The Epstein files: Prince Andrew abused Jane Doe #3, trafficked by Epstein

Prince Andrew still lives in his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge. He still has high-level personal security, paid by King Charles. Andrew and Charles have worked out a series of deals in which Andrew keeps all of his royal perks (mansion, security, shooting parties and family gathering invitations) in exchange for loyalty to the crown. In the past year, Andrew has been allowed to wear his Order of the Garter robes to the coronation, he’s been invited to Easter Sunday with the king, he’s been invited to holiday at Balmoral, and he and his ex-wife walked to church with the family on Christmas day at Sandringham. All of this happened after Andrew “stepped down” from royal duties after he settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre for raping and abusing her when she was just 17 years old. All of this happened after Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview, in which he showed zero remorse, lied about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, and lied about his sweat glands. Well, funny story – Andrew appears all over the newly-released Epstein records.
A woman who says she was a victim of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alleged in a 2016 deposition that Prince Andrew groped her breast at Epstein’s home in New York City in 2001, according to court filings that were unsealed Wednesday night.
The large cache of documents stem from a 2015 lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against the disgraced financier, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and other related cases.
The documents included a deposition from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, who said Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast while posing for a group photo with Giuffre, Epstein, Maxwell and a puppet bearing Andrew’s likeness. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
“They told us to go get on the couch and so Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch,” Sjoberg recalled during her deposition. “They put the puppet, the puppet on her lap. And so then I sat on Andrew’s lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”
When asked if Andrew’s gesture was done in a “joking” manner, Sjoberg replied “yes.”
A motion filed in the case in 2014, on behalf of an alleged victim of Epstein’s identified only as Jane Doe #3, claimed that Jane Doe #3 “was forced to have sexual relations with [Prince Andrew] when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.”
Giuffre herself has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.
We’ve heard the Johanna Sjoberg accusations before, but the Jane Doe #3 accusations are new-ish. I mean, Giuffre always said that she wasn’t the only girl trafficked to Andrew, and that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had a special interest in providing (trafficking) teenage girls to Andrew for years. According to King Charles, the British media and the entire royal establishment, Andrew and his degenerate history are preferable to Prince Harry writing about how he was neglected, assaulted and emotionally abused.
🚨📑 EPSTEIN FILES RELEASED
Jeffery Epstein allegedly forced an underage girl (Janes Doe #3) to have sex with Prince Andrew whenever he wanted.
Epstein also allegedly trafficked the underage girl to Jean Luc Brunel "many times." pic.twitter.com/CtuGuQdgFM
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 4, 2024
In the document it states that he took part in an orgy on that island. He’s disgusting criminal and Charles is supporting a deviant pedo. What disgraceful lot.
NB: Diana was only 16 when Charles met her, 18 when they started “dating,” and 19 when he proposed. Charles was in his early thirties. It seems Charles, too, was into women who were too young to offer psychosocially meaningful consent; he just managed to keep his choices on the correct side of legal lines (to our knowledge, anyway.)
In that documentary about Diana there is that film clip shown where Charles talks about Diana as an attractive 16 year old girl when he first met her
Virginia spoke about this orgy in an interview. I think it was with Australia 60 minutes. She said some of the victims (south east Asians who spoke no English) looked to be as young as 8- to 12-years-old. I’m surprised that this abuse is always omitted when people are talking about Andrew’s bad behavior. Emily Maitlis never asked him about it in the BBC debacle interview.
Charles made a huge mistake putting Andrew front and center at those church walks the thought all would be well if ferg ie returned. I wonder how Charles will attempt deflection now. Charles better not even think of taking harry and Meghan s titles now. There would be an outcry about andrew.
They KNEW the Epstein documents would be releasing the first week of January and they still all walked to church with him. These people have no shame or decency. It almost seems like they are hell bent on ending the monarchy.
That is exactly why they walked to church with him, because they knew the files were coming out.
Said if before and will say it again, Chuckles was one of the three redacted names, presumably because of his position.
So the real question is what does Andrew have on his brother because it appears Charles is protecting him.
And the spin was that he and ferg ie were together and both showed loyalty to the crown despite obvious evidence to the contrary
@Flower It would not surprise me at all if Charles was one of the redacted names.
Charles doesn’t believe Andrew did anything wrong and as long as the press remains silent and passive, there will be no need for him to deflect from Andrew.
