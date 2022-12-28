Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ is turning Australians into anti-royal republicans

One of my biggest irritations is when people act as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s story and exit from the British royal family is some kind of siloed, superficial issue. The Sussexit had huge repercussions for the monarchy, for the British commonwealth, for the media, for global conversations of racism, extremism, misogyny and more. If you ask me, King Charles seems to have made his peace with the fact that many countries will leave the commonwealth and abandon the British monarch as their head of state. Charles knows he’s likely losing the Caribbean countries and many African commonwealth countries in the years to come. Post coronation, he will likely make big, splashy tours to Canada and Australia though, because he cares about “keeping” the “white countries.” The problem is that Australians are watching Netflix!! Aussies watched Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and they are being radicalized to believe that maybe they shouldn’t have a monarch.
For a nation still recovering from the emotional hangover over the loss of its sovereign, the latest Harry & Meghan instalment is triggering sympathy mixed with fierce debate about Australia becoming a republic. As the second volume of the revealing documentary aired this week, charting in detail why the couple decided to carve out a new life in the US, many Australians questioned their country’s future ties.
Bestselling Australian novelist and true crime author Vikki Petraitis told The Telegraph she was saddened by the final three episodes, and in particular about the alleged attempts to silence Meghan. “I saw it as absolute manipulation,” she said. “Now that the Queen has gone, if the Royal family can’t reconcile with Harry and turn the tide so it’s not abusive to him and his family, what hope do they have of surviving?”
On social media the commentary among Australians after the final episodes was at times angry and heated.
“Am reminded that it is high time we in Australia formally unshackled ourselves from this entire family,” said one tweet, from a woman in Sydney. Another user, a male software developer based in Canberra, described the Royal family as an “awkward institution.”
Other Australians, however, expressed dismay and disinterest, with one commenting the show involved “two extremely privileged people whining about how tough it is being them.” Meanwhile, Peter FitzSimons, former chairman of the Australian Republic Movement, commented sympathetically that the controversial series had changed his mind about the couple’s motivations. “I start to get what they were on about,” he tweeted.
In the final episodes, friends of Harry and Meghan noted their Australian tour in 2018 as the “turning point” in which the Palace began to feel threatened by their popularity. “I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular,” Meghan’s friend, Lucy Fraser, said in the documentary. “So popular with the public, that internals at the Palace were incredibly threatened by that.”
Australian journalist Natalie Oliveri saw the hysteria first hand when the couple toured the country. She believes their future could have taken a far different trajectory. “I was on the Australian tour with Harry and Meghan and witnessed the insane popularity they had with crowds,” she posted on Twitter. “Sad to see how drastically the situation has turned. Imagine how things could have been.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has long supported the republican movement but so far his focus has been testing the mood with “national consultation” work behind the scenes, rather than any solid sign of another referendum. But with voices on the matter becoming louder after the Netflix documentary, that may well change.
As Melbourne-based academic and scientist Rob White remarked, the loss of Prince Harry to the official royal line-up has been a blow. “I’m no fan of the monarchy – bring on the republic of Australia,” he wrote on social media. ‘But I quite liked Harry… they could have contributed so much – pity.”
[From The Telegraph]
Harry even said that directly in the Netflix series, that the family could have had such an incredible diplomatic figure with Meghan, but they ruined it. They threw Meghan away and treated her like garbage. That was the section in the sixth episode where Liz Garbus actually showed some photos from William and Kate’s sad Caribbean Flop Tour too – that was magnificently shady. And it’s just going to keep going too – whenever those horrid people leave Salt Island, they’re going to flop so hard. The Windsors’ “stay with us, please let us rule over you” tours are going to be so funny in the coming years.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Netflix.
Getting rid of the monarch as Head of State doesn’t mean that a country will leave the Commonwealth. See Barbados for a recent example. All the African commonwealth countries are republics already. The Queen lost them a long time ago. The question remains whether the members of the Commonwealth will continue to see it as a valuable organization and will chose to keep the British monarch as Head in the future.
The commonwealth realm is indeed different that the commonwealth. But i hope that getting rid the king as head of state will be the first step to getting out of the commonwealth all together. I don’t think Caribbean and african countries benefit a thing from that organization
The Commonwealth countries when they had the chance to get rid of the monarch as Head decided to follow the Queen’s wishes that Charles succeed her when she dies. That was very disappointing to me. I think the future of the Commonwealth is insecure that’s why they’re now allowing non former British colonies to join.
