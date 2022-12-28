Gloria Steinem: Duchess Meghan ‘is different from the picture of her in the media’

Gloria Steinem and the Duchess of Sussex have been friends for several years now. Steinem invited Meghan over to her farmhouse in 2020, and they did some get-out-the-vote cold calls for the presidential election. Steinem and Meghan also did a feature in Vogue this year about abortion rights, and they went out to lunch in New York. My point is that Meghan and Steinem spend time together, they’re friends and Steinem understands what Meghan has gone through and what Meghan is still going through, to a certain extent. At the 2022 Women’s Media Awards, People Magazine asked Steinem about her friend Meghan. Her comments were interesting!
When asked about why she partnered up with Meghan for a candid conversation about reproductive rights in Vogue earlier this year, Gloria Steinem had nothing but kind words for her friend, whom she called a “great human being.”
“I’m not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media,” the feminist activist tells PEOPLE. “She’s smart and funny and devoted to social issues. Maybe it’s the British tabloids that are the problem,” Steinem adds with a laugh.
The pair’s conversation earlier this year wasn’t the first time that they teamed up. Meghan, 41, and Steinem, 88, joined forces two years ago to have a “backyard chat” about the importance of voting. “For a while, we were living almost next… well, what in California counts as next door, which is like 45 minutes away,” Steinem said. “So we got to know each other.”
During their chat in 2020, Steinem gifted the Duchess with a bracelet that reads: “We are linked not ranked.” Upon receiving it, Meghan said that the phrase “means everything to me on every level,” and it continues to hold great significance to the feminist icon.
“I think we as human beings — or maybe living things on planet Earth, right? — are linked, not ranked,” Steinem tells PEOPLE. “We have systems of race and gender and class that rank us, and that’s actually not accurate.”
When asked whether she and Meghan will team up again, Steinem says that she will help the Duchess of Sussex with “any of her projects” if she can, especially as “she and her husband are doing media projects.” Outside of projects, Steinem says that they will continue their relationship “as friends.”
I do think Meghan is a lot different in person and she’s certainly not the (racist) caricature that the British media would have people believe. I think Meghan is probably very sweet and personable, used to being popular, plus she’s comfortable being the center of attention (a typical Leo, basically). I’ve genuinely enjoyed finding out more about Meghan and her interests through Archetypes too, and I think that was one of the smartest frameworks for Meghan to show who she really is beyond the tabloid bullsh-t.
Funny that somebody “irrelevant” and “losing popularity in the US” is the subject of questions whenever anyone is interviewed who has worked with or knows her. And those who actually do know her best speak most highly of her.
Exactly!! There’s nobody who speaks ill of her, that knows her! Her half sis don’t know her, all these tabloids and journalists don’t know her, these b-celebs don’t know her.. Even the RF don’t really know her, but you can forget them anyway, they’re just evil.
The RF didn’t really know their own relative PH.
Right? You’ve got Gloria freaking Steinem and you’re going to ask her about someone so “irrelevant.”
I just wish that they would finally start listening to those that have actually met her and worked with her instead of the racist media that is backed by the BRF.
Anybody who still believes that the Royal Family is a noble institution is delusional. That they drove her to suicide ideation and assassinated her character shows that it is an evil and worthless institution and should be abolished.
AMEN☺️
And an institution full of cowards……..SmallD*ckEnergy men in tights who fear that their cushy little grift is at risk because this American woman entered their little safe space and has caused a big ol’ light to shine onto their con. So they figure if they get rid of her, theyll get rid of the revealing light and all will once again be right in their world.
Theyre fcking stoooopid if they think that getting rid of Meghan or causing H&M to break up will solve the bitch of a problem they have in navigating the 21st century.
Small d*ck energy is exactly the phrase that’s come to mind repeatedly since the queen died. Especially Camilla’s Good Ho-keeping cover.
