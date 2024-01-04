The Epstein files: Prince Andrew abused Jane Doe #3, trafficked by Epstein

Trigger warning.

Prince Andrew still lives in his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge. He still has high-level personal security, paid by King Charles. Andrew and Charles have worked out a series of deals in which Andrew keeps all of his royal perks (mansion, security, shooting parties and family gathering invitations) in exchange for loyalty to the crown. In the past year, Andrew has been allowed to wear his Order of the Garter robes to the coronation, he’s been invited to Easter Sunday with the king, he’s been invited to holiday at Balmoral, and he and his ex-wife walked to church with the family on Christmas day at Sandringham. All of this happened after Andrew “stepped down” from royal duties after he settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre for raping and abusing her when she was just 17 years old. All of this happened after Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview, in which he showed zero remorse, lied about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, and lied about his sweat glands. Well, funny story – Andrew appears all over the newly-released Epstein records.

A woman who says she was a victim of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alleged in a 2016 deposition that Prince Andrew groped her breast at Epstein’s home in New York City in 2001, according to court filings that were unsealed Wednesday night. The large cache of documents stem from a 2015 lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against the disgraced financier, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and other related cases. The documents included a deposition from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, who said Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast while posing for a group photo with Giuffre, Epstein, Maxwell and a puppet bearing Andrew’s likeness. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. “They told us to go get on the couch and so Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch,” Sjoberg recalled during her deposition. “They put the puppet, the puppet on her lap. And so then I sat on Andrew’s lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.” When asked if Andrew’s gesture was done in a “joking” manner, Sjoberg replied “yes.” A motion filed in the case in 2014, on behalf of an alleged victim of Epstein’s identified only as Jane Doe #3, claimed that Jane Doe #3 “was forced to have sexual relations with [Prince Andrew] when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.” Giuffre herself has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

[From People]

We’ve heard the Johanna Sjoberg accusations before, but the Jane Doe #3 accusations are new-ish. I mean, Giuffre always said that she wasn’t the only girl trafficked to Andrew, and that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had a special interest in providing (trafficking) teenage girls to Andrew for years. According to King Charles, the British media and the entire royal establishment, Andrew and his degenerate history are preferable to Prince Harry writing about how he was neglected, assaulted and emotionally abused.

🚨📑 EPSTEIN FILES RELEASED Jeffery Epstein allegedly forced an underage girl (Janes Doe #3) to have sex with Prince Andrew whenever he wanted. Epstein also allegedly trafficked the underage girl to Jean Luc Brunel "many times." pic.twitter.com/CtuGuQdgFM — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 4, 2024