The documents also mentioned another prince …Andrew definitely has something on Charles…Anyway, why not one of the news outlets don’t question any of this?
Remember that, while not quite as extensive as Andrew’s, Charles faces his own controversy involving close associations with pedophiles. Bishop Peter Ball and Jimmy Savile, to name two. Remember also that Charles was mentored by Lord Montbatten who himself has posthumously faced child abused accusations. Also, a former palace staff accused Charles of having sex with another young male palace staff. The staff, who said he witnessed this, was labeled crazy. This latter info was going to be disclosed in court by Di’s scummy butler, when the Queen intervened to stop the trial. Moreover, Charles continued relationship with Peter Ball, long after it was revealed that he’d assaulted hundreds of children, makes it clear he has zero empathy for victims of sexual assault. After Ball was convicted and served time, Charles give him a house. Something he wouldn’t do for his own son. Unmistakably. Andrew has dirt on Charles.
Perverts. Imbeciles. They make me sick
It is sickening how harry and Meghan were mistreated and evicted while Andrew gets to stay on his estate and is front and center. They are a bunch of hypocrites. Time to abolish the monarchy. Charles is a fool and perhaps also Andrew knows too much so Charles won’t do a thing.
It is sickening. The RF don’t think any of this Epstein stuff is wrong at all. They probably wonder why everyone is so upset and mad over it. Didn’t Omid say that Charles cried over Andrew’s mental health regarding Epstein? He probably feels awful for Andrew. It makes my skin crawl just thinking about it.
Yes, Omid said in Endgame Charles was concerned about Andrew’s mental health during the furor around Andrew’s relationship with Epstein, and then being sidelined as a “working” royal. That really struck me, to know Charles was in fact able to think about someone’s mental state besides his own – but apparently not Meghan’s, who not long before, as we now know, had been through a suicidal depression, asked for help, and been denied by the palace.
In that document, Jane doe named another prince (mostly European). Any guess? I think its mostly scandinavian country ones or Greek princes.
In some of Greek media, Pavlos (first son of former king Konstantine) is named.
OMG. But…of course.
Pavlos’ being named would not surprise me at all. A couple years ago, there was a photo of Fergie with her then young daughters on vacation on an island posing with some kind of epstein-like perv. The photo was circulated to essentially confirm Fergie’s dealings with very unscrupulous people. What no one in the press mentioned was that in the same photo are Marie Chantal and Pavlos. It seemed strange that while the photo was much discussed in the press, people were ignoring the Greek Royals’ presence in the photo. I was wondering if there had been some kind of super injunction.
It could also be Albert….
The legacy of the royal family is to protect pedos. Charles and Elizabeth both. Vile family, and the british public could care less about their tax dollars furthering the lavish lifestyle of a pedo like andrew.
Absolutely correct Josephine. It rings in my mind as QEII’s final legacy and Charles has taken multiple steps in the last year to cement himself on that same pathway.
It’s absolutely foul that anyone could give two flying figs about whatever petty offences H&M may have caused (not buying Easter gifts or wearing stockings etc), when Andrew’s FILTH muddies the fabric of our entire society.
I don’t feel I’m exaggerating. Child abuse and sexual abuse in general are a cancer on our society and by supporting Andrew, the BRF and the British media (I would not go so far as to say the taxpayers is where we disagree) are complicit. I’m mostly furious because I know absolutely *nothing* is going to happen to him.
I’m sorry but it’s absolutely not true that the British public don’t care about this. Prince Andrew is HATED in this country but people make jokes about him because it’s the only thing we can do – no major political party supports abolishing the monarchy and these disgusting so-called Royals can’t be voted out. Hopefully that will soon change but until then please know that we are definitely not ok with this.
Sorry, Polly, I’m sure there are many good people who are disgusted by it all. But despite the disgust toward Andrew the majority love QEII and even Charles, and both are just as disgusting imo. The institution is corrupt and immoral, and too many look the other way. For the record, those in the US are no better. Too many people in too many countries willing to look the other way.
@Polly disagree here – I have noticed that Brits as uncomfortable when Andrew is mentioned and prefer not to discuss it.
But they will happily go in on H&M.