Well, look how they treated Diana. Look at Meghan’s treatment and the royal family’s leaks to the tabloids to bolster the fantasy of their nobility, and it’s almost a carbon copy. And who were the two that gave Diana such grief? That’s right, Charles and Camilla. And who are at the helm driving the “Megan Is Evil” ship? That’s right. Charles and Camilla, and they now I have the two dummies to help them. They did not learn anything because they did not want to change anything.
The RF and the media learned from the Diana years that they can do evil and get away with it. Now they’re trying to do it again with Harry & Meghan. Let’s hope the outcome is VERY DIFFERENT this time.
Monarchy’s always been about doing evil and getting away with it. Idk, at least they didn’t do a full genocide this time?
As soon as she opened up to the public about this they ramped up their racist hate campaign against her. I’ve lost loved ones who took their own lives, the BRF and their mouthpieces are beyond redemption imo. The world would be better off without this racist relic that should have been abolished centuries ago.
Thank you @Amy Bee. Their attacks and bullying intensified during her pregnancy – they wanted her to lose that baby. Truly horrific.
They can never redeem themselves. Utter trash that belongs in the gutter. I am so happy for Meghan and Harry that they escaped this and their children are safe and happy.
Completely agree with you.
Love the we’re linked, not ranked idea 🙂
I bought the bracelets right after Meghan and Gloria did that backyard piece to get out the vote, then got them for my sister. We wear them frequently. A quarter of the proceeds goes to Gloria’s foundation, so a good cause for feminists! https://wearelinkednotranked.com/
“Maybe it’s the British tabloids that are the problem.” 💯
Gloria always was good at getting to the root cause of the problem.
There is a cynical voice in my head (let’s hope it’s the COVID talking) that says this smearing of Meghan is a harbinger of a vicious anti-feminist movement to come — a movement that immediately brands any woman with the audacity to be assertive and comfortably claim her place at the table as a “narcissist.” Don’t get me wrong — we absolutely live in that time already — but I’m worried by the number of women showing their true anti-feminist colors too. The Camillas and Kates who are obsessed with the idea of a zero-sum game for women (“if she has power, then I have less”) and so are willing to feed into a wildly destructive narrative for their own short-term gain.
The problem they have is they haven’t figured out. Meaghan is still playing nice. She tries to give then an out each time. But they just keep pushing. And one day they are going to push to far. And her and Harry are really going to burn the place down. I figure it will have something to do with the kids. Just let Charles or William (probably William) attack Harry’s kids and that will be the end of the monarchy.
@squid.max. – you’re not cynical, I think you’re right on the money. Sure, a lot of hatred against Meghan is racist and nationalist. But there is also misogyny at play, because Meghan is not the silent doormat that Kate is, and people hate her for apparently being “in charge” of poor Harry who is married to a harpy that is ruining his life. We Americans saw the same misogyny directed at Hillary Clinton. The hatred for Hillary was so over-the-top compared to other politicians, because she (checks notes) sent work emails from her home computer. That lead to people gleefully shouting “lock her up!” The disproportionate hatred was because Hillary was smart, smarter than her husband, successful, dared to wear pants, and refused to be a second-class citizen. And conservatives hated her for it. Sorry to go slightly off subject with Hillary, but my point is, I’ve seen this type of reaction before.
Ms. K — your analogy is spot on. Hilary and Meghan faced the same institutional misogyny and vitriol that could not possibly be overcome while working within the system. I feel a simultaneous sense of pride (“these women are FIERCE”) and sadness/fury/loathing that objectively good women have to deal with this. I’m glad Meghan still has decades to shine, and I wish to god Hilary could be given what she’s earned.
There is already a backlash against women. Meghan is just part of it. It happens every time we get ahead and acquire any power or autonomy.
Agree with everything Kaiser has said. She comes across as very very intelligent and well read. I get a feeling that sometimes Meghan adopts a cutesy demeanor to make her brilliance more palatable to misogynists. Loved her Archetypes and can’t wait for season 2!
You can be brilliant and cutesy at the same time! Even cutesy and a serious metal band. Check out Babymetal.
