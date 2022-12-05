Prince William really wants us to know he calls the Sussexes ‘the Kardashians’

This is the chronology of Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 and December 1: Prince William and Kate arrive in Boston with a huge racist controversy breaking back home involving Baroness Susan Hussey, William’s godmother. The Waleses first events go badly – there’s terrible weather, barely any crowds, and their asses got booed at the Celtics game. Thursday morning, Netflix drops the teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan, the long-awaited docu-series. Since William and Kate have so little on their schedule, they spend hours with their staff, briefing against the Sussexes to all of the domestic media back home. They spend the remainder of their Boston trip being ignored and not making many headlines, internationally or domestically. Their trip will mostly be remembered as “the flop tour of Boston, when William and Kate spent hours briefing the media about how the Sussexes are like the Kardashians.” What’s worse is that William and Kate think that this makes them look good, or at least better than the Sussexes. From the Telegraph:
One source called the launch of the Netflix show “predictable”, “deliberately timed” to set the Sussexes and Waleses head-to-head, and putting on full show the difference between the couples’ new lives.
“You can see the contrast between the royals focusing attention on the communities of Boston and the Earthshot Prize, and others busy talking about themselves and making money,” they said. Another added that while the timing had not gone unnoticed at the palace, “none of this is a surprise”.
Would you like to see this theme fleshed out even further? Good news, Peg and Wig still have Valentine Low’s number from all the times they tried to leak sh-t about how Meghan is a “bully.”
One source said of the timing: “It was definitely deliberate, without any question. But not at all unexpected.” The mood within the Waleses’ camp was said to be one of resignation, even amusement, rather than anger. The release is being seen in the context of other Sussex developments around the Boston trip, including an award for the couple at a New York gala next week for challenging the “racism” of the royal family.
It is understood that sources close to the Sussexes say that the timing of the trailer was a decision entirely made by Netflix. The series of black and white images, including one of the couple attending the Endeavour Fund Awards holding hands under an umbrella as rain poured down, are interspersed with images of other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Some observers have taken that as a hint that the Sussexes will not hold back in talking about their relationship with other royals.
The source said the Sussexes had been nicknamed the Kardashians because “they want all the attention they can possibly get”.
The source added: “They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves. [William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people. That’s the contrast.”
Let’s dissect that last quote, shall we? “They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves. [William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people.” William literally created an awards scheme as a way to have a “big thing” to make him look important, and William has made Earthshot all about himself, how HE is an environmentalist, how HE founded Earthshot and how his dumb, money-burning scheme is like “the Nobel prize” AND like the Super Bowl. He did this all because he was mad that he couldn’t take credit for the Invictus Games. William also keeps making people televise Earthshot and in 2020, he did some big dumb documentary about how he’s a keen environmentalist too. Fundamentally, William and Kate SHOULD put the focus on other people, but they never do. They’re too busy telling people that they’re keen, that they’re more important than the Sussexes, that they’re this or that.
i admit I must be one of the very few sussex fans who was secretly hoping that rumours of this doc series being shelved would turn out to be true. only because i worry that if h&m start regurgitating again about their trauma in the royal family, they may inadvertently find themselves leaning into that victim angle they’re so often accused of.
look, i get why they may be desperate to get their side of the story out after years of feeling silenced while being maligned nonstop. and, absolutely, they have to right to speak for themselves, and all that. i just wish, though, that they would be more forward-looking and focused on their causes, rather than keep revisiting royal drama. the way i see it is that they had their chance to speak their truth with oprah, and they should have said everything they needed to say then; now, their thing should be about healing and moving on. they should just be the cool, relatable california royals we’ve grown to genuinely love.
of course i don’t know yet what’s in the doc, and despite my concerns, i’m keeping an open mind. the “h&m are attacking the RF” hysteria may turn out to be overhyped after all (i hope so); i think some of this may just be a little “inside look” into their lives (that’ll be nice for fans esp) and calling out the vile british tabloids.
i really just hope the doc will be more of a “next chapter” thing.