I echo your expression Flower. Most Brits will swear they don’t read or believe the tabloids, but if you ask them why the vitriol over Harry and Meghan, their response usually mirror ‘bloid trash. I don’t see or hear the level of vitriol towards Andrew, that I see displayed towards Harry for merely protecting his family. What’s ironic is that the royal family and their media partners tried for months to tie Harry to Andrew. The rule was, never talk about Andrew, without mentioning Harry. They even went so far as to crop the image of Harry marching behind his grandfather’s casket, to make it seem like he was standing with Andrew– and that’s the picture that media outlets used for months when talking about Andrew. After all that, it is now the royal family that has no problem being tied to Andrew, and I think it’s primarily because they know that the media will not criticize them for it. Go ahead fools, tell me that Harry lied about the invisible contract and watch me spit in yo face.
The legacy of the royal family is The Crown above all. I have no doubt they have protected a lot more than just pedophiles. As long as you stay loyal and keep your mouth shut, they’ll protect you.
@Josephine Yep, pedos and murders. The British monarchy has a 1000 year legacy of protecting the worst of the worst.
I wonder if Andrew is sweating now! How many girls did he SA? How will C-Rex respond to this bombshell? Enquiring minds want to know. There’s still more docs to come and more big names mentioned. Not surprised Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton were mentioned. Was surprised to hear Stephen Hawking mentioned. I want to read more of the court docs for context as not everyone mentioned were clients and I heard the website crashed.
“in an orgy with numerous other under aged girls”… every one of these degenerates who were involved in/participated in and forced these minors to participate in these activities should go straight to jail and then go straight to hell!
How will C-Rex respond to this bombshell? I can give you an answer – by reminding everyone that Meghan was a real offender in BRF because she wore pants, touched her pregnant belly and wanted to do real work – not “work”. Andrew had some “unfortunate” occurrences and look how sad it makes him that everyone is talking about it! He just lost his mum!
I am deeply disgusted at what was uncovered, not because of Andy’s proclivities, but because of the cover that he is afforded by the BM and RF. No-one is talking about it, no-one is ranting about his titles, no-one is talking about his victims! I am disgusted by what “his family” is doing (or not doing in this case). As you said, Kaiser, he has security, his mansion, his wealth! Meanwhile, Chuck wants to get closer to Gen Z by turning to IG influencers? Stop associating with known paedos!
Charles needs to publicly apologize to harry and Meghan. Charles needs to make a statement against Andrew.the taint of hypocrisy is strong in the windsors
@Tessa: Charles doesn’t make statements. He’s yet to deny that he’s the royal racist so don’t expect him to say anything about Andrew. His actions speak for him and he supports Andrew.
Charles should say something. Time will tell if there is public pressure on Charles to say something about andrew. Publicly or keep Andrew at least out of sight. What a mess that family is.
Tessa, if you’d asked me a year or two ago, I’d say the same thing! Now, I don’t want him to do anything more than disassociate with Andy immediately, turn him over to the authorities and stop colluding with the press. Unfortunately, I don’t think any of these three will happen this year or any year in fact! So, torch them all and burn them to the ground FFS
Charles has already shown his approval of Andrew! He pays for his security and he let’s him enjoy the royal perks. Andrew is very much an accepted member of the royal family by Charles and William..remember Christmas walk and Balmoral…they don’t have to say anything…their actions speak louder than words….
@Tessa: If he says anything about Andrew, the press would be demanding he says something about Harry and Meghan. He doesn’t want to do that. It benefits him to stay silent and let the press speak for him at all times.
Charles made a statement when he walked alone with andrew to church – was that 2019 or 2020? 2021?I can’t remember. He made a statement last year when Andrew was allowed on the main church walk. He made a statement this year when Andrew AND Fergie were on the church walk.
Charles is telling us exactly where he stands re: Andrew.
Yes Charles needs to do these things, but he won’t. He hides behind the robes of monarchical privilege, and I’ve no doubt that if he had a “cris de coeur” and spoke out against his brother’s sins of raping trafficked underage women, Andrew would spill all the tea. United we stand, divided we fall, should be the motto of the scumbag royal family.
I suspect there is a long history of deviant and pedo behavior in the royal cult. Jimmy Saville was a great friend to Chuckles and I believe Lord Mountbatten had some problems too. This is all very acceptable to this cult but don’t you dare marry a biracial woman or tell the truth about your upbringing because that is just unacceptable to this disgusting royal cult. Andrew should have been jailed but there are too many cult tentacles that reach into higher places of power to protect and ignore what they do.
