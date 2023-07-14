Prince William stepped up to ‘his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped’

Prince William has always been lazy. Even at university, he would skip classes to party and do nothing. He was able to have an extended adolescence well into his thirties, and then when he got a wife and he became a father, he then had a built-in excuse for why he couldn’t work full-time for the Firm: he just had to prioritize his family and the best way to do that was by barely doing one event a week. Now that William is in his 40s and all of his kids are in school, we have to listen to endless commentary on how hard it is on him to be a working royal, but he also wants praise for not being a “workaholic” like his father.
Prince William is a ‘hands-on, caring dad’ and ‘not a workaholic like his father King Charles’, a royal expert has claimed. The Prince of Wales, 40, carried out just 190 engagements last year, compared to his father’s 497 – but former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has praised William’s different approach to royal life.
She said the father-of-three is prioritising his family because he knows how much it means to his children [Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five] ‘to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can’.
Speaking to OK! magazine, Jennie said: ‘With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped, but you can see now how committed he is. However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father, he knows how important family life is… He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad,’ she added.
“With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped…” Peg only “became” a full-time working royal in 2017, when Prince Philip retired from public life at the age of 96. William turned 35 years old that same year. That was also the same year Harry got engaged to Meghan. In any case, it’s so bonkers to me that if not for the failing health of his two 90-something grandparents, William would still be farting around in Norfolk indefinitely. He never expected to work in his 30s, people, don’t you understand Peg’s difficult life???
Sidenote: one of the biggest issues, in my view, is that William lacks passion. He’s physically and intellectually lazy, he has no interests beyond having affairs and watching TV and he gets “bored” of causes and charities.
When did he think he was going to have to step up and do is duties? When the crown was placed on his bald brainless head? My god he is s such a useless human. I’m not a workaholic like my father. He doesn’t know what work is! Showing up for photo ops and attaching yourself to others good projects is not work!
He wouldn’t even work when crowned, that’s what the 3 children are for.
But what duties does he actually have? Seems to me he’s “in service to his Majesty,” which is whatever Charles might want him to do, but it’s really all about optics.
Stepping up faster than he thought because of the Queen’s ailing health? She was 96, when did he think he was going to have to work-fo’reals?
@princessofwaffles right? At 96 she shouldn’t have had to work at all, he should have already stepped up. Maybe he was waiting for god to come to him and whisper in his ear, “It’s time anointed one” 🙄
@susanCollins, this lazy pampered pratt has sat around on his lazy pampered ass all his useless life, I’m just surprised he didn’t use artificial insemination to become a father! The tax payer has smoothed his path every step of the way with shed loads of money, enabling this idiot to do sod all. Now he is expected to step up to earn his many houses and millionaire life style the poor little dweeb is finding it Sooo hard. Simple answer Billy boy, grow a pair and earn your own money, oh, and William, stop scarring little girls, because the one in that picture looks asif she’s about to scream for help
Will just does not like working. Not that he has 40 hour work weeks. Just whines and complains about work.
What is Astonishing is that their ‘WORK’ doesnt even require them to do much and they have staff to do pretty much EVERYTHING!! How can you still be lazy !?? They cant even force themselves for a few hours a day,i guess when you really dont have passion for anything you simply cant pretend.
Complaining that when Harry and Meg left, they had to take on so much more. Ya right
3 days a week and 10 to 3 was it + taking off for the summer for kate was it? So much more
He doesn’t even work five days a week! He does a couple weeks a year with multiple engagements packed in one day and that somehow counts as exhaustive work? These are terrible people and their wealth needs to be reclaimed.
I don’t think ANY of the royals could be accused of being a workoholic!!! Yes, Princess Anne truly cares about what she does and has a work ethic, but that’s it.
Princess Anne’s work ethic is a myth. She just packs a lot of engagements in a day so she gets more time/days off. She doesn’t work any more than the other Royals.
Anne spends additional hours actually reading the briefing books though so she knows what the hell she’s talking about. Specifically with her decades long work with Save the Children. And she’s always done non royal work with horses at Gatcombe. May not be considered ‘real’ work by some but she’s not lazy. And she managed to somehow raise her kids albeit with help. William is just so freaking worthless.
@BQM: Let’s face it, royal engagements are not real work and we need to accept that. Camilla going to Wimbledon gets counted as work. Plus, we’re not supposed to really know that Anne makes a living as a horse breeder and trainer because she gets taxpayer’s money.
Anne’s hands aren’t clean. Her private home was illegally fixed up with Crown Estate funds, she let’s her grown children live in her taxpayer-provided townhouse at SJP. She’s the only royal (thus far) to be convicted of a crime (letting her untrained dogs attack children in a public park).
