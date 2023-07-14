Prince William & Kate took all three kids to the Royal International Air Tattoo

It continues to be one of the most infuriating things to realize that the Princess of Wales spent years pushing out the Kents from their patronage at Wimbledon, then once she secured the patronage for herself, she just stopped going. The Wimbledon men’s semifinals are happening right now… and Kate isn’t there. She’s only gone to one day of Wimbledon, and that was because Roger Federer was there. Instead, Kate headed out for a family outing with her husband.
William, Kate and their three kids went to a military air show – the Royal International Air Tattoo. Get it, because William fancies himself a pilot? Big planes go vroom-vroom. While Louis and George looked into it, Kate was kind of dead-eyed and I get the feeling that none of this was her idea. Kate wore an ugly blazer from Blaze Milano, plus normal trousers and flats. I’m shocked that she didn’t dust off her jeggings for this!! This trip was unannounced and I’m not even sure how many photographers even knew about it? Interesting that they would do this during Wimbledon too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales with Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George (hidden) and Princess Charlotte during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
Tbh this seems like something they did for the kids. My parents used to take me to air shows too.
True but it seems like it was also a working event? The kids prob would have enjoyed it more without the cameras.
It is one of those summertime things to do, but those kids are dressed to be photographed. Everybody’s in blue, Charlotte’s hair is neat & tidy, Louis in shorts with a sweater, George wearing a belt & his shirt tucked in.
If they didn’t bring cameras, did it really happen? You know how obsessed they are with making Instagram reels.
According to the telegraph this is George Wales 🥇 official royal duty. Got to replace early I’m assuming.
But would your parents have also invited their equerry to this type of family outing? Would your parents have also invited their go to PR photographer to tag along as well? But maybe you’re right, WanK probably just did it for the kids.
This is KP sending out de Cambridges for a family photo , no matter what’s going on between this couple they are absolutely committed to their children !
Poor George dresses like my dad, his 84 by de way !!
Yeah..they even brought Kate’s favorite photographer, Chris Jackson..
Kate’s blazer would look so much better without the stripes. George looks like a miniature adult, as usual.
More importantly, poor Louis — I wish they’d let him be a little kid, but it always looks like they’re reining him in.
The blazer should have been longer to hide the droopy and sagging material on her backside. As for the event, these kids looked like they were happy and having fun until they spotted a camera and it’s like the joy was sucked right out of their little faces.
I know it depends on the exact moment the photos are taken, but everyone looks not particularly happy to be there. Granted W always looks displeased (resting pissed face), but even little Louis looks tired and not his poppy self.
I think it’s a combination of being out in the pouring rain and looking somber as they tour the plane that returned QEII to London after her death.
I think they needed to trot out the kids for some good press and look we are a family we do things together stunt.
Surely not a reaction to the photos of H, M, A & L at the 4th of July parade?
^^ Exactly this.
I was just going to say the same thing. This is their answer to the snapshots and paparazzi photos of the Sussex family together at a parade on the 4th of July. I’m really surprised Lotte isn’t in pigtails and the kids aren’t waving small 🇬🇧 flags🙄. Oh well I hope the kids had fun and got to explore for more than a brief photo op.
Bingo, bango,bongo
@susanCollins, exactly that because of the negative articles floating around about their marriage. The only fun part of this picture is it looks asif Louis is trying to make a break for it again! And katey dear, your fillers are drooping 🤔
@Mary Pester. 😂😂😂her fillers are drooping.
I was just going to say, I think they were told they needed to make a family appearance with the kids.
It looks hastily arranged. Like “Quick, we have to be there in 15 minutes, no time for wardrobe.”
We have a winner.
Look we absolutely do spend time together as a family and we’re busy, busy, busy with the kids.
Poor Charlotte seems to have the weight of the world on her shoulders all the time. Poor middle child.
There she goes fake posing trying to look like she is showing Louis something stimulating,mean while he is about to wack her hand away.
That blazer would have looked great with white jeans and maybe a colored tee underneath.
I like the blazer?
I like the blazer as well – just not with those pants. I think a solid tan blazer would have worked better.
I dont mind the blazer but I haaaaate those pants.
Agree. Not my style but she looks nice.
Dang, George is getting tall. That’s all I got.
I guess this is an opportunity to compete with the Sussexes July 4 Independence Day tabloid chatter. The Wales family outing?! These two for some reason need to project themselves as better than the Sussexes. 🤷♀️ However, the optics of their family photos usually seem painfully forced ‘togetherness’. They need to stop using the children as props. The children seem uncomfortable with the publicity. 🧐
Also, I guess this publicity family outing underscores the various recent articles rolled out to project their focus on family and justify their laziness?! They need to work and stop trotting the children out as publicity props to compete with the Sussexes. The Sussexes have moved on from the royal institution. These two childish adults need to grow up and stop competing with the Sussexes.
I saw someone tweet “we wondered who was in the royal helicopter that flew over our house!” So I guess they did another helicopter ride there.
I find it kind of regressive that Charlotte always has to wear dresses. Maybe that’s her own preference but it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s another example of Kate making sure her children always look like they’re stuck in a 1930s time warp.
