The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party photos are a Photoshopped mess

Sometimes, I do wonder how much money the Kardashian-Jenner spend on their holiday-themed decorations, parties and temporary set-ups. Like, they probably spend $10 million every year just on decorations and family parties, and it always seems so wasteful and excessive. But here we are. The Kardashians shared photos from their family Christmas party. I think the Christmas Eve bash was held at Kim’s house? Or maybe at the family’s Lake Tahoe home, maybe. There was a pit of red balls (for the kids), there were blood trees of doom, there was a very goth/vampire energy to everything.

Kim also posted some of the Christmas portraits to her social media and everyone is obsessed with the “Christmas card” pic of all of the sisters together with their mother. This is not a real photo, correct? They might have all been in the same room at the same time, but they definitely didn’t all pose together like this. I’m obsessed with how Kim, Kris and Kylie are all looking in different directions. I’m obsessed with how Khloe has yet another brand new face and body. I’m obsessed with the fact that none of them look real… except maybe Kourtney, who looks pissed off. What a mess.

Oh, and Sia went to their party… and Sia and North West sang together??