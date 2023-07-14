SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher: ‘We are being victimized by a very greedy entity’

Fran Drescher is president of SAG-AFTRA and I’m not sure if her union members voted for her, believing that she had the stones to go toe-to-toe with the studios and AMPTP. Well, she did. She entered the negotiations in good faith in recent weeks/months, truly hoping that a deal could be made to avoid a SAG-AFTRA strike. AMPTP even brought in federal mediators, I guess as an intimidation tactic to strong-arm SAG into taking a terrible deal. Drescher had the stones to walk away and she called for the strike on Thursday. She gave a barn-burner of a speech announcing it too:
Variety transcribed her speech – go here to read it. She sounded a lot like a working-class union leader, speaking about how the CEOs and Wall Street get greedy and forget about all of the labor they are exploiting. She also said, in part:
“We have a problem, and we are experiencing that right at this moment. This is a very seminal hour for us. I went in in earnest thinking that we would be able to avert a strike. The gravity of this move is not lost on me, or our negotiating committee, or our board members. It’s a very serious thing that impacts thousands, if not millions, of people all across this country and around the world — not only members of this union, but people who work in other industries.
“And so it came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads. But we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly: How far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them.
“They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment. We stand in solidarity, in unprecedented unity. Our union and our sister unions and the unions around the world are standing by us, as well as other labor unions. Because at some point, the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored. The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI.
“This is a moment of history and is a moment of truth. If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family. Most of Americans don’t have more than $500 in case of an emergency. This is a very big deal, and it weighed heavy on us. But at some point you have to say, ‘No, we’re not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’
From what I’m seeing on Twitter, the AI stuff is completely bonkers – AMPTP wanted to scan background actors and create AI images of those actors in perpetuity, all while only paying the original background actors for one day of work. In addition to that, none of the streaming companies want the WGA or SAG-AFTRA to sniff around their in-house streaming numbers. Unlike broadcast television, there’s no neutral third-party with the capability to track viewership numbers or “streams,” so for companies like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount, Disney+, they all basically self-report… to their investors. There’s no mechanism for actors and writers to say “hey, my show had 300 million streams, can I be paid more than scale with no residuals?” Anyway, power to the people.
They will use AI to replace all of us if they could. A stand has to be taken now or it’s over for labor.
Here’s the thing, this is happening, robots will do many jobs. But if people arent doing them and getting any wages in return, who is going to buy what the robots have produced?
Do we even need money anymore, if we just have robots doing tasks and we all can just have things because we dont need to pay a robot for its labor?
There will be no more wealthy people if that happens– so soon they will realize “OH NO, we cant CHARGE robots money!”
Unless the wealthy just want to pay robots and then charge robots and be a billionaire that way in an exponential speed not possible via human labor only.
That way, they an make a fake economy based on robot needs– screws, transistors, sensors– and then inflate the price of those robot needs to screw over the robots and create slums and poverty amongst machines, too.
Lets hope, that the robots will be smarter than those bastards and overrule them once they figure out this scheme.
The wealthy really arent thinking this through. The slum robots will tie them up and take them on a cruise in their Titan subs.
I work in Tech sector and they are already using AI in HR/Finance/Operations in order to cut headcount and automate everything, all to save money and make the rich richer.
Id say in 2 years I’ll be let go
Anyone thinking this is just about writers and actors is in for a massive shock
Yeah so a fake robot economy cos guess what, if you dont earn, you dont pay either.
So first, its poverty of the earth and animals. Then it was poverty of mankind.
Now, its poverty for machines, too.
I do hope we get a war with machines (machines against the elite). It would be well deserved.
I mentioned this yesterday, but I’ve worked with child actors in sets and I’ve seen really young BG kids get scanned for VFX. I don’t know what it said in their contract and I didn’t really think about it at the time but the idea that a companies has some kids likeness and can possibly do anything with it is really scary. They can put that face and body as background in other movies and never pay the kid or ask permission. It’s crazy.
The whole AI issue was brought up in a Black Mirror episode called “Joan is Awful”. I believe that we are not to far away from that kind of technology.
