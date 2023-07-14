Prince William stepped up to ‘his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped’

Prince William has always been lazy. Even at university, he would skip classes to party and do nothing. He was able to have an extended adolescence well into his thirties, and then when he got a wife and he became a father, he then had a built-in excuse for why he couldn’t work full-time for the Firm: he just had to prioritize his family and the best way to do that was by barely doing one event a week. Now that William is in his 40s and all of his kids are in school, we have to listen to endless commentary on how hard it is on him to be a working royal, but he also wants praise for not being a “workaholic” like his father.

Prince William is a ‘hands-on, caring dad’ and ‘not a workaholic like his father King Charles’, a royal expert has claimed. The Prince of Wales, 40, carried out just 190 engagements last year, compared to his father’s 497 – but former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has praised William’s different approach to royal life. She said the father-of-three is prioritising his family because he knows how much it means to his children [Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five] ‘to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can’. Speaking to OK! magazine, Jennie said: ‘With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped, but you can see now how committed he is. However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father, he knows how important family life is… He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad,’ she added.

[From The Daily Mail]

“With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped…” Peg only “became” a full-time working royal in 2017, when Prince Philip retired from public life at the age of 96. William turned 35 years old that same year. That was also the same year Harry got engaged to Meghan. In any case, it’s so bonkers to me that if not for the failing health of his two 90-something grandparents, William would still be farting around in Norfolk indefinitely. He never expected to work in his 30s, people, don’t you understand Peg’s difficult life???

Sidenote: one of the biggest issues, in my view, is that William lacks passion. He’s physically and intellectually lazy, he has no interests beyond having affairs and watching TV and he gets “bored” of causes and charities.