The Commonwealth (54 nations) can vote Charles out as defacto PR head anytime they want. I suspect they only gave him that vote out of respect for QEII, but will dump him soon.
@Notasugarhere: Only the Secretary General is voted for not the Head. The countries have already decided that Charles will be Head after the Queen and it will that way until he dies.
They chose to bow to her wishes and name him the symbolic ‘head’. Should they choose to name someone else, they will. It is their organization, not his, and they can change rules or make whatever decisions they want. Charles could try to fight it, but since he represents a minority of the member states, many of whom will soon dump him? Fighting The Commonwealth’s choice to name someone else would only make him look more pathetic.
Out of respect for the Queen it was agreed that Charles should succeed her as Head of the Commonwealth. When he is no longer monarch they will elect the head. However, I see the days of the Commonwealth as being numbered in the decades to come, especially if Canada and Australia pull out.
Of the 54 member states that make up the Commonwealth only 15 (including the UK) have Charles as Head of State. Five have their own monarchies and the other 33 are republics. Charles is Head of the Commonwealth but ONLY on paper. There are currently countries waiting to join….South Sudan, Suriname, Burundi and Somaliland. It’s an international organisation collectively and jointly led by its members.
These member states work at environmental protection, trade and economic development, democracy, women’s rights, young people’s rights to name but a few of their aims. Note I said working at…..
The Commonwealth has its critics but it’s a club that other countries want to join. Charles and his family have nothing to do with its future. Removed from it, it would still be a club that would thrive. That’s the real Commonwealth, not the fantasy of a group of nations once ruled over by the British monarchy.
Exactly, @Emme and @NotASugarHere
Youre both correct, in that, charles is on borrowed time as (symbolic) Head of the C’Wealth. The british monarch is only ever the symbolic head. The real Head is of the C’Wealth Secretariat.
Charles only got his position as Head because betty utilized her considerable, venerable old-lady capital and shamelessly begged the HoS to accept charles as head on her death. His swearing-in was held this past June in Kigali, Rwanda, (after the *CHOGM was postponed twice in 2020 & 2021 due to covid.)
*Commonwealth Heads of Govt Meeting.
Theoretically, the monarch remains as symbolic head of the C’Wealth until he/she is succeeded by the next monarch. But this practice will end with charles. Thats why Bullyam is so disinterested in the C’Wealth……thats because he knows he will have no role in it (altho he was pissed when H&M were made C’Wealth Youth Ambassadors and Pres & VP of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.)
I’m surprised that a British paper acknowledged and printed this. I do wonder how the documentary is viewed in other Commonwealth countries. Hopefully, more countries will begin to question their relationship with the Crown. Perhaps Commonwealth countries will reevaluate how things are managed and decide to kick the Crown to the curb. The organization could probably achieve a lot more without the Crown as it’s head.
The Telegraph needs this kind of articles when it will be attacked legitimately for his awful anti sussex pr war on par with the sun, dailyfail , to pretend it was fair.
They ‘re conscious of Netflix reach + sussex squad receipts on Twitter about their without ethic royal reporters.
Commonwealth like his french version francophonie, is nothing else that neo colonialism by another name.
I think Sussexes Commonwealth role was condemned to fail, like their being welcomed in the royal family, because the tories stay elected from the 2010’s.
Tories are the heirs of the pro slavery and colonialism movement, there was no way they would want to change the statu quo to benefit or give reparations to poc.
Before, during, and after meghan time in uk, there were greenfall, windrush and Rwanda refugees scandals. Her insane harrassment was the cherry on the cake, while she was made to do the best whitewashing pr for the royals and the country.
The message is clear, british poc are legitimate preys to british racism from lower classes to royal family, from national football team to prime minister and government, or the met.
Rishi Sunak, priti patel are tolerated because they comply and help perpetuate racial discrimination until they can be disposed of for whiter counterparts.
Commonwealth countries have all the right reasons to quit for a long time, the real problem would be the means, and resolute leaders.
First time commentator but long time fan of Celebitchy. As an Australian and small r republican, I am here 👏for 👏it 👏.
Getting rid of the monarchy and getting recognition in the constitution for indigenous Australians would be a huge step. I really hope this is something that can happen in the next few years.
