Queen Camilla covers the holiday issue of Good Housekeeping UK

During the Boston Flop Tour, Prince William threw a tantrum about the Harry & Meghan trailer, and magically, every British media outlet had quotes about how the Sussexes were “like the Kardashians” and how everything Harry & Meghan do is about themselves. Valentine Low at the Times dutifully transcribed this huffy quote: “They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves. [William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people. That’s the contrast.” I bring this up because the Windsors are liars, morons and narcissists. William genuinely believes that he was so selfless in refusing to invite the Earthshot finalists to Boston, thus making everything about William and Buttons. It’s the exact same thing for the other Windsors too – look, here’s Queen Camilla on the holiday issue of Good Housekeeping UK. I thought it was against the rules for royal women to appear on magazine covers? Maybe it doesn’t count if they use tons of Photoshop.
Queen Camilla is gracing newsstands! The Queen Consort, 75, has been revealed as the latest cover star of Good Housekeeping’s U.K. edition. Camilla smiled in a red coat dress adorned with a ballerina brooch before a sparkling fir for the cover of the Christmas and New Year’s issue.
“The Queen Consort: Thinking of others this festive season,” the cover reads. In the accompanying interview, Queen Camilla shed light on her work with SafeLives, a domestic abuse charity that she’s been involved with since 2016, and her most memorable exchanges with survivors and volunteers.
“The work of SafeLives is extremely close to my heart because I have had the privilege of meeting so many women — and men — who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear. Their stories still haunt me,” she said in part. “Over and over again, I have heard that what survivors want, above all, is for the wall of silence to be broken.”
The lifestyle magazine’s latest issue is especially regal. According to a statement shared by publisher Hearst, Queen Elizabeth II granted her blessing for Good Housekeeping to produce a special issue “championing royal women and, crucially, raising awareness around important social causes” for the publication’s 100th anniversary this year and in connection with her Platinum Jubilee.
The issue also includes exclusive interviews with Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra (Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin) and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester (the wife of Prince Richard, who is also first cousins with Queen Elizabeth). The royals are expected to address “their own selected causes spanning dementia, carers, child safety and missing people,” Hearst said.
Well, at least Camilla used the cover to highlight one of her causes. That was not the case over the summer, when Camilla appeared on the cover of Country Life magazine. That was around the same time that she also appeared in British Vogue and organized several birthday profiles and interviews. As it turns out, Camilla, Kate, William and Charles are in the narcissism business. Spoiler: it’s their only business.
Holy photoshop batman! That’s camilla from 2002 not 2022
Came here to say just that. Except that that’s Camilla from 1972. Her skin has looked haggard forever now.
Her skin is an ad for sober living.
Nope.. Even then she didn’t look like this!! 😂😂🤦🏼♀️
Amen Lucy
I was just about to comment on them smoothing out her face.
Camilla had Brown hair when young and bleached it later on
They didn’t just smooth out the lines, they reshaped her mouth and lifted her neck.
Looks like I’m not the only one who came here to say holy macaroni, she’s photoshopped to oblivion. 😂 the smile is still horsy though and the quote is quite something “The work of SafeLives is extremely close to my heart because I have had the privilege of meeting so many women — and men — who live in an atmosphere of PERMANENT FEAR. Their stories still haunt me,” Yeah right
No kidding, she actually looks like The Crypt-keeper in actuality.
Camilla never looked that good – not even in 2002.
Good god that photo shopped cover is shocking! They have no room to talk about the Kardashians ever again. To bad they can’t edit out this woman’s evil and ugly actions and personality.
Maybe they used a picture of the wax statue from Madame Tussaud’s.
It looks like they took isabella calthorpe somethin branson girl face made old to replace camilla ‘s one (the girl who refused to marry William and has wedded Richard branson’ son)
Photoshop is an addiction. Just say no!
