Lululemon founder Chip Wilson: ‘You don’t want certain customers coming in’

In 2013, Canadian athletic-wear company Lululemon made it abundantly clear that they, as a company, did not want to sell their products to anyone other than slim white women. Lululemon founder Chip Wilson blamed women for having problematic bodies and wanting to have athleticwear made in every size, accessible to every consumer. People who worked at Lululemon stores spoke about how it was company policy to hide the size 10 and size 12 gear in a pile in the back of the store, all while actively discouraging anyone that size from shopping in Lululemon stores. The backlash was bad enough that Chip Wilson stepped down from the CEO position and Lululemon spent the past decade trying to broaden their consumer base across the board. Well, guess who hates that? Chip Wilson.
While many CEOs are shouting about their increased efforts to ramp up diversity across their business one founder is promoting the exact opposite. Lululemon’s billionaire founder Chip Wilson insists that exclusivity trumps inclusivity while blasting the posh leggings company he stepped down from 10 years ago.
“They’re trying to become like the Gap, everything to everybody,” Wilson, who has an estimated net worth of $8.7 billion, said in an interview with Forbes. “And I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody… You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”
Still, the activewear giant is clearly onto something: Wilson has added almost $4 billion to his net worth since 2020, nearly all because of the rise in value of his 8% stake in Lululemon stock.
It’s not the first time Wilson has expressed his disdain for his brainchild’s “whole diversity and inclusion thing”, having repeatedly faced backlash for anti-Asian, sexist, and fatphobic comments. The American-Canadia entrepreneur most infamously insisted that the company’s most popular product, its leggings, are not for everyone—or more specifically, plus-size women—when they came under fire for being see-through.
“They don’t work for some women’s bodies,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Street Smart in 2013, before stepping down as the firm’s CEO and then leaving the board entirely in 2015.
Wilson previously declared that when founding Lululemon back in 1998, he specifically came up with a brand name that has three L’s because the sound does not exist in Japanese phonetics. “It’s funny to watch them try and say it,” he told Canada’s National Post Business Magazine.
He has also spoken in favor of children working in factories to earn money and avoid poverty, blamed birth control for rising divorce rates, and described plus-size clothing as “a money loser” for businesses.
In a statement provided to Fortune, a Lululemon company spokesperson said that Chip Wilson “does not speak for lululemon, and his comments do not reflect our company views or beliefs. Chip has not been involved with the company since his resignation from the board in 2015 and we are a very different company today.”
When I was looking through his 2013 comments, I was struck by how far the athleisure industry has come in the past decade. Nowadays, every mass market athleisure company prides itself on their plus-size lines and those companies are years into image-overhaul campaigns to make themselves more inclusive to all consumers. Granted, Wilson’s comments were seen as antiquated and ridiculous in 2013. His current comments are even worse – it shows that he hasn’t grown or learned anything, that he still wants Lululemon to gatekeep their customers – no one above a size 8, no Asians, no one with thick thighs, and it certainly sounds like he doesn’t want Black or brown customers either. (Sidenote: Lululemon has gotten into the tennis sponsorship business and their tennis brand ambassador is Leylah Annie Fernandez, a Canadian of Filipino and Ecuadorian heritage, which I’m sure pisses off Chip Wilson to no end.)
Jesus, he’s still talking?
Truly, that was my reaction as well.
I used to only buy their leggings but I think there are much better brands now. I’m a powerlifter and I prefer LNDR and Alo and Darcsport these days.
I just discovered LNDR and I LOVE them. I’m a marathoner and weight lifter, and it’s very hard to find good running gear for thick thighs and squat-sized glutes that will stay comfortable/chafe free for extremely long distance runs. I wish I’d found LNDR sooner, honestly!
Marathon runner here. I have been looking for new running gear outside of Tracksmith and Nike. I never heard of LNDR and man are their stuff cute! I am excited to try their stuff. Thank you for putting me on!
And they’re having a sale now!!
Runner here too and I recently discovered the brand 32 degrees. My fellow runner loves them so I have bought 2 leggings and 2 tops and didn’t spend over $50
Can someone recommend me good resistance and compression leggings that do not cost a fortune? Thanks in advance!
Not to worry, Chipper. My now-size-10 lily white azz will never set foot in one of your stores or purchase any of your crappy clothes.
He’s not the CEO and hasn’t been affiliated with the brand for years.
But he still has enough stock to earn him another 4 billion in 3 years.
Izzy know what they wrote and you choosing to make excuse says everything.
He owns 8% so yeah, he does have something to do with it. He just doesn’t run the company but derives his wealth from it.
LMAO found their PR plant.
Lots of gross people own stock in a lot of companies and make billions off of our purchases. There is no way for companies to check the ethics of stockholders or to force the evil ones to sell. But he has no ability to impact the management of the company unless he gets a whole bunch of other stockholders to vote his way. Don’t have to work PR to be logical about it.
Yeah, but why be logical when you can just knee-jerk attack other commenters, and trumpet your own self-righteousness, like @Tiffany and @Izzy? They get to feel good about themselves while putting other people down. It’s a win for all!
