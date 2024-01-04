Denmark will not have a ‘coronation’ for King Frederik & Queen Mary

It would have been interesting to see Princess Mary transform into Denmark’s Queen Mary with a lot of pomp and regalia, but it is not to be. There will be no “coronation” in Denmark when Queen Margrethe formally abdicates on January 14th. All of the Danish aristocrats will not have to dust off their tiaras and medals and attend some dreary coronation service full of medieval imagery. Instead, Denmark’s accession service sounds really straight-forward and simple, like a government bill signing or something.
Crown Prince Frederik will ascend the throne on 14 January, the day his mother became Queen 52 years ago. However, Frederik’s accession as King Frederik X, alongside his consort, Her Majesty Queen Mary, will not be marked by a formal coronation ceremony. So anyone looking forward to a profusion of pomp and pageantry similar to the British coronation in May, should pack away the bunting. This will be a much more sleek affair.
In a straightforward manner, Frederik’s accession will be announced from Copenhagen’s Christiansborg Palace on the day. The facts behind the slimline approach to coronation are nothing to do with a lack of interest in celebrating future-King Frederik – the monarchy remains notably popular in Denmark. Instead, it is merely a matter of constitutional small-print.
The first coronation in Denmark took place in 1170, with Canute VI’s acceptance of the top job. However, the ceremony has gradually evolved along with Denmark’s constitutional arrangements. While Denmark was an elective monarchy, in the years until 1660, it saw full celebration of coronations with all the pageantry to match. Once Denmark became a hereditary monarchy in 1660, the pomp was pared back – leaving a lower-key approach in which the king and queen were anointed but no crowning took place. By 1849, Denmark had become a constitutional monarchy, abolishing the anointing practice – now, all that remains of the ceremony is a straightforward announcement.
Since the accession is taking place after an abdication, rather than a death, none of the formal arrangements around mourning will feature, nor any hint of mourning dress.
In case you’re wondering about the staging, my guess is that it will be similar to Margrethe’s accession – the new King Frederik and Queen Mary will appear on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Frederiksen will do the announcement. I would imagine Mary and Frederik will then bring out their four children and there will probably be a big family wave from the balcony. That’s just my assumption. While I respect the fact that the accession is streamlined and more modern, it does feel almost too simple? Like, someone should have a sword and the king should have to make some kind of public pledge of service to his people?
Also: Mary’s hairdresser of 23 years has stepped down! All of this drama and now Mary has to find a new hairdresser??
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year's dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Queen Margrethe II celebrates her 83rd birthday at Christian VII Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, Denmark
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 16 Apr 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Confirmation of Count Henrik at the Danish Church in Paris
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine
Where: Paris, France
When: 18 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Prince Christian of Denmark gala dinner to celebrate his 18th birthday at Christiansborg Palace
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 15 Oct 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attending a state banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday November 6, 2023. The Spanish royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Denmark.

Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Where: Copenhagen, Denmark

When: 06 Nov 2023
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Credit: Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attending a state banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday November 6, 2023. The Spanish royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Denmark.

Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Where: Copenhagen, Denmark

When: 06 Nov 2023
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Credit: Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
New Year’s Eve dinner and banquet for the government at Amalienborg Palace
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 01 Jan 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The UK is the only European monarchy that still has a coronation.
Though other countries still have big ceremonies. In the Netherlands they call it an inauguration because the crown stays on a pillow and isn’t put on the head, but there were still many royals who came to watch.
But it’s not a coronation.
The last coronation was in 1840. After the absolutist monarch where the monarchy IS the state, there most likely was no desire for any kind of Royal accession pomp. Having the elected PM proclaim the new Monarch has an important symbolic value that puts the Monarch in his/her place, which is NOT in any kind of governing capacity.
Uk does it to flex their muscles and Uk crown is bigger than these countries (in terms of country they still have).
Well good for them why waste money on a new hat party. Maybe they saw the absolute wasteful con-a-nation in the Uk and thought no we don’t want that. We will just do the minimum and a new King will be named and crowned without all the fanfare and move forward.
The Danes haven’t had a coronation since 1849. The others European’s don’t have coronations either. Unlike the British the others have sought to modernise. There shouldn’t be any royal families anyway.
Smart move!
Good
Honestly, I respect that their ascension ceremony is so simple. If anything, this week the Danish royal family has shown just how stuffy, archaic and soap opera-esque the BRF is.
They had elected monarchs until 1660? That’s interesting. It’s like they’ve gone backwards.
Now the recent comment from the Danish republican guy about having a vote makes even more sense.
Technically, it was an elective monarchy until 1660 but it was a mere formality for centuries as it was generally the first born son who succeeded if he was still alive when the King died. Also it was only the highest nobles that elected the King. What was significant was that Rigsrådet (a sort of private council) made the new King sign a Håndfæstning that limited the King’s powers via a vis the mobility. When Frederik III became King he was forced to sign sn extremely restrictive one because certain corrupt nobles wanted to keep their power. One of the was his BiL who was draining the State finances and the betrayed Denmark to the Swedish invasion forces.
The nobles fled when the Swedish King invaded and looted the country. But the King and Queen stayed in Copenhagen during the Swedish Siege where the common people and the Royal Guard defended the city. After the war the King exploited the cowardice of the nobles to create a hereditary AND absolutist (the last bit is very important) in alliance with the wealthy merchant class to undermine the power of the old feudal nobility. Instead, the new regime created a new class of nobility based on their role as civil servants within the absolutist government. That meant a new social mobility for especially talented commoners.
So the story is a lot more complicated and nuanced that a backslide from an elective monarchy to a hereditary one. It is a story about the curbing of the might of the old feudal nobility – and that led to an overall weakening of the nobility over all and then developments in the 20th century led to the complete neutering of the nobility and the traditional class system.
this is a great synopsis. thank you!
Interesting. Thank you.
Yeah, I think making such a big deal (and spending so much money) on the coronation is a mistake. IMO Charles looked silly in all of that heavy regalia with his special anointing oil etc etc. it just demonstrates how empty the whole thing is. I don’t agree with TOB on much, but the big hat ceremony has gotta go.
@JAY sorry, but I always thought they should have just given him a quick spray of crisp and dry, then turned the nozzle on camzilla!! anointing sorted!
It was but as the press is so in bed with the royals the noise about it died down far too quickly once the event was over. People need to be reminded how much the royals cost us as they sit in their cold and damp homes.
@Jay – I think we should just wait and see as to whether TOB will not bother with a conanation. This is the guy who said he wanted to do away with all the bowing and scraping along with not calling him sir. Yet, he and his wife expected Meghan to curtsey to them and there are countless photographs/videos of people curtseying/bowing to them. If William and his wife were truly serious about people being less formal around them they would phone ahead and TELL their hosts to address them by their first names and under no circumstances are they to bow/curtsey. William was born to be king and his whole upbringing has been centred around making it a grand occassion. It may not be as lavish as Charles but, I truly believe William will have a conanation. It must also be remembered that Kate didn’t marry him just to sign a piece of paper. She wants the whole world to see her wearing a crown. She had her dress rehearsal with the Claire’s Accessory tiara and is now chomping at the bit to be photographed wearing the real thing!
Damn, katey kins is going to be sooooo disappointed, no new dress, no new tiara, no new wandering wombat on her head, and no simpering at Frederick!
At least they are not going to waste tax payers money on a big hat party, unlike the UK who spent millions on a tax dodger getting his big hat 7 MONTHS after he started in the job (what a joke). Mary, I only have a very few words of advice for you, stay away from keen and her wigs, you don’t need them or her. Stay as commited to your good causes as you are and PULEEEZE no pye charts or notebooks! Leave those to British barbie.
Historic question – was it THAT King Canute crowned in 1170 or have there been a few?
Otherwise this seems very sensible, if you’re going to have an otherwise unnecessary institution, don’t blow extra millions on (more) unnecessary stuff.
There have been several King Canutes here. Or as we call the: Knud. I cannot remember them all.
Fun fact: the early medieval period in Denmark was quite bloody for King’s. Lots of regicide going on. Read up on the Bloodfeast of Roskilde, one of the more notorious killing of King’s since it happened during a formal parley. Another one was killed in a church.
Ooh thank you! All I know about Roskilde is the festival as my boyfriend’s BFF married a Danish lady and now lives in Copenhagen so they’ve been a few times.
Ok wow. That was a wild ride!
If anyone else fancies delving into a bit of Danish history as suggested by @ArtHistorian here’s a link I found:
https://thepostgradchronicles.org/2017/12/02/a-traitors-banquet-the-blood-feast-of-roskilde/
It includes a handy diagram and this gem – “If you are mainly here for the murder and treachery, I won’t be offended if you skip this section”