A lot of stuff happened after the Oprah interview. I think at that time there was still hope for the royals leaving them alone. Therefore they didn’t say everything there. I think it will be more about the press and the courtiers leaking. Now with recent scandal more people see they have a point. At Oprah some people thought security no biggie to lose it.
It’s their life, it is ok for others to profit off of them, but when they want to put their side out, they’re playing into victimhood.
We have no idea what will come out. The tabloids have been having spasms and heaves for the last week about Harry burning the house down, but they don’t have a clue. All this useless speculation and hysteria over a series nobody has seen yet is hilarious and pathetic at the same time.
Even when they said nothing we heard about them all the time from the British press, nobody’s ever letting this go on the other side, so they might as well say what they want. It’s definitely a thing that the more they talk the more light gets shed and the tabloid narrative doesn’t take up what’s in peoples’ minds. I’m also here for how mad it’s making the usual suspects.
But yeah, the Oprah interview was before William literally sent his henchman Jason in during the Mail Case. And a bunch of other things. Which may have made them change their minds about not speaking more about it.
You’re constantly hearing about them in the British press because it sells and generates ad revenue. Every time someone goes on Dailymail etc and comments about “I’m so sick of them! Why won’t they just go away! “, all of this counts as engagement. Positive or negative doesn’t matter as long as people engage.
It’s long ceased to matter what H&M actually do as long as the British public have a hate boner for them and keep engaging with the material, the tabloids will keep churning that garbage out.
Its a case of damned if you, damned if you don’t, So H&M might as well just get on with the business of living their lives.
I think people are conflating the media’s coverage of them with their focus. As far as I can remember, they did the Oprah interview, and made very vague references in interviews to the royal family over the past two years but that’s it. They haven’t had a chance to really in depth speak on what happened, and why they left and what drove them to it. People writing 20 articles day attributing thoughts and feelings to the Sussexes isn’t the same as them speaking for themselves, although I can see how it may seem the same for the most casual of observers. That being said, they can’t live their lives worried about what others think detractors or supporters. I empathize with their treatment, and feel bad for them but no one had maligned my name or reputation, threatened my life, or tried to ruin my job prospects and relationships. I can’t tell them how they should proceed.
Exactly DEE(2), they did one televised interview and Meghan did one magazine interview but the press has written ABOUT them nonstop, so it seems like they are constantly talking about themselves.
So if you truly are being victimized continually in the media and with the cooperation of your family, you should sit down and take it because somebody might say that you are “leaning into victimhood”? Where does it end then? What ever makes them stop? There were months where Meghan said and did nothing and still was vilified.
While I agree it’s easy to slide down the victim rabbit hole, I’m thinking (hoping) the doc will focus on the challenge of dismantling systemic racism.
that’s partly my point: that this doesn’t just become about them, but can somehow tie into discussion about broader systemic changes that need to happen in society. those changes aren’t entirely on them, of course, but how they frame and brand themselves when they speak about issues such as racism is totally in their control, and THAT’S what i’m hoping doesn’t come across as too self-absorbed.
People who are attacked and targeted for racism ARE VICTIMS OF RACISM! Stop trying to control how marginalized people discuss their lives experiences. Do you tell SA survivors to tell their stories without leaning into being a victim narrative or to discuss the problems of rape without falling into a victim rabbit hole? Seriously, do some unpacking of your implicit bias and racism.
@ KFG – could not agree more. i really don’t understand how so many people want to control what they have to say and are pretending that they know better and that they’re really just concerned about M&H. When so-called well intentioned people say that they don’t really understand implicit bias, I point them in this direction — the need to give advice to victims of racism instead of just shutting up and listening.
I’ve seen a lot of comments and tweets strait-out calling Ngozi Fulani self-absorbed and attention seeking because she went to media outlets about her story. She was called this after one incident. Rather than worrying over whether someone will be accused of being overly self-absorbed, maybe we could spend that time supporting victims of racial abuse.