Yes, Susan Collins, I’m more and more convinced that Andrew is not the only one. And Lord Mountbatten had more than “some problems”. He was part of a ring of upper class pedos which preyed on school boys in Ireland.
Brassy Rebel thank you I had forgotten how big the problem was with Mountbatten I didn’t mean to minimize it in anyway. I just remembered he was a problem.
When Andrew Lownie researched his book on Lord Mountbatten he met several men who claimed that they’d been abused by Mountbatten as teenagers (and possibly younger) – and the author has stated that he has no reason to disbelieve them.
On a related topic – haven’t read his work, but Lownie believed Mountbatten was bisexual and quotes him as saying about his marriage (he married in 1922) “Edwina [his wife] and I spent all our married lives getting into other people’s beds.” I did read the first part of Pamela Hicks’ book, “Daughter of Empire”, where she talks matter of factly about one of her mother’s long time lovers being a valued part of their household, while her father had a long relationship with the French woman supposedly the model for Gigi. The point being, Mountbatten is considered a mentor to Charles, and this open marriage/aristocratic privilege model was a likely template for Charles expectations regarding his marriage to Diana.
Yeah, the Mountbattens were a messy marriage, apparently he complained that he couldn’t satisfy his wife’s sexual appetite. I do think he was bisexual and there are rumours that he and his wife shared lovers. So yes, he was probably a bisexual pedophile.
Lord Mountbatten is also pedo and he loves young boys. Look at fbi had file lord Mountbatten.
Check this interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41mNSage86U
Exactly.
I believe Mountbatten was especially calculating about his disgusting proclivities. Didn’t he prey on orphans and/or boys in reform schools? And the people in charge of the schools were part of the ring? Great way to ensure that no one would believe them if they spoke out, or that they didn’t have anyone who would even care what was happening to them.
The main accusation is related to orphanages in Northern Ireland. The claim is also that the intelligence service also knew about the abuse and on occasion facilitated the abuse in order to gain kompromt on politicians in Northern Ireland with links to IRA
This is all so outrageous, I’m absolutely gobsmacked every time I read about it. I shouldn’t be shocked by now, but it still just…smh.
Lord Mountbatten holidayed in Ireland every year. Cars where driven to late night parties full.of young students from.the nearby fee paying Protestant schools only. One couldnt party with the Cathloics ….Those poor poor boys .
The Irish gov warned the royals about thst boat Mountbatten used to.go sailing in, ‘falling apart’ they where ignored, yes it was bombed by the IRA ,but was he killed because of his position in the Royal Family or for his activities ??????
Basically, all that this despicable pervert has given up is any semblance of “work”, not that any of them really work. So, to sum up,the perv has kept most of the perks.
Yup. Hope the FBI and US government officials charge Andrew. Make him live holed up in his little huge mansion, unable to step foot off the property for the rest of his miserable life. And let Charles try to excuse or ignore that.
Ok, so Racist ✅ Rapist ✅ Marry a POC ❎ – and these are the rules of a family whose most senior member is exclusively entitled to be the head of State of how many countries? Make it make sense.
Not to mention Head of the Church of England- a church formed so that the King (Henry VIII) can marry his mistress.
There’s absolutely no outrage from the royal rota. Of the few who have tweeted about it, they have been very passive and there were no calls for Andrew to be stripped of his titles, to be investigated by the Met Police or for BP to speak out on the matter. I saw a clip where Richard Fitzwilliams was talking about there being no way for Andrew to return to royal duty instead of the seriousness of his crimes and that he should be investigated.
They’re spinning this as “old news.” Which is ridiculous because they breathlessly rehash everything to do with H&M and present it as new on a weekly basis.
Andrew is a revolting, shameless pervert. Never forget he groped his own daughter, in front of cameras, during a QE2 mourning event. Dude’s as stupid and as gross and degenerate as Trump.
It all makes me wonder what Beatrice and Eugenie went through living under his roof. I shudder to think.
I wonder if Fergie continued to live in Royal Lodge to protect her girls.
Brassy, there was a very disturbing video clip from last year at some royal function or other where the sex offender was bending down to pick something up from the ground. He had his arm around Eugenie while bending and instead of releasing her he literally trailed his hand down her back and over her behind as he bent down. It was incredibly creepy. And no, I don’t buy the excuse some used that he was holding on to her for balance.
