Kim Kardashian slammed for all the fake snow, trees and decorations at her house



Every year, the Kardashians usually release an outrageous Christmas card that we love to pick apart and gossip over. Sadly, after last year’s Photoshopped mess, there was no big group picture this year. However, we did get some pictures of Kim’s elaborate Christmas decorations this year, which included the ground and fake pine trees covered with fake snow, a life-sized gingerbread house set-up, lights, and decorations galore. Kim posted the pictures on her Instagram as a part of a series of posts about a holiday party she threw for her famous friends. As the Internet does, people quickly gathered in the comments to slam her for how opulent and wasteful they found her decor to be.

Kim Kardashian’s “winter wonderland” has left her on thin ice. Fans slammed the “Kardashians” star’s elaborate holiday decor at her $60 million Los Angeles mansion, which included faux snow covering her entire yard. “winter wonderland ❄️☃️,” she captioned a video on Instagram Sunday, showing off the extravagant maze of snowy evergreen trees. Fans flooded the reality star’s comments section, slamming her for showing off her wealth when others are in need. “The amount of $ spent on this could’ve helped so many…,” wrote one user. “Why are you still insisting on shoving your distasteful lack of self awareness down peoples throats. Wake up,” added another. “All that money you spent on that bull crap you could help people that really need it,” commented a third critic. “With the money that was spent with this spectacle could you not have perhaps toned it down just a smudge and donated a few million dollars to 100 poor families,” said a fourth. One user said Kardashian’s snowy layout was “so wasteful,” while another called the mom of four “out of touch with reality.”

[From Page Six]

I mean, it’s excessive and over-the-top, but it did look quite festive. I think we all know and are probably in agreement that Kim and every other billionaire on the planet should be using their obscene wealth to give back to the society that helped them make such a fortune. But, I don’t know, does it seem like this outrage was a little performative? Maybe (but probably not, sigh) Kim did also donate a few million dollars to help 100 poor families and that will be featured on a very holiday edition of the next season of The Kardashians. A big part of me agrees that her entire setup was wasteful and distasteful, but the part of me that’s still hanging onto the holiday glow wants to say that if the decorations make her and her kids happy, then I hope they enjoyed and appreciated how privileged they are to have them. I know I’m being way too nice here. There’s just so many other problematic, out-of-touch, and just plain toxic things that Kim does and says during the rest of the year that seem like bigger deals to me. Anyway, the pictures also show her dressed as a snow queen who apparently never smiles. Also, her poor boobs looked like they wanted to pop out and enjoy the fake snow too.