Every day the revolution comes closer. Viva!
Solidarity forever. It’s an important moment and bless Fran for standing up for what’s right and fair.
{gets ready for a long spell of “Leave it to Beaver” and “X-files” reruns….}
Her speech was amazing.
i think if they had to report their streaming numbers, a lot of questions would be raised. i don’t think it’s as successful as they’re reporting.
Exactly. The streaming business model is a house of cards that is not about entertainment, but about Wall Street. The fact that none of the streaming companies want the WGA or SAG-AFTRA to sniff around their in-house streaming numbers, I suspect is because if investors knew the actual numbers in relation to profit, the stocks would tank. Therefore, AMPTP has to go all in, because if they agree to release streaming numbers, they are capital F F***ED. And this avarice is happening across every industry. Fran is incredible in this clip, and she is exactly the person to lead SAG-AFTRA in this moment. SOLIDARITY.
I am so happy that the actors are now striking, too!
#TeamWritersAndActors
What the studios want is nuts and will eventually ruin that industry. AI has never lived, loved or lost, so they think in a few years it will be able to write entire scripts?! Ha! And that we as humans want to see avatars of actors rather than actual actors? What utter nonsense!
Plus, this is the canary in the coal mine – all the other execs in other industries are looking at this and if the AMPTP gets what it wants, other industries will follow suit.
We need to all organise!
As always, technology develops quicker than our ethics and thinking around it. And with AI this is X-fold.
I hope those greedy execs will come to their senses and pay writers and actors what they’re due.
And don’t we all want to know the actual
streaming numbers?! I would!
May this be another layer in a growing labor movement. The class chasm has deepened so much that people have nothing left to lose.
Yep, solidarity forever.
That was an incredibly moving speech.
Solidarity forever!! I’m a proud Union member and went on strike to get better pay and conditions. Stay strong.
I didn’t have Fran Drescher becoming the union rep face for American workers on my bingo card but here we are.
Fran has always been super pro-union. She intentionally wrote it into her work like The Nanny and Beautician and the Beast.
The effect of people’s favorite actors standing on picket lines and explaining how workers are being exploited by greedy companies may bring more people to understand what is really going on with the economy. AKA it’s not the immigrants and welfare bums keeping you living paycheck to paycheck.
And all of Hollywood accounting is an absolute fraud. Old enough to remember the Art Buchwald trial. He sued over money he should have been paid, based on his contract. The studios folded and settled just before they would have had to actually reveal their accounting rules to the court. As someone said at the time, they couldn’t do that, because the court would have ruled for Buchwald immediately and that would have meant they needed to pay everyone the money they’d been cheated out of.
She’s giving Peter Finch in Network vibes: “We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore!” I doubt an AI generated actor could give that performance.
The Nanny doesn’t play. She is like you f-Ed around and you just found out.
GOOD FOR FRAN. I’m glad she’s being so clear about what’s going on here.
And the world will know!!
💕
I hope the Unions win.
I also hope that the millionaires in the Union will financially assist the strikers.
Fighting for your fair pay and going on strike can cause long lasting money troubles.
Stick together!
I have close friend who’s a grip and has worked on countless movies and some network shows. He’s repeatedly said of all the Actors he’s worked with, that Fran Drescher was hands down, no competition, his favorite. He described her as very much “ of the people” and treated everyone beautifully and equally.
She’s ideal to lead this fight..
The way she says LABOUR *stop* at the beginning.. power to her.
I was so moved by her speech yesterday. I feel awful for all those involved this feels like this is going to drag on. And the fat cats are more than happy to break the backs of the Union. To keep their numbers secret and exploit AI which is far more advancing in our society than rules and contracts can keep up with. I work in the accounting field and I can’t tell you how heavily our tech consulting arm is investing in AI. It’s bonkers. It’s not just movies and TV that AI will affect the average working person. It will downsize so many of us in different fields.
Now is the time to take a stand.
Why is it that some people are so stupid and greedy? I will never understand.
Could this be a boom for indie theater productions?
Go SAG, I’m so proud they didn’t take crap from the studio morons!
Oh. My. God. I could listen to this all day.