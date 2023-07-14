DM: The Sussexes’ Netflix series can win awards, but it still hurt their reputations!!

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a Hollywood Critics Association nomination for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. A day later, the Netflix series was “snubbed” for an Emmy nomination, much to the chagrin of the Sussex Squad. Keep in mind, the Netflix series was a massive hit and it did what it was supposed to do: Harry and Meghan were able to tell their love story in their own words, and they were able to speak about why they left. The awards are gravy. That being said, Harry & Meghan was being discussed and promoted as a major contender for an Emmy nomination, so it was notable when the show was not nominated.
Something really interesting happened though – I thought we would get gleeful, wall-to-wall British commentary about the Emmy “snub” and how the Sussexes are failing or unsuccessful. While there have been a couple of articles like that, there’s been much more focus on the HCA nomination. It’s the weirdest thing! It just goes to show you that none of these British commentators have any idea how Hollywood works. Speaking of:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could end up winning several awards for their bombshell Netflix documentary, experts have said – but warned it is still too soon to know how it has affected their reputations. Speaking on this week’s Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden and the Mail on Sunday’s deputy editor Kate Mansey discussed the six-part docuseries that ‘put the cat among the pigeons’, which has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics’ Award.
As host Jo Elvin asked for the panellists’ thoughts on the nomination, Kate said she was ‘not surprised’ because so many people around the world watched when it landed on the streaming platform last December.
Mansey told the programme: ‘Lots of people watched that show, didn’t they? Everyone watched it and tuned in to see it. It was this huge TV highlight. I’m not surprised it’s been nominated for an award. I suspect it’ll win many awards because it was so popular. But you do wonder, despite all that success on paper, whether it’s done them any good in the long run.’
Mansey continued to describe the ‘excruciating’ stand-out scene from the series for her, when the Duchess of Sussex recreated the exaggerated curtsey she performed the first time she met Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, while Harry watched on ‘looking quite awkward’. She said: ‘Sometimes there’s moments in these programmes that stay with you and that’s what people become remembered for. They can win all the awards they like, but has it done their reputation – has it done their standing – any good? I think time will tell.’
Eden agreed with his co-panellist, and said he didn’t think it would be ‘awkward’ for the Royal Family if the series ends up scooping lots of awards. He told Elvin: ‘I’m sure they’re the same as me, frankly. It doesn’t matter if it wins this award. It doesn’t matter if it wins other awards.’
Describing the series as ‘disgraceful’, he added: ‘It damaged relations with the Royal Family beyond repair. It did so much damage to everything, really, to their reputation, that, yes it was an interesting programme that everyone watched, but I can’t see how it’s benefitted them in the long term at all.’
They’re just… stuck in their own little world, aren’t they? They’re in their own little silo. It’s been three and a half years and the Sussexes are global and they’re defining their own hybrid path of humanitarianism, commerce, celebrity and royalty-lite. That’s what bothers these people more than anything else. But really, I don’t mean to say this too loudly, but a real missed opportunity to make a mountain out of a molehill because of the Emmy snub. They’re just worried that the Sussexes got nominated for ANYTHING, that there are absolutely people in Hollywood who consider the Sussexes’ work award-worthy.
My head hurts from all the spinning with this. The tabloids need to make sense. Of course that will never happen because bullsh*t is their game.
Apparently, the other narrative will be, “It’s just getting awards because it was popular!” They’re not going to interrogate why it’s so popular if it damages their reputations.
@brassyrebel, exactly right, but let’s not forget, the only thing people like Eden and his ilk actually study is either their navel or their mirror! Their world view does not extend any further than the channel or the Palace. Cockwombles the lot of them
I loved the documentary, but the picture accompanying this article was truly cringeworthy to me. That’s the only part of the documentary that I really didn’t like because it was preposterous. Harry seemed miffed as well. Love them. Love the documentary. Salty Brits have no clue what they are talking about, as usual.
As a Brit there were two scenes I knew Brits wouldn’t like. The curtsey scene & when Meghan talked about sacrifice.
The curtsey story was boring to me (like Meghan talking about changing the P&G ad is tired too) because it was covered on Oprah. Brits are typically self depreciating & it was clear that Meghan was taking the piss out of herself for being over the top when she first curtsied to the queen & doing the fish out of water thing . But Brits are kind of heavy on boot licking too & when I saw that curtsey scene I knew some would take offence especially with Elizabeth having died 2 months before the docuseries aired, despite Meghan also discussing her deep respect for Liz. I think a Brit in the editing room might have queried including that scene.