Erik 5. Klipping was the last Danish King that was murdered, in 1286. The murder is still unsolved but they really really wanted him dead because he was stabbed 56 times!
This has nothing to do with any Knut, but since we are talking about danish royals, I’ll divert a bit. I watched a norwegian comedian’s “stand-up” about the Norwegian kings this christmas. Since Norway was a part if Denmark the list included several danish kings. I quipped when he said one king (Christian Vll) was so known for his extensive masturbation it was mentioned in the encyclopedia.
Many think Game of thrones and Lord of the rings are to far fetched when it comes to intrigues and bloodbaths, but many of the plots are quite close to what’s happened throughout history.
My deepest condolences to CPM on the loss of her hairdresser. My long-time stylist moved just before COVID and I still haven’t found anyone I like enough to become a regular.
I do want to see Mary in a tiara because I think the Danish have some of the most gorgeous tiaras and Mary wears them really well. Alas, I do not make the tiara rules, lol.
This seems so streamlined and simple – very modern compared to the British coronation, the pictures of Charles in his robes and his too heavy crown, etc. And I agree that having this after an abdication instead of a death changes the vibe too. Like QEII reportedly always spent her accession day in reflection bc it marked the day her father died, and we saw that from Charles this year. But if it had just been after an abdication? then the two events are separate and you can mourn your parent without it being connected to your new role as monarch.
(I’m not saying QEII’s father should have abdicated at that time, just pointing out how the death and accession were always connected for her.)
I guess I’ll be the outlier here and say Darn it! While I respect the Danish tradition of bringing in a new monarch, I was really wanting to see Mary in a lovely gown and crown! A young (ish) vibrant couple all gussied up and lots of ceremony (even if I couldn’t understand a word). After the Clown-anation is England, I was really looking forward to seeing a coronation done right. Darn it!
They wear all their finery and tiaras at parties – but NEVER at any events specifically related to the constitutional aspects of the monarchy, like the accession of a new Monarch, the Opening of Parliament, etc. They are not the top Dogs at these events, the PM is.
Watch the Dutch version of a coronation, I think technically an inauguration, from 2013. Maxima wore a tiara, they sat on the thrones, rode carriages, and the king wore an ermine robe, but no crown.
I’m pretty sure they will be some kind of public pledge of service but this looks like the last Spanish coronation. I wonder how it will be done in Sweden as well because there seemed to be a lot more pomp over there, this one might be closer to the British coronation.
It will be interesting to see what form Fred’s accession will take since there haven’t been an abdication in about a millennial and we don’t do coronations anymore.
Makes sense. They haven’t done coronations in about 200 years so why bother starting it up again?
It seems that at coronations, loyalty and service is pledged TO the monarch. That is the nature of the monarchy and nobility, and it’s historical. It really makes you think of what it means to live with a monarchy. I think if a Monarch actually pledged service to the people, that would be “revolutionary.” Does one want to pledge loyalty to a monarch or even “The Crown, OR to one’s country and its constitution? “The Crown” is unelected. Even in constitutional or parliamentary monarchies where the government is “elected” in some places the unelected monarchy still exerts an opaque and powerful influence.
I would have to check the wording but I’m pretty sure most if not all European monarchies, except the UK, have the monarch take an oath similar to that of US presidents. So the oath is about upholding the constitution/law and serving the people.
That depends where it is. They don’t in Denmark, mainly because they went from absolutism to constitutionalism. The King who agreed to this actually got surprised when he was not allowed to get his way in political matters after 1849. In 1920 Christian X was put firmly in his place when he fired the government and there were massive protests. He only managed to gain som measure of popularity during the Occupation in the 1940s.
The British monarchy is unique in the fact that the UK doesn’t have a written constitution and things rest on a weird amalgam of historical traditions, prevents and legislation. Examples are the King’s Consent and the fact that the Channel Islands exists in a weird space where the King appoints officials since they are his domain under some ancient precept of English King’s once being Dukes ofNormandy.
The UK Coronation is meant to involve the Monarch pledging service to the people. This is explicit in the national anthem : i.e. ‘,May he defend our laws and ever give us cause to sing with with heart and voice God Save the King’.
At the start of the ceremony the King declares “I do not come to be served but to serve”.
Those who pledge allegiance are the ranks of nobility whose purpose is to serve the Monarch. Historically this was important because potential threats and competing claims to the throne came from the nobility, many of whom would have family ties with the King. In the UK the King swears allegiance to the Church of England and is nominal Head of the Church.
The proposed oath of allegiance ‘from the people’ was a sign of confusion in those planning the ceremony, including Charles who would have been closely involved. It was nonsense but this was recognised too late. The order of service had already been printed. Instead of asking people watching at home to say the pledge, they were invited to pray for the King.
The whole thing was too much too soon.
So no tax problems with this? In England the inheritance is tax free only if monarch dies.
Accession and Coronation are two separate things. Charles’s accession happened immediately after his mother’s death. There would have been some private legal formalities at this time. In the days following there were public legal formalities including the signing of documents and a speech to the nation.
The Dutch Abdication, Accession and Inauguration all took place on the same day.
The Inauguration ceremony involved robes and regalia and an oath:
The Oath :
‘I solemnly swear to the people of the Kingdom that I shall constantly preserve and uphold the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Constitution. I swear that I shall defend and preserve the independence and the territory of the Kingdom to the best of my ability, that I shall protect the freedom and rights of all Dutch citizens and residents, and that I shall employ all means placed at my disposal by the law to preserve and promote prosperity, as is incumbent upon a good and faithful Sovereign. So help me God!
The Danish ceremonial may be similar.