LOL. That is not a Camilla I’ve seen in my 55 years. Dying that this how GH decided this is how they had to sell this issue. Is Cam competing with Kate and her 40th bday photoshopped portraits? Is there an award for most photoshopped person of 2022 to make them look better than they actually do? Kate & Cam are contenders.
“Over and over again, I have heard that what survivors want, above all, is for the wall of silence to be broken.” What irony.
This sentence felt like next level trolling.
Full Quote Camzilla: Survivous want the wall of silence to be broken, but we definily don´t want the suvivours of our DV to break the silence.
Jep.. And this one is good too: “The Queen Consort: Thinking of others this festive season”
Jep definitely thinking of others: [cough] meghan and Harry [cough]…
Lara and Equality, came here to post the same thing. Could call it irony and/or maybe it’s gaslighting.
What do you ever say to that?! I need some Greta Thunberg to Andrew Tate energy for that one,
#team Greta
#team Meg
That got to me, too. How dare she?? How dare they??
Spot on @equality.
Holy sh#t that is a lot of photoshopping.
Camzilla hasn’t looked that good since she was 21. if then.
They absolutely wore out the airbrush.
They really leaned on that “smooth” tool. It makes her look like wax.
And stories of survivors of domestic violence haunt her? Really? Probably because she didn’t get to do what the perpetrators did to those women.
“What survivors want, above all is for the wall of silence to be broken” oh my god the flames on the side of my face. Silence broken, like Meghan and Harry broke silence? Though they only told the world a teeny tiny portion of what happened to them. Is Camilla doing this on purpose? It’s certainly in her wheelhouse. Gaslighting pos.
Agree. She looks like the photoshopping person’s finger got stuck on the smooth and blur button 5 seconds too long LOL.
Especially after what she and Charles did to Diana. Wow.
They’re still trying to silence Diana decades after her death.
Beeyotch.
You cannot care about dv survivors – many of whom have their mental health suffer and do what she did to Meghan.
Meghan and Diana!! She was emotionally abused by Charles and the Rottweiler.
What an oxymoron – a homewrecker on the cover of Good Housekeeping.
The irony right?!? A top 10 most recognized home wrecker of all time on the cover of Good Housekeeping. She abused and gaslit Diana and then Diana’s son and wife…and her quotes are something else. She and her horrible husband are well matched. We need to start a Go Fund Me for the poor photog who had to spend hours photoshopping the Consort to within an inch of her life!
I just googled “royal homewreckers” for kicks and giggles and pictures of Cowzilla popped up on my screen.
Ohhhh BURN. Good one Seraphina
After her complicity in tearing down Diana, and the way the RF treated Meghan, and the way she allowed her friends to speak of Meghan, I don’t understand how or why any organization that supports DV survivors would want to work with Camzilla. Frankly, I would think twice before donating to that organization.
One can only read anything about the White Fright Brit Royals through an ironic lens, or one would lose all sense of reality and lose one’s mind. Also, it’s been over a week and a half, and the Queen C*ntsort Camilla has not denounced her friend and dictation scribe, Jeremy Clarkson, nor the rag she uses when she’s not using Charles as a tampon (The Sun), over his violent, racist screed attacking her daughter-in-law Meghan.
@ThatsNotOkay : You should write all summation articles
I bet Judi, Piers & that other a-hole bought issues of that silly magazine.
Because the finalists for the Earthshot Awards are not invited to the event it becomes all about William and Kate. Maybe that’s the objective. I’m not taking anything that Camilla says about domestic violence seriously. She’s a fraud. Camilla didn’t get the Vogue cover that she wanted so she got the publishers of Goodhousekeeping to put her on the cover instead.
Good Ho-keeping. Sometimes old titles are the best ones. QC, who?
Saw that title right away! Was that an oops or carefully planned?
Omg, I didn’t notice that but you’re right! It’s a cover of Good Ho-keeping with Camilla on the cover. Wow.