This is a straight up photo up and these kids do not look like they are having a good time. This attempt at the Waleses being the royal Cleavers in not selling.
So everyone seems to be wearing jackets and sweaters, but they trot out Charlotte in a dress and Louis in shorts? Poor kids.
That’s the same dress Charlotte wore last year at the Commonwealth games where she flew in on the helicopter with her pink duffle and met Kate in the car. I wonder why she is wearing last year’s dress which she has clearly outgrown? Someone decided a happy family photo shoot was needed before they go their separate ways for the summer. Kate’s outfit is drab.
I’ve noticed the the kids always seem to be wearing the same outfits over and over. Their outfits never really vary in style and they’re always in shades of blue. Kate, on the other hand, is spending hundreds of thousands on new clothes every year. It’s like she’s not really putting much effort into the kids, while being hyper focused on herself. And for goodness sakes, let Charlotte wear some pants if it’s raining out.
Kate rarely wears the same thing twice but on a number of occasions she has the kids out in the same clothes as if to show how like everyone else they are. Charlotte is at the age where she wants to pick her own clothes but Kate is dictating what Charlotte must wear. Kate must be a nightmare to deal with.
It also looks like she put Charlotte and George in matching outfits (down to the shoes) and George is coordinated by different. What a surprise.
How tiresome it must be for those kids to deal with the freeze-frame style of posing that their bat sh*t mother insists on doing for the cameras. It must be weird and unsettling to watch Kkkhate grin maniacally at seemingly nothing.
As for their dad, those children have quite a story to tell.
Like a commenter said recently, Louis’ eventual tell-all book promises to be a doozy!🤡
I knew as soon as those pictures of Meghan and Harry and their kids came out that william and Kate were going to pull this stunt . They just happened to be photographer with all three of their kids together doing a family outing it’s so obviously that they want attention . They can’t have Meghan and Harry and their kids on the front pages . The truth is the Wales kids are so over exposed at this point they went from being so against anyone having pictures of their kids to constantly using them as shields to get good press .
Sigh , these two and them constantly using their children for good publicity.
Oh lordy, they’ve transitioned George to the brown suede shoes of doom. That’s all you get to wear in public now kiddo!!
Also, its interesting Charlotte is in the same dress she wore a year ago, right? Like….put her in a different dress.
This definitely just seems like a command performance to me. Maybe they wanted to do this anyway as a family, but they dressed up and made it into a work event.
Also I just checked the CC (to see if this was listed yet.) And lordy William and Kate really are being outworked by everyone older than them. For example, if you look at what Charles and Camilla did in just one day in Scotland compared to W&K attending a service….I’d be so embarrassed if I was them. The duke and duchess of gloucester are outworking them.
And Kate can’t even be bothered to show up at Wimbledon.
It’s gonna be an interesting few years as the Sussex kids are going to be in the very adorable phase/rarely seen and the Wales kids are full speed ahead into the awkward years and overexposed. Competitive Kate is not going to like that inevitable coverage and potential comparison. I always get the impression she likes babies and not so much kids.
How sad for Wimbledon, they had a dedicated patron in the Kents.
Plus the Kent’s would have been delighted to watch the Russians play.
I get that not all couples are comfortable with PDA, but the state of these two around their children and worse still alone is pitiful.
At least around the children they have a distraction at least and it’s amazing how the Rota pretend they cannot see what the whole world can see.
These two passed breaking point long ago and are now just working colleagues.
Those Blaze Milano jackets are very expensive. I agree with Kaiser as patron Kate should be at more Wimbledon matches.
1910$ for a new ugly jacket!! At least it has buttons!
My family and I went to RIAT on one of the three days it ran for last year, because my brother works in aeronautics. I honestly wasn’t expecting to enjoy it as much as I did, the air displays from countries around the world were so incredible and there were a lot of interesting military planes, including one of the Air Force One Boeings as well that they must have flown in for it. The show is so large that they have buses running end to end.
I don’t begrudge them going to this, I’m sure the kids really enjoyed it and getting to speak to people who work on the planes and who work on planes who are volunteering their time would have been super interesting for them. Wimbledon is a few weeks long, why she didn’t bother to go to lots of the matches, particularly the women’s ones and as many of matches as possible with British players I don’t know.
Interesting, their daughter’s blonde hair suddenly returned to its natural brown color. These kids don’t get the same level of scrutiny as the Sussexes’ kids. Thats why I don’t feel sorry for them, they are just like their parents.
It must really irk Kkkhate that it is Meghan who has the red haired, blue eyed daughter. You know that just doesn’t sit well with Kkkhate, especially after all the Wales’ “concern” about unborn Archie’s skin tones.
Of course, I see it now! Pegs can’t solve homelessness because he’s rearing the children! Perhaps when the children graduate from university, Pegs can finally get down to business.
That top picture of Louis and kate, with kate holding his hand, and this us just my opinion, but louis looks a little sedated. Just looking at his eyes, as a nurse. Sorry no offense intended.
I thought the same thing! And not only from the one photo you mentioned but also from the photo with William… just an observation….