William”s next wife will be aristo, and Kate will be shunned. She’ll get a decent settlement, but nothing like Diane got. The kids will still spend time with her, but will know she isn’t on the same level as them and doesn’t belong in their circles. They will struggle with these feelings, and the older two will probably have some trauma from how their mom is treated. Louis, however, is clearly the one who gets away with the most, and he will walk all over her, and get her a nice present for her birthday every year so she can still believe he cares about her. Calling it now.