Prince William is evicting King Charles from his Welsh home this summer

When King Charles was Prince of Wales, he bought real estate and folded those properties into the Duchy of Cornwall, the vast real estate empire controlled by the heir to the throne. One property was Highgrove, the Gloucestershire “country estate” Charles has called home for more than forty years. Charles retains his “lease” on Highgrove and pays the Duchy (meaning, his son) a fee for staying there. In 2007, Charles also purchased a Welsh “cottage,” which is more like a farmhouse on an enormous piece of land. The estate is called Llwynywermod, and as Prince of Wales, Charles made a point of visiting the estate once a year or so. Well, in June, Charles decided that he simply has too many houses, palaces and castles, so he would give up his lease on Llwynywermod. The palace made a big f–king deal about it too, like they were trying to convince people that Charles was downsizing by giving up his 13th property or something. Well, it also looks like William has no interest in taking on Llwynywermod for himself, so he’s going to rent it out. Which means he expects his father to move out of the property right now. Charles is reportedly “miffed” to be evicted by his son. Weird!

Prince William has told his father he will have to pay to stay as a guest at his beloved Welsh holiday home – and must move all of his belongings out of the property, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The King is said to be ‘miffed’ after William, the new Prince of Wales, told his father that he plans to rent out the picturesque cottage which Charles bought for £1.2 million in 2007 and had lovingly restored.

The property, Llwynywermod, on the outskirts of the Brecon Beacons National Park, was bought through the Duchy of Cornwall, which William took over following the late Queen’s death last year. Charles spent a week or two at Llwynywermod each summer, but William has not renewed his father’s lease. After September, it will be available for hire as a holiday home – much to the King’s ‘disappointment’, according to an insider. It means Charles must move his belongings and personal effects out.

Llwynywermod will be marketed to holidaymakers after September. Three nearby properties owned by the Duchy are already let out. The three-bedroom North Range cottage is priced at £2,400 a week. Charles had restored Llwynywermod with the help of architect Craig Hamilton. Such is his affinity for the place, the King agreed to continue to pay for the upkeep of the property, including the cost of hiring the two topiary experts to maintain the manicured trees and shrubs in the grounds.

Last night, a Royal source said: ‘The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out. The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn’t want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.’

The Mail on Sunday revealed last month that William wants to spend more time in Wales staying in B&Bs and holiday rentals rather than any permanent Royal residence. Palace sources said the Prince and Princess want to support the tourist economy by renting cottages and rooms.

“Palace sources said the Prince and Princess want to support the tourist economy by renting cottages and rooms” – more like William and Kate want to only travel to Wales once in a blue moon and they don’t want to set the expectation of having a Welsh home which they never visit. I always wonder about these royal properties being rented and what kind of people actually rent them. Like, does a normal middle-class family really think “oh, I’d like to rent the king’s old Welsh property for a family vacation?” I guess some people are like that? But it does sound like Llwynywermod is in the middle of Welsh Bumf–k, and it doesn’t even have a pool or anything fun to do? As for Charles being “miffed” – my gut says that this is all kind of performative on Charles’s part, like “oh, look at me, I’m so mad at William telling me to get my sh-t out of the cottage I already said I no longer want!” Sometimes, I kind of think these stories are lowkey spon-con, like they’re using royal reporting to promote royal rentals.

16 Responses to “Prince William is evicting King Charles from his Welsh home this summer”

  1. Izzy says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Oh. You mean that thing he did to his younger son, is now being done to him by his older son?

    Yeah, the karma bus eventually makes a return trip.

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      July 17, 2023 at 8:50 am

      The difference is that Chuck took the only home his son had in Britain, not one of 20 (os so) houses Chucky has in his disposition. It’s nice to know Willy asked his father to free the house, but it’s definitely not enough. Though I have the feeling TOB is planning to make King Charles vacate the throne, not just the cottege in Wales.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Renting out another property he owns just doesn’t vibe with his housing the homeless campaign. And Charles is still paying for the topiary and groundwork? Assuming bc he doesn’t trust William to actually do that?

    Reply
  3. MSTJ says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:09 am

    So Charles evicted Harry from Frogmore Cottage and now William has evicted Charles from Llwynywermod Cottage but Charles is miffed? I guess Charles hasn’t heard about karma. What goes around comes around dude. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:15 am

    I don’t feel for him that he has to pay for something he uses. He has too much property as it is and should be selling or giving it away to help solve so many of the crises England and the UK are facing right now. But, no. It’s always about me first, and how to make sure my me is prioritized over everyone else’s me, family mes be damned.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:19 am

    At some point in life, it must get tiring to shuttle from house to house to house. Two weeks here, three days there, Christmas, Easter, Romania. Sure, there’s a caravan of staff, but after a while, wouldn’t you want to just put your feet up and have a nice cup of tea?

    Reply
    • MSTJ says:
      July 17, 2023 at 8:43 am

      I believe that’s what royalty is usually about, living high at other people’s expense. The fake charity work is a sham for the tax paying subjects to believe they are getting value from the royals for their taxes. The propaganda spin is that the royals bring in income from tourism so they earn the sovereign grant but it’s the biggest lie out there. The royals do not contribute to tourism income. Tourists don’t visit the UK to see the royals nor do the royals make themselves available to visiting tourists or entertain tourists. They dress up and take pictures at charities and spend time at their many homes sipping tea, chatting (gossiping), scheming, enjoying the estates’ sceneries or hunting on their estates. In addition to the money they receive from the sovereign grant, they also make personal income from the businesses they have on their estates, personal income that the public is not privy to (undisclosed). They run the institution like a mafia (exemptions from the government, cover up from the tabloids). In my opinion it’s a protection racket. It’s nice to sometimes see them squabble for with each other for money. Thankfully the Sussexes are out of the toxicity and can be financially independent of the institution.

      Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Oh dear daddy’s being evicted. How will Horsilla be dealing with this. What does she have up her sleeve to put Peg in his place. Will we hear about some affairs? Ready with my popcorn and drink.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Serves Charles right

    Reply
  8. Inge says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:23 am

    Like people on twitter mentioned thank god HarryMeghan are well away from this nonsense.

    Btw, William staying in B&B’s?!

    Reply
  9. bisynapticb says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:26 am

    This story makes no sense. Why would Charles be miffed about having to vacate a property he had declared he was giving up?

    Reply
  10. Laura D says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Surely as a champion of the homeless. William must be aware of the articles detailing how “Holiday Lets” has priced ordinary folks out of their homes? It might only be one cottage but, surely the better PR move would be to rent it out at an affordable rent?

    After what Charles did to H&M I shed no tears for him having to pack up his stuff and get out. It’s just a shame that his greedy heir has done this to help himself and not the people he’s supposed to be championing!

    Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Can you imagine if Harry and Meghan stayed in England? They would have to have that horrid mole rat looking creature welding his power over them. Charles created this mess and now he has to pay for it.

    Reply
  12. Harper says:
    July 17, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Poor Chuckie miffed about having to send a flunkie to pack up the royal toilet seat and royal blankies and the Welsh version of the childhood worn out royal teddy bear. I hope Willy at least allows them to keep all the Duchy Original biscuits, tea and honey that no doubt is stashed in the pantry for the paying guests (if it’s not all expired from pandemic times). It seems that although CRex did not renew the lease, he expected the Duchy to keep the property as is and let it sit empty. Having to move out his stuff and hand over the gardener’s shed keys to someone else is what got him. Good for Charles for digging deep to keep the topiaries going knowing Willy wouldn’t make the effort.

    Reply

