Did Lauren Bacall cheat on Humphrey Bogart with Adlai Stevenson?

Lauren Bacall is one of my favorite Old Hollywood stars. Her insolent screen persona captivated me the first time I saw her in The Big Sleep. She’s good at playing the hard-boiled, tough-as-nails film noir heroine, but she also has something soft and vulnerable that makes you like her character. Lauren, who in real life went by Betty, fell in love with Humphrey Bogart on the set of To Have and Have Not, when she was 19 and he was 44. (For what it’s worth, Bogie was annoyed when he heard he’d be starring opposite a 19-year-old and complained that he would look like a cradle robber. But then, LOL, they started dating.) Bogie and Bacall got married and starred in four films together, three of which are very good. They’ve long been held up as one of the legendary couples of that era, along with Tracy and Hepburn, Liz and Dick, and Frank and Ava. Their marriage was supposedly the happiest one in Hollywood. But the 25-year-age gap created a power imbalance in the relationship that never really went away. Bogie was rumored to have had a long-running affair with the lady who made his toupees (of all people!), even while he was married to Betty. And Betty definitely had eyes for Frank Sinatra at one point, who was a supportive friend when Bogie was dying of esophageal cancer in 1957. But a new book about the Bogie and Bacall marriage is alleging that Betty also had eyes for politician Adlai Stevenson. Emma Chance at Pajiba has a great writeup about this story:
Hollywood historian William J. Mann’s latest venture is Bogie & Bacall: The Surprising True Story of Hollywood’s Greatest Love Affair. In a passage from the book given to Entertainment Weekly before it was officially published, Mann uses Bacall’s own words from her memoir to investigate “Bacall’s fascination with United States politician and presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson,” and it becomes “clear the two had, at the least, an emotional affair, if not also a physical one. An affair that Bogart was somewhat wary of.”
Bacall and Bogart joined Stevenson on his campaign in 1952. She wrote in her memoir that he would “catch my eye and wave and smile at me,” and that he “needed a wife, someone to share his life with.”
“I fantasized that I would be a long-distance partner … a good friend he could feel free to talk with about anything.” She goes on to describe their friendship in more detail, and her feelings about it. Basically, she wanted him and struggled with that wanting because, duh, she was married.
And here’s a section from the excerpt of the new book Bogie & Bacall:
On election night, Bogie had a virus and stayed back at the hotel. Bacall did not stick around to care for him. “Having come this far,” she wrote, “I was not about to miss anything.” At the governor’s mansion, the expectant jubilation quickly turned into despair as Eisenhower won in a landslide. Bacall was overcome as she listened to Stevenson make his concession speech. “I sobbed my way back to our room,” Bacall wrote, where she found Bogie more upset about running out of quarters for the pay TV set than he was about the election. “Until Adlai Stevenson, I was a perfectly happy woman with a husband whom I loved—a beautiful son and daughter—some success in my work—a beautiful home—money—not a care in the world.” But Stevenson, she wrote, “shook me up completely.” On the flight back to L.A., “I was far away from Bogie,” Bacall admitted, “my thoughts on the man I had left behind.”
The excerpt goes on to detail an emotional affair that went on for months, and Betty definitely tried to get intimate with him at least once. It was only when she saw another “devoted follower” of his with him at his house that she realized she was just one of a number and then she was over Adlai for good. Betty was so young when she married Bogie–she was 20–and she had never really dated that much before him. I’ve read her memoir (it is superb!) and I think she hints that she was still a virgin when they met. So by the time she was 28, it makes sense that her eye would start to wander. And I think Bogie understood that, too, on some level. Their relationship began as an extramarital affair. When he started seeing Betty, he was still married to Mayo Methot, another actress. Mayo was a violent alcoholic and Bogie made Betty wait around for months while he dithered. Mayo would stop drinking and he’d feel obligated to go back to her to try to make the marriage work. Then Mayo would start drinking again and they’d get in terrific fights and he’d call Betty, angry and despairing, and they’d resume their affair. Betty also had an absent father, so it’s not hard to see why her attraction to 44-year-old Bogie was so overwhelming. And for Bogie, Betty felt like a chance at redemption. It’s all very much like a Lana Del Rey song without the drug references. But to me it’s a fascinating story. This new book is going to be my beach read for sure.
Sometimes the tea isn’t piping hot it’s more like iced tea but it’s still good tea.
The piping hot tea is her and Sinatra roughly around the end of Bogie’s life and right after. You’re welcome in advance.
Adlai was somewhat famous for collecting ladies with crushes on the “poor, noble Stevenson” but Marietta Tree was his mistress.
In her memoir she detailed all. It was on an emotional level only.
I was going to say the same. In the memoir I read she talks about having been very inexperienced and emotionally young when she met Bogie. She had flirtations and crushes because she was so young but never crossed the line as she knew it was a deal breaker for him. Plus she was madly in love with him.
That’s what I remember, too. I read it a long time ago, but Bogie was it for Bacall (while married). And both of them campaigned for Stevenson.
Nope. I don’t care to hear all this.
They have both been long dead, R.I.P.
They look like dad and college aged daughter in the photos. Creepy then, creepy now.
This photo of them pretty much sums up that entire relationship – Stevenson is looking at the camera while Bacall is looking at him
It sounds like an emotional affair, not physical. But I haven’t read her memoir, I am going to add it to my TBR list along with this book. I love Bogie and Bacall, but Bogie’s best movie obviously did not feature Bacall.
Curious as to which of Bogie’s movies you consider his best; also curious as to which of the four movies Bogie & Bacall made together that Carina doesn’t consider so great!
oh, I’m basic and predictable, so I’m ride or die for Casablanca. Its one of my top 3 favorite movies.
