The Sussexes will be in Vancouver from Feb. 14-16 for the Invictus Games preview

We heard, weeks ago, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would head back to Canada in February, and now we’re getting official confirmation of that. They’ll be heading up to Vancouver on February 14th for a three-day visit. The purpose of the trip is to highlight next year’s Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, which will be IG’s first “winter games.” They’re adding new sports/competitions too. Harry always does these “one year to go” appearances to hype the games and check in on the progress for the structure on the ground. The Sussexes were just in Vancouver last November, where they had meetings and went to a Canucks game (Harry dropped the puck).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Canada for an exciting countdown. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will head north from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations. Over their three-day visit, the couple will join members of the participating nations’ Winter Training Camp, which provides an opportunity for members of the International Invictus Community, including team managers, coaches and competitors, to experience winter adaptive sports ahead of the Games next year. Prince Harry, a former captain in the British Army, founded the international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in 2014. Following cycles in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018), the Hague (when COVID-19 pushed the event back to 2022) and Düsseldorf (2023), the competition in Canada in 2025 will be the first time the Invictus Games have returned to a previous host country. The Invictus Games in Vancouver-Whistler will also be the first to incorporate winter adaptive sports in addition to some of the core sports from previous Invictus Games.

[From People]

It’s so cool that they’re doing a three-day trip. I hope it’s full of real events and photocalls and such. When they were in Germany in 2022 (just days before QEII’s death) for the One Year To Go event, they were barely there for 24 hours. It’s probably very convenient for them to spend more time in Vancouver though! Hopefully, Meghan will stop by some charities and see some of her old Canadian friends. Anyway, you know that this “tour” will cause a series of lunatic reactions across the pond. I’m looking forward to it! Those salty people showed their whole asses when the Sussexes went to a premiere in Jamaica. Get ready for “Harry & Meghan are so insensitive for making the Windsors look bad” X 1000.

Misan Harriman also posted some new photos from the Dusseldorf games: