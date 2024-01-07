Christina Hendricks wore a corseted look & terrible makeup to the Art of Elysium gala

Back in the day, the Art of Elysium gala used to be a much bigger deal. They used to get more Young Hollywood people at the gala than the Golden Globes the following day. These days, not so much. This year’s gala was a tribute to Neil Gaiman and it was sparsely attended. Christina Hendricks was one of the biggest-name “fashion girls” there and her corseted look was… yikes. It looks like a bad costume – the shades of red don’t match and her hair & makeup are appalling.

Heidi Klum walked the carpet with her daughter Leni, who is very cute. I’m getting a Cindy Crawford-Kaia Gerber vibe, as in Heidi is trying to nepotize her daughter into the modeling industry.

Joseph Gordon Levitt barely shows up on any red carpets these days, but look! He looks great.

Patricia Arquette looks like she raided a ‘70s thrift shop.

Here’s Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon. He’s maintained his chiseled look!

And finally, here’s Joe Manganiello with his new girlfriend Caitlyn O’Connor. They began dating several months after he split with Sofia Vergara. I bet they get married.

