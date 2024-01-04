Kim Kardashian slammed for all the fake snow, trees and decorations at her house

Every year, the Kardashians usually release an outrageous Christmas card that we love to pick apart and gossip over. Sadly, after last year’s Photoshopped mess, there was no big group picture this year. However, we did get some pictures of Kim’s elaborate Christmas decorations this year, which included the ground and fake pine trees covered with fake snow, a life-sized gingerbread house set-up, lights, and decorations galore. Kim posted the pictures on her Instagram as a part of a series of posts about a holiday party she threw for her famous friends. As the Internet does, people quickly gathered in the comments to slam her for how opulent and wasteful they found her decor to be.
Kim Kardashian’s “winter wonderland” has left her on thin ice. Fans slammed the “Kardashians” star’s elaborate holiday decor at her $60 million Los Angeles mansion, which included faux snow covering her entire yard.
“winter wonderland ❄️☃️,” she captioned a video on Instagram Sunday, showing off the extravagant maze of snowy evergreen trees. Fans flooded the reality star’s comments section, slamming her for showing off her wealth when others are in need.
“The amount of $ spent on this could’ve helped so many…,” wrote one user.
“Why are you still insisting on shoving your distasteful lack of self awareness down peoples throats. Wake up,” added another.
“All that money you spent on that bull crap you could help people that really need it,” commented a third critic.
“With the money that was spent with this spectacle could you not have perhaps toned it down just a smudge and donated a few million dollars to 100 poor families,” said a fourth.
One user said Kardashian’s snowy layout was “so wasteful,” while another called the mom of four “out of touch with reality.”
I mean, it’s excessive and over-the-top, but it did look quite festive. I think we all know and are probably in agreement that Kim and every other billionaire on the planet should be using their obscene wealth to give back to the society that helped them make such a fortune. But, I don’t know, does it seem like this outrage was a little performative? Maybe (but probably not, sigh) Kim did also donate a few million dollars to help 100 poor families and that will be featured on a very holiday edition of the next season of The Kardashians. A big part of me agrees that her entire setup was wasteful and distasteful, but the part of me that’s still hanging onto the holiday glow wants to say that if the decorations make her and her kids happy, then I hope they enjoyed and appreciated how privileged they are to have them. I know I’m being way too nice here. There’s just so many other problematic, out-of-touch, and just plain toxic things that Kim does and says during the rest of the year that seem like bigger deals to me. Anyway, the pictures also show her dressed as a snow queen who apparently never smiles. Also, her poor boobs looked like they wanted to pop out and enjoy the fake snow too.
No, rich people just need to be taxed more. If she wants to waste her money on decorations that’s her business but people expecting the rich to help others are delusional. The Government needs to raise the tax rate for billionaires and millionaires so that they can have more money to help out the less fortunate.
@AMY BEE
Amen! I know that’s right
Amen, Amen!
THIS. The rich aren’t doing anything that doesn’t somehow benefit themselves and their bottom line in the end. Tax the f*ck out of them already.
Exactly THIS.
And the minimum wage needs to be a living wage so the assistants doing all this work can afford to live in LA.
Amy bee for the win
I mean…and I hate to defend the Kardashians in any, shape, or matter, but the middle class neighbor who has the “best holiday display on the block” religiously every year in Florida is doing the same exact thing. And it’s loved as “festive” and “cheery” in that instance, so…what is the real difference?
Yes it’s wasteful, consumerism, blah blah blah…but I mean that’s what Christmas has become as a whole. There’s hella things to complain about when it comes to that camp, but I don’t think this is one of them. As if she was going to go to Family Dollar, get a couple table toppers, and call it a day. Please be frfr.
This is where I am at with it. It isn’t lights and blow ups, but it is the same concept. They all donate to charity and all that for tax purposes, but she is doing something she and her family enjoy(I assume), it provides whoever did this with a nice income for the month and she does it to generate clicks and gets people talking about her. This is how she built her brand and is anyone truly surprised at this point? I wonder how many people would be bitching if a man had done this for his family or if he would get more of the “awe that’s so sweet” vibe.
It’s giving Melania’s type of christmas decorations but in white. Also when somebody tries to find excuses for the Kardashian flaunting their wealth it reminds me of my sister who recently started watching Succession and manages to pity some of the rich people.
Exactly
I was prepared to give this a pass until I saw the pictures. It’s really OTT. Just go to Switzerland or something.
That’s what I came here to say, why no go somewhere that’s actually like this.
