Christina Hendricks wore a corseted look & terrible makeup to the Art of Elysium gala

Back in the day, the Art of Elysium gala used to be a much bigger deal. They used to get more Young Hollywood people at the gala than the Golden Globes the following day. These days, not so much. This year’s gala was a tribute to Neil Gaiman and it was sparsely attended. Christina Hendricks was one of the biggest-name “fashion girls” there and her corseted look was… yikes. It looks like a bad costume – the shades of red don’t match and her hair & makeup are appalling.
Heidi Klum walked the carpet with her daughter Leni, who is very cute. I’m getting a Cindy Crawford-Kaia Gerber vibe, as in Heidi is trying to nepotize her daughter into the modeling industry.
Joseph Gordon Levitt barely shows up on any red carpets these days, but look! He looks great.
Patricia Arquette looks like she raided a ‘70s thrift shop.
Here’s Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon. He’s maintained his chiseled look!
Embed from Getty Images
And finally, here’s Joe Manganiello with his new girlfriend Caitlyn O’Connor. They began dating several months after he split with Sofia Vergara. I bet they get married.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 6: Joseph Gordon-Levitt at The Art of ElysiumĂ•s 2024 Heaven Gala at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, California on January 6, 2024. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 834892289, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 6: Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum at The Art of ElysiumĂ•s 2024 Heaven Gala at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, California on January 6, 2024. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 834892300, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 6: Heidi Klum at The Art of ElysiumĂ•s 2024 Heaven Gala at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, California on January 6, 2024. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 834892303, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 6: Christina Hendricks at The Art of ElysiumŐs 2024 Heaven Gala at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, California on January 6, 2024. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 834892327, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 6: Christina Hendricks at The Art of ElysiumŐs 2024 Heaven Gala at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, California on January 6, 2024. Copyright: xFayexSadoux,Image: 834892330, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Patricia Arquette
BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Has she got some kind of jewelry sitting on top of the girls?