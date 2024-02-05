Jay-Z called out the Grammys on stage as he won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Jay-Z received an honorary Grammy last night, the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and y’all know the Recording Academy was nervous about platforming Jay-Z and giving him the time to say whatever he wanted. They let him have the time though, and he stood on that stage and called them out – for failing to televise the Rap categories, for marginalizing “urban” music and for failing to recognize his wife in the major categories like Album of the Year.
Jay-Z used his acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys to call out the organization that honored him with a special award. While accepting the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award — in recognition of his musical legacy — the hip-hop artist, 54, questioned the process behind the voted categories.
“We want y’all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything. Obviously it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based,” the artist started. “But, you know, some things — I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”
While he didn’t mention the “young lady” by name, he appeared to be referring to his wife Beyoncé, who has been nominated for album of the year four times and never won. Beyoncé was up for best new artist in 2010 (losing to Taylor Swift), 2015 (losing to Beck), 2017 (losing to Adele) and 2023 (losing to Harry Styles).
“You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth,” he added. JAY-Z’s latest comments echoed ones he made at last year’s Grammys. “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That’s what we want,” JAY-Z said in 2023 of Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, which lost to Styles.
He then called out his daughter, Blue Ivy, who joined him on stage for the award.
“Outside of that, you know, we got to keep showing up and forget the Grammys for a second. Just in life. As my daughter just sits and stares at me nervous as I am. Just in life, you got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up. Forget the Grammys you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman, until they call you a genius until they call you the greatest of all time,” he concluded. “You feel me?”
You could say that Jay-Z is at a point in his career where he can say these things and not be “punished” by the music powers-that-be, but that’s not really the point. The point is that however ass-backwards, however blatantly racist, however blatantly sexist, the Recording Academy and Grammys are still the biggest awards in music and they confer “legitimacy.” Jay walked the line between calling them out and acknowledging that he still wants them to do better for Black artists, because the Grammys actually do matter. It IS ridiculous that Beyonce has never won Album of the Year (she should have won it in 2017, for Lemonade).
Blue is so grown up!! And Beyonce looked like she didn’t even want to be there. That cowboy hat, LMAO!!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
2017 & 2023. Those were the legit robberies. Harry’s House isn’t even his best album.
Agree, she should’ve won both those times.
Yeah, that “category” quote is gold.
When he spoke about “the young lady” I thought he was referencing his daughter and not his wife. It’s so strange to be calling Beyonce a “young lady”, no?
Well according to him she is I guess.
😂😂😂
She’s 12 years younger than him and they got together when she was 19 or 20ish? I’m sure her being a “young lady” to him is all about his ego.
Or hey, maybe he was just trying to sound cute and country about the cowboy hat lol.
I long ago stopped watching the Grammy’s live. I get the scraps on X. Black folks are consistently denied AOTY. Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce are two such examples. Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer for his album Damn after his AOTY snub. Beyonce should have won AOTY for Lemonade or most certainly for Renaissance which showcased marginalized talent as her dances.
Correct! It is so frustrating to watch the scraps that white institutions give Black artists who continue to move and shape the culture.
Blue looked wonderful. I love her bond with Hov.
I’m a Radiohead/Cure/The Smiths kind of person so Beyonce was never my jam, but as soon as I saw the video for Formation I was blown away. I watched Lemonade in real time on HBO and I just couldn’t believe what she was doing, it was incredible. The music, the lyrics and the visuals were the best things to come out of that year, bar none. It should have won every award possible.
His speech was on point. There are no lies being told. Blue looked beautiful.
And I know Dre has a checkered past, but I love seeing him too being acknowledged.
When Self Titled in 2013 lost I knew they’d never give her AOTY. I’m not at all surprised her later albums that are even better don’t get the recognition they deserve. And the commentary from the anon Grammy voters that always comes out come off as extremely bitter about Beyoncé’s success. I hope she gets to a place where she doesn’t bother submitting or even showing up cause her legacy is so much more.
Some would say that you can’t dismantle the master’s house with his tools, others accept an award named for a domestic abuser from an abjectly racist organization that consistently rewards mediocrity over artistry.
Accepting your award giving the academy legitimacy while saying the awards are illegitimate is funny. The Root’s headline called it shady af but in this case shady = shitty.