Dead.lol Noticed that too. Would love for it to be intentional. My petty self wants the Good Ho-Keeping to be the best selling issue. Cackling very hard. Or, at least, beat out the issue that had CarolE on the cover.
OMG! “Thinking of others this festive season.” Who believes this drivel? There really needs to be a term for something that goes way beyond gaslighting.
Granny made that housecoat look real fancy, brooch just makes it scream sophistication and class.
Another piece of propaganda !! We are busy.
A 24/7 – 365 operation! Must smear H&M quick someone call HGTV and see if we can insult Meghan, Harry and all of America in an article about Laminate Flooring.
Lol!
Off topic, kind off, I just saw that for the 90 engagements Kate did in 2022 she spent over £174,000 on new clothes and jewelry!! I’m completely disgusted but not at all surprised.
That is likely an undercount of the cost because a lot of her stuff is bespoke and they don’t give an amount.
I did notice that when I scrolled through the article. The article did make a point of saying that 2022 was Kate’s most expensive year so far🙄🙄
How can she spend so much money, for such pitiful results.
Her best clothes are SWFing SIL in a cheap unintelligent version.
She is the worst married in, will was so stupid to epouse her.
The QC: thinking of how to send another royal wife to an early grave. That’s the only thinking of others she does.
And the absolute gall she has to say she’s supporting victims of abuse who just want to feel safe and have their stories heard. WHAT?!?!? She can’t even extend that to a family member. We see you, you psychotic, gaslighting a$$hole. How anyone can publish (or believe) these lies after what she’s done to Meghan (and Harry) is just beyond me. Camilla is a trash human being. She fits in well with that disgusting family.
Yikes
They could not pay me to go near that issue.
I remember how they would have articles about Diana.
I don’t think that Cam has ever been that smooth. What unintentional comedy that cover is.
Camilla raised to sainthood. She gaslit a 19 year old pretending to be her friend and trashed Diana to Charles. There is that letter where she told Charles to ignore that ridiculous creature. I hope those issues are left on the shelf and nobody buys them. The airbrushing of Camilla in the photo is astonishing
And let’s not forget Camilla was in, what, her early 30s at the time? And Diana was literally a teenager, and obviously a fragile person who was in way over her head. Being a cruel gossip and a backbiter is nasty no matter whom it’s pointed toward, but that situation was truly revolting, like kicking a puppy. (And the fact that they were both women, to my mind, makes it especially revolting; older women should be helping younger women and lifting them up, not destroying them for fun and for personal gain.)
And Camilla – given what we’ve seen with the Clarkson melee – hasn’t changed a bit, apparently, even now that she has what she apparently wanted: marriage to Charles and a queen consort position too.
Diana was not fragile. She was an average teen who was inexperienced about life and thought Charles loved her. I think she faced stressful situation and it brought on the eating disorder. She was happy and healthy young woman.she also underestimated just how dysfunctional and self centered Charles is and how ambitious Camilla was.
@Tessa — Yes, exactly. The claim that Diana was “fragile” is bunk. Anyone would end up “fragile” after taking the psychological body blows she did; that she survived them shows how strong she really was. Charles, Camilla, and the whole rotten institution (which includes the tabloids) purposefully harmed her mental health over many years, and — then and now — claim that there was something intrinsically wrong with her.
I’ve had this happen to me. Certain kinds of abusers can make you feel completely crazy. They do it on purpose, and then they blame you for it.
Rich of her to champion child safety and missing people when her husband and brother in law have several connections to child sex traffickers and paedophiles.
If anything this provides them a nice cover and ample opportunity to help disappear and abuse more children and women.
I’m of the opinion that parents shouldn’t allow their children anywhere near the Windsors.
Hope their airbrushing staff got bonuses and overtime pay for this!
There should be a whole new word for photoshopping someone into a completely different person. Might we call it, photoshoplifting?
Also noted: the Nosferatu body language in that horrific coat dress. Gah.
