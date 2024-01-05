Kay: King Charles is terribly worried about Prince Andrew’s diminished confidence

Everyone has known for weeks that all of these Jeffrey Epstein records would be released at the start of 2024. Even without the records, everyone knew about Prince Andrew’s associations with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew paid an eight-figure out-of-court settlement to Virginia Giuffre in 2022 because Andrew abused girls and women trafficked to him by Epstein and Maxwell. Even with that knowledge, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles have done the most to include Andrew, to show their public support for Andrew, to ensure that everyone knows that Andrew is inside the royal tent, unlike Prince Harry. Charles even allowed Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to participate in the church walk in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Well, now questions are being raised about how badly King Charles has f–ked up regarding the “Andrew Problem.” Which is why palace courtiers ran to Richard Kay at the Mail:
Charles the Christian: With the benefit of hindsight would the King have agreed to include Prince Andrew in the Royal Family’s Christmas parade at Sandringham? At the time this fraternal decision seemed a typically Christian one from Charles. Ten days later as toxic new revelations about the Duke of York’s sleazy behaviour emerge from unsealed court documents in New York, the gesture seems not just astounding but possibly unwise. What is all the more baffling is that the royals cannot hide behind the suggestion that they did not know quite how bad the allegations were going to be. The prospect of more sensational claims from the long fall-out from the unsavoury Jeffrey Epstein affair coming to light, had been telegraphed for weeks.
Andrew had been bracing himself for weeks: Andrew himself had been braced for a fresh round of claims for some time and although outwardly bullish in the face of the accusations which include groping a young woman’s breast and taking part in an underage orgy, he has been crushed by the never-ending stories. As one friend of the Duke said: ‘These are not new and are, as they have been in the past, emphatically denied.’ Perhaps the more damaging aspect of the latest disclosures is the growing realisation that Andrew, 64 next month, will never escape the tentacles of this grubby saga. And while his own lingering hopes of rehabilitating his public reputation are surely finally over, the issue for the royals is one of containment.
A risk of backfire: By embracing Andrew as they so overtly did last week, there was always a risk that it could backfire. Friends of the King insist he did not invite his brother to the public element of the Sandringham festivities — the walk to church for the Christmas service — blindly. ‘It would have been easier to have asked him to stay away,’ said one. ‘But if the message of Christmas is anything, it is about family and togetherness. That’s also why he extended the invitation to Fergie as well.’
Charles is concerned about Andrew’s confidence: Another figure says that Charles may have been encouraged to act as he did precisely because he knew what was coming and wanted to throw a protective arm around his brother. ‘He has seen for himself the diminishing effect the allegations have had on the Duke over the years, what they have done to his personality and his confidence,’ the figure said. ‘He is not going to banish his brother; he feels a responsibility for him.’ It was this concern for his mental wellbeing and how tormented he has been that encouraged the King to include Fergie as a thank-you for standing by Andrew.
A promise to QEII: It is also understood that Charles had assured the late Queen that he would look after Andrew. According to one insider it was because of his affection for his brother that the King ventured the idea that he might want to move from Royal Lodge, his vast mansion at Windsor with its costly upkeep, into something smaller and more manageable. ‘He thought it might give him something less to worry about,’ the insider said. Stubbornly Andrew refused. But it has become a touch stone issue — and one, which the Mail reveals today, the King is determined to solve.
Andrew still refuses to give up Royal Lodge: ‘Forcing the Duke to give it up, however well-intentioned, would be seen as the King punishing his brother for something he insists he is innocent of,’ says a friend of Andrew. ‘And anyway he has a lease.’
How could the royals even punish a rapist? It is also hard to see what further sanctions could be taken by the royals against the Prince. He has already lost his private office, his cherished military titles and does not use his HRH style. It is four long years since he last carried out official formal duties and it is highly unlikely that he will ever again climb into the ermine trimmed robes of a Garter Knight or appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
“Sleazy behavior” – try criminal behavior, degenerate behavior, predatory behavior. He’s accused of raping teenagers and there are still calls for Andrew to face criminal charges, however much that might undermine his bloody confidence. The fact that Charles and the entire royal establishment believes that they can get away with positioning themselves like this is particularly galling. Oh, Charles is such a Christian, that’s why he wanted to show support for his degenerate rapist brother, you guys! Charles is worried about Andrew’s mental health! It was quite a choice for Charles to include Andrew for the Christmas walk, just as it was a choice to include a Garter-robed Andrew at the coronation, just as it was a choice to walk with Andrew on Easter Sunday. Now Charles has to live with his poor choices and he has to live with the fact that his positioned his reign as one which supports rapists and not survivors, one which supports predators and degenerates but not the girls and women they hurt.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh my, what possible further sanctions could they apply? I don’t know, maybe stop funding his security and lifestyle? They were quick enough to do that to Harry. Is anyone going to mention the vast hypocrisy here???
