“Ben Affleck spoofed himself as he filmed a new Dunkin Donuts ad” links

Ben Affleck’s brand ambassadorship with Dunkin Donuts continues to be one of his strongest career moves, in all honesty. [LaineyGossip]
James Haven made some rare comments about his sister. [Socialite Life]
The Stanley Cup phenomenon is so bizarre & stupid. [Pajiba]
Whoopi Goldberg did not hang out with Jeffrey Epstein. [Hollywood Life]
What does America do better than Europe? The number of people saying “ice” and “air conditioning” is amazing. [Buzzfeed]
It feels like things are lining up for Da’Vine Joy Randolph to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Holdovers. [JustJared]
What was the best book you read in 2023? [GFY]
Chance Pitt is out of jail. [Starcasm]
Demi Moore was on General Hospital. [Seriously OMG]
Kirsten Dunst wore Valentino in Palm Springs. [RCFA]
Wait- people didn’t know that Demi Moore was on General Hospital?! All the 80s/90s girlies got their start in soaps.
Totally! Julianne Moore is the one I remember (As the World Turns). As the soaps died off to an extent, so did that opportunity it seems. It’s rarer now.
Don’t forget Meg Ryan on As the World Turns. She played Betsy Stewart.
Julianne Moore
Meg Ryan
Demi Moore
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Marisa Tomei
Susan Sarandon
SO MANY!!
Renée Elise Goldsberry I watched her for years on OLTL before Hamilton came along…
Me: have I gotten old. People didn’t know demi Moore was on general hospital.
Lol. I never saw a demi episode but knew that. Demi Moore is actually a great actress. Her beauty got in the way. Her “TALES FROM THE CRYPT” the tv show episode stayed with me. It was the best warning any girl could get. She did that show when she was a fullfledge actress. She liked meaty roles.
I remember when Demi started on General Hospital. They needed someone to replace Laura after the whole Luke and Laura thing was played out, and Genie Francis left the show.
Demi Moore play and Janine Turner of Norther Exposure fame played her sister Laura Templton. Meg Ryan was on As The World Turns back in the day as well.
I saw the photos from Ben’s D&D spoof and thought it was real. I felt so bad for him. Glad it was pretend 😀
Jackie Templeton and Robert Scorpio … they were IT for me back in the day – much more interesting than Luke and Laura
Yesssss. My parents considered soaps the lowest form of entertainment so I never saw one until my best friend’s mom got us both hooked on All My Children and General Hospital in high school. When I went to college my roommate was a die hard Days of Our Lives fan so I switched over. So fun lol.
^^This! And who can forget Baby, Come To Me, the Patti Austin/James Ingram song that was EVERYWHERE!
Kinda laughing at the Stanley cup fad. But I did buy a Swell water bottle when all the cool kids at work had them. Five years later still works fine, no need to replace. Also have one of the little ones to carry in my purse.
I have been involved in youth activities forever and always say I have lots of kids. Last year one of my girls asked for a Stanley for her birthday, this year it’s a BruMate. Maybe that’s the new trend? I didn’t know Stanley was, it was just her request. I liked how the BruMates looked, though, so maybe I’ll be cool, because I ordered one for myself. LOL
I have a giant 1/2 gallon Manna which I use daily, plus a 16 oz. white Yeti. But my favorites are my 15 year old Contigos…my god are they durable. No spill, dishwasher safe, and both the plastic for cold beverages and the stainless for hot are rocking it like no other all these years later.
Charli D’Amelio: “Who’s Ben Affleck?”
Me: “Who’s Charli D’Amelio?”
Em, that’s me, too!
Me three.
Me: Stanley Cup? I mean, I like hockey
Me after clicking the link: wow that is stupid
I have a plain white Stanley cup that I got the summer of 2022 before it got this crazy. I have a plain white hydroflask that I loved but was super frustrated with the fact that it couldn’t fit into my car cup holder once school started and I had to start taking my kids to school and various other after school activities. I saw that the Stanley had a 40oz that could fit and was insulated so I got it. I don’t walk around with it and I honestly didn’t realize it was such a big deal until I started seeing all of the high school girls at my daughter’s dance studio walking around with them. I also saw this story and thought it meant hockey lol.
I was just in Germany for two weeks and on the flight home I asked for ice im my orange juice and the flight attendant said “you must have been in Europe for a while!”