This is image re-rehab. Cam took a hit for Susan Hussey and Jeremy Clarkson. I bet BP twisted some arms to get this cover.
Except I think these covers are planned months in advance. This wasn’t a reaction to something 10 days ago. Someone correct me if I’m wrong.
You’re not wrong. Monthly publications take time. This cover and interview was done long before the Clarkson scandal.
WTA! I literally don’t know even where to start on this amount of BS. Are we sure it’s a genuine Good Housekeeping cover and not some joke, parody magazine taking the P.
With all the photoshopping, why didn’t they do something about the crooked, yellow horsey teeth?
Well, if I see a copy of this cover I will make sure to chant “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at it. Hope she and Clarkson are enjoying themselves.
And if we happen to be in the same supermarket, I’ll join you. Wonder how many others would as well?
Her head is blocking the writing, but I’m pretty sure this is Good Horsekeeping.
Someone above pointed out that what you can see is “Good Ho-keeping.” And now I can’t unsee it! I kind of hope the layout people did it on purpose. 🙂
That would be hysterical if done intentionally! And if it’s a happy mistake? Still hysterical! 🙂
LOL
Camilla is a completely vile person, but what jumped out at me from that photo is HER HAIR. JFC, when was the last time she updated her “style?” It’s as if she kept going but her hair stayed in the late 70’s.
I think that’s got to be a wig. She’s in her mid seventies and has been bleaching her hair for years. That stuff should look like cotton candy by now.
No idea if it’s true, but I remember reading somewhere when they were first married that she’s kept that hairstyle because Charles likes it. I actually don’t think it’s so bad; it’s a good shape for her face, and I like the color. It’s hella out of date, of course, but “out of date” is kind of a monarchy thing at this point, so what the hell!
I have no love for Camilla – at all – but I admit I do like that she’s always wearing caftan-y things like this, even to the state dinners (she just gussies them up then). It’s like, “OK, I’ll make your public appearances, but I ain’t wearing Spanx for you people.” That would so be me.
Camilla has her photos airbrushed which make her look a lot thinner. She cares how she looks and decks herself out with tiaras and jewelry.
Her photoshopping is thoroughly covered in earlier comments.
Does domestic violence victims have an option to opt out from any visit in their facilities?
If they do, I hope they exercise it should she visit?
It is cynical and performative, victims should not have to also cope with BS.
Whenever I look at her I think that Joan Rivers would have a field day mocking her. She was so funny about the royals.
Joan trashed Diana after she died. She dawned all over c and c. Chuck and Camilla invited her to their wedding. She said vile things about Diana on Larry king show and talked about Diana picking up men. Many called in to complan.joan had she lived probably would have gotten honors from Charles
Fawning over
Joan was great friends with King Chuckles and, later, Queen Sidepiece. She attended their wedding.
Oops—Tessa beat me to it and did it better. I always loved Joan until I realized she was friends with these two awful, evil people.
Not only were they friends, but C and C sent out a letter of public sympathy and loss when she died, proving that they can, in fact, issue a joint opinion.
Some poor graphic designer probably got carpal tunnel from all the photoshop they had to do.
I agree with the commenter upthread. QCC’s comments about “meeting so many women — and men — who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear” and wanting “above all, …for the wall of silence to be broken.” comes across as trolling in light of the reality of them abusing, gaslighting and running the Sussexes off. I mean, shouldn’t they have clued you in to what M was experiencing? All that money and these people can’t even BUY a clue!😩.
The H&M doc really laid it all bare and I assume was well underway before this article so combined with the fact that she should only be on the cover of Good HOMEWRECKING, IMO this just exposes them further to be liars and narcissists at worst and out of touch with reality at best. Honestly, I’d be embarrassed this article came out after the clarifying revelations of the doc, the racist fiasco during Earthshot week and her connection to the Clarkson screed (I mean she didn’t even condemn the abusive language!) however, this family is used to saying “it is very much what we declare it is” and their subjects closing their eyes and pretending it is so and their ‘ol never apologize never explain policy has made them as masters of lip service and being performative.