A few years ago she closed the Gatcomb trials – so they could be reopened under the management of Peter and Zara and funded by Zara’s for-profit racing bosses. That’s one way of dodging the taxman when she dies. If Peter and Zara can prove they’ve been ‘managing the estate’ for X amount of time, they get the whole estate without paying a penny in death tax.
Anne puts in the most engagements, but that’s because she does what AmyBee said – she packs a lot into a day. So in one day she might do 5-7 engagements and she does that maybe 75-100 days a year, if that. So she’s still not working the majority of the year. Now I will say that its more than W&K do.
charles supposedly DOES work, but i guess it comes down to what we consider “work.” there are stories of him being up late at night reading papers and supposedly he was pretty hands on with the Duchy and such. But my guess is that being a workaholic for a royal is not what the rest of us would claim as being a workaholic.
charles wasn’t a super present/involved father because he didn’t want to be, not because he was so busy.
Anne is basically running a business at Gatcombe Park (over 700 acres including a working farm and a horse breeding business). She’s effectively been doing half in half out (doing RF work *and* earning private money) for literally decades.
Therefore, while she does cram a lot of engagements into a few days, she also works hard on the other days so you can’t say she’s lazy. Of course other things could be said about why this is OK for Anne but not for H&M…….
oh I’m not saying she’s lazy. but if we’re talking about ROYAL work, then the reality is just that she’s very very good at scheduling her days to maximize her engagements. And that’s fine, I’m not shaming her for that. She’s figured it out and there’s no reason W&K can’t do the same thing. If Kate even did 5 engagements a day those three days a week she will deign to work, she would be at 300 in 20 weeks. She would still be not working 300 days a year.
And yes you are right that Anne has been earning private money for ages and that’s completely fine for some reason. I mean we all know the reason…..
Princess Anne packs a lot of engagements into one location. So what? I call that being efficient.
Who/What is sparking these articles about Will and Kate’s laziness? They seem geared to some particular aim.
I was thinking it was a Kate takedown, but now I’m not so sure. Are C&C doing this?
Because of the deal KP brokered with press we are being gaslighted about William and Kate’s work ethic. They has been no change in their work schedule since the Queen died.
I stand by my long held thought that William doesn’t want to be king and would be happy if the monarchy was abolished before his reign begins. Being king comes with a list of responsibilities that he won’t be able to dodge or put off on anyone else and he doesn’t want that, he wants to be a “country squire”, puttering around in his “garden” and doing as little “work” as possible.
He wants to be king. He will reinvent the job when the time comes. I wouldn’t be surprised if he stiffs a lot of people, only showing up when he feels like it. After all, a king can’t be fired.
I agree, Brassy Rebel – he absolutely believes in his innate superiority and wants to be exalted and worshipped like he believes he deserves to be. What he doesn’t subscribe to is the modern farce of “royal work” to justify their continued existence – he’ll do what he wants, no more, and the people should be grateful for that.
It’s somewhat ironic as I agree with him that “royal work” is a useless pantomime with zero actual value, but my conclusion is that the monarchy should therefore be abolished. Will would absolutely never willingly give up his position of supremacy – it’s really as simple as, if he weren’t going to be king, how could he prove to the world he’s better than Harry?
I can see this but he’d still want all the money and the helicopters and people deferring to him.
So isn’t William putting Down his father and is praised for it . I thought It was against protocol for will to complain about his father.
My thought too. But it’s ok because he has a correspondent do it rather than put his own name to the words like Harry. 🙄 William has briefed so hard against his dad over the years but the BM acts like he’s such a dutiful son.
I was waiting for this, lol. The response to Kate the Great Mother. See, Will is a hands on parent too! See, he prioritizes family life too! BUT he also works too!
These people are in their 40s. Luckily I’m an American, these brats don’t represent me and I don’t contribute my working money to their lazy upkeep
To be fair to him, when he announced he was bored of racism in football, I think he was trying to communicate his frustration that racism is still an issue in the present day, that should have been stamped out by now and there is no excuse for it. But it was sloppy phrasing and he should have realised how it would be construed beyond the audience he was talking to that day. It’s just played straight into the hands of journos who wish to pick at his work ethic.
I knew him at university and wouldn’t have said he was lazy. He may have sometimes skipped the odd lecture in first or second year but many did – sometimes he will have had sports fixtures or rehearsals for things. He’d have just caught up later just like we all did.
Prioritising his time was something we were all learning to do as young adults.
Can’t speak for him now. He doesn’t seem to do huge amounts with his platform but maybe Charles asked him to be like this so that he can have the focus on himself instead?
This primogeniture business is a long old game.