I remember voting in the referendum for a republic in 1999 and being really dismayed when people said they voted to keep the monarchy as they were fond of the queen. People don’t have that same fondness for Charles. Pleased to see that Harry and Meghan’s documentary may have swayed people to being more pro-republic.
Welcome, and yaaaaass to everything you said!
Thank you for your comment! I have been wondering how this documentary is going over in commonwealth countries, and I appreciate you posting!
Fellow Aussie here.
I concur. This isn’t new or news. Australia has long had the stirrings to be a Republic but I always thought we wouldn’t get there until the Queen passed.
Harry & Meghan’s tour was wildly successful – they were so different to other Royal’s. Warm, informal, engaged. It resonated with our own national character.
I think the docuseries really just cemented it for most, while also being a real eye-opener for those Australians who had previously bought what the British media was selling.
Time to get rid of the Monarchy
“Mourning the loss of our sovereign.” I can’t believe citizens of a wonderful modern Democratic country like Australia feel that way. I thought it was just an on-paper thing.
I predict that if Charles and Camilla don’t go, William and Kate will be sent to Australia and New Zealand in the new year.
I hope you’re bad at predictions. I’d like to keep NZ royal free in ‘23.
That needs to be a slogan. If I were in Australia or Canada I’d buy the bumper sticker, tee-shirt, whatever. All of it. “Royal Free In ’23!”
But I’m American. I think Will and Kate at least have had enough of us (and we of them) after Boston.
That would be a good pro-Republic campaign phrase for the remaining 14 countries. Royal Free in ’23
It will be interesting to see how Kate and William are received in Australia and New Zealand. Harry and Meghan were so popular. I cannot think that the gruesome twosome will get the same reception.
Rmbr the gruesome twosome were planning on imposing themselves on Australia……sometime after the big fire during covid (late 2020, was it?) Anyhooooo the Australians pushed back and loudly declared that they didnt want them there; that they had enough problems dealing with and had no time or money to waste on a frivolous royal visit.
I believe the visit was to try to counter the Sussexes’ overwhelmingly positive impression on Australasia, circa 2019. So that failed…..didnt even get off the ground.
Then came the Great Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022.
Wasn’t much interest last time W and K were here. Same re Chuck and Camilla. They toured quite recently, but nobody knew or particularly gave a damn. Only news story I saw featured a couple of randoms who hadn’t gone to see them, but just happened to be in the vicinity.
Huge enthusiastic crowds for Harry and Meghan, natch.
How do these countries even benefit from being in the Commonwealth at this point? What’s in it for them? Having Kate come perform African cosplay? TRF should just dissolve it in the coming years, it’s just cringey and embarrassing in today’s world.
There’s still funding and scholarships available to these countries and it provides opportunities for dialogue on mutual issues. That’s why they stay.
I think that the commonwealth is seen quite differently within Britain , who in my view still do think of the commonwealth as the remains of “their” empire. But when you hear from the other 50+ countries, they view themselves as more of an alliance that has common political goals. An example of this would be the commonwealth fund’s work on tracking and funding research into Covid, as well as the grants and scholarships @AmyBee mentions above. There are countries in the commonwealth that were never subjects of the crown! To the rest of us (I am Canadian) Britain is just one member among many; they couldn’t dissolve the commonwealth even if they wanted to.
I was wondering about that myself so I did a little digging. It seems that the commonwealth’s budget is actually really small 6.9 Million pounds a year. But the member countries save about 20% on trade with other member countries. That would explain why some developing countries want to join. 20% can make a lot of difference in a developing country.
The PR team for the commonwealth actually does a pretty good job promoting why countries should join. India is actually the wealthiest country (their economy overtook the UK a few years ago), and because of the populations of countries like India, Nigeria and Pakistan – on paper the commonwealth seems huge. Ironically, those countries are also paying into the commonwealth budget.
Sounds like the benefits are small, but something is better than nothing, especially if it doesn’t cost you much and helps some of your industries reduce their trading costs.
It never gets old that the monarchy is being brought down by an American. That’s somewhat hyperbolic … or is it?
It is going to be brought down by their own actions and the racist courtiers and rota.. just like the video clip going around where prince Phillip states exactly this. Don’t lay this on Meghan it is all their own doing. She left three years ago and they have only ramped up the racist hate campaign against her, it’s unforgivable and shows a complete lack of humanity.
I’m not laying anything on her, but their treatment of her as described in your post is what blew the whole thing wide open, their huge misstep of assuming she wasn’t someone of consequence who would draw international attention and sympathy, and our scrutiny of their racist behavior is ever more watchful and attuned.