Tampon chuck is a better brother than he is a father!
Yes worries about his brother the pedo’s confidence . Complete and utter failure he is as a father.
Charles being a better brother is bullshit. Andrew threatened to spill the beans on Charles and the rest of the royals. Giving more truth to Harry’s book and having all the royal ass-kissers having to eat crow. I would not be surprise if Charles was not one of the names redacted. Because the accusers mentioned another Prince, but the name was blacked out.
Charles doesn’t make any moves unless it benefits him and his concubine. Andrew is more threatening than Harry. Harry didn’t go in on them as he could have, but at this point, Andrew has nothing else to lose, and Charles knows this.
@lulubrown: Andrew has made no such threats. He has remained loyal to family unlike Harry. That’s why he’s been allowed to maintain his lifestyle.
@Amy Bee, Andrew stayed loyal because they always protected his ass. They said to Meghan they will protect her, but chose not to while doing everything they can to throw Meghan under the bus whenever an Andrew article is published. Also, Andrew threatened them through press, he was considering writing a book like Harry if they stopped funding him. That was the clear threat. We know Harry chose to cut a lot of pages from his book, Andrew made it clear he wouldn’t.
According to the Daily Beast and OK Magazine back in March, he threatened to do so if Charles kicked him out of the royal lodge. Since everyone is OK with repeating tabloid gossip. In my opinion, I believe it. Charles rescinded on kicking him out and giving him Frogmore. None of us know what is going on or what’s true or not. We are all pretty much speculating.
Correct me if I am wrong…but I remember Harry & Meghan’s protection and (little) funding was cut off BEFORE they even said a word…there was no book, no Netflix, no Spotify.
And then they had nothing…Nothing…which meant they only had Meghan’s money (which would not have last 2 years because they had to pay for security) as Charles still controlled Harry’s money, right?
So, they did not show any ‘disloyalty’ (smh at that, if they were treated well, that what they would have said, they literally spoke about their experiences) before they were punished…
Ugh, Kay is preposterous! Maybe instead of focusing on what KC and family have been and are doing, Focus On What Andrew Has Done. Continuously! The BM is absolutely capable of reporting on this and has not been. Andrew is a sex offender and he is in a position of incredible privilege and power, and Kay’s profession has helped provide Paedrew with protection.
Guys, it’s being written like that so the public can drag Harry’s name into it because they can’t, and it seems to be working 🙄🙄🙄 I don’t know why people think that these journalist are clueless 🙄🙄🙄this is the easiest trick to pull.
This is because, deep down, the Royal institution still believes that Andrew was entitled to everything he did. Those girls are not Royal and therefore are less deserving of protection.
They really see this as sleazy, as Andrew sullying himself by going into this commoner world. They genuinely believe that the girls he assaulted were somehow at fault for being targeted, by being commoners, at risk, poor.
And this is why I hate Royal institutions. They make these people believe deep in their souls that they are special. It’s revolting.
Nailed
This tendency to view debauched and/or criminal behavior as idiosyncrasy seems to be a long-standing tradition, not just in the RF. but across the aristocracy. Revolting is the perfect word!
Exactly. And not only are they less deserving of protection, there’s probably a sense that a victim like Virginia G. was “lucky” that Andrew was interested in her. So there’s no need for them to be protected because poor Andrew, what can he do when girls just throw themselves at him????
It’s gross, and revolting, but I don’t think that perception of Virginia and the other victims is going to change when the royals are so entitled and so convinced of their own superiority.
I wouldn’t have a problem if she “willingly” threw herself at him but, the point the BRF and the RRs keeps missing is that she was trafficked and forced to have sex with him. I don’t care if she’s 16 or 60 if she’s not a willing participant then it’s rape.
@LauraD exactly, there is no consent when someone is a victim of trafficking. And that’s without even getting into the ages of the victims involved.