Completely Agree with Izzy…I bought a pair of their leggings & liked them. Then he opened his mouth & I never shopped there again, nor will I. I also don’t go to hate chicken (otherwise knows as Chik-fil-a) I protest by not spending my hard earned money at companies run by hate people or those with hateful policies.
what i find so interesting about his comment is that many, many of the most premier female athletes in the world are wearing a size 10 legging. so he doesn’t want athletes, he wants people who don’t eat and pretend to exercise? smh.
No one will ever accuse this guy of being woke. He doesn’t want Japanese people to be able to pronounce the company name and is amused to hear them try?! Here’s hoping karma comes for him someday soon.
Can someone please return this Cro-Magnon to his cave?
I bought 2 leggings from them, one $98 the other $125 and none of them were worth it 🙄🙄🙄 he can keep them all 🙄🙄🙄
Yikes. Glad I’ve never bought from them. I’ll stick with my $10 Hanes yoga pants that I buy in black and grey.
Don’t you love how people like this are the type to yell at women “you need to exercise, you need to be smaller!” Oh but you can’t buy our athletic gear to wear while you do that.
It’s always the least attractive men that are fast to critic women 😫😫😣 I could say so many things about his appearance but I wont .
Well he definitely has big old thighs himself….
Is he really from 1850? When people complain about government regulations for business, this is the type of business owner that they are protecting you from. This guy would gladly have chimney sweeps, and 18-hour work days for $10 a week if he could. Also, these pants are super overpriced and you could buy just as good compression workout clothes for literally a third of what they are charging. Just like Stanley cups, and Uggs it’s more about the brand than it being the best quality of a type of item that the targeted consumers care about.
I lived in Vancouver in the early 2000s and their flagship store at Cambie & Broadway had a big window next to their storefront window showing rows of sewing machines being operated by predominantly Asian women, which made me uncomfortable (as it should – better we see the sweatshops than don’t). He’s a garbage human. I couldn’t afford their gear back then and I wouldn’t have bought if I could.
I bet he and GOOP know each other.
Diversity has added $4 billion to his net worth, so he’s a hypocrite as well as an asshole.
I’m sure he’s Trump supporter.
I don’t know about Trump – Wilson was born in the US, but is a Canadian citizen. I think he’s been giving money to right-wing groups in Canada.
It’s always interesting to me how CEO’s like this start shooting off their mouths and then bankrupt shortly after.
Watch this space.
Watching with interest. They just closed a big Lululemon store in my town. Byeeeeee.
I remember his first fat chicks stay away rant and vowed never to spend a penny on Lululemon. At the same time Athleta started trolling them by marketing towards plus size saying things like “all bodies are welcome in our clothes”. They have made bank off of my mid-sized to plus sized body. Along with 32 degrees and a Beyond Yoga. Bit for working out it is always Athleta I use. Now they have pledged to make 75% of their clothes available to plus sized. This man can kiss my not skinny BLEEEEEEEPPPPPP. And the spending money it earns
He hasn’t been CEO for 10 years now, but he’s still the largest shareholder.
My teenaged daughter still likes Lululemon, but the stores make me uncomfortable. While they have expanded their messaging, they still seem to appeal to a very specific demographic and I continue to get a “mean girl” vibe from them. I prefer to shop at Athleta, which will always have my respect for their sponsorship of Allyson Felix and providing her a business opportunity beyond Nike.
I really like Athleta and now they offer “pants” that are so comfortable and completely appropriate for the office.
Ditto. Athleta is my brand of choice, ever since I had my last child (16 years ago!) and relied on their cute and comfy clothes to fit my post-pregnancy self. The stuff holds up well too – I bought 2 pairs of their fleece lined sweatpants back then and they are still going strong.
Third in the preference for Athleta if I’m going to splurge on athleisure. Lululemon is overpriced and IMO not that cute while Athleta has some really great casual dresses and the aforementioned stealth work pants. Their catalogs feature models of all shapes and colors who have real muscles which I enjoy flipping through on the couch while thinking I need to lift more. 💪🏿
I just wrote about Athleta! My office wardrobe was 100% Athleta pants. I also love their dresses on the summer !most of all I love their inclusivity and their open mocking and trolling of Lululemon.
I shop at Lululemon in the UK. Both in my local (outlet) shop and in their Regent Street flagship store, I have seen plus size shop workers and customers aplenty.
My local LLL isn’t that bad, it has a fairly diverse staff, but I’ve been at others in my general area that are worse and are definitely catering to a very specific market. The one I go to is in an affluent and diverse community, full of rich SAHMs, so while there are a ton of teenagers/college girls in there, there are also a ton of older women of all shapes and sizes with no-limit credit cards, and the staff responds accordingly. At least in that store, money talks. For better or for worse.