The thing is that Charles listens to William. The most destructive was Charles siding with William about harry and allowing will to oust harry. Charles is not forcing will to be lazy. William is lazy.
No…just no…what we are not going to do is gaslight people into believing that William had ‘good intentions’ with his racist statement about racism. Just no.
Agreed @New-Kay especially when we consider the racist and misogynistic comments about M that were allowed to proliferate on WanK’s social media accounts.
Exactly. To quote James Baldwin: ‘I can’t believe what you say, because I see what you do.’ or in willy’s case, what you DONT do.
oh to have the luxury of being merely bored of racism. Instead of exhausted, anxious, afraid. that would be nice.
Aidevee, I think a lot of us Americans here don’t understand how British universities work. British students are given more independence, and emphasizes individual or small-group tutorials and high-stakes testing at the end of the degree. Skipping lectures isn’t the same as in a US class, which meets regularly multiple times a week and uses attendance to ensure content is being learned. So yeah, it’s way different!
I’m not going to fault him for skipping classes at university sometimes. I didn’t do that in college really but my son did for the first couple of years, until he learned his lesson and started to buckle down and focus. My husband, who is a hard worker and a very responsible person, skipped classes in law school sometime too. That’s all very common. But I do think William is a dilettante and I won’t let the comment about racism in football slide.
I’m in the US by the way. College students here definitely skip classes, usually large lectures where attendance isn’t taken or noted. It depends on the school, their major, etc.
Girl.
The very VERY last thing we need to do is be “fair” to anyone born into such immense wealth & privilege it’s incalculable. Add to the fact he TAKES money from people who actually work, to fund his life?
No. Thousand times no.
Wow, big presumption there that I am a girl.
Anyway, am not really defending him him here- your reply suggests I’m making excuses for him, which I’m not. I’m just suggesting that his work commitments might be slightly outwith his control, but I don’t know that any more than you do.
However, he ‘takes money from people who work’ in that he now runs the duchy of cornwall, yes. But he doesn’t receive anything from the sovereign grant to live on, except what funds he receives to finance his official duties. That’s what I thought anyway, correct me if I’m wrong.
Cue the people magazine cover with William and George
I see. He’s prioritizing his children by being there “at weekends, holidays and whenever he can.” So, what is he doing the rest of the time?
Sounds exactly like a custody arrangement to me.
It does, doesn’t it? To me, this was the most interesting part of the article.
And either he OR Kate are there at night to welcome them home from school.
Like I said the other day….they are leaving breadcrumbs all over the place here.
All of the above 👆👆👆
His full-time royal work requirement started the second he announced his engagement to Waity. That’s part of why he hesitated in proposing for so long, because he knew the ‘work’ would start then.
The fact they both refused to work was anathema to royals and watchers alike. We were spun the Malta lie among many other excuses, but the full-time work REQUIREMENT began the moment the surprise engagement was announced. Philip essentially begged them to step up in his 90th birthday interview and they still refused.
Note they had no problem taking advantage of full-time perks and funding like 2+ homes, millions in taxpayer funding to fix up those home, and the better part of 4 million a year out of the Duchy alone. Plus all the Sovereign Grant funding and taxpayer funds that went into funding security for all those homes, holidays, and her frequent helo flights and long-time stays with Mummy Dearest in Bucklebury.
I do think his ideal life is the typical gentleman farmer role lots of his friends have. They work their sinecure jobs, if at all, and are “on holiday” most of the year doing hunting parties, walking their land, going to private clubs… the problem is his role keeps him from fully living this out all day all the time.
Huh>
So this 41 year old man that is paid lots by tax payers never had a full time job before?
Quicker than he might have hoped? He was over 40 when his grandmother passed. That’s more time than a lot of people have with their grandparents. How old was he expecting to be when he became Duke of Cornwall? 50? 60? How long did he think his grandmother should have held on so he didnt have to work more?
Also, interesting that this is being phrased such that William is just now a full time royal. What has he been for the past 6 years, pray tell? and I thought being anything besides “all in” and a FT royal was not allowed????
So William “stepped up”? That’s news to me. Still waiting.
Nice look when “your subjects” are in financial hell.
How very inconsiderate of Elizabeth and Philip to die before they reached the age of 120. Now William can’t be a dilettante anymore.
So does William hope that Chuck is spending his Romanian holidays studying up on vampires, so he can live forever and William never has to become King and actually work?
To be around “on weekends and holidays,” you say? Divorced dad vibes.
Why is there a sudden rash of articles defending and explaining Kate and William’s work hours and numbers? The fact remains they are putting in part time working hours but enjoyed the full benefits of senior working royals.