@Laura D Even if she “willingly” threw herself at him she’s a minor and he’s an adult. It would still be rape.
I think Charles if finally starting to understand that the Royal family has no power. That people aren’t just bowing down to him like he thinks they should. And that the rest of the world doesn’t really care what England thinks anymore. All he ever saw was the way everyone treated his mom. And that was just because she was old and had seemed to always be there. And he thought that was how it would be for him. People remember how he treated Diana. And that is the only reason he clings to Camilla. He doesn’t really love her. They don’t even live together. He just got a thrashing because of Diana’s death. And he thought and probably still thinks that him marrying Camilla and the PR they push makes him look better. It doesn’t.
This is the comment of the day for me. You hit the nail on the head.
100%
yes to all of this. if you support the royal family, you are just like all of the people who looked the other way in the world’s many travesties over the years. they are being very clear about who they are and what they think of everyone who is not royal, and so many people are still bowing at their feet. wake up.
And I’m guessing a good chunk of the royal men have also done things like this. They are raised to believe they are entitled to anything it’s not a stretch to think others would have behaved the same way.
What happened to those PR guru’s Chuck and Normal Bill hired?
I think this is them at work! This is the best they have come up with – oh, how he’s suffered, and the poor little man has lost his confidence? Dear me! And a “promise” to the still popular QEII to protect Andrew, as though Charles would do anything differently – he’s protecting himself just as much.
I’d be sacking them and finding someone else, stat!
That and the insistence that this is old news 😡
The royals lowballed them on the PR fees, so they are giving them what they paid for.
Chuck is a Christian? Lol, he is aiding and abetting a pedo.
Lucky for them they are amongst their peers as the church themselves aren’t too unfamiliar with feeling up children.
True!!!
Not the first (or second or even millionth) time that someone hides behind Christianity when doing wrong.
Always a sign that someone is in deep shit.
If Charles wants to throw a protective arms over Andrew and unleash criticism upon the monarchy and himself then I am all for that.
Show this hypocritical institution exactly for what it is
Yes, please – he should keep piling on the hypocrisy and vindictiveness and pettiness and jealousy and just plain bad judgement. The stench will follow him everywhere.
Yup. Not only does this reveal how vile the institution (and Charles) is, it also shows how Chuck thinks he can PR his way out of this crisis.
At a certain point, no amount of public appearances or “never complain, never explain” reactions will save the RF’s reputation for siding with a rapist.
How else could they punish Andrew? I mean, King Felipe of Spain took away his sister’s ducal titles for much less than what Andrew is accused of, and she now lives outside of Spain where she can’t attend family events.
I’ve always said that the best thing for Andrew was for him to leave the country and move to Switzerland. Instead, he keeps popping up at all these “family” occasions and getting photographed beside the late queen and her successor.
We don’t want him in Switzerland thank you very much!
Can’t blame you! Besides, he “bought” a ski lodge but never paid for it, so he lost it. Maybe his friends in Kazakhstan can find him a nice place in a former Soviet republic.
I very much doubt most of Kazakhstan wants him either.
Please note that they’re not as unconditionally in Putin’s pocket as let’s say Lukashenko in Belarus (even though many people in Belarus also protested against his rule and there are lots of political prisoners in jail in Belarus).
They have sent aid to Ukraine, restrict some exports to Russia and many people in Kazakhstan are weary of Russia’s belligerence.
Just wanting to emphasize that being a former Soviet Republic doesn’t mean everyone loves Putin or other shady characters. It’s not an attack on you 🙂
That’s the thing, making another country deal with Andrew seems cruel (to the public) and unwise. But the Tower of London is still there, right?
Sorry, Jay, but the ghosts of Anne Boleyn and Jane Grey don’t want him there either.
@Flowerlake A+ Lol!
Andrew has definitely something huge on Charles!!! That’s my take on all this…spare me from rubbish such as “the message of Christmas is anything, it is about family and togetherness” , Christian (lol) Charles doesn’t care about family….he punished his own son for being married to a black woman and for being more popular than him…
And look how he treated his first wife
. He is no Christian he is a hypocrite
I think Andrew has dirt on Charles AND William, so the royal institution protects him.
But, Harry knows all the dirt too, and they didn’t protect him. Maybe they knew there was a line Harry wouldn’t cross?