@sid, saw that clip at the time, and my recollection is it was Beatrice, not Eugenie. IIRC, it was during the couple of weeks of ceremony around QEII’s death, and they were both kneeling down to look at a display of flowers people had left in her memory. And no, he definitely was NOT holding on to her for balance, what he did was as you describe, and very clear. Couldn’t believe even he was brash enough to do that in full view of cameras.
He’s brash enough because he’s suffered no real consequences. Even his settlement with his accuser was paid by Mummy. He knows how well protected he is and will continue to be.
I wonder what H&M nonsense they’ll cook up to deflect from this.
So far, KC’s reign is being defined by pettiness, weakness and vindictiveness – not a glorious look. The calls to abdicate might grow louder.
William is like his father and in some ways worse. If Charles abdicated William imo will go on a rampage to remove the sussexes titles and Andrew will suffer no consequences.
I don’t doubt William would go on a rampage, but he wouldn’t spare Andrew. I think Willam wants to sweep away all of the older generation. I think he has a lot of long-standing resentment against Charles and Camilla – his rage isn’t only about Harry.
@Eurydice, William doesn’t see anything wrong to drive Andrew to places. People said the same thing about Charles, how once he is King, he will kick Andrew out to the streets. Both Charles and Will don’t see anything wrong with what Andrew did. They both treated him better than they did to Harry or Meghan. Nothing would change if Will was in charge.
@Sevenblue – judging by his scowling expression, William was not happy to drive Andrew around. Ot looked more like a power play by Charles.
I’m not ascribing to William any elevated morals, just saying he wants to sweep away the old guard. My tin foil theory is that William isn’t just filled with rage over Harry, but also with Charles. Harry’s managed to diffuse his anger and direct it in a healthier way, but William is still seething about everything in his life, including Diana. If he can wipe away Charles’ “legacy” he will. And if pretending to be moral about Andrew helps him get rid of a liability, he’ll do that, too.
I’m pretty sure that all this is somehow Meghan’s fault..trust the British outlets to find a way to connect her to this crime!!
Yes. The bots and derangers will blame her for taking harry away and he should have stayed to support the crown.
Is there gonna be a bigger post about the list/files? so many more much interesting names there than Andrew.
Right?! Heads of State! Captains of industry! A week’s worth of articles just sitting there!
I’m sure there will be a zillion articles all over the place, but everyone needs to be very very careful. There’s already false information floating around online. Also just because a name appears on the list does not mean they engaged in the sex abuse and other criminal activity. For any site to get wrong as to who did what is a massive defamation suit waiting to happen (oh hey Aaron Rogers 😒). Everyone needs to take their time.
And as always: abolish the British Monarchy.
Excellent advice. From what I’ve read, the list contains names that were mentioned in depositions, whether or not they actually did anything.
There will be no press outrage about Andrew .
Instead they will be hustling up more negative stories about the Sussexes to deflect .
The Royal family could murder someone in plain sight of people and nothing would be done .
That family is completely protected from anything negative and always will be.
Fat Andrew and his equally gross ex wife will be able to swan around smugly for the rest of their lives without consequences .
I just am so disgusted with this revolting family .
1000 years of royalty, raping children, pillaging countries and keeping the slave trade populated. When oh when will enough of us be revolted by this family?
Andrew is getting mentioned on US media and roasted on Twitter & TikTok. Some webloids are mentioned Charles called an emergency meeting when this list dropped and called in Will and Kate. It started the abdication chatter again.
So Jane Doe #3 is different from Virginia Guiffre, right? I was reading some of this last night on social media and some reporting made it seem like Jane Doe #3 WAS Virginia (from before her name was released) but then other reporting made it clearer that they were two separate victims (out of many.)
So now we know that Andrew assaulted AT LEAST three underage girls who were victims of sex trafficking and the royal family is like…..meh, at least he didn’t write a memoir about his father.
the RRs are going to ignore this and downplay it the way they downplayed everything else about Andrew – the only reason he stopped using HRH etc was because he was stupid enough to give that Newsnight interview, which got international coverage.
The rota and the BRF will cover for him the way they have over the past several years. It’s disgusting.
Yes, 3 different girls. Virginia, Johanna, and Jane Doe #3.