Part time is 3 days but these lazy dolts barely do 3 engagements a week, and how is Wimbledon and Film premieres work?? Absolutely fed up with having their ridiculous OTT PR explain their lack of time, effort and committment and the worst of it is that we CAN@T do anything to SACK them or even VOTE THEM OUT!
They’re force feeding us this family driven/focused, lack of drive to work drivel now. The excessive propaganda is nauseating. William seems to have not had any intention of pulling his weight for his entire adult life and the royal sycophants are going all out to sell his laziness as a virtue.
No wonder it was being reported time and time again by his friends who spoke to the tabloids that he’s incandescent with rage over Harry leaving; even after abusing Harry and gaslighting him he expected Harry to stay and ‘support’ him. The guy even tried to dissuade Harry from thinking of marrying Meghan. William seems to have fully expected Harry to do the work while he lazed around with his aristocrat friends and claim it’s because he is a great father and family guy. The nerve of him! 🤷♀️
It’s galling to me that the Wails refuse to work, using their children to scam the hardworking taxpayers. Unbelievable.
I can’t wait for Louis’ tell-all book after he choose to leave as a working royal, due to all the negative press toward him, and says that his father was hardly around when he was a kid…
I agree that he lacks passion in any of his projects. Ego is his main driving force. We all have ego. Of course success and accolades feel good. Of course we all hope that happens. But, if you don’t make it about the work, you just look like well, this! Nobody, in 2023 wants to pay tax dollars for someone to live a lazy and extravagant lifestyle without getting some kind of return in that individual helping society in some way. So William’s motivation seems to be to fit that mold just enough to keep his inheritance instead of really reflecting on doing good in this world. Earth shot could really do a lot of good. But because it’s designed as more of a vanity project, the scientists and inventors aren’t complaining about the grant money, but they aren’t exactly declaring it as a game changer. Overall William’s “working” royal performance has been “meh”, and it’s because he lacks passion for anything other than, well…this comment will get blocked if I say it.
The royals are pulling off such an epic scam … work a fraction of the year, claim to be “serving,” while helping themselves to heaps of public money and living in luxury.
William is a work-shy malingerer. Most of us also adore our children, but have to juggle actual full-time work with raising them. Parenthood is not, for most of us, a get-out-of-work-free card.
All this embiggening drive home the point William is unfit for the throne. He didn’t have the necessary prep work when he was younger and can’t do the job when the time comes. The only throne William is fit to sit on is one that flushes.
Poor things are going to be “too young & focused on raising their family” to work right up to the moment they “step back and enjoy their well-deserved retirement.”
I wish that were sarcasm, but it’s probably their real game plan.
My biggest problem with him is that he is a complete jerk. When has he ever opened his mouth and not said something rude and belittling? He can get away with it now since he works so infrequently that it is easy to dismiss his barbs as the occasional stab at humor, but this will be less charming when he is giving yearly Christmas speeches.
My biggest problem with him is that he seems inept. When he does try to work, whether a new initiative or some state sponsored trip, everything he touches turns to crap. It’s almost safer if he doesn’t do anything at all.
It’s so insulting to working parents that both of the Wales set up this false dichotomy of either being a “hands on” parent or working full-time. Not only are they immensely privileged in terms of what they consider “working”, but they have tons of support to help them. It’s galling, honestly, and I don’t think British people are buying it. However, this rash of stories telling us that “No, the queen gave them permission to be lazy!” and “They can’t possibly be good parents AND work” or “Actually, it’s totally normal that they didn’t start working full-time until well after 40!” should be taken as evidence that they are aware of the problem.
That worthless POS Bulliam apparently has always only ever seen his kids as the perfect get-out-of-everything-I-dont-wanna-do free card.
I recall that in Spare, several times H mentions him asking Bully to do something with him and he transparently used the kids as excuse not to do it. For example, on the eve of H&M’s wedding, H asked Bully to do the walk with him to thank folks who had gathered along the Long Walk to congratulate H&M, just as H had done for Bully when he got married, And Bully said: “Cant. The kids.”
But then Betty apparently gave him the what for and he put his tail between his legs and acquiesced to H.
H had also asked Bully to have dinner with him and hang with the other groomsmen and again Bully said: “Cant. The kids.”
Effing weasel.
Do these people hear themselves? They are millions of fathers around the world that would love to take all their children holidays off and all the weekends to spend with their children but they can’t because the taxpayers won’t support a privileged lifestyle for them . I want these people to stop and think before they talk and write about these leaches. Even if the Windsors worked 5 days a week. It’s still no more that one hour a day . So forgive me if I don’t think willy and his peeps deserve a cookie for barely working
Would a 40 hour work week constitute a workaholic schedule?