I don’t exactly blame her, for the record she was almost stupidly devoted to Bogie and he had several long-term affairs from early on apparently. One of them was a hairdresser he insisted worked on all his movies, thus be around Bacall (she was not an idiot although blindly idealistic in love, she was a tough Bronx girl). The hairdresser later wrote an obscure book about the affair.
I doubt it, she was too in love with Bogie. But Bogie had a mistress. Her name was Verita Peterson and he called her Pete.
You had me at William J. Mann. He wrote the definitive (to me, at least) Katharine Hepburn bio, Kate; The Woman Who Was Hepburn. I haven’t read Bacall’s memoir and never knew how attracted she was to Adlai Stevenson. I’m old enough to remember Stevenson and find it difficult to believe that anyone, much less a glamorous movie star could be attracted to him on any level. But then, she married Bogie so I guess it all tracks. I was aware of the Sinatra rumors. That’s much easier to figure.
Bacall makes me think of Sarah Snook in the top photo. I never would have made that comparison before.
Oh do not get me started on how Frank Sinatra moved in on Bacall while Bogie was ill.
That rat b*astard, he was friends with Bogart, kind of played second banana to him.
Bogart was the original leader of the rat pack, etc.
Yes, Sinatra was IMO, he moved in on Bacall while B was dying, she had 2 young kids and was 25 years younger.
At one point it was thought Sinatra and Bacall would marry.
Frank Sinatra was a serial skirt chaser, cheating, using and discarding women like tissues.
The way he GHOSTED BETTY after getting her to agree to marry him? DEVESTATING! One of the MAIN reasons why I love Ava Gardner ❤️ is because she did to Frank…what HE DID to ALL of his wonen!
Yes!! And Sinatra was devastated his entire life as he considered Ava Gardner to be the love of his life! Sinatra was a predator playing with women’s feelings and love as if they were all disposable.
Betty whose love and devotion to Bogie was her purpose in her life at the time. Bogie loved her but he could never be faithful to anyone solely due to his ego and selfishness.
I remember hearing that her audition for THaHN was a mistake.
Someone was looking at a stack of actress photos and she was in the mix, but they decided to bring in others and not her. But the booker brought her in (maybe even flew her out from NY)
Once she showed up they went ahead with the audition and it went from there.
IIRC back in NY she was roommates with another model/drama student/aspiring actress who wound up marrying one of their older classmates, Kirk Douglas.
Let me tell you, yall about my former governor…. that man had the type of BDE that was like Pete Davidson on steroid😝 During the same time period that Betty was following him, Marlena Dietrich was stalking Adlai like a Panther in heat….IT WAS RIDICULOUS 😂
I cannot tell you how many actresses back in the day who would have risked it ALL to spend just one night with Adlai….I’ve read so many autobiographies by people in Hollywood during that time period and when they spoke of Adlai, which they often did, they always say how intelligent….charming….witty….and MAGNIFICENT Adlai was!
His Sister Elizabeth was his official hostess and and her MAIN job was keeping the women in line to protect her brother’s reputation and mental health because women would follow from all over the world to spend some time with Adlai…and Elizabeth had to work HARD at her job😂
I did read Betty’s autobiography and it was very much an emotional affair….she ADORED him….But one thing about Adlai…he knew how to handle himself impeccably! You never heard any scandal about him….and Humphrey being much older AND wiser…understood and handled it like a pro!
I’m so proud that he was my former governor and a Democrat…and he has always been one of my top 5 people in history that I would love to go back and have a dinner with. And to this day, I think about how different the world would have been if he had won POTUS!
This is delightful information. I had no idea he had that effect on people!
Count me as another clueless about Adlai. I’m going to have to find some bios about him.
Marlene Dietrich too!? Please don’t tell me Marilyn was following him around like a puppy! Maybe that whole JFK thing was just to get to Adlai who was Kennedy’s UN ambassador.
She was such an elegant, stunning woman. Whenever I’ve seen her on the screen, I can’t take my eyes off of her.
She was!! Bacall had an elegant poise which only added to her beauty!! She was stunning her entire life!! Bacalls love life after Bogie was a nightmare for her. Robards was a bastard and was a monster and he was emotionally and physically abusive.
I need to read her biography!! I have read Hepburns and she and Bacall were life long friends, as Bacall was on set with Bogie for the African Queen.
I tell you, that ‘you do know how to whistle, don’t you Steve? just put your lips together & blow’ is such a great line & so perfectly delivered.
Bogie wore a toupee?? Never suspected but now can’t not see it! …
Bacall was so beautiful!
It was one of Bogie’s horrors…his hair had been thinning FOR YEARS…starting before he hit 30…but hie LACEFRONT WIG GAME WAS ON POINT❣️😝😂
I never knew this either. I am shocked I tell you! I’ll never be able to unsee it now.
I know!!! Those were some incredible toupee’s, for that time period, but Bogie bald???? WTH????
Bogart spoke of the happiest time in his life was when he and Bacall were first falling in love.
Oh….I BELIEVE THAT…Betty gave him EVERYTHING he always wanted…a lovely home…children…not a bunch of arguing drinking & fighting…a GOOD life…
Regarding sexual fidelity…during THAT time period…it was more accepted…ESPECIALLY if the man kept it on the DL…which Bogie obviously did…I ONLY regret that Women NEVA have that option too☹️
I LOVE LOVE LOVE The Big Sleep. The electricity and banter between these two is something else. Yes they had issues. But they are my fave Hollywood couple.