Queen Camilla covers the holiday issue of Good Housekeeping UK

During the Boston Flop Tour, Prince William threw a tantrum about the Harry & Meghan trailer, and magically, every British media outlet had quotes about how the Sussexes were “like the Kardashians” and how everything Harry & Meghan do is about themselves. Valentine Low at the Times dutifully transcribed this huffy quote: “They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves. [William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people. That’s the contrast.” I bring this up because the Windsors are liars, morons and narcissists. William genuinely believes that he was so selfless in refusing to invite the Earthshot finalists to Boston, thus making everything about William and Buttons. It’s the exact same thing for the other Windsors too – look, here’s Queen Camilla on the holiday issue of Good Housekeeping UK. I thought it was against the rules for royal women to appear on magazine covers? Maybe it doesn’t count if they use tons of Photoshop.

Queen Camilla is gracing newsstands! The Queen Consort, 75, has been revealed as the latest cover star of Good Housekeeping’s U.K. edition. Camilla smiled in a red coat dress adorned with a ballerina brooch before a sparkling fir for the cover of the Christmas and New Year’s issue. “The Queen Consort: Thinking of others this festive season,” the cover reads. In the accompanying interview, Queen Camilla shed light on her work with SafeLives, a domestic abuse charity that she’s been involved with since 2016, and her most memorable exchanges with survivors and volunteers. “The work of SafeLives is extremely close to my heart because I have had the privilege of meeting so many women — and men — who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear. Their stories still haunt me,” she said in part. “Over and over again, I have heard that what survivors want, above all, is for the wall of silence to be broken.” The lifestyle magazine’s latest issue is especially regal. According to a statement shared by publisher Hearst, Queen Elizabeth II granted her blessing for Good Housekeeping to produce a special issue “championing royal women and, crucially, raising awareness around important social causes” for the publication’s 100th anniversary this year and in connection with her Platinum Jubilee. The issue also includes exclusive interviews with Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra (Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin) and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester (the wife of Prince Richard, who is also first cousins with Queen Elizabeth). The royals are expected to address “their own selected causes spanning dementia, carers, child safety and missing people,” Hearst said.

[From People]

Well, at least Camilla used the cover to highlight one of her causes. That was not the case over the summer, when Camilla appeared on the cover of Country Life magazine. That was around the same time that she also appeared in British Vogue and organized several birthday profiles and interviews. As it turns out, Camilla, Kate, William and Charles are in the narcissism business. Spoiler: it’s their only business.