Harry and Meghan will be called self-absorbed no matter what, just for breathing. Listen, KP, William, Kate, Charles, and Camilla leaked and planted negative stories against family members in order to elevate themselves, make themselves look better. They were sneaky and malicious and self-absorbed. And I’m A-okay with them publicly being called out for exactly what they did.
They can do both, you know. Tell the truth about their experience (instead of allowing their abusers to set the narrative) AND be forward-looking and focused on their causes. NOTHING about their work the past year plus has indicated to me that they’re not focused on their casues in a very big, invovled way. I think you’re conflating the media’s interest in them (and their promoting the tired ‘self pitying Sussex’ narrative) with what H&M are actually doing.
THANK! YOU! @TigerMcQueen!
Folks like @taris and others supporting her agenda-driven post right here on this thread, are coming across definitely like concern trolls. In the last paragraph of her spiel, which oh so conveniently happens to be the very first post of this thread, and after spilling about how much H&M shouldnt tell their own story, @taris admitted that, like the rest of us, she has NO CLUE whats in the documenatary, saying: “…..of course i don’t know yet what’s in the doc…”
But, just like AAAAAALLLLLLL of H&M’s haters, detractors, agenda-wielding critics, without one iota of fact about what the Sussexes actually say and THINK about anything, she’s ready to tell them what they should and shouldnt do and how to be and not be.
Despite everything that has been said by those in the uk intent on unaliving Meghan, all the books and documentaries and literally thousands of articles per month and hundreds of discussion programmes since the O interview, there are still folks out here who want us to believe that H&M should just shut up and keep their head down and it will all go away.
Folks like these make me absolutely SICK with DISGUST!
“If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.”:
– Zora Neale Hurston.
Look her up.
Amen @Taris, I worry about the same thing.
exactly.
I noticed that even fans of their are hoping the same thing. I honestly don’t want to keep hearing about the Royal Family. We all saw it with our own eyes. I really do hope it’s about how they met, got together, and how they just became Harry and Meghan. I would just have them leaving being a footnote and talk mostly about Archwell and all of the wonderful stuff they have been doing.
And before people jump on me, I only say that because I saw some of the Twitter and social media reaction and it hasn’t been positive, and too many people are like see Meghan is milking this. And with the Royals trying to get Netflix to go after this show definitely shows that even though we see Harry and Meghan as being pretty powerful, I worry that any back and forths with those clowns are going to wreck their brand.
Makes me nuts frankly. She’s allowed to have her feelings/emotions. And I hate hate hate that people are acting like she and Harry need to move on. These assholes were totally okay if she had killed herself. I would be going scorched Earth. But that’s just me.
If Harry and Meghan felt they wanted to put this out there then they are prepared for the pushback.
There are predictable bots decrying it, but a great deal of the reaction I have seen is positive, and I’m counting the reactions that aren’t “SussexSquad” pages – I was surprised at the positive comments under the Vogue instagram post about the series for one thing. And when there are negative comments, there’s a lot of pushback to them, far more than you would have seen a year ago.
yes.
they’re allowed their self-expression, obviously. i get that they’re constantly hounded so many miserable people, but that doesn’t mean they have zero agency over their own messaging. the fact that they have so many admirers *despite* the hate is impressive.
all eyes are on them now, and moving forward i hope they can radiate a vibe of love, healing, and joy. no more royal misery!
my point is about self-awareness, etc etc.
racists win when they silence people. telling her to move on is gaslighting. we all need to stop buying into the “milking it” line that is the standard defense of racists everywhere.
Abusers want to silence their “victims”. Sorry, if anyone doesn’t like that word, but the only way to stop being a “victim” is to be a survivor. You do that by telling your own story your way. You take control of the narrative. Seems that’s exactly what H&M are doing. They are no longer victims. They are survivors.
Agree with all of you guys. I am hoping that this works out and that some of the people who I thought would support, quit trying to silently shit talk them. Like I am not shocked Meghan McCain said something snarky or Black Santa lady. But some of the other reports by those on CBS/ABC morning shows I was surprised at.