This family will be their own undoing and I don’t think they’ll see it coming. Their lack of empathy and self-awareness seems to be irreparable, so much so that I would feel bad for them and their ignorance if I didn’t have a gut feeling they will lay the blame squarely on their escapee scapegoat and their favorite punching bag. ☹️
Good Housekeeping? More like Good Homewrecking.
She has a lot of nerve preaching about victims of abuse wanting their voices heard when speaking out when she let an entire charity be shut down for doing just that.
Charles reminds me of one of those guys in the group who broke up with the really genuine nice girl everyone liked and then replaced her with a HORRIBLE manipulator that no one likes so instead of just letting it go, he repeatedly tries to force her down your throat until you’re all forced to either stop taking his calls or pretend to like her.
The UK media can launch Camilla a thousand times, but she will be disliked a thousand times more.
I am curious to see what the circulation figures will be for this issue of GHK…
There is not enough photo shopping to make anyone believe that cover , shame on good housekeeping.Hagzilla is 75 , the world knows she’s 75 . She really needs to update her housecoat of many colors wardrobe.
Shouldn’t that headline say Good Gaslighting!! They have the picture of the woman who destroyed Diana’s marriage, did nothing to help Megan and then had a posh lunch with Morgan and Clarkson. Talk about hypocrisy
Good lord at the Photoshop going on here. This reminds me of the time that I saw John McCain at a work event. I was really taken aback at his real visage – he looked like he was melting. Camilla looks like she’s desiccating. It’s like a scene from a vampire movie. 😳
The Firm and all their PR powers can push Camilla all they want.
We know who she is, how she treats other people, the awful details of how she cruel she and Charles were to Diana, on and on.
F. Camilla. No press can erase her true behaviour.
“The work of SafeLives is extremely close to my heart because I have had the privilege of meeting so many women — and men — who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear. Their stories still haunt me,”
What the actual feck?! What a hypocritical old wine-bag she is. She nearly destroyed Diana, she was part of the royal goon squad that nearly destroyed Meghan and STILL feeds red meat about her to the likes of Piss Moron and that gobshite Clarkson. I hope Harry’s book speaks to this issue and it comes back to haunt her for the rest of her miserable life.
Is that a picture of Camilla or a picture of a Camilla wax figure from the Madame Tussauds collection, sculpted in 1982 and criticized for being unrealistically flattering at the time?
Camilla did not look like that in 1982. She looked older for her age back then.
I don’t pay any attention to Camilla but last week someone mentioned in the comments that her hair is a wig. Ever since I read that comment, I can’t unsee the wig now.
Do we know if this magazine has sold well? Given how expensive every day items are right now, I can’t imagine many people will impulse buy it at check out. And if they were going to buy a magazine, I doubt Camilla would be an enticement.
The cover designers should have saved some of the airbrushing for her teeth.
That gaslighting, vile woman…even the most skilled airbrushing could not put a gloss on her cruelty.
I cannot remember a time that Camilla looked this fresh. This photoshopped image borders on hilarious and incredulous. Is this lowkey shade? Do they honestly think that they’re fooling anyone?
No matter how they dress her up, nothing can cover up her cruel and conniving nature. Camilla should hang her head in shame.
Maybe Charles told them to pick patronage that require no work. They all picked issues that require no movement. Just talk for about 5 minutes.
The only reason I paid any attention to the royal family is uncle abdicate, Philip, Diana, and andrew/Fergie schemes was educational. Now andrew/Fergie aren’t harmless, I know all about uncle abdicate- he wanted the nazi to make him a real king of England not just he was a fan, and diana and big Philip has passed. The rest are lazy and their friends are snobby nobodies. I’m not jealous of any of them. That goes for rose, jecca, Chelsea, Freddie woman. None of them. They have money but seem poorer than me.