I don’t see the situation as “an American taking the monarchy down.” It started crumbling with the way Princess Diana was treated. The rot expanded with KCIII marrying his mistress. He was not loved before and became even more disliked after that. And when Harry and Meghan shed a light on the unholy contract between the Royal Family and the tabloids; how he was used to protect William and the racism his wife has endured with the royal family, the entire facade just crumbled.
We know now the Windsors are a dysfunctional family that betray each other to cover infidelity and perversion. And people just got even more disgusted with all of them.
Prince Harry leaving is the truly catastrophic event for them. They have cast Meghan in the Yoko Ono role.
I just don’t understand how this is even a debate. What is the point of the monarchy in the Commonwealth countries?
I wonder if governments just don’t want to spend the time doing a constitutional amendment when there are other things to handle. Apathy is keeping them attached more than anything I would guess.
@colby – I think for Canada that’s definitely part of it. People were fond of the late queen, if for no other reason than she’d been there all of our lives. There isn’t a similar fondness for Charles, to the contrary. But getting rid of the monarch as symbolic head of state would require a full on constitutional amendment which would be a massive undertaking. Doubt any governments have the stomach for that, unfortunately.
Governments have the ability to get organized, get the job done, and print new money. In Sept 2020, Barbados voted to go Republic and all legalities were finished Nov 2021. The Jamaican government announced this summer they’ll be a Republic by 2025. More to follow. I would think the revealed horrors of First Nations boarding schools has gone a long way towards turning some Canadians pro-Republic.
Yeah, except Barbados and Jamaica are not set up like Canada. They can do it much faster. Trinidad did it pretty fast in 1976 even though Eric Williams had been working on making the country a republic since 1966.
Canada has to get all the provinces to agree (good luck with the Maritimes and I think BC which has the highest positive sentiment) before we can turf the Queen.
Also, the First Nations have concerns, as they should.
Plus the conservatives are noisy enough to make it an election issue for the other parties. So it’s highly unlikely even if more of us would prefer to get rid of the Monarchy.
And yet plenty of Canadians on here saying it can and will happen, no matter how complicated. IMO that’s the way it will go, with all but the UK dropping the monarchy in the next few years. Then Scotland will go Independent and Republic too. Depending on the ongoing Brexit fallout, we may see a reunified Ireland. There are more Catholics in N Ireland than Protestants now, which also gives more weight to dumping the monarchy.
@mazzie – exactly. The last two efforts to amend the Canadian constitution failed and ended up as nasty political messes. Also, I suspect the opposition parties might use any reopening of the constitution to try to shame the government as to why it has not pursued actual electoral reform. At the moment I also can’t see it being a priority for any politician, unfortunately. Also, as @lisab noted downthread, many indigenous groups are supportive of the crown in terms of their treaties. The monarchy will continue to shrink in relevance and popularity in Canada (the point @nic919 gave below Re Quebec is but one good example of that)
Many indigenous groups are questioning any treaties they have with the blood-thirsty Colonizers who committed cultural and physical genocide against them. It may involve massive negotiation and a decade of work, but likely Canada will unify and dump the Windsors. It doesn’t make sense for the UK to keep royals around, it certainly doesn’t make sense for Canada to.
@Mtl.Ex.pat Exactly. I saw your mention of Charlottetown and Meech Lake and those were good times (said sarcastically). I think the willingness of the people to examine our relationship with the crown is there but there’s no political will in the immediate, near or even medium future despite what other people are saying here.
This. Plus here in Australia people look at how quickly they were willing to abandon the Commonwealth when the EU came along, only to expect us to embrace them now they’ve left the EU and screwed themselves economically. The Harry Meghan doco was just additional evidence in support.
Wow. Really good points.
Can you elaborate on this? I’m American and just thought that the UK was a member of the EU and a part of the Commonwealth simultaneously. I didn’t know that there was tension between the two.
With Commonwealth/EU, I only know the NZ side of it, but roughly what happened was that the majority of NZ’s agricultural exports went to the UK (lamb, wool etc), and had done so for decades. NZ had rationing and went to a lot of risk and expense and made enormous human sacrifices to keep the UK alive in World Wars 1 and 2. The relationship continued with the UK taking most of our exports up until the 70’s when they joined the EU and dumped NZ as a trade partner. There was a lot of hardship and disruption, farms lost and suicides, and NZ nearly went bankrupt, until we established new markets.