Here’s the thing about racism — people are constantly, constantly telling the victims of racism to move on, that it’s over, that they need to rise above, that it was really nothing, that they are playing the victim.
It’s time to drag racism into a brighter light. It’s time to acknowledge that it IS a big deal, it’s a huge deal, and it is institutionalized at the very highest level.
@Josephine, exactly this.
@taris – The Sussexes have talked about their experiences basically one time two years ago to Oprah. And Meghan recently did an interview where she referenced some of it. The media covers them excessively and continues to keep their names at the forefront, which continues to make people think they’re in our faces much more than they actually are. If you’re not a troll you’ve clearly bought what the Daily Mail and the like are selling about these two. If you’ve been a victim of racism to the point where your life or the life of your partner and child were credibly in danger like H and M (as has recently been confirmed) you have the right to tell your story as much as you want. You have the right to burn racist institutions to the ground if you want.
The people who think they’re making a mistake in talking about themselves and sharing their story (!!!!) clearly lack critical thinking skills, empathy, and an understanding of racial trauma. So basically, the Daily Mail is achieving its goal.
They are focusing on their causes. And that hasn’t stopped the attacks by the Windsors.
But to make you feel better, you need them to be silent about the abuse they continue to take.
Seems odd to me.
@Haylie, perfectly said
Totally agree this is very Kardashian adjacent they need to be careful as that’s probably the royal family’s best weapon.
yep.
Celebs do documentaries about their life all the time. Off the top of my head: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé.
I guess they’re all Kardashian adjacent then.
See, this is why this entire topic and comments like this are sus as hell. Harry and Meghan don’t need to curate their content to make you or any other commenters who are “worried” about this happy. You can watch it and turn it off if you don’t like it. It’s obvious to anyone who actually paid attention to the press releases and trailers that this isn’t a reality show because they’ve said themselves they are also utilizing the interviews of historians and other experts to contextualize what they are going to say. But people are still pretending that them talking about their experiences is completely tasteless. “The royal family’s best weapon”, lol. You need to stop.
I would say that people that believe the hogwash being sold by the royals are their best weapon.
The royals are weaponizing our tendency to bash victims when victims actually speak up. It makes us horribly uncomfortable to hear about others being victimized so we almost immediately try to get them to be quiet so we can all be more comfortable again. The royals just need to push out a few dog whistles about them making money and playing the victims and a lot of people come running. This is how systematic racism persists.
You say Kardashian adjacent like it’s a bad thing. They are more loyal family than the windsors will ever be and they have made a ton of money telling their story. Which HM need to do for security costs.
It’s amazing how people always fear the victims telling their truth while the perpetrators can write about it every day. We come on this site to discuss what is true and what is false about Meghan and Harry daily and it’s coming from the British tabloid vie Royal household. It seems you’re secretly worried about the racist royal family getting exposed.
How do you expect them to heal when the perpetrators keep coming up with new false claims two years after the Oprah interview?
I hope Harry and Meghan burn it down. Now that everyone’s talking about Lady Hussey and that Meghan tried to warn us. It couldn’t have come at a better time.
It feels like everyone wants to control what the victims have to say. We don’t really want the truth, apparently, we want some palatable, watered-down version that doesn’t make us too unhappy. I’m shocked by how many people here think they have a right to dictate how and what M&H say and are immediately ready to judge them if they don’t say what they want how they want.
I AM KEEPING AN OPEN MIND ABOUT THE DOC!!!
I get where Taris is coming from with original comment. I’ve appreciated reading replies to Taris challenging that opinion.
It’s a difficult one, as a Sussex fan, I want them to continue defending themselves, live their absolute best lives unapologetically as truly, why give a damn what people say about you!! On the other hand, because I want them to keep winning, the game in Pop Culture is keep them/us wanting more, note Beyonce has learnt to play the game right, keep us guessing but remain mysterious.