Obviously, he does know some things…he has 400 more pages for spare that weren’t included…. but I doubt he knows all the debauchery they practice…he was in the army for several years and wasn’t really close to his brother or even his father…
Yep and I am beginning to think that the ‘make your eyes bleed’ comment about William’s shenanigans is about his predilections which are likely in the same vein as his Uncle Andrews. Remember that story that William was allegedly into the Norfolk dogging scene – to me thats just the tip of the iceberg.
Peggy to me is another Trump type – both are stupid and protected. Both are violent and have been since childhood. I could go on with the similarities.
He does and that’s why Charles backed down with kicking him out of Royal Lodge and still funding his security.
I think Andrew will blow up the Wales’ marriage secrets if pushed too far. Also, big tell in the Kay article is the mention of the lease. There is no easy option today for evicting Andrew that was not present earlier in the year. It’s all bluster while the Epstein list is making headlines. They are counting on different headlines next week. Plus Golden Globes this weekend. Look for a hundred articles about Meghan attending as a diversion.
No one cares about a failing Royal Marriage in the grand scheme of things.
What ever Andy has is MUCH bigger.
I do wonder however what the tipping point would be?
I disagree that no one cares about a failing royal marriage. William’s family man image currently is the grand scheme of things for bringing the monarchy into the next generation. The narrative they are going with is that he is the anti-CRex, stable and dedicated to his family. Look at every profile of Burger King written by the rota and this is their primary selling point. Especially as William’s work ethic is factually below other working royals and his social initiatives are all DOA.
Disentangling himself from his marriage to Kate will take skill and the delicate weaving of a narrative that they would not want Andrew to blow up.
You all don’t get it, this has nothing to do with Andrew having any dirt on the family. It has to do with loyalty. Andrew has shown his loyalty to the family by not spilling the beans and that’s why he is being protected, plus the fact that the family doesn’t believe he did anything wrong.
I agree. Casting the RF as victims of blackmail, just makes them seem more human than they are. The fact is that the RF has a millennium-long history of being inhuman – literally inhuman, as in they don’t think human rules apply to them. They have their own set of internal rules – Andrew abides by them, Harry did not.
ITA Amy Bee and Eurydice. Paedrew has proven loyal to the firm whereas H was not. That is why PA enjoys their protection. More than any secrets he could possibly be paid to tell. As long as he continues his fealty, the BRF will continue to bankroll him and fluff up his image.
Please explain why Harry was essentially kicked out of the family before he filed the lawsuit naming that William associate as a leaker and had his and his family’s security pulled, if this is about loyalty? I don’t think it’s as black and white as you’re doubling down on.
Didn’t he threaten to write a tell all? That came out from a ‘source’ close to him when the rumors about Royal Lodge started. Then it was announced that he would stay at royal lodge. Honestly I hope he ends o writing that tell all cuz he knows where the bodies are buried (probably literally).
@ThatsNotOkay – just wanting to leave the RF is disloyal. Supporting his wife over the RF is disloyal. Not taking abuse lying down is disloyal. I’m not saying any of this makes sense, because the whole concept of monarchy doesn’t make sense – but it’s about who plays the game, who kisses ass and who is willing to live in this transactional organization. The most dangerous person to the monarchy is the man with personal morals.
Yes, there are all sorts of secondary things going on, jealousies and threats and rivalries, and betrayals, but they’re all about how to get ahead in the institution – how to be the favorite and gain the protection of whoever is higher up, how to be a “loyal subject.”
@FIRSTCOMMENT, yes he does have something very big on Charlie, and it starts and ends in Paris!!!
Agree. I don’t believe Charles gives a flying f*ck about Andrew. He does care about his reputation and the reputation of the throne, and it makes sense that Andrew would know where the bodies are buried. So now Chuck has no choice but to protect Andrew if he wants to protect himself.
This, btw, is what happens when an alleged public servant doesn’t live a life worthy of their office. Their misdeeds spiral into corruption.
Exactly, I guess some forgot about Prince Andrew trying to kick Prince WIlliams ass but instead he kicked Prince williams Aids ass because he tried to come in between them. When Andrew was asked about it, he didn’t deny it. this was back in 2020-21. That also got swept under the rugs fast after his threats. William ass fell in line real quick.
