King Charles would give his blessing if Prince Andrew & Fergie remarried

One month ago, we were knee-deep in the Epstein Files, the unsealed files from various lawsuits brought by Virginia Giuffre and other victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The unsealed files mostly contained old news, but the sheer volume of accusations against Prince Andrew were always notable and newsworthy. Andrew’s name appeared all over the files and he was named by several victims. All of that was happening alongside Sarah Ferguson’s health issues, from her breast cancer and mastectomy last year to her more recent skin cancer diagnosis and treatment. Sarah has been brought back “in” to the Windsor clan – she attended Christmas at Sandringham and she still lives in Royal Lodge with Andrew. For weeks/months/years, there’s been speculation about Andrew and Fergie possibly getting remarried, especially now that Fergie’s #1 hater, Prince Philip, is dead. Well, the Ephraim Hardcastle column claims that King Charles would give his blessing if Andrew and Fergie really do want to remarry:

Should the Duke and Duchess of York finally cease dithering and confirm their decision to remarry, the King has made it easier for them. A source whispers that Charles has indicated to Andrew and Fergie that he would give his blessing. Although Andrew no longer needs the King’s permission to marry (only the first six in line do), HM’s endorsement is important to the beleaguered Duke. My source adds that it would be likely to take place in the small royal chapel of All Saints, near Andrew and Sarah’s home at Royal Lodge and the site of Princess Beatrice’s pandemic-era, low-key wedding in 2020. A far cry from the Yorks’ lavish royal wedding in 1986.

This reminds me of the stories about how King Charles is reportedly more concerned about Andrew’s diminished confidence than the credible accusations of rape against Andrew. I could absolutely see this as Charles trying to put a bow on the Andrew situation and encouraging Andrew to get remarried and maybe that will change the conversation. It also makes me think that Fergie is probably doing quite poorly behind the scenes, which is super-sad. Anyway, I hope they don’t remarry – I don’t think Andrew has been a huge help to her over the past year, and it feels like this is all just a PR move.