Truly, I think one of their best weapons is not even the interviews, etc but to keep releasing statements and denials on every lie written about them which Harry is excellent at since before he married Meghan. Every little print out or article about them, they should have their PR ready to counteract it, exhausting but it could work.
I feel exhausted for them, the blood establishment and UK media are relentless and just won’t stop.
Then watch the doc and make ur mind up then or don’t watch it if u feel it might be triggering in some way. Other ppls abuse can be incredibly hard to watch so taking a break from it isn’t a bad thing.
It sure doesn’t sound like you’re keeping an open mind, despite your protestations to the contrary. Harry and Meghan are going to get bashed by the royals and the tabloids no matter what they do. So they might just as well go for broke, loose the pyrotechnics, let the chips fall where they may, and f***k the royals if they can’t handle it.
@Taris — If my life was being constantly threatened, and that of my baby’s, and I knew it was certain family members aligned with the garbage media, I would come out with fists swinging too. The Sussexes are simply standing up for themselves and fighting against a tide of aggression, lies and leaking that nearly drove Meghan to suicide. This isn’t a time to lie down or rise above or any other bland expression, it’s a time to fight back and tell the ugly truth.
Thanks for the concern trolling, taris.
Exactly, Amy Bee. Folks need to be on guard for these pretend stans and their trolling. They’re going to multiply rapidly with the release of this series and the publication of Spare. Don’t give them oxygen.
I spotted the troll from a mile away. Her concerns are not about Harry and Meghan. They use concerns for the Sussex’s so you don’t figure out right away they are royal reporters trolling this site. They are more concerned about how this will damage the royal family. Someone above mentioned they are getting so much negative feedback on Twitter. Well, I went and looked. Wouldn’t you know it, it was a lie.
Yep. Big time.
I don’t actually think the reason for this docu series is them wanting to tell their side of the story first and foremost. I think it’s about the future. First of all, Harry has seen some shit within palace walls and I think the arrival of Meghan let him see all of it in a new light, including his mothers life as a royal. I suspect it’s going to be about more than their issues with the institution, as is alluded to in the new trailer. And secondly, if they show the world how the sausage is made, it means that whenever stories that are supposed ot malign them are published in the future, they can comfortably point to this doc and go “Remember what we told you?” Otherwise they would spend the coming years either fighting every piece of bs in the media or being silent. Neither sounds appealing.
have a nice one e’rebody! lmao
Same to you doll!
You got found out hon.
@Taris, let me put it this way for you: if Harvey Weinstein abuses women, women come out and accuse him and he gets charged and stops, end of story for the women, right?
What if he just keeps on with the abuse? And gaslights the media while he’s at it? And the public believes him? And he NEVER gets charged? And his victims are supposed to stay silent? If the abuse is ongoing, it deserves to see the light of day until it stops.
Stop blaming the victims. The RF continues to be a vile institution as all these stories from entertainers and CEOs come to light. If this is how they treat their guests, how must they treat their staff and people they deem “beneath” them (which is “everybody” in their eyes)? I, for one, will never stop listening. There is no “moving on” when it’s ongoing, please just keep that in mind.
Taris, I completely agree with you and think your comment is quite reasonable. I adore and support H&M and have since day one. I have no feelings beyond loathing the royal family and I’m so happy H&M got out and are now making their own happy lives elsewhere.
But I think there’s a difference between using your status as public figures to promote your causes versus promoting yourselves. I want them to remain public figures who promote their great non-profit work; right now, I think of them like the Obamas. I don’t want them to veer into “celebrity” territory, so I’m hoping the documentary isn’t that — too revealing of their personal lives.
Kay
The British Royal family are the original Kardashians. Nothing william and kate do isn’t without a camera there filming it. To pretend they are on some higher level is a joke. Especially when you have the Earthshot winners staying at home and the hosts hanging out with celebrities.
Couldn’t agree more! Also, how often do we see these staged out and about photos and reports of Kate shopping, the Cambridge family out for pub lunch, etc. compared to the Sussexes? The Sussexes aren’t putting their kids into the news cycle at all, Meghan is RARELY reported/spotted out shopping…seems like she’s much better able to keep her private life on lock that her in-laws are.