Jane Doe #3 sounds very similar to Giuffre’s claims, but then again so many of them were abused in the same way. An analysis from this afternoon’s guardian stands by the Giuffre is Jane Doe #3 notion: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/04/epstein-court-files-damage-prince-andrew-hopes-restoring-reputation
Regardless, Andrew is a rapist, pedophile and trafficker who belongs in prison. Charles keeping him close is insulting to all sexual assault victims. As a US expat in the UK, I’m super pissed off my taxes here are still supporting Andrew and the rest of them. Bring on the republic!
I see people throwing around different reasons to explain Charles’ protection and non-response towards Andrew, but no one seems to want to address the biggest issue at hand. Charles is a pedophile himself. Is this not the same man who groomed and took advantage of a 16 year old virgin Diana, “waited” until she was 20 to marry, used her to bear his children, and abused her the entire “marriage”? Maybe in the UK, it wasn’t considered pedophilia since Diana was 16, but taking away legality, he is by definition a pedophile. Let’s not sugarcoat things when it comes to the BRF and their enabling of sexual assault. Btw, Charles is the same man who sided with his aide over racism claim https://amp.theguardian.com/uk/2001/dec/07/race.monarchy (I found it incredibly funny watching royalists claim Charles taking away Harry’s security & funding over H’s refusal to drop his case against W’s aide is Charles “protecting his staff”). He also very conveniently escaped police questioning over his cash for honors scandal and has been called out over the years for his problematic actions. So why are we looking at Charles for moral judgements? He doesn’t care because he himself is a pedophile and a pedophile enabler, it’s that simple.
They met when she was 16. They didn’t start dating at that time. He was dating someone else at the time – her sister. They began dating when she was 19 and married at 20. He’s a terrible person but facts matter.
No where did I say they started dating when she was 16. I said he groomed and took advantage of her, which he did. It wouldn’t matter if she was 16, 17, 18, or 19. A man in his 30s meeting a 16 year old girl and forming a relationship over the 4 years until their marriage, is pedophilia. He’s a terrible person and a groomer.
He wanted Diana because of her bloodlines and she had no past relationships Very cynical of charles.
Where did I dispute that??
The Royal Rota is equally disgusting. How can you learn about the heartache these underage girls went through and not even report on it properly or ask that Prince Andrew be brought to account. It makes me sick. But then the Royal Rota are real reporters anyway…sycophant scribes is what they are…not professional in any way.
Andrew plays a good game of blackmail and you can see that despite the Epstein headlines, he knows where both Charles’ and William’s skeletons are buried and he is going nowhere. He probably knows things that Harry has no clue went on, so he will continue to get security, Royal Lodge, and walk proudly with the family to church despite being publicly named as abusing underage girls at an orgy.
And Andrew doesn’t need a book deal to blow everything up when he can go rogue on social media. One juicy blind item to Deuxmoi and William quickly became the Prince of Pegging. Heck, Andrew could have been been the one who sent it in as revenge for William taking credit for pushing Andrew out. No, they have to keep Andrew very close and the rota will not press too hard on this. Meanwhile, Meghan will go out in public wearing a warm coat and scarf in CA and be the lead story for days.
This right here. Andrew plays dirty and probably made it his business to know all of Charles and William’s dirty secrets. Harry didn’t seem to want any part of this whole Game of Thrones BS, but I’m willing to bet that Andrew enjoys it.
“I’ve been to California once and it was hot so she’s got major issues if she’s going to wear a coat or a scarf! I wasn’t there on the day she was, nor was I in the town, but I am a California weather expert and in no way will take into account being close to the ocean or individual preferences! She wore a scarf and coat and I wouldn’t have which makes me better than her!”
People are insane.
Shush, did you hear that pin drop, so did I, the silence from the British rags and media over this is deafening!! List what list? The only list we have seen was Kates order to Dior!
I’m a Brit as most of you know and for two pins I’d be stood outside KP OR BP shouting at the top of my voice that the met police and the NSPCC should be doing a full investigation of ALL the UK royal males.
We know Mountbatten was a sick perv and we know he was Charlie’s mentor.
We know Charlie was a very good friend of Saville and had him to the Palace on many,many occasions.
We know Andrew is a sickening perv and we know Charlie protected him, just like Charlie and his bishop friend he defended and then housed, there were also MPs and a prime minister in their happy little gang of grosse
Andrew knows to much, and it would be to suspicious if anything happened to him now. They can wheel fergie out as much as they want as a human shield christ they may even pay her to re marry him, but more and more people will be glad that Harry keeps his children away from them all!?