Charles evicted his son daughter in law and small children from their home and has the gall to say he practices Christian behavior. He does not care about the trafficked girls and just wants to rebuild Andrews confidence. The monarchy needs to be abolished
Right? I mean, even the stingy Bethlehem innkeeper at least allowed Mary and Joseph to use his f–king barn.
LOL
I seriously doubt Charles gives a flying fig about Andrew’s self confidence. He just wants him to shut up. Andrew should maybe avoid hunting trips with his brother.
Where are Charles’ “Christian” feelings about his youngest son and daughter in law? Where’s his concern about their “confidence” and “mental health”??? I just can’t with this man and I hope that the British public can’t either.
Where are his Cristian feelings for those girls/ children that were raped? He’s as despicable as his brother…
“He has a lease” 🤪
I love how they say all this straight faced- ignoring the treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Charles is a Christian- he forgives – isn’t that wonderful.
I guess in the uk where there is no real journalism – just palace pr- they don’t worry about the GLARING hypocrisy- and the weighting of Harry’s crimes – marrying a black woman, not letting the institution abuse and gaslight them – as heavier than Andrew’s child sex trafficking guilt
It’s not like Andrew’s victims were royal or aristo- so they don’t matter.
So very gross
I think the most grotesque thing about all the family support for Paedrew is this: We all know just how deeply dysfunctional the RF is and has always been. We all know they’re an incredibly jealous bunch and none of them can bear to share the spotlight with a sibling or even a son. We all know that they will turn on each other at the drop of a hat, and sell each other out. They will allow dangerous lies to spread, and quite often they actively invent those lies themselves. They will throw a son and his wife and their babies, against whom there are known serious threats, out on their asses and force them to rely on the kindness of a stranger for protection. This family is fucked up beyond all comprehension. Most of them cannot stand to be around each other…until one of them commits what is arguably the most vile crime of all. Suddenly. they close ranks and fret and wring their hands over the wellbeing of a disgusting, remorseless, oxygen-wasting piece of shit who rapes children.
Abolishment doesn’t go far enough. To the silence mill with all of them.
From Kaiser:
“… he has to live with the fact that he’s positioned his reign as one which supports rapists and not survivors, one which supports predators and degenerates but not the girls and women they hurt.“
Isn’t *his* side piece an allegedly huge advocate / activist AGAINST female victims and survivors of abuse, assault and violence?
Everything they all do is performative. Camz doesn’t care about female victims/survivors of abuse, assault and violence – it’s just something to tick the box to make them look good.
Since the article admits that Charles’ handling of this issue has not been wise, we can now give him the appropriate title—Charles the Unwise.
I like Charles the Inept myself
I prefer Charles the Turd.
Hannah and Seaflower, you bring up an excellent point with Camilla’s advocacy regarding violence against women. Regardless of whether it’s performative or she buys into it, Charles’ protection of Andrew really sabotages Camilla’s credibility here. That will anger her deeply and he will be made to pay.
This article reveals the immorality, racism and hypocrisy of the British media, British Royal Family and the British society.
The sympathetic tone and care for which Andrew is written about, reveals the absolute coordination in the attacks against Meghan, with Harry as a convenient collateral damage.
No one, has ever worried about Meghan’s diminished confidence or mental health. Yet this man is keeping Charles awake at night?
That country, its media and leadership is despicable.
Un-f**king-believable! KCIII is more worried about his brother’s diminished confidence at being outted as a sexual predator but, was happy about Harry being killed because it wouldn’t have much of an affect with the public! What kind of twisted logic is that? The only thing I can come up with is given the flack KCIII constantly receives about his lack of compassion and forgiveness towards his youngest son. KCIII was trying to portray the “look I’m a good guy really” image, in the hope people would forget how awful he is towards Harry and his family.
@larak nailed it. #ThatFamily,” ties with pedophiles goes deep. For them what the sexual deviant Andrew did is nothing because the young women were nothing. The only difference is now with social media it is no longer hidden and the world sees him for what he is, a rapist, and pedophile. All those folks are concerned about is optics, not his deeds or the victims, just how this is reflected on the monarchy. Their attitude reflects they are not living or thinking in the 21st century and this will assist in their downfall.