It’s family tradition. TQ had a reality show of the RF. KC has done several embiggening documentaries. PW did his (that he had trouble getting anyone to air) where he embiggened himself on environmental issues.
Agreed. I mean they sit around and do mostly nothing and show up to get their photos taken.
Yes! The BRF is just one big gossip reality show. That’s their current appeal for many, to be honest.
Will and kate are all about themselves. Don’t do any ACTUAL good for anyone else. That is so Kardashian
More projection. They’re always telling on themselves.
What makes it funnier? Kate has copiedKeened a Kardashian in the past. Her bad red outfit for the Jubilee Flotilla had been worn a few months prior by Kim K.
I would argue that the Kardashians are a little more media savvy, @Nic!
These two dolts scheduled an awards show on a Friday night, in Boston, a week after American thanksgiving with no media appearances/ availability and no promotion for the winners of their supposedly important prize?
Kate attended a Celtics game all dolled up in a coat dress, and they had their staff talk up their brief visit as a “Superbowl” that would compete with the Californian royals. You certainly wouldn’t catch the Kardashians doing that: they’re a lot of things, but they aren’t amateurs. This was amateur hour.
Shining a spotlight on other people he neglects to invite, while rubbing elbows with celebrities? I don’t even think the Kardashians are that self-absorbed…
Will is in denial about his being booed at events and criticism he gets. Totally I. Denial so he blames his brother
If the spotlight was meant to be on other people, then we should be able to name the winners of Earthshot. As it is, I haven’t seen them mentioned in much news reporting, and of course the winners didn’t fly to Earthshot, for obvious reasons, so there’s no pictures of them with the Wales or anything. But by golly the royals did fly dozens of people overseas to out the spotlight on the Earthshot winners very few people could name.
Planting a negative story just as H&M release a second trailer where they talk about people planting stories to further their own agenda. If the Peg and Grinchess of Wails had intended to corroborate the trailer they couldn’t have done a better job. Bravo Peggington an excellent score at the conclusion of your ‘superbowl’, albeit rather an own goal.
He’s literally just proved Harry’s point was true about the planting of stories. I really hope Harry names names because this is just getting ridiculous now. These abusers are getting worse and worse and they need to be stopped
Lol, the anger and jealousy is so palpable! I’m so glad Meg and Harry are making them sweat ! They are living rent free in all their damn heads.
His earthsh!t prize is a flop because they are worst than the Kardashians , self centered assholes that could not share the same space with the actual winners.
If it’s “about other people” how come I don’t know any of their names or what they look like or what their winning ideas were? Also, every time I look at William I think his mouth looks like piranha with that small opening and all those teeth stacked tightly – I just can’t unsee it.
I have never watched a moment of KUWTK, but everyone is exposed to the Kardashians, and it can’t be denied that they’ve created a successful, global brand from very little. The Wailses are flat out JEALOUS that they have a wimpy brand that is no way successful or global. And, it pisses me off that they and their 🤡🤡🤡 constantly complain about Harry and Meghan telling their own story all the while smearing them with lies (“actively briefing against us”).
What awards are the Sussexes giving themselves? If they’re talking about the Ripple of Hope award then that was created before H&M even met and before W&K themselves married. If they’re talking about NAACP then that was first awarded when they were literal kids.
As for William himself, once again he’s a pathetic man child. Ridiculous.
Williams mother in law is hawking her products and giving interviews. Kate makes a concert about herself not the performers. Will is in denial
TQ hawked products and the duchy that Will now owns hawks products.
She also made the Boston trip all about what she wore AND to top it off stole most of the spotlight on show night from Peggy – he barely gets a mention in any coverage.
He must be bouncing off the walls in rage.
They CANNOT compete with the Sussex’s and I firmly believe more than ever that he will dump Mutton, replacing her with someone who he can use to compete with Meghan.
Can I just say that while the initiatives of Earthsh*t are good insofar as they’