They may attempt the star crossed lovers spin on ferg ie and Andrew and Charles will play cupid. Now that philip has passed on. I can see this happening. There may be a wedding
Oh yes. His true love. Fergie.
They both had torrid affairs and he raped children but it’s only because they love each other so so much and Prince Phillip was mean. They never would have done that otherwise.
It’s a romance for the ages. *shudder*
Either the Palace is not going to say a word about these revelations either they are going to say something like “recollections may vary” again. Either way it’s disgusting and they must know they are in deep sh*t.
So what if Andrew abused women? At least he didn’t have the audacity to marry an American biracial women and write a memoir. Now that would have been really awful!!!
(This comment is PURE sarcasm by the way)
Mountbattan and Andrew – both known pedophiles – yet beloved and closely embraced by the royal family.
Harry – married to a biracial woman and father of her children – scorned and ostracized by the royal family for bringing Black blood into the line of succession.
Andrew lives in the lap of luxury, protected. The British press is silent even as the Epstein papers are released.
Harry and his family are refused protection while the British media continues to demonize them.
The moral of this modern day tale: in Britain rapists, sex trafficking, and pedophelia are protected and welcome in the royal family. But people with Black ancestry definitely are NOT.
Honestly, that was very clear to me when Jeremy Clarkson wrote that article about how much he hated Meghan, more than some british serial rapist & killer and a lot of people in that press room read it and approved for publication.
All of these girls abused by all of these men. One rapist is even a prince who parades around in jewels and cloaks. He lives in a lavish home provided by his brother, paid for by taxes. And the only person arrested and convicted, is of course, a woman.
I read about Mountbatten and his perversions and abuse to young boys, and I believe some were Irish. I would not be surprised if that was some motivation for the IRA to blow up Mountbatten’s yacht, along with British occupation in N. Ireland. Tin foil tiara: the reason Andrew’s security is kept, a fear of history repeating itself.
They blew up his yacht? How delightful!
Y’all know that Adelaide cottage is decorated with the left overs from a yacht refurbishment. His yacht? That’s a message.
Just went to google.
He DIED in that yacht explosion. Along with another old ass white man.
And two teenagers.
That’s not nearly the death he deserved but sometimes just having the evil expelled from the earth is worth a quick death to those who deserve only suffering.
I suppose, but it still sucks.
Yet again, I truly don’t understand why Brits aren’t in front of the palaces with pitchforks and torches, demanding that Pedrew be turned over to the authorities. He’s a disgusting piece of crap and so is Charles for shielding him.
The lack of widespread outrage is mind-boggling. And the rota’s complicity is a betrayal of journalism’s watchdog role. The British tabloids are lapdogs, not watchdogs.
Not a one of them with any semblance of honour or dignity. Not one. All lacking honesty and courage. A bunch of little corgis, eager to do the bidding of the crown.
I echo the other comments here that are stunned the Royal Family let Nonce Andrew walk with them to church just DAYS ago. There is no way they didn’t know the Epstein list was about to drop. What is wrong with them?
Related: The heckler who yelled “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” in this clip from the Queen’s 2022 funeral deserves all the awards and honors the UK can offer. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1569334401095303169
If you read his authorized biography, Charles was quite smitten with his cousin Amanda Knatchbull right around the time Camilla married someone else and wanted to propose, but her parents insisted he wait until she was 16.
He actually liked that she was his cousin, because it meant that he could court her in public and the press would just ignore it since they were on family outings.
Her grandfather Mountbatten was keen to support the pairing and tried to arrange Amanda and Charles traveling overseas with him, and Philip quickly put a stop to those plans.
Let’s face it. Charles has always been creepy and weird.
Didn’t know about Amanda Knatchbull; just Googled her. Gawd that is so creepy and weird (and fitting for this family!)
H & M were smart to leave that toxic sh*thole and move to America. The British press will deactivate comments and won’t report the news to their uneducated brainwashed feeble minded readers, but let their trash reader print conspiracy theories and abuse toward H & M children. I know this is an unpopular opinion, but why a half black American women would marry into a family with a history of colonization knowing what they did to a 100% Lilly white aristocrat Diana is insane to me as a black women. If you say love. Miss me. No love is strong enough for that bullsh*t. What toxic group of inbred lowlifes.