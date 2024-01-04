No, Duchess Meghan has not been dumped by WME after eight months

In April 2023, we learned that the Duchess of Sussex had signed on to WME, one of the most powerful Hollywood agencies. Apparently, several agencies had tried to sign Meghan, and Ari Emanuel had personally pitched WME to Meghan. Ari has been working with Meghan personally, but she’s also got an extended team with the agency, including “brand architect” Brad Slater and Serena Williams’ longtime manager/agent Jill Smoller. In the Variety article last April, they noted: “WME will assume representation of Archewell, her and Prince Harry’s content creation label. Film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building will be explored.” It’s been almost eight months and nothing has happened publicly, although there’s some indication that a lot of work is happening behind-the-scenes. People have been dying to see what WME can come up with. And yet, the Derangers have been insisting in recent days that WME has quietly dumped Meghan. O RLY? Even stupid GB News fact-checked that rumor:

Meghan Markle appears to still be a client of top Hollywood agency WME, despite social media speculation she had been axed. The Duchess of Sussex’s popularity took a hit in 2023, following her and Prince Harry’s Netflix series documenting Megxit, and their “near catastrophic car chase” through the streets of a gridlocked New York in May. However, GB News can reveal the bookings page to hire Meghan Markle as a “Speaker” is still active on The Harry Walker Agency website, which is a division of WME. Described as an “exclusive” client by the agency, Meghan is described as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model.”

[From GB News]

Yeah… I don’t know how to break it to the Derangers, but WME hasn’t dumped Meghan. I do wonder what advice WME has given Meghan in the past eight months though, and I wonder if she’s been following their advice or whether she believes she knows better. Like, who made the call on how Archewell (mis)handled the communications around the Spotify breakup? Is Ari Emanuel telling Meghan to stay silent when trade papers like the Hollywood Reporter attack her? Is WME anti-clapback? That’s what I want to know.

