The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party photos are a Photoshopped mess

Sometimes, I do wonder how much money the Kardashian-Jenner spend on their holiday-themed decorations, parties and temporary set-ups. Like, they probably spend $10 million every year just on decorations and family parties, and it always seems so wasteful and excessive. But here we are. The Kardashians shared photos from their family Christmas party. I think the Christmas Eve bash was held at Kim’s house? Or maybe at the family’s Lake Tahoe home, maybe. There was a pit of red balls (for the kids), there were blood trees of doom, there was a very goth/vampire energy to everything.
Kim also posted some of the Christmas portraits to her social media and everyone is obsessed with the “Christmas card” pic of all of the sisters together with their mother. This is not a real photo, correct? They might have all been in the same room at the same time, but they definitely didn’t all pose together like this. I’m obsessed with how Kim, Kris and Kylie are all looking in different directions. I’m obsessed with how Khloe has yet another brand new face and body. I’m obsessed with the fact that none of them look real… except maybe Kourtney, who looks pissed off. What a mess.
Oh, and Sia went to their party… and Sia and North West sang together??
Melania came to decorate this house 100%
That was my thought too! Hahahahaha
Their decor is always, ALWAYS the most hideous part for me. Their artistic direction is always the same: more is more, limited color pallette, conspicuous consumption. They have the money to hire the best florists, chefs, and event planners in the world, but literally *anyone* could achieve the same result with a big enough budget. All you need is truckloads of nearly-identical flowers/plants, masses of junk food that none of the adults will actually eat, and a bleak background. I’m sure they think of it as being “elegantly minimalist” or whatever, but it just looks sadly corporate, like they gave a decorator an unlimited budget to recreate a mid-priced hotel.
So Melania Trump designs xmas parties now?
ETA @douches we posted that at same time. LMFAO!
Is that some kind of special karaoke box?
Weren’t they all at the same party? So couldn’t they do a group photo?
I truly don’t think they are so close and get along as well as they want the world to think.
If they are soooo close as a family, I want to know why Rob isn’t in the family picture.
Do we STILL have to talk about these people? I will never get it.
Is Kylie wearing seamed stockings with the seam in the front?!? What an idiot.
I knew there was something bothering me – I didn’t put it together. Super big dope, that one.
Her stylist probably told her it will start a trend: fresh, new and exciting.
Kendall did a photoshoot for Wolford hosierty (she’s ruined Wolford for me – I refuse to purchase from them now) but somehow was able to get the seams in the back.
Either that, or her legs actually were injection-molded and that’s the weld. /s
The first thing I thought of when I saw the photo of Khole with the baby is oh look, she has her accessories. These people are pathetic. I went down a wormhole of the Kartrash instagrams and Kim’s is SO trashy. I’m not saying that she can’t be sexy or whatever, but it’s like porn star photos. Up close shots of just her body… boobs, but, etc. Just so desperate.
Totally 100% agree with you!!!
Kourtney, what happened? Definitely doesn’t need to be *snatched* like her sisters, but this dress is just not a good look.
Yeah, that dress does nothing for her. She is a small woman with a great body and that dress makes her midsection look much larger than it actually is.
That dress is so unflattering. She looks unhappy in every photo too.
I can’t imagine going to a family Christmas party with my boobs on display like that. They look ridiculous. At least the kids look like they’re having fun?
Also that group shot is for sure photoshopped, look at Kim’s waist in that pic vs the one with her kids, Kendal is both behind and in front of Kylie’s dress, and they are all brightly and evenly lit, yet no one is casting shadows on those behind them. And now I’m mad at myself for looking at it so much.
I wonder if any of them look back on real photos of them as kids and are sad about now.
my theory is that she wasn’t in on theme — the rest of them, ghastly as they are, look like they are coordinated — she is wearing mummy chic…
It’s so bad and they all look a mess. What even is Kylie’s pose? Were they posing together in this photo or were they posed individually and they photoshopped them together. It’s really bad.
So the glamour photos are shot in studio (to make it easier to photoshop them without affecting a background) and then they’re all super imposed in a group over a shot of the room. Right? And I assume they glam shoot with their personal Fave photographers who do not discuss being in one spot so everyone looks the same way to make it 25% less obvious.
Because someone has made Khloe’s jawline so sharp it could cut glass. And you need a nice clean background for that kind of rework. Christmas blessings to them all for learning from past experiences to hire better photoshop experts for retouching.
🎯
Check Kendall’s feet in the first photo. That’s quickie proof it’s photoshopped.