Charles would not even attend the christening of his youngest grandchild. Lily. Or bother to travel to the USA to visit his second son daughter and two grandchildren. He must fret about Andrew and even brings in Andrew s ex wife to show family unity. Charles is so ghastly
Out of all this drivel, the only thing I believe is true is that “the royals cannot hide behind the suggestion that they did not know quite how bad the allegations were going to be.” They knew, and the only thing they did was to show a united front by inviting that man at church, which is a sacrilege by itself! They just don’t care atp, because no one is pointing fingers. If there was sufficient pressure (either from the government or the opposition or the media or the society), they would be forced to react, but now, no!
As leader of the opposition he doesn’t carry much weight but, Keir Starmer said on the radio this morning, if the evidence is there, then it should be investigated. Starmer has made reducing violence against women and girls one of his major polices pledges if he gets into power. So, he might be able to put pressure on the Home Secretary to investigate the allegations (again). Let’s not forget the last time the Met investigated Andrew they said there was nothing there and closed the file.
Yeah, I’m not holding much hope that Keir Starmer will do anything when in government, as he has reneged on other pledges too. I’ll have to see it to believe it!
“And anyway he has a lease.” Tell that to Harry and Meghan who, along with Charles’ grandchildren, were summarily evicted from Frogmore where they had a lease. And absolutely no one is worried about their confidence. Smh.
So Charles can forgive Andrew and extend public support and privileges to him (like keeping his house, like the christmas walk, royal protection) because he only……sexually assaulted trafficking victims…..
but he cannot bring himself to forgive his younger son or to extend public support or privileges to him (cough royal protection) because he…..*checks notes*….defended himself and his wife against an abusive and racist press campaign enabled and encouraged by the royals.
Yeah, that makes sense.
From what we know of Charles, it makes perfect sense!
Uh, if KFC couldn’t be bothered to prioritize or consider the “mental health,” or respect the existing lease held by his own son (the one he was closer to!) as a father, Christian or otherwise, I guarantee you those aren’t considerations for KFC now, as brother.
Same with the “he’s respecting QEII’s wishes/he promised his mother” bit…we know how QEII felt about Harry and Meghan and what her wishes were and Charles has no issue urinating all over them, metaphorically.
The deference and accommodation given Andrew (who would be living in silent luxury with Fergie in France or someplace in any other scenario) is a deal with the devil to protect Charles and/or the BRF in general. Period.
All this handwringing by the press and the Palace is performative. In their eyes, Andrew did nothing wrong and he’s being blackmailed by these “prostitutes” as Camilla Tominey described Virginia in one of her screeds. Charles is hoping that the interest in the list will die down and Andrew will be able to continue to live his life as does at present. It’s interesting that the family and press can forgive Andrew for his criminal behaviour but can’t do the same for Harry and Meghan who’s only crime was refusing to be abused by the royal system and the press.
“And anyway, he has a lease.”
So did Harry and Meghan, and that didn’t even put a pause in Chuckles evicting them.
Their supporters are now saying that KCIII didn’t want to keep Andrew from his family on Christmas. But I’m confused–don’t we always hear about the elaborate royal Christmas holidays featuring multiple meals and traditions and ibble dibble and everything else? Those activities take place out of sight of the public. Andrew could still participate in all of those things without also parading in front of the public for the ten minute walk to church. Come on.
Oh my good god, there should be dead canaries everywhere with the amount of gaslighting in this load of drivel.
Charlie is worried about Andrew the pervs mental health? What about his VICTIMS mental health, because that’s what they are, his VICTIMS, and what about their families who are reading this sht. And his confidence, there is fk all wrong with his confidence. He is a strutting peacock.
But what about your daughter in laws mental health Charlie you sht, what about her confidence? What about your sons mental health? What about the fact that you snatched away THEIR home that they had a bloody lease on, and what about the security of your son and his family that you snatched away you poor excuse for a man? Because while you are briefing your tame little toads about “poor” Andrew. Two white supremacists who wanted to kill Megan and Archie because of their race and called them abominations, AND said your son should be executed as a traitor to his race and called for it to be done, were sentences to 10 and 11 years today, so where is the press screaming about that.
Holy hell. What’s this about people threatening Meghan and Harry and their kids???? Enough to get prison sentences????
In the USA we don’t even hand out sentences like that to violent rapists. Which should be weird considering we have 25% of the worlds prison population. But we don’t even run our rape kits. Just let them molder and rot in warehouses by the thousands. And private citizens raise money for them to be processed.
@moxilady, They are called Gibbons who got 10 years and Patton Walshe who got 11. They were white supremacists who had a podcast and were trying to cause race wars as well. Two vile disgusting men who deserve all they get, it was a very small peice in the Daily Mirror today!!