Whilst I did think that Meghan got straight to work trying to be a great ambassador for brand Britain & doing tours etc when she was pregnant & despite a nasty press backlash – I could see the sacrifice comment being seen as tone deaf.
Glad the Fail editors think that the docuseries did damage to the BRF’s rep. You can see that Kate & William especially are doing lots or damage control from it
@SarahLee: You’re seeing things that weren’t there. Meghan was making fun of herself which disapproves the narrative that she can’t take a joke or laugh at herself. That’s why it was cringing to some and embarrassing to most Brits because she showed how ridiculous curtseying is. Thank God she doesn’t have to do that anymore.
If they weren’t nominated the narrative would be how they’ve been rejected by the hollywood a-list.
I think they assumed the Emmy nomination would come too and had their storylines pre-written.
The british gossip media all seem to like the sounds of their own voices, it is totally irrelevant that what they are talking about is pure garbage with the attitude that any lie will do. If the were actually journalists they would discuss the embarrrasment to the BRF caused by Khates grifter family and her abject laziness. Plus why not talk about the blatant disregard and rudeness shown to C & C during the coronation, now the media are ignoring C & C and acting at though Khate is the new Queen. Her as Queen would be an absolute disaster. Why ignore the current King and Queen , to please her laziness waIty Katie aka the mattress. Why are they rewriting her drunken history and her flashing her naked crotch in the back of cars and naked butt whilst doing royal duties. She is shameful but the media do not crtiicise her for her awful and totally inappropriate behavior.
This fawning over Kate is revolting. Carole and clan are able to get this spin out.
And they had the gall to call Meghan vulgar on the front page.
@ ales so agree the tawdry history of Kate is embarrassing. Therefore, they invented “Protocols” to “other” Meghan, when the real shame is the history of Kate, a renown exhibitionist.
What is it about the curtsey scenes that causes bots to trash Meghan saying it bothered harry. She just showed how she practiced it was not making fun of the queen. Bots try to find something to criticize and then spin this to trash Meghan. This was going on years before the documentary .
They’re projecting as always. If it bothered him, so what? It’s odd to have to bow or curtesy to another human being, even more so when it’s your SO’s beloved grandmother. The Brits should be embarrassed about that.
I don’t see why she should have had to curtsey. She’s an American and wasn’t married in to the family yet.
They have to find something to complain about. Anything to avoid the discussions about colonialism and racism that the documentary brought forward. That is what the royal family should be concerned about, not Meghan’s curtesy. But I think Meghan’s curtesy showed the ridiculousness of the royal customs and how they do belong in medieval times.
@MsIam. You nailed it. Totally ridiculous to do this at a private gathering. As an American, I would be similarly surprised this was expected. Meghan was only demonstrating her curtsying nothing more. Fake outrage as usual.
I feel Meghan was being self depracating. Her perception of greeting the queen was nervewracking and overhwelming, so she practised movie style curtseying and bowing trying to learn. It seemed Queen Elizabeth liked her very much right from the beginning, unlike Khate who had to wait years before she met the Queen.
The curtsy she jokingly demonstrated looked like it was based on an American debutante curtsy called the Texas Dip (the head ends up inches from the floor). It would of course be a rather overkill style of curtsy for her to do at a casual lunch (although I recall reading that some Americans have performed Texas Dips when meeting British royals at formal events).
Yeah, while the curtsey scene may have stood out to Mansey and other royal reporters, it really did not stand out to most Americans, except to think, huh, they curtsy in private too. Shrug. Weird but okay. It was just one part in a series. It’s literally only a thing to members of the royal reporting cottage industry.
He didn’t even seem bothered by it, he seemed amused. She was clearly making fun of herself and not the Queen.
I too found that scene odd and awkward which I believe was because for her it was a very odd situation as an American but the series had some other great and memorable moments for other reasons. For me the first trip to Africa and them retelling their first meeting stands out for many more reasons.
yeah, I think the exaggerated curtsy was supposed to emphasize how odd she found some of these traditions BUT how hard she tried to fit in at the same time.
