Jeremy Allen White is Calvin Klein’s latest underwear model: yes chef??

What is Jeremy Allen White’s appeal? People have been debating that a lot in recent years, especially with the success of The Bear, where JAW stars as a talented chef who inherited his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago. JAW was famous before The Bear – he grew up and glowed up on Shameless, but the success of The Bear put him at another level and ruined his marriage. Now he’s single – and dating Rosalia – and a bona fide heartthrob. Obviously, Calvin Klein came calling and now JAW is modeling underpants.

The print ads and Calvin Klein commercial were released on Thursday and everyone is screaming “YES CHEF.” Like… did we know he had this kind of body? He’s ripped but he doesn’t look like a too-chiseled gym rat. The tattoos are doing it for me and so is the hair. Like, it’s all working for me, honestly. I love men who have that jolie-laide vibe. A big nose, a weird chin, puffy lips, and you think “maybe this guy isn’t all that” and then it turns out he had ANGLES. I also think it helps that JAW is crazy-photogenic. It’s a gift.

(For some reason, these videos remind me of that story Cameron Diaz told about Tom Cruise, that whenever Tom has to be shirtless in a scene, he would do push-ups right before “action” was called.)

Photos courtesy of Mert Alas for Calvin Klein.

45 Responses to “Jeremy Allen White is Calvin Klein’s latest underwear model: yes chef??”

  1. Snuffles says:
    January 5, 2024 at 7:49 am

    I mean…definitely a bangin’ body but the rest doesn’t do anything for me. It’s like if Gene Wilder was ripped.

  2. Gold Ladder says:
    January 5, 2024 at 7:59 am

    Given the movie he was just in, yeah, he had to have hit the gym.

  3. Flowerlake says:
    January 5, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Probably a coincidence 😉 but I started paying more attention to Calvin Klein since Jungkook became one.

    https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/news-calvin-klein-verge-bankruptcy-bts-jungkook-s-campaign-results-gross-profit-1250-3-million-brand-fans-laud-idol

    • TIFFANY says:
      January 5, 2024 at 9:05 am

      Right there with you. Whoever is making these decisions as of late need to go on and get a huge bonus and raise.

      The choices have made a ton of sense and just work.

    • Natalie_K says:
      January 5, 2024 at 9:42 am

      Can you imagine if JK had done this set of shots? ARMY would have completely lost it.

      Reply
  4. Nikomikaelx says:
    January 5, 2024 at 8:13 am

    Yeah it´s the big nose, kinda just silly looking goofy guy, sexy body and magic happens. Everything about this works for me haha

  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 5, 2024 at 8:21 am

    Every time I look at him I can’t unsee Gene Wilder.

    Interesting choice of music in that video. Lesley Gore!

    • PonchyPilates says:
      January 5, 2024 at 9:04 am

      LOL. Ya’ll know Jeremy AW is a nepo baby and literally Gene Wilder’s descendant?

      • WaterDragon says:
        January 5, 2024 at 9:29 am

        Supposedly Gene Wilder did not have any biological children. I would recommend a DNA test. The DNA does not lie. I know whereof I speak, having discovered at 66 that the man that raised me was NOT my biodad.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 5, 2024 at 9:41 am

        There is no evidence that JAW is related to Gene Wilder in any way. It’s just a weird coincidence that he looks like his doppelganger.

      • Natalie_K says:
        January 5, 2024 at 9:43 am

        This is one of those clickbait things that pop up but it’s not true. I finally got curious enough to Google it!

      • Marplesque says:
        January 5, 2024 at 9:50 am

        Jeremy Allen White is not a nepo baby or related to Gene Wilder. There is clickbait online that claims he is, but that is false. Crazy how these false rumours can follow someone around for years on social media.

      • Ameerah M says:
        January 5, 2024 at 10:03 am

        JAW is not related to Gene Wilder. Nor is he a nepo baby. I wish folks would fact check stuff before repeating it. Takes 10 seconds.

    • Joy says:
      January 5, 2024 at 10:24 am

      Gene Wilder was far more attractive than this dude.

  6. Mrs. Smith says:
    January 5, 2024 at 8:23 am

    Watch the YT commercial. Is it hot in here? I love an unconventional look, sleepy eyes and a sculpted bod like that always makes my palms sweat.

  7. Eurydice says:
    January 5, 2024 at 8:23 am

    I don’t know – the dead eyes and fish mouth ruin it for me.

    • Nikomikaelx says:
      January 5, 2024 at 8:27 am

      Im a sucker for some dead eyes

      • Eurydice says:
        January 5, 2024 at 9:01 am

        Lol, I guess a lot of people are, otherwise that wouldn’t be the standard sexy look for models and celebrities. But I keep seeing Zoolander.

    • orangeowl says:
      January 5, 2024 at 8:52 am

      Agreed. I see that ad every time I open the NYT website and it cracks me up. His ever-present scowl is comical and ridiculous to me. Nothing wrong with being smiley or playful sometimes, ffs. I mean I enjoyed him a lot in The Bear but he takes himself way too seriously in photo shoots.

  8. LeahTheFrench says:
    January 5, 2024 at 9:05 am

    I find the pictures much more arresting than the video for some reason, I feel they bring out his best angles much more saliently. Or maybe it’s the black & white format, not sure. Good for him in any case 🙂

  9. FHMom says:
    January 5, 2024 at 9:23 am

    Those photos are a big yuck to me. I find them a bit disturbing. I love him in the Bear, but he is not attractive. Evidently, a lot of people disagree, but I will die on that hill.

  10. Kaye says:
    January 5, 2024 at 9:32 am

    He’s great from the neck down. Can he close his mouth?

    • Mimi says:
      January 5, 2024 at 10:04 am

      So… you’re saying he’s a butter face?

      Please, sir, may I have some more?

      • Kaye says:
        January 5, 2024 at 10:34 am

        I always thought butter face was meant for a woman and a contraction of “she looks good – but her FACE.”

        But you can have my share. 🙂

  11. Bettyrose says:
    January 5, 2024 at 9:47 am

    I just rebinged Shameless (I’m obsessed with the show) where he’s naked a lot and heavily sought after by young women. It’s all about personality. He’s the same character in both shows. Confident, brilliant, and a streetwise bad boy. It’s not about looks. That’s an irresistible combination.

  12. Raspin says:
    January 5, 2024 at 10:05 am

    He looks like a hobbit.

  13. JaneS says:
    January 5, 2024 at 10:16 am

    He was good in Shameless. The ripped look is for his new movie The Iron Claw.
    He is on a hot streak, best to save his money, choose projects carefully bc I think he will not age well.
    Cash in while you can.

  14. Justjj says:
    January 5, 2024 at 10:31 am

    I’ve seen this man as an even more unconventional looking and asymmetrical Gene Wilder since day one-and he scarred me for life as a young child in the tunnel scene in “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” sooo… my brain can’t connect him with hot. It’s simply impossible.

  15. Chaine says:
    January 5, 2024 at 10:56 am

    I’m just creeped out that he doesn’t appear to have a navel

  16. Lizzie Bathory says:
    January 5, 2024 at 10:56 am

    Talented, interesting features, slightly wild hair–I get the appeal. And yes, he does remind me of Gene Wilder. I wouldn’t kick either of them out of bed lol.