“It is also hard to see what further sanctions could be taken by the royals against the Prince”, I don’t know prison maybe ?
Also Charles’ concern for someone’s mental wellbeing seems very selective.
I’ve barely been able to comment about this bc it’s just so so…ugh I don’t even know what to say. It’s just deeply disturbing. Scotland Yard needs to haul Andrew in and question him. He needs to answer the FBI’s questions. Not saying its going to happen. Charles pays for Andrew’s security while doing everything to keep it from his son. And his son’s grandchildren. So miss me with all this family togetherness at Christmas crap.
King Tampon isn’t worried about anyone’s mental health, nor is he magnanimously protecting his brother. Charles has been jealous of Andrew forever, since Andrew received all the parental affection that was denied him.
The recent embracing and protection of Andrew is likely based upon some combination of trying to keep Andrew from releasing compromising information he almost certainly has on C&C, while publicly trying to make Harry jealous – “look, this could be you walking with us to church on Christmas” – in which the entire royal family did function as animals in a zoo. Harry of course is laughing his ass off in Montecito, while simultaneously pitying his “father”.
King Tampon’s reign is starting to look as good as his teeth.
So the mighty King feels responsibility for his brother but not his son, Harry, ‘He is not going to banish his brother; he feels a responsibility for him.’
Speaking of Andrew’s Lodge…‘Forcing the Duke to give it up, however well-intentioned, would be seen as the King punishing his brother for something he insists he is innocent of,’ says a friend of Andrew. But evicting his son from Frogmore, which provided him security, was so much easier while paying 3 mil pouncs for Andrew’s security. Make this make sense.
To Christian to hold your brother accountable for predatory and criminal behavior but not to Christian to evict your younger son and his family from the home your mother gave them because he wrote a memoir.
The Church of England produces the kind of Christians you would expect from an organization that was founded by a cheating man who wanted to divorce his wife to marry his mistress and then went on to kill several of his later wives.
@KAISER, I know you are really busy, but check out the bullsht story on line from the mirror, that says how Charlie is having back door negotiations with Harry to try and bring him and Megan home.
I wonder why he has no concern for his son Harry who committed no crimes? I think he’s more concerned that Andrew may spill more family secrets if pressed. Andrew knows where all of the family skeletons lie. If only someone could get him to write a book.
” it is highly unlikely that he will ever again climb into the ermine trimmed robes of a Garter Knight”
Um, wasn’t he just in these robes at Charles’ coronation a few months ago despite the fact that he had to pay off an Epstein accuser a couple of years ago and hasn’t been a ‘working royal’ for years? And please do tell: if Harry could be evicted from the house he paid millions to renovate that he had a lease on why exactly would it be seen as an admission of guilt for the same to be done to Andrew?
They keep telling us that no Charles isnt a cruel dog***t father and grandpa; Harry’s family had to be evicted because he’s no longer a working royal’. So why can’t Andrew be evicted? Is it because ye knows too much and they’re afraid of him or is it because Charles is a POS obsessed with punishing his son for choosing to protect his mixed race family? Porque no los dos I guess
Reading this I just want to vomit. Nothing about this king is Christian. A protective arm around the rapist brother, but to hell with the ex-wife, who could spent her last Christmas alone, and the son and his family. Their mistake just was and is to have ever met this king.
I am shocked how many people I know still defend this family and their legacy. Seriously, may the Andrew thing be the thread that unravels the whole BRF sweater in the court of public opinion and beyond. By the sounds of it, they not only had an inkling they let Jeffrey Epstein himself hang around for years… wtf. Burn it all to the ground, Harry and Meg.
The royals and the royal rota act as if this all happened TO Andrew … as if he just fell on a trafficked child and raped her because he had no other choice.
Epstein catered to Andrew and Andrew likely committed crimes because he believed this was all his due as a prince.
Burn it down. Burn it all down.
Andrew should have been criminally prosecuted years ago. They were happily going on about him and Fergie on that Christmas walk and how welcome they were in contrast to the Sussexes. Fergie is not married to Andrew so she could be compelled to testify against him if it came to that. He is disgusting, the royals are disgusting for giving him cover and trying to foist him back on the public, and the fact that this hasn’t been subject to a criminal probe shows negligence on the part of law enforcement over there.