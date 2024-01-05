Jeremy Allen White is Calvin Klein’s latest underwear model: yes chef??

What is Jeremy Allen White’s appeal? People have been debating that a lot in recent years, especially with the success of The Bear, where JAW stars as a talented chef who inherited his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago. JAW was famous before The Bear – he grew up and glowed up on Shameless, but the success of The Bear put him at another level and ruined his marriage. Now he’s single – and dating Rosalia – and a bona fide heartthrob. Obviously, Calvin Klein came calling and now JAW is modeling underpants.

The print ads and Calvin Klein commercial were released on Thursday and everyone is screaming “YES CHEF.” Like… did we know he had this kind of body? He’s ripped but he doesn’t look like a too-chiseled gym rat. The tattoos are doing it for me and so is the hair. Like, it’s all working for me, honestly. I love men who have that jolie-laide vibe. A big nose, a weird chin, puffy lips, and you think “maybe this guy isn’t all that” and then it turns out he had ANGLES. I also think it helps that JAW is crazy-photogenic. It’s a gift.

(For some reason, these videos remind me of that story Cameron Diaz told about Tom Cruise, that whenever Tom has to be shirtless in a scene, he would do push-ups right before “action” was called.)