Unless that’s what – was it by Fergie? – she was shown just before walking into that room with TQ, which I can’t imagine was the case, I suspect you’re right, Meghan was exaggerating for emphasis in the documentary. She probably did a curtsy like the little bob she did some time later at the church; forget the event, but she was wearing the camel wrap coat and famously described “poop” hat.
I do remember the beautiful, respectful deep curtsy she did at TQ’s funeral…
I thought the scene was funny. The Brits didn’t like it because she showed how ridiculous it was for Meghan to curtseying much less for her to be doing to Harry’s grandmother. They just won’t admit that.
If Earthsnot was nominated for an award, these canaries would be singing a different tune. They just make their envy and jealousy of the accolades Harry and Meghan receive so blatant.
IIRC, didn’t an Earthshot documentary win a BAFTA award, a year or two ago? Don’t remember we heard much about that. Possibly because of the interesting coincidence of the former long time BAFTA CEO becoming CEO of the Royal Foundation (the position previously held by Jason Knauf) last year.
I didn’t know that but you know the BM would be jubilant if it or any of other William’s little projects was nominated for an American award. Then suddenly it would be the most marvelous thing ever and how William has conquered the American market. And of course, no talk of it being too Hollywood for him.
I think it helped their reputations, to be honest. Everyone I know who has seen it was like, “oh, okay, that’s what was going on.” I was talking with a friend at happy hour a month or so ago and she made a comment about following the royals and I was kind of like…..well we might have different opinions there and she said “why, do you hate Meghan? because I love Meghan!” she said she was neutral to mildly “anti” Meghan and then watched the docuseries and is now a big H&M fan. She was reading Spare at the time, lol.
and I’ve heard similar things from other people – both in “real life” and on social media. So I think its success really helped H&M.
Yeah, I think it helped too. Which is probably why the royal reporters are repeating over and over how damaging it was. They’re trying to will it to be so or at least convince their tabloid audience that that’s the case.
Most parents would be very proud of their childrens achievements. Charles should be with Harry and Meghan, their popularity before they left the UK, their many achievements since leaving and their two beautiful children. Most parents would think it was great. The BRF and the british media seem to do nothing other than criticise. We constantly hear about W and K but they seem to do virtually nothing other than pose for photos and try to destroy any competition via their personal media peddlers. Probably if they praised H & M it would be blatantly obious that the UK has be left with 4 dullards, 2 of which have very little charisma. Charles had the Duchy of Cornwall but now that W has it, it remains to be seen that he actually does any work . C and C have personalities, Wills has a personality when he is on his own and K has yet to find one, she is still learning.
“Put the cat among the pigeons” WTF even does that mean??
Sorry, one of our more silly sayings. Just means to deliberately cause trouble or controversy.
Or the fox among the hens, another variation on the theme.
These folks continue to underestimate the Sussexes all while making wild claims and exaggerations. Whether they choose to recognize it or not, Meghan established herself in Hollywood through her acting, philanthropic work and the connections she curated from her likability and kindness. Emmy Award or not, the success of the series Harry and Meghan was their ability to tell of their experience with Harry’s family and why they chose to leave. Harry’s very successful book Spare filled in any remaining holes left from their series. Those gutter tabloid journalist are left on their left foot re this couple because they have zero clues to what they are doing and thinking and are left to speculate and create a narrative for them which is ridiculous and unsupported with facts. You would think Harry and Meghan were the King and Queen based on the column inches and baseless reporting done on them.
OT
Well the Jubbly did not bring in the big bucks(£s) apparently people left England to go on holiday, and Tourists did not visit in large numbers for the Jubbly.
Even the Pubs did less business.
Saying something doesn’t make it true, but Eden and the rota keep trying.
If the saltines actually understood how Hollywood works, they would have written the “OMG no Emmy for losers” articles. But since they don’t understand Hollywood, or the Emmies, they don’t actually get that they could mock the Susses about this (to be clear, I don’t think they should be mocked – but if they were gonna mock them, this was a good opportunity).
These DM people are just sad. They’re still stuck on the docu-series when most people including Harry and Meghan have moved on. I’ll expect the same hand-wringing to occur if Harry’s book gets nominated for awards next year.
Well i personally think no one should have to curtesy to those people. They should be grateful M is such a nice pleasant person because for me, nope .
I also hope people continue to rewatch the docu-series every couple of months the world over . I want people to see chucky and his side piece and wank and buttons and the rest of them for exactly who they are . Cold and unfeeling and racist.