Yes Kendall’s feet Khloe, kim, and Pimp mama K’s jaw line Kim and Khloe waist Kim and Kylie‘s legs Khloe‘s arm….. The list goes on and on.
in Kim’s “candid” shots with her kids – her head is so photoshopped that it is actually smaller than the heads of her…children…
It strikes me that North is fully doing her own thing. She doesn’t do “girly” looks and she seems like a happy kid. Is it possible that Kim will let North just be herself and not push her into morphing into a Kardashian-bot?
She was dressed up head to toe in Balenciaga for months wearing those ugly shoes Kim was too, as part of Kim’s partnership and friendship with Balenciaga. Even after Balenciaga released that child molesting fantasy ad Kim and North were still wearing Balenciaga it was only after she got called out that did she do something did they stop.
No, I don’t think North’s individual self is being her stuff she is still very much being dressed up by her parents as a little marketing ad.
Well I’m please to see she not (yet anyway) being shoved into the male gaze.
Wow, all that $$$ to look that trashy
Touche!
They are supposedly a tight/close family so what is so difficult about taking a group photo? I would understand if they were kids (it’s sometimes hard to get kids to take family group photos) but they are grown adults with kids of their own.
Because each one has to be photoshopped to the gawds, honey. That’s hard to do in a group shot.
Bingo!
Kourtney hosted the party at her house this year.
Has anyone noticed Kourtney and Travis seem to have cooled off? They haven’t been photographed together in awhile.
Travis had some health issues, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they just were being less public.
Wouldn’t you be pissed too with that dress?
It is pretty hideous, as though it were designed to make her look thick & wide through the middle.
They look so- uncomfortable. Stuffed into those dresses so tight they look like they can barely move or breathe. Seems like a miserable way to spend a celebration.
Ariel, so true, it’s such a contrived spectacle filled with uncomfortable-looking people in uncomfortable-looking clothes and surroundings. Whatever they’re selling, I don’t want any part of it.
This whole mess has “Tales of the Vampire” energy. I think they’re confusing Christmas with Halloween.
Their “parties” always seem so sad. Where are all the people? It’s mostly just them, all dressed up, hanging by themselves along with a few hangers on. It’s such a faux good time. Overly produced fun isn’t fun.
Something nice: the kids are super cute and look like happy kids.
Also something nice…even if the decorations are Melania-like, they’re incredibly well done. I’m really impressed by the scale of it all.
Why do these idiots have to edit/photoshop their pictures so badly??? Every time I see it, my heart goes out to their poor kids – who have THAT as an example. Neither a healthy body image nor self-esteem is possible for them. It’s so sad…
Is Kim’s left implant trying to wander away?
@kellybelle – it’s trying to meet up with Kylie’s right implant which is trying to jump out of her chest.
The Kardashians are raising a WHOLE generation of biracial children who are going to have some serious identity issues in the next 10-20 years and will need a WHOLE LOT of therapy.
Absolutely they are and they’ll be looking for black people to fix it. I hope they know we aren’t going to,
I was wondering what trash they got to sing for them. Of course it’s Sia lol. You reap what you sow
Amazing.
Kim looks totally distracted, Kourtney’s eyes are begging for help, Kylie looks a weird automaton, Kendall looks smug, Kris looks like she’s been interrupted mid-sentence and Khloe just looks sad.
Not to mention all their feet are on different levels.
When you live off Insta and spend literally hours a day devising the perfect shot, surely you’d hire a good Photoshopper?
I would not let my young daughter within 100 feet of that groomer Sia
This. It was same thing that crossed my minm.That if North is now replacing Maddie
Money can’t buy good taste, brains or common sense.
Oh oh Ozempic………
Kim’s one boob. I would not know where to look. And Did Ye dress those children?
Where is the line between real and fake with these people?
Well the kids are really cute, I’ll just say that.
They post bad photoshop fails on purpose just to get us talking about them. Also, look how Kim goes back to being 5 shades darker now that her hair isn’t blonde anymore. She’s a WOC again guys ! LOL.
All their dresses are absolutely hideous, but Kourtney’s is the worst. Khloe looks nice. That’s all.
Practical question. How do they get plastic surgery to change their faces so radically while being in the public eye? When do they have time to heal?
Can someone enlighten me regarding why Sia is despicable? I have no clue and love her music?!
That’s why it’s so startling to seem them without their precious filters. Like when Klobacca and Kris Jung Un were at the PCA😱and Klo looked a mess.
What obviously happened is they took their group shots, and they ALSO took close-ups of their faces with more flattering lighting, and then they photoshopped the close-up faces onto the group shot bodies.
There are even a few cases where I think they might have used the same face photo for someone on two different group shots.