So you can imagine how it went down when Brexit pushers were banging on about how the UK didn’t need the EU, they’d just trade with the Commonwealth again, Empire 2.0, they’ll welcome their previous colonial masters and throw themselves back under the jackboot. Kind of like when an abusive boyfriend who stole all your money and ran over the cat dumps you so that he’ll be free to date Beyonce, but expects to be taken back when the Beyonce thing doesn’t go as planned.
Denise, just woke up hence delay. When they joined the EU they got numerous favourable trading agreements and other deals, which were better for them than deals they had with the Commonwealth. So they dropped the Commonwealth deals as they couldn’t have both. They still lead the Commonwealth but the countries of the Commonwealth missed out on opportunities. A small example- when you arrived in the UK immigration after a flight from overseas – EU passport holders got express lanes. The Commonwealth countries had to go through the same immigration queues as the rest of the world. ie you’ve been on a 20 hours flight that arrives at the same time as flights from the US, China and Japan and you have to queue for 30 mins to go through immigration but not if you have an EU passport.
There was a huge stink about Australian wines – suddenly the number of deals and favourable terms dried up overnight as they went with wines from Europe, so Australian producers had to look elsewhere for new trading partners. China and other countries eventually filled the void. There are many other examples but these showed the Commonwealth where they stood.
Now they want to trade again, but they want it on terms favourable to them because, “the commonwealth”.
In canada the Quebec government voted already to make it optional for members of the provincial parliament to have to swear an oath to the king. This is going to have a domino effect across canada. Even the federal conservatives are unlikely to want to force people to swear an oath to a British king.
Most recent polls here in Canada show a majority not wanting the British Crown as our head of state. From a constitutional perspective, it will be difficult to achieve as the federal and all provincial parliaments/legislative assemblies must all vote unanimously on the issue. Also, some First Nations have concerns about the status of historic treaties made with the Crown. So it is a complicated issue legally. However, we will continue to see a phasing out and lack of interest/relevance.
@Lisa B – Question, First Nations “have concerns about the status of historic treaties made with the crown” – meaning the First Nations need the treaties to stay in place, OR, they would like to see the treaties dissolved, and have the ability to renegotiate for themselves?
Am American and Native American, and v interested in indigenous peoples rights. TIA!
The problem is that if Canadians decided they wanted to end the monarchy, it is extremely difficult if not impossible to do. Basically, the monarchy is baked into every element of the Canadian Constitution, which is almost impossible to change.
In essence, to remove Charles as head of state requires a major series of constitutional changes. Under Canada’s Constitution, no change in the status of the monarchy can happen unless the resolution is passed by both Houses of Parliament and every province. Every political interest in the country would exploit this to make gains for itself, which would create ongoing political chaos. I remember the failure of the Meech Lake and Charlottetown Accords (a dog’s breakfast of constitutional changes giving sweeping powers of autonomy to Quebec). Furthermore, all treaties with our First Nations peoples were signed with the Crown, so many or all of the 619 First Nations would claim the right to have to assent to its abolition, which would create further chaos.
So for the time being Canada will remain a Commonwealth country despite some 67% of the country being in favour of revoking Charles as head of state. I just wish we didn’t have to have his ugly face on our money.
@jaded – exactly. Canada can want to be rid of C3 but it’s extremely complicated. I also remember the mess that was Meech Lake and Charlottetown. Not to say it will never happen – but it’s a lot more complex, as you’ve noted, than just “dumping Charles” and “printing new money”. I’m a crown attorney (prosecutor, for non-Canadian celebitches) and can’t stand all criminal files now being “His Majesty the King vs Accused Person”. Makes me cringe.
@JADED – Thank you for explaining the First Nations portion of renegotiating treaties previously signed.
What happens to Canada if the UK abolishes the monarchy?
I read that people are worried because Russia and China are said to be encouraging and hoping that the dreadful treatment of Harry and Meghan will have an influence on Commonwealth countries and turn them against Britain, thereby destabilising the Commonwealth. This according to some is getting the US government concerned because Britain always tells them that the Commonwealth generally comes within the orbit of the ‘west’. This may all be wild speculation but you never know…..