But everything that they do is for the cameras so they treat their homes like a film set. I assume they can do various tax write-offs against it as it’s their ‘business’.
I was more surprised by her face. Maybe I haven’t been paying attention/it’s the latest make up but she looks very different to me.
Seriously. How far is a flight to Vail in her private jet?
Or they could just drive east a bit up into the mountains for the real deal.
I’d like to know what that fake snow was made out of & what kind of potential environmental consequences there are for that. Does it decompose? Does it stick around forever in a landfill? Is it vacuumed up for re-use next year?
This! There’s no way this is carbon neutral….
It’s either fake with plastics or artificial using chemicals and loads of water that other people in LA have to limit use of. If it’s re-used, I guess, all right. If not it adds to the micro-plastics load in the environment.
I can’t believe how big her children are! Makes me feel old 😹
This Gross excess is not “fun holiday decorations for the kids”. How much water in drought ridden California was used to clean up this fun festive display?
Artificial snow is created using water also. I think people should be calling her out on it.
I hate it when people police how others spend their money. Kim K has more than enough money to put up extravagant decorations AND help poor families. Who are we to tell her how to spend? She can be as tacky and ostentatious as she chooses!
(Also, I work with many wealthy people who give a lot of money to charity anonymously. You never really know just what someone else is doing for others.)
Exactly. I say stop wallet watching other folks. There’s a lot more important things going on in the world than what Kim K spends HER money on.
I mean yes, wealthy people donate to charity for the tax deduction–it’s not like they’re obsessed with philanthropy and giving back lol.
If you’re poor and donate to charity, you’re getting taxed on all of it so it doesn’t make as much sense financially–yet most of us still do donate.
It seems to me during and after Covid, something changed. There is a very obvious bitterness on social media against rich people. People used to look at them and their wealth with envy, now after seeing how easy it was for rich people to wait out a pandemic and to not give a sh*t about people struggling / dying, also getting covid money intended for small businesses, there is a hatred for lifestyle and greediness of wealthy people. It is harder for someone to go from poverty to rich while starting from way way behind compared to rich people’s children, so there is another level of injustice in the whole system. Remember, people were mocking the death of people on the titanic submarine because they were rich and spent a lot of money for the trip instead of helping people in need. Kim needs to realize that the social media culture changed, this isn’t the right way to get attention now.
Yes this is an astute observation–and I think Gen Z is mostly fed up with the ruling class at this stage.
Gen Z has many different views than what the older gens are accustomed to and I am here for some of them. I can’t fault them.
Same here Seraphina. I’m Gen X, Gen Z seems to see right through a lot of the BS and dismiss what’s not important, and focus on what is. If they can hold onto that, we’ll all be better for it. Now we just need them to vote, in every election!
Her lips are out of control.
Sorry not sorry but people who complain about the Kardashians just want to complain about the Kardashians. They’ve been doing this for years so I’m baffled why people think they would stop all of the sudden. Rich people are extremely wasteful. Acting shocked about it is weird to me. Especially since they do things so much worse.
Some of the criticism when artificial snow was produced for the Olympics: “The production of artificial snow can be energy and water-intensive, even if powered renewably, and often chemicals or biological additives are added to enhance quality and slow melt.” I think those who live in LA who have to follow water restrictions and anyone who cares about the environment has a valid complaint with her.
For every sorry, pauperized arsehole who apparently gets pleasure out of “eating the rich” there are literally millions more poor people who dont envy anyone their wealth and privilege.
If more of the pauperized arses amongst us paid more attention to their local politics and politicians, they would learn to stop voting against their own interests and become more clued-up about how the world works and become more focused on demanding and making changes in economic structures that hugely favor the rich getting richer and ensure that the poor get poorer.
The megarich who get unearned benefits from undeserved tax breaks and other taxpayer-funded welfare and then turn around and screw policies that benefit the working class and the poor, are more egregious than those amongst us who successfully take advantage of opportunities to become wealthy and grow their wealth, such that they can splurge and enjoy it however they wish.
That is ridiculous, and just gross over consumption.
I thought the first photo looked pretty…for a restaurant or hotel or something, not a house, but scrolling through, wow. Just too much. Take your kids to a place with actual snow, if you want a winter wonderland that extensive.
That dress makes me think of The Lorax, lol
You always seem to bend over backwards to defend Kim. It’s weird: she’s a bad person like the rest of the Kar-jenners.
This article is too funny – It’s not the 60 million dollar home that’s the problem, it’s the Christmas decorations.