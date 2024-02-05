Miley Cyrus wore Maison Margiela & huge hair to the 2024 Grammys

No joke, I was surprised by the love for Miley Cyrus at last night’s Grammys. While her most recent album was pretty good, Miley is still Miley. Miley ended up winning her first-ever Grammy for “Flowers” and she also performed the song on stage (the performance was awful). She showed respect for Mariah Carey, who presented her with her first Grammy as well. On the red carpet, Miley wore this Maison Margiela dress which… well, it was a look. The styling was insane and Miley’s hair/wigs just kept getting worse and worse throughout the night. The more weight she loses, the bigger her wigs. She performed in a vintage Bob Mackie look!

Meanwhile, Paris Jackson looked kind of boring in Celine, with her tattoos covered with makeup.

Kelly Osbourne was there with her partner, Sid Wilson of Slipknot, who was nominated for Metal Performance. She wore Christian Siriano.

14 Responses to “Miley Cyrus wore Maison Margiela & huge hair to the 2024 Grammys”

  1. Laalaa says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:22 am

    I loved her performance, and her look.
    Her look was extra, and different than others

  2. SAS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:25 am

    In photos it looks insane but I actually think it kind of worked on video/ in motion? I never love her music but I do find her incredibly charismatic. Happy for her to have a big night.

  3. Seraphina says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:27 am

    Mariah is awesome. I loved when she reacted to Miley’s story. I did like Miley’s dress but the hair and shoes, not so much.
    Love Kelly’s dress, just wish someone else was wearing it.
    And what’s up with the small round tables at the award show?

  4. LM says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:28 am

    I thought she was great and I enjoyed her performance. She can sing, she is never boring and Flowers is a really good song. Glad she won!
    (Is it a wig? I thought it was her own hair, just teased to high heaven. Dresses are good too. As the kids say, she understood the assignment.)

  5. FancyPants says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Was Miley going for some kind of Raquel Welch look? She even seems to be imitating the cavewoman poster pose in one of those pics.

  6. TikiChica says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:33 am

    I love what Kelly Osbourne is wearing.

  7. Watson says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:43 am

    Miley channeled Tina Turner and i was living for it!! Definitely the most fun person to watch on the show cause she was irreverent and clearly enjoying the hell out of herself!

  8. Kimmy says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:44 am

    I love Miley and I’m so happy that she won a Grammy. I think she sounded great and you could tell how excited she was.

    That hair was nuts though.

  9. Yo. says:
    February 5, 2024 at 7:56 am

    Miley never should have had that buccal fat removal. She looks more and more like her momma Tish and she didn’t need that procedure.

  10. TarteAuCitron says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:07 am

    For a split-second when I saw the first photo at the top of the article, I though that was a young Jane Fonda. I’ve not seen MIley with her hair blown out like that 🙂

  11. Bumblebee says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:09 am

    Maybe it’s because I grew up in the 1970s/80s when that big curl/wave artful poof was the rage and every mom in the grocery store and every teen at the bus stop had it. And I was 10 and those people were OLD. But yeah, this hair is a no for me. She’s even got the hair color right. Between that and no cheeks, she looks 10 years older. Miley’s always better in action than photos. Her personality is so powerful.

  12. GG says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Felt very Barbarella to me