Poor Harry and Meghan being dragged into international politics. I suspect that some people are currently leaning heavily on Charles to sort things out with Harry and Meghan, even though the Palace are denying that anything like that is taking place I am sure that the matter is high on Charles agenda. However, the real knotty problem is that any rapprochement will have to involve Willy…..
Very interesting because the Australian press has been horrid to Meghan and Harry. It serves them right that they tried to prop up Charles and that horrid Camilla. I hope that Australia does become a republic. Down with the monarchy.
Didn’t the Australian version of 60 Minutes have Terrible Tom on multiple times? I seem to recall one of the morning shows being pretty awful too.
There was a recent election in Australia where the incumbent won re-election, when Rupert Murdock’s media were predicting he would lose the election.
A commentator dragged Rupert’s media for all the lies, they were spreading.
If the Waleses go to Australia dollar bet they take the kids.
I’d be surprised if the children don’t join them.
Per the Daily Mail those poor kids are full time employees now so undoubtedly you are right.
Oh, most definitely. And if (when) there’s a pr issue involving Will or Kate, they’ll make little Louis sit through some long boring presentation so the papers can get pics of him acting age-appropriately antsy. Sigh.
I am pretty sure they will be hiding behind the children from now on.
I’m thinking about how both Kate and Meghan entered the family as commoners. But only one had something to offer besides a pretty face and a womb. Meghan has star quality and a lifelong passion for making a difference. Kate Middleton has neither. I don’t know—maybe if Kate were a royal-born princess, people might be more interested? As it is, meh. The kids are very cute, though, AND 100% royal. So naturally, they are a big draw.
I don’t see any royal tours of African countries any more. They will tour the white Commonwealth countries- Canada, Australia, New Zealand. They are still important to the prestige of the British monarchy. It is a very onerous task to get rid of the monarchy as a head of state in these countries. However, I don’t see the value of these three countries belonging to the Commonwealth, though. I do see that it could continue to be useful for countries in Africa as it is an established organization that could be used for political, cultural and economic communications. I think African Commonwealth countries are republics or even still have their own monarchy. However, the Commonwealth should at least begin the process of choosing their own leader now. I think they endorsed Charles simply for the Queen’s sake, but if the organization is going to be of practical use in the future, it needs to stop having the British monarch as symbolic head as it is a relic of empire.
Seeing as how Quebec has already made it optional for their members of provincial parliament to swear an oath to the king, any visit by that family will just remind Canadians that they are out of touch and useless.
And the issue of the residential schools has not been properly addressed. Charles showed up for a very brief visit but he didn’t apologize on behalf of the crown since the queen was still alive. He won’t be able to avoid it now.
Australia has always been in a sort of way, Murdoch said out loud that he intended to destroy the monarchy.
He has not changed his mind about the monarchy, but realized they are all he can sell on his crappy tabloid and gb news.
What would ultimately tip the balance would be geopolitics in the region.
As another empire ebbs, the rise of capitalism in that particular region and the power it holds will ultimately make that decision.
Speaking as a Canadian, I think we will always be a commonwealth (unfortunately). The constitution would have to be revisited, and in doing so, would give the province of Quebec the chance to address their own sovereignty from the rest of the country. This is something the Canadian government wants to avoid at all costs.
We need another Pierre Berton?
Who would suffice Robertson Davies? Stephen Leacock?
Farley Mowat?
It is time to revisit John Ralston Saul’s “Voltaire’s Bastards”
Oh Canada!!
Those were the days………
Flag-shagging was just a kink.
Soverginity was non-negotiable
The English canada and French canada divide was never greater than with the British monarchy nonsense.
And now that cultural canada has expanded beyond just Anglos, but with many with no ties at all to the British, or in some cases from countries the British subjugated, canada is on a path to sever its ties. It won’t be as quickly as other countries, but it’s already happening. No amount of kate or Camilla wearing a maple leaf diamond brooch with usual condescension will stop it.
My statement was based on the philosophical and thoughtful discussion on meaning of being a Canadian.
It based on European ethos, it is no accident, after the war in 1812, for that very reason.
Canada is 125 + years old……
The Inuit will be to differ; they have a big say…
That has not changed…..
What cultural change??
What does Kate and Camilla have to do with any of this??
They does not represent Canada, a sovereign state.
What is this nonsense about?? Really??
This is basic high school information.
Seems personal….
The citizens of this 155 year old country will be highly amused that they have to sever ties.
Which alliance would they have to forgo NATO, OAS, Commonwealth or the similar organization for Francophones, Arctic Nations, Pacific Rim????
