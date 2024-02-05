Ayo Edebiri trashed Jennifer Lopez’s ‘scam’ music career in a 2020 podcast interview

There have been very few growing pains to Ayo Edebiri’s gradual-yet-sudden rise in fame. Ayo has been working for years, trying to get a break as a comedian and actress, and then over the past two years or so, everything has come together perfectly for her. She’s now an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, she’s got a million different projects and jobs and she was invited to host Saturday Night Live this past weekend. It was truly a dream come true for Ayo. Not only was she the host, but Jennifer Lopez was the musical guest. A perfect combo, right? Especially given that J.Lo has hosted before (and done well). Well, someone chose the day before Ayo’s debut on SNL to remind everyone that Ayo completely trashed J.Lo in a podcast interview from what sounds like early 2020. Here’s the clip:

The podcast interview was on Scam Goddess, hosted by Laci Mosley. They’re talking about Jennifer Lopez’s musical career as one of the biggest scams, and Ayo is extremely rude about J.Lo. Yes, it’s true that J.Lo is autotuned like crazy most of the time and it’s also true that Ashanti’s vocals are all over J.Lo’s first album, On the Six. But I don’t know… to trash J.Lo’s whole career as a scam is deeply unfair. It also looked like some knives are out for Ayo.

As for the SNL episode, no one has said that Ayo and Jen had any kind of confrontation or anything. I would imagine that Ayo would have privately apologized, and then she clearly asked for a few lines in one skit to be rewritten: