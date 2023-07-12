The court ordered Kevin Costner to pay $129K a month in child support

When we last checked in on Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce, a judge had ordered Christine to vacate their huge Carpinteria mansion by the end of this month. Christine was still living there with the children, despite the fact that she signed a harsh prenup 19 years ago. The terms of the prenup were that all of their properties were solely in Costner’s name, and that she had to vacate all of those properties in 30 days. She didn’t vacate and she was refusing to do so until Costner agreed to a monthly child support figure. She was asking for $248K a month. Well, the judge has now given Costner a number for temporary child support:
Kevin Costner’s one step closer to finding out what he owes his estranged wife for child support … a judge tentatively ruled the actor will be coughing up more than $129k a month.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge in their divorce case says Kevin must pay Christine Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support. The ruling is tentative, subject to another upcoming hearing though the decision rarely changes.
The figure is a little over half of what Kevin’s estranged wife was gunning for … she requested $248k, a figure Kevin’s accountant said included more than $100k for cosmetic procedures.
TMZ broke the story … Kevin initially offered Christine $51,940, in addition to him paying all the children’s expenses, but she scoffed at the figure … saying the offer was “completely inappropriate.”
According to the docs, Kevin and Christine will each be on the hook for 50% of their kids’ health care expenses, plus their extracurricular activities and private school tuition.
Kevin is also being ordered to advance Christine $200k for attorney’s fees and another $100k in forensic costs.
This child support order is temporary … there will be a full hearing in the next few months where Kevin and Christine will present evidence of the proper amount of child support — so it could go up, or down.
[From TMZ]
“Kevin is also being ordered to advance Christine $200k for attorney’s fees and another $100k in forensic costs.” She charged the forensic accountant to his credit card and now the court is telling Costner: you have to pay for that! LMAO. As for the child support number… I think Christine’s original figure was a negotiation tactic, so I’m sure she’s fine with getting $1.557 million a year in child support. I would also assume that she will continue to try to invalidate or nullify the prenup so she can get alimony or perhaps a lump-sum divorce settlement. Those costs add up though – private schools, doctor bills, extracurriculars. On the other side, you know Christine is probably just going to end up raising those kids all by herself… which is what she was doing anyway, because Costner was always on location.
So she’s getting less than she asked for, and more than he initially offered, but now she has to pay half their tuition etc out of that money – with his offer (which was absurdly low), he at least covered all the kids’ expenses. So it seems to me that she comes out ahead with this amount, but maybe not by that much depending on their healthcare and extracurricular costs, etc.
The real victims are the kids but who knows if he was really a present father – seems like he wasn’t – and maybe this will be healthier for the kids.
What I do know is she deserves that money.
Makes you wonder if it’s worth it to divorce. If she had waiting out the children growing up and becoming of age would she be better of? Would he have to pay alimony?
I don’t know how that works in California. Is there alimony, as opposed to just child support? What about community property, which would make half his earnings during their marriage hers? Or does the Pre-Nup override all of that?
It’s a lot of money, but if she has to pay for half of the expenses mentioned, it won’t go far enough in SoCal to support the kids in the manner they have been raised thus far.
I heard Kevin spent millions in the many failing businesses his wife started, the biggest losses were in the handbags, that she was trying to sell.
That you Kevin?!?!? You can claim business losses back on taxes so I don’t feel so bad for him. He still made money.
Besides the handbags what were the other many failing businesses?
I heard Kevin was a powerful, grown ass man when he started dating Christine. Every decision he made about her and money was *his* decision. No one forced him to marry her. No one forced him to have children with her. No one forced him to support her attempts at entrepreneurship. No one forced him to be away from his family for months/years on end leaving Christine to raise their children without him. No one forced him to “allegedly” cheat on her.
So maybe, Jan, you should reconsider what you are putting out here.
I used to love Kevin Costner for his relationship with Whitney and his eulogy at her funeral. So over him now. Will not be watching anything he’s in. What a disappointment. I thought he had a good guy.
Thomas Pearce Anderle, the 88- year old judge appointed by Republican governor Pete Wilson doesn’t have the best reviews and is said to be pro plaintiff. By the end of June, Kevin Costner had increased the amount of child support (California has a set method based on income to figure child support out) to $123,620 per month. No mention if he still was intending to pay all tuition, health, and activities as well. Considering Christine will be receiving a slight bit more temporarily, but have to split the kids’ expenses, I’m not sure this is entirely fair. Kevin Costner is reputed to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The People article has the $123,620 figure: https://people.com/parents/all-about-kevin-costner-kids/
I don’t know about California (I think it is similar) but in Texas the soft amount of child support for 3 children is approx. 30% of the non-custodial parent’s wages.
At approx $16,000,000 wages per year (and you know he probably makes more than that) that would be $400,000 per month in child support. After taxes, his income would be lower but still, the child support should be way more than the temporary amount of $129,000 per month.
If Kevin is allowed to barely pay child support I hope he has to pay a very large settlement/alimony.
I know that I can be a real pedant, but facts are facts… “advance” doesn’t mean he has to pay those costs. It is an advance on her final settlement. He will get that back when her final settlement is reduced by those amounts.
Well, I’m tired of all of it.