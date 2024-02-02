King Charles would give his blessing if Prince Andrew & Fergie remarried

One month ago, we were knee-deep in the Epstein Files, the unsealed files from various lawsuits brought by Virginia Giuffre and other victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The unsealed files mostly contained old news, but the sheer volume of accusations against Prince Andrew were always notable and newsworthy. Andrew’s name appeared all over the files and he was named by several victims. All of that was happening alongside Sarah Ferguson’s health issues, from her breast cancer and mastectomy last year to her more recent skin cancer diagnosis and treatment. Sarah has been brought back “in” to the Windsor clan – she attended Christmas at Sandringham and she still lives in Royal Lodge with Andrew. For weeks/months/years, there’s been speculation about Andrew and Fergie possibly getting remarried, especially now that Fergie’s #1 hater, Prince Philip, is dead. Well, the Ephraim Hardcastle column claims that King Charles would give his blessing if Andrew and Fergie really do want to remarry:
Should the Duke and Duchess of York finally cease dithering and confirm their decision to remarry, the King has made it easier for them.
A source whispers that Charles has indicated to Andrew and Fergie that he would give his blessing.
Although Andrew no longer needs the King’s permission to marry (only the first six in line do), HM’s endorsement is important to the beleaguered Duke.
My source adds that it would be likely to take place in the small royal chapel of All Saints, near Andrew and Sarah’s home at Royal Lodge and the site of Princess Beatrice’s pandemic-era, low-key wedding in 2020. A far cry from the Yorks’ lavish royal wedding in 1986.
This reminds me of the stories about how King Charles is reportedly more concerned about Andrew’s diminished confidence than the credible accusations of rape against Andrew. I could absolutely see this as Charles trying to put a bow on the Andrew situation and encouraging Andrew to get remarried and maybe that will change the conversation. It also makes me think that Fergie is probably doing quite poorly behind the scenes, which is super-sad. Anyway, I hope they don’t remarry – I don’t think Andrew has been a huge help to her over the past year, and it feels like this is all just a PR move.
This is ridiculous.
Have they all gone mad?
Does he think that if the pedo and Fergie were to remarry it would clean his pedo slate and he would be a good guy again (never was good)? Is this a way to bring him back to doing royal service? Many questions.
That’s the new talking points to rehabilitate Pedo’s name the same way they did for the horse. I guess everyone is going back to ice age where there isn’t anything posting online and all his pictures with Jeffrey will suddenly vanish.
🔥 question: will they get to keep the house? 😂
Hmmm do UK courts have that provision where a spouse can’t be compelled to testify against their partner?
If he were tried it would be in the US (a long shot). I don’t think it would ever happen in the UK. There are exemptions to spousal privilege in US Federal Courts if a crime involves a minor.
Not with sexual offences against children but ‘children’ means under 16 so with the Epstein matters, it would depend on the age of the victims.
OMG! Why even bring this up? Have they indicated that they want to remarry? Because that wouldn’t help either of them in the least. As royal weddings go, it would be a sad occasion, not a happy one. Everyone should be focused on Sarah’s serious health challenges, not making the perv look like a doting husband.
JFC! Oh, British class system, is there no pedophile apologist colonizer racist misogynistic bull sh@$ you won’t stoop to?
Do they really think that any sort of public event (little or over the top) like this would just magically rehabilitate Andrew’s image ? If so that’s sick and disgusting but not surprising coming from them.
Well now the Christmas walk makes sense…always scheming!
Andrew is and will Always be a PEDO
Right now Fergie has all the perks without having to be married to him. Why would she do this unless there is some incentive being offered?
All together now:
Dear Charles, Fergie and Andrew,
The USDOJ Southern District of NY would like a word.
Sincerely,
LITERALLY EVERYONE
Thank you
But the age gap. Isn’t she 50 years too old for him?
That was my first thought too. Sarah aged out of Andrew’s preferred demographic long ago.
Such cynicism by the royal spin machine. So ferg ie can be a her royal highness again.. They were not thwarted lovers. She cheated on him and he was obviously not true to her. This may cause more outcries of abolishing the monarchy.
Depends on the definition of cheating. I think it’s pretty clear they had an open marriage and were happy that way. Whatever the public spin, the RF made Andrew divorce her for *getting caught* with a boyfriend (with her young daughters present) not for *having* said boyfriend.
And they probably would have the gall to have a televised wedding with lots of spin
This is a bad joke. They could keep the mansion and use their titles and even be working royals. Abolish the monarchy
But of course, why should those paragons of virtue not be allowed to get the blessing of the head of the Church of England to whatever they plan to do?
As opposed to the other ones who overstepped the race barrier and live as a happy, scandal free family with their kids somewhere else, because they are not wanted by said head of the CoE?
Ugh. Before the rape accusations, when he was “just” Air-Miles Andy, I really wanted them to get remarried, if only to piss off Philip. Now I can’t even enjoy that. He should be in jail. Period.
They are running out of ideas because nothing is sticking.
Smearing H&M= not sticking
Banished H&M= not sticking
Betty’s death and H&M held hostage for 10 days of terror from the BM Rats= got exposed for petty
Con a nation = no interest from people
Take back servant living quarters from H&M= not sticking
K&W disaster tour= colonialism
Go back to smearing H&M= not sticking
Kate sickness should have given them people good will but they messed that up
What’s next we have to get the people back. Oh what about a wedding to bring joy to everyone.
I think that somewhere behind the scenes, someone has done a deep dive into Andy’s Q ratings and realized that the ONLY thing positive he has going for him is that people perceive his family to be relatively stable and close-knit. But this ain’t the freaking Parent Trap; I don’t think some narrative about these two rediscovering their love for each other is going to relaunch Andrew back into public life.
They will have their grandchildren as attendants if it happens and maybe the Wales children. Who would watch this fiasco.
Nothing can rehabilitate Pedo, lol. The dead queen, chuck’s forgiveness & a sympathy wedding, none of it will work.