They brought the Charter Home?? What subjugation??
Laws to proctect asset stripping??
To avoid creeping fascism???
Disinformation???
Slander???
I hope the UK can unite and reclaim what is left of their sovereignity, and not let it be about football and whinging about immigrants.
Why let non- domiciled billionaires run things??
It is a cautionary tale for Western Nations.
Their citizens should think critically and not vote to punish, but to upheld.
There is no pleasure seeing people struggling anywhere.
Some of which will be of colour.
Just let Canada be. She is minding her own business.
I hope Australia and Canada are ready for the invasion of the Royal PR machine. Any day now it will be announced that William, Kate and their children are coming. They will be used to prop up the falling popularity of the Royal family. The family that threw away 2 of it’s biggest assets because they couldn’t stand the fact that Harry and Megan genuinely care about the people and not the pomp. The Palace PR machine has swung into overdrive and I would bet money that the tour will be announced around the time of Harry’s book coming out. Just like they did with the Netflix documentary, they suddenly announced William and Kate were going to Boston, which I found laughable because the only people who were not there, were the actual winners of the award 🤔
This.
Yup. Wm and Kate are coming to “take back” Canada and/or Australia. Hope it goes as well as the ” great taking back of America” that took place in Boston with most of the country unaware of their presence.
I could see Charles deploying a Coronation Year Tour series in the Fall, as QEII did during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee year. Sending anyone he can get but mostly HoliTours for W&K& the three PR prop kids.
The Wail’s previous visits were a yawn here in Canada. There will be no “taking back” by those lackluster blood-suckers.
Australia has some of the nastiest, trashiest, dog-whistling reportage on Meghan, from Kyle Stefanovic on Today, to Victoria Arbitrage for NineHoney to that weirdo for News Corps.
Unfortunately, lots of people hate Meghan and Harry because support of the Royal Family is seen as show of opposition to refugees, Muslims and assorted brown folk.
Well, this just goes to show how incredibly powerful H&M are!! They are solely responsible for making sovereign countries republics!!! No wonder the brf have it in for the Sussexes. Talk about gaslighting. No, the Sussexes are not responsible for this. The royal family and their minions in the media are responsible for this, and if they continue down the road they’ve chosen to date they will get to see the fruits of their labors. If anyone in that antiquated institution had a smidgeon of self-awareness, they would stop the vileness and shut up about the Sussexes and just do their thing. I wonder if they will ever figure this out or if they will continue on as the ship sinks.
Australia was always going to vote again to become a Republic once the Queen died. That’s been said the whole way through. The old guard and fondness for TQ is why it didn’t happen last time. I don’t see a lot of love for Harry and Meghan here, and it’s a weird article anyway? A few sm users and some known republicans? My take is they know it’s going to happen, so blaming H and M makes it more palatable
The Old Chick, I have no doubt that what you say is true. I just get amused at times by the spin in the media.
I think what I said holds, though. The royal family needs to start concentrating on what they’re supposed to be doing. They should also stop all of the back biting between palaces. I don’t know if that would keep the monarchy going forever, but I think it might keep it going longer than the game plan they’ve been using.
I hear you but pigs flying comes to mind. They really believe their own lies. And the invisible contract is such that they can’t stop now. That symbiotic relationship with the media makes it so. They’re not only keeping on, they’re doubling down ie the parade of moroon coats at the concert, they’re openly mocking and trolling. There’s no hope for this lot, anyway.
I find the headline hard to believe. The Australian media is decidedly anti-Sussex.
I find it hard to believe as well. I think this story is being planted to further some other narrative– as an excuse for the failure of an upcoming tour, or as “negging” to get a different response from the public. Something like that.
I’m not a Harry & Meghan stan– I dislike royalty of all kinds. But the way Meghan has been treated (and Harry as a result) is horrible. No one deserves racist, misogynist abuse.
Who owns the Australian media?
There is always a hidden agenda.
But despite the Australian media, the ALP has been elected federally and in all but two states – and there’s an election coming up in NSW in which it’s widely predicted the Coalition will get wiped.
The recent Victorian election proved that the media don’t speak for the people.
Leave Harry and Meghan’s alone Thier marriage is made from Heaven u can’t destroy it. They will be together forever
I’m pray u all let it be. U can not destroy it I’ll their love is real. The love every one should want. Harry and Meghan’s don’t let them every give up