Totally. Not everybody is brilliant and shy. She is brilliant and vocal and proactive about the issues close to her heart. Nothing wrong with a strong assertive woman.
I’ve seen Babymetal live. AMAZING.
@HeatherC — Awesome, I’m jealous!
One thing Meghan (and Harry too) also has is emotional intelligence which is something the RF does not have or if they do, they keep it locked down because it’s taboo to the brand. The RF comes off as robotic and stiff, but H&M are personable and warm and have empathy and compassion for people and they express it. And clearly people responded to that and their popularity soared and the RF couldn’t handle that so they made her the enemy.
She comes across as confident and well spoken because a) she is, and b) because she believes in the causes she’s supporting and when you believe in something, you can communicate fluidly and confidently about the topic. The RF simply doesn’t do this. And that’s a detriment to them.
The current senior royals are going to put the RF out of business if they don’t change their system, but these fools lost (ran off) their A team.
Ms. Steinam looks pretty good for her age (no backhanded compliment intended). I didn’t know there are shirts with cape sleeves out there as I have only seen them in formal dresses. Women look good in cape sleeves. It pleases me to see Meghan having true friends especially someone from older generations.
I was stunned to realize she is 88 years old. I knew she was in her 80s but not LATE 80s. Gloria has had a very interesting, amazing life.
Yeah being 88 caught me off guard!
There’s a quote from her, I think when she turned 50, where someone complimented her on looking good for her age and she said “this is what 50 looks like.”
I think about that a lot as I consider my approach to aging (dye the grays or not, Botox or not, am I ruling out a face lift in 10-15 years or not etc) and at the end of the day…..this is what 41 looks like and I’m ok with that.
Honestly, this was my only comment: “if that’s a current pic of an 88 year old, she is looking GOOD! Go ‘head, Gloria!”
I have seen in person twice and she is very striking. I would like to tweak her drab makeup. She looked like a supermodel when she was young. I think Meghan called her Glo in the documentary.
After watching the docu, I saw where Meghan may have not been everyone’s cup of tea. Doesn’t excuse of course the BS she dealt with but I can see how her personality was definitely not for those stiffs.
How is she not for the stiffs? That’s a serious question. She seemed absolutely perfectly comported to me. Which would start annoying me after a while, but hopefully she’s a lot more loose and less perfect-seeming in private.
I think the fact that she has a personality rubbed the White Blight Royal Family the wrong way. Harry is the closest thing they ever had to demonstrative and alive, and when Meghan appeared with her…visible emotions, why, it was all too much!
Her bubbly AND smart personality probably rubbed the stiffs badly to no end. The California girl confidence was not going to last, that’s when you could see she was trying to be ‘less’, look at her engagement interview and her demeanor later on.
I can agree that a small part of it was cultural differences. But a big part of those cultural differences is the British class structure and that structure is something The Firm clings to as if their life depends on it. If they weren’t so focused on their despair that this biracial American basically leapfrogged to the top by marrying Harry, they would have seen what an asset they had.
Meghan comes across to me as someone that is very intelligent, straightforward and direct, but also kind, and compassionate and has a good sense of humor without kicking people. I can see for people who live and die on “protocol”, and write letters to each other, set appointments to see each other, and curtsey to each other in private how they would see that forthrightness as somehow beneath them. Also, there is even outside of royalty people who are very cynical and just don’t believe that other people can be that happy/bubbly without it being fake. I’m not one of them, but they do exist and I think that’s how all the she’s an “actress” crap was able to take hold.
Here’s a great quote that I think of often “Some people will never like you because your spirit irritates their demons”.
Absolutely true!
It’s ironic because aside from her racial identity they seemed to hate her warmth, humanity and genuine well-deserved confidence. All things I admire. I still love that they trashed her Americanness and then oops realized those Americans spend(t) $$ on their crappy brand. Not one penny more from me ever. That bracelet is amazing…maybe I will buy one and have that message engraved in it in the most American font I can find. Rock on Queen Meghan that family never deserved you and you got your Prince out of there.