I’ve avoided Lululemon because of this mofo. I guess now that I know he’s no longer associated with them, maybe I might try their over-priced apparel. Surely, now that he’s a billionaire, Wilson doesn’t care if the company survives. There’s just so much option out there for this category that Lululemon has no choice but to widen their customer base. Wilson’s suggestion to the contrary, these companies aren’t switching to inclusivity just to be politically correct. It is absolutely a business decision. I want to say I can’t believe that someone this dumb and myopic became so rich; but that is the name of the game in the USA, isn’t it?
One would hope, but Lululemon is basically the only store at the mall that still gets long queues. It’s a status symbol for university women and high school girls. My nieces always ask for Lulu. Unless TikTok tells them otherwise, Lulu is here to stay.
It’ll fall and become uncool much like Victoria’s Secret, not right now, but it’ll happen.
Dude’s Canadian, and really vile. I had no idea. Their stuff is too pricey for what it is, I prefer Uniqlo anyway.
I get my workout clothes at Costco. The best!
Lululemon’s clothing has been very “Meh” for at least 2-3 yrs now. Nothing new or innovative or fresh. Just the same old stuff they’ve carried for years. I don’t even bother to go in to their stores anymore. I much prefer Beyond Yoga & Vuori for quality, fit & style if I’m going to drop some $ on higher end athleisure wear. And Lululemon’s sizing is even smaller than industry standard. I’m a size 8 in their tops/jackets but a XS/Small in every other mainstream brand.
They’re still full of crap. The first item I saw on the website was a pair of 25″ leggings on a 5’10” model. Really? Legs are only one third of her heighth? That’s not even remotely realistic and when I see claims about proportions like this I know the company is a scam.
I do not care what any man says about women’s bodies cause their opinion does not matter, I especially do not care what this trash bag thinks.
However as a fat person that does a lot of yoga (used to do more activities’ but work and two kids have hindered that), I love lululemon’s pants. Now that they have plus size it is even better. So I hate to give this trash bag money but I can not find a brand I love as much.
This fool reminds me of the former CEO of Abercrombie (I think?) who made similar comments about the types of people that they wanted to wear their clothing. Is he actively involved in any businesses today that I can boycott? LOL But seriously, makes me mad that he is now still reaping of his former company “going woke.”
I feel like I live under a rock because I had no idea about any of these comments until last night*. I was relieved to see he is no longer the CEO but kind of ironic that he’s complaining about diversity while that diversity is making him billions.
i love LLL leggings but I only buy them on sale, I’m not paying full price for those. And I have no real brand loyalty to LLL…..i’m not in high school so the status symbol of it doesn’t really matter to me. Vuori is much more comfortable for my soccer mom needs and less problematic.
*I have a fair amount of LLL in terms of leggings, sweatshirts, and yes, the belt bag (since we dont say “fanny pack”) but now I feel ick about all of it, since I know he is still profiting.
That the former owner of a leggings company is a billionaire is a failure of democracy. Namely we need a much higher minimum wage and definancialization at the owner level.
So he made 4 billion since he stepped down from the company. The same time frame where the company started selling to plus size women. And he only has 4% stock in the company. Gee I wonder where all that extra money came from?
I’m annoyed they got the contract for Olympic clothing for the Canadian team. Roots was the best one but even HBC wasn’t that bad. LLL put out a weirder line and knowing this guy profits from it makes it worse.
Even though he’s no longer CEO, it’s disappointing to think that someone this terrible is still profiting if I buy anything from Lululemon. My mother-in-law got me a pair of their leggings when I was pregnant a few years ago and they were the most comfy leggings I had ever owned. Before those leggings, the only impression I had of Lululemon as a company was that it’s a brand that stereotypical rich white women love. So if they’ve been trying to diversify, I guess I haven’t really noticed. Also, I think it’s ridiculous to ignore the plus size market, that’s a customer group that has probably been underserved for a long time. That’s a lot of potential profit that you’re going to be losing out on if you ignore it.
What did he say about black and brown customers? Can someone link comment? Couldnt find anything
This guy has always been an entitled sexist, racist d-ck. I remember 5-6 years ago he caused uproar in British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast because he was going to build a dock for his seaplanes and 2 yachts. The dock was close to an acre in size total…..and he angled it so it was right in front of his neighbours property to not spoil HIS view. Total douche.
I bought at Lululemon once, it must have been 10 years ago or so. When I got home, I looked at the bag my purchases were in and found references to Ayn Rand printed on it…
Of course I raced to the computer, looked them up and that, dear reader, was the first and last time that my credit card and I wandered into one of those stores.
End of story.
I walked by one of their stores in the DC area the other day and actively recoiled. I don’t feel a ton of control in this world, but I can actively avoid Hobby Lobby, Chic whatever and LULU. am I doing any good? Probably not. But it’s my small way to avoid the ick that they give me.
I have never spent so much as a penny on that garbage, nor will I ever. My experience with that company is via the very specific types of influencers who shilled the products early on, and via the overall vibe of that store’s gates. Vibes don’t lie.
This company changed their face mask because it was financially expedient, not because inclusivity is in their DNA. This dude is that company’s DNA, and their stores still reek of their core beliefs.