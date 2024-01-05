Jeremy Allen White is Calvin Klein’s latest underwear model: yes chef??

What is Jeremy Allen White’s appeal? People have been debating that a lot in recent years, especially with the success of The Bear, where JAW stars as a talented chef who inherited his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago. JAW was famous before The Bear – he grew up and glowed up on Shameless, but the success of The Bear put him at another level and ruined his marriage. Now he’s single – and dating Rosalia – and a bona fide heartthrob. Obviously, Calvin Klein came calling and now JAW is modeling underpants.
The print ads and Calvin Klein commercial were released on Thursday and everyone is screaming “YES CHEF.” Like… did we know he had this kind of body? He’s ripped but he doesn’t look like a too-chiseled gym rat. The tattoos are doing it for me and so is the hair. Like, it’s all working for me, honestly. I love men who have that jolie-laide vibe. A big nose, a weird chin, puffy lips, and you think “maybe this guy isn’t all that” and then it turns out he had ANGLES. I also think it helps that JAW is crazy-photogenic. It’s a gift.
(For some reason, these videos remind me of that story Cameron Diaz told about Tom Cruise, that whenever Tom has to be shirtless in a scene, he would do push-ups right before “action” was called.)
Photos courtesy of Mert Alas for Calvin Klein.
I mean…definitely a bangin’ body but the rest doesn’t do anything for me. It’s like if Gene Wilder was ripped.
LMFAO
Thank you! Absolutely nailed it.
OMG! He’s a hot Gene Wilder!!
DEAD. This is absolutely the look! Cackling
I’m not into “dirtbag hot” as one of the commenters here said previously but count me in on the YES CHEF!
Oh man I’ll never be able to unsee that hahahaha. He doesn’t really do it for me either, but I think he has ‘rizz’ as the kids say, and it definitely comes through in these pics.
And? I see no problems with this…
🤭
Lol yep. I just don’t get it
The best! hahaha… he does have very nice eyes though (as did GW)
🤣Well worded, Snuffles!
Lolololol yes but I admit I found GW strangely appealing. If someone does it for you that’s just the universe’s version of raw cookie dough. You know it’s not quite sensical but it’s still something you would put in your mouth..
Given the movie he was just in, yeah, he had to have hit the gym.
Probably a coincidence 😉 but I started paying more attention to Calvin Klein since Jungkook became one.
https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/news-calvin-klein-verge-bankruptcy-bts-jungkook-s-campaign-results-gross-profit-1250-3-million-brand-fans-laud-idol
Right there with you. Whoever is making these decisions as of late need to go on and get a huge bonus and raise.
The choices have made a ton of sense and just work.
Can you imagine if JK had done this set of shots? ARMY would have completely lost it.
I have a friend who is a BTS fan and she would indeed have completely lost it lol
Yeah it´s the big nose, kinda just silly looking goofy guy, sexy body and magic happens. Everything about this works for me haha
Dudes like Adrian Brody and Vincent Cassel have coasted on this magical formula for decades now.
It’s working for me too. He’s not a pretty boy, exactly, but he does have sex appeal.
Every time I look at him I can’t unsee Gene Wilder.
Interesting choice of music in that video. Lesley Gore!
LOL. Ya’ll know Jeremy AW is a nepo baby and literally Gene Wilder’s descendant?
Supposedly Gene Wilder did not have any biological children. I would recommend a DNA test. The DNA does not lie. I know whereof I speak, having discovered at 66 that the man that raised me was NOT my biodad.
There is no evidence that JAW is related to Gene Wilder in any way. It’s just a weird coincidence that he looks like his doppelganger.
This is one of those clickbait things that pop up but it’s not true. I finally got curious enough to Google it!
Jeremy Allen White is not a nepo baby or related to Gene Wilder. There is clickbait online that claims he is, but that is false. Crazy how these false rumours can follow someone around for years on social media.
JAW is not related to Gene Wilder. Nor is he a nepo baby. I wish folks would fact check stuff before repeating it. Takes 10 seconds.
Gene Wilder was far more attractive than this dude.
Watch the YT commercial. Is it hot in here? I love an unconventional look, sleepy eyes and a sculpted bod like that always makes my palms sweat.
I don’t know – the dead eyes and fish mouth ruin it for me.
Im a sucker for some dead eyes
Lol, I guess a lot of people are, otherwise that wouldn’t be the standard sexy look for models and celebrities. But I keep seeing Zoolander.
Agreed. I see that ad every time I open the NYT website and it cracks me up. His ever-present scowl is comical and ridiculous to me. Nothing wrong with being smiley or playful sometimes, ffs. I mean I enjoyed him a lot in The Bear but he takes himself way too seriously in photo shoots.
I find the pictures much more arresting than the video for some reason, I feel they bring out his best angles much more saliently. Or maybe it’s the black & white format, not sure. Good for him in any case 🙂
Those photos are a big yuck to me. I find them a bit disturbing. I love him in the Bear, but he is not attractive. Evidently, a lot of people disagree, but I will die on that hill.
He’s great from the neck down. Can he close his mouth?
So… you’re saying he’s a butter face?
Please, sir, may I have some more?
I always thought butter face was meant for a woman and a contraction of “she looks good – but her FACE.”
But you can have my share. 🙂
I just rebinged Shameless (I’m obsessed with the show) where he’s naked a lot and heavily sought after by young women. It’s all about personality. He’s the same character in both shows. Confident, brilliant, and a streetwise bad boy. It’s not about looks. That’s an irresistible combination.
He looks like a hobbit.
Of tall stature! Yes
He was good in Shameless. The ripped look is for his new movie The Iron Claw.
He is on a hot streak, best to save his money, choose projects carefully bc I think he will not age well.
Cash in while you can.
I’ve seen this man as an even more unconventional looking and asymmetrical Gene Wilder since day one-and he scarred me for life as a young child in the tunnel scene in “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” sooo… my brain can’t connect him with hot. It’s simply impossible.
I’m just creeped out that he doesn’t appear to have a navel
Talented, interesting features, slightly wild hair–I get the appeal. And yes, he does remind me of Gene Wilder. I wouldn’t kick either of them out of bed lol.