Meghan’s biggest sin in their eyes was that she thought she was their equal.
They also hate her beauty.
Meghan has a personality. A big sparkling happy personality. Some people just take up the room when they walk in and I think she’s one of them. You can see how she tried to hold back while a working royal and dim her light.
People with strong personalities are always going to run someone the wrong way. That’s okay, that’s life.
There are people whose personalities I don’t like but I don’t drive them the brink of suicide which is the difference obviously.
Yes Becks1 that is a minor difference. I am also a gregarious Leo and I am OK with not being liked 100 percent of the time by everyone. Not all personalities suit. But as you point out, these jerks act like they didn’t invite her to sit at the cool kids table…what they did was crush her soul and drive her to the brink of self-harm while hoping she would take out the mixed heir with her.
Gloria is very cool individual. She is a long time feminist warrior and I admire her. It’s noteworthy she clearly sees Meghan for exactly what she is and admires her and works with her. It shows the RF and English tabloids never actually “saw” Meghan for what she is. Or rather they saw only the colour of her skin and stopped there.
You can’t be charismatic without a radiating personality. Meghan just beams energy. The RF are the opposite. For all their wealth and exalted position, they’re an energy sink, so everything about them is gray and dull.
So true. They absorb light and joy and seek only to consume, appropriate or destroy.
You know who you never hear people say actual concrete things about? Kitty. She was the Duchess of Cambridge for how many years, now the PoW, and there’s not one influential British woman who can say, “I know her. We’ve partnered together on XYZ. She’s funny, smart, dedicated.” All the comments we hear about Kitty are from women looking in and going “She [looks like] a good mother/wife.” Anyway, lovely words by Gloria, especially the spot-on assessment of the British media.
Exactly. Megan’s friends have no problem going on record about what a great person she is. With Kate is compliments from “anonymous friends” or people that hardly know her.
don’t forget weird Uncle Gary!
^^ Right @Normades. Also, people who are clout-chasers, just sucking up and looking to get something out of being complimentary. Thus, any cockeyed praise they give Keen is transactional and unreliable.
Kate lives a shallow existence and has never done anything unless it benefits her in some way. That’s why you never hear from regular people not tied to a patronage saying anything nice.
It was pretty telling that her 40th self celebration didn’t include any actual friends and was just massively photoshopped images.
Ms. Steinem can probably sympathize with having her appearance and personality become media fodder. I’m glad she values Meghan’s work, that seems to be pretty consistent across the board.
I’m chuckling to think about Meghan explaining her bracelet to Harry’s family: “No, you see, rank is a construct”…
Ms. Steinem once went “under cover”, so to speak, for New York magazine as a Playboy bunny. She then wrote an article called “A Bunny’s Tale”. This was from the era when all feminists we’re said to be ugly old hags. She pretty much blew up that stereotype single handedly.
That’s what I meant, @brassyrebel! At least when I was growing up, how Ms. Steinem looked and dressed was often mentioned more frequently than her actual work.
Yeah, her look became pretty iconic. The long streaked hair, the aviator glasses, and the hip hugger jeans. I’m so old I think no one remembers things from 50 years ago except me! 😆
@Brassy Rebel
I am old enough to remember her doing that. I also remember when she was the “cool chick” in the feminist movement. Long hair (streaked!!), miniskirts, aviator glasses. Betty Friedan and Bella Abzug worked as relentlessly and were very vocal (Abzug, with her hats!) but it was Ms. Steinem who was the “face” (if you will) of the movement.
I always thought then and still do that she was/is effortlessly cool. I stan Gloria Steinem
Meghan’s a typical Leo yes, but also a strong Cancer rising, so she’s got the same caring, sensitive, maternal side that she shows to others; home is important, likes nurturing with food and gifts. Diana was a Cancer so I think that’s why the echoes are there.
As a Cancer myself, I usually love Cancer men who can be so nurturing, but there’s always two sides…. and when a Cancer man lets resentments fester, look out, they’re terrible (*cough* William)
Married to a Cancer man. Both of my parents are/were Cancers, as is my brother.
My husband is definitely a nurturer. He’s also a lawyer, and the skill set he had to develop for that role combined with the Cancer tendencies often make him veer into “insufferable nudge” territory, lol. But he means well.
I can see Meghan having both Leo and Cancer qualities. Not that I know much about this stuff, but what you say makes sense.
The biggest problem for meghan is that she has personality and drive. She is willing, and does work for causes she believes in, but the Royal household? No, they try and make the word “patron” look as if they actually do something, but they don’t. They get their staff to send a letter or write a speech for them. They don’t even know what they are going to say until the read the bloomin thing. Botox barbie and bully Billy are about as genuine as a knock off clock. THAT was and is their problem with Megan, she talks the talk AND walks the walk. They can’t even stumble along without the zimmer frame of staff
Her personality and drive are assets, being herself whilst living in the UK meant that others who crave attention, saw the response to her as a problem.
Others were threatened, they had the ears of higher-ups and poisoned the well.
They were incorrect in thinking that they drive her away and copy what seems effortless on her part to get the same effect.
The keen cosplay, slander via leaks, bullying and lying by their husbands paid off.
They left.
Eventually, the Sussexes like everyone else, being expert on themselves, told their story.
The ones they left behind is forever changed.
Growth as human beings remains aspirational, there is no accountability and little self awareness.
Lots of pulling rank, and copious consuming…….
Very middle-class.
The hunger for attention remain at an abysmal levels.
The younger generation seems indifferent, until they are not.
Gloria’s correct in her estimations of Meghan.
Gloria Steinem knows the real Meghan, the one the British media and the RF want to deny exists. Gloria knows the woman with energy, kindness, and charisma, who wants to use her unique position to help others. The racist and very stupid royals drummed her out. Fine. We want her and we’ll keep her! And we get Harry too? Those royals really are criminally stupid!
I just finished reading Gloria Steinem’s book Revolution From Within, a Book of Self-Esteem, and it is amazing. Her premise is that before you can become completely engaged in a feminist/political revolution, you need to go through a miniature personal revolution within in order to purge lack of self-esteem, boost our confidence and truly believe in our ability to be change-makers. She speaks clearly about the road-blocks she faced due to a dysfunctional childhood and other issues that were holding her back. I highly recommend it!
Love the message of the bracelet! Rankism is the root of all the -isms. Rankism is what somebodies do to nobodies. People will often protect their rank more fiercely than their loved ones or their own lives.
I personally think the real reason the RF and the Right wing tabloids are targetting Meghan is they would rather have her as an villain who ruined everything. An evil woke Succubus who got her claws into sweet Harry and turned him against the RF. That way everyone is distracted and not asking questions like why does UK need an RF that doesnt pay taxes or that Charles want to spend millions of Pounds on himself when UK is suffering. Or even why Prince Andrew was hanging around Epistein. But nope,,every in the UK was fine until that evil Harpy Meghan ruined everything.
I heard Gloria Steinem speak a few years ago at a fundraiser for our local domestic violence shelter and she was amazing—witty, brilliant, strong, warm. (I was so proud to be a feminist in a room full of feminists.) I think GS probably sees similar qualities in Meghan, who unapologetically identifies as a feminist (just one reason she scared the weak men in the royal family and British media — and the pathetic women who support their misogyny).
I’d give anything to join them in one of their backyard conversations.
I love that Meghan has people who love her and her brain, want to defend her, and aren’t afraid to say it out loud, and are never an “anonymous source”.
This is how history happens, I’m getting it now. The British royals will spit in the wind, probably with a military parade, while Meghan and Harry have actual friends, who aren’t “reporters”. Look back in the footnotes of history, royals and rota, it never ends well for the friendless. See: All of England’s history.
You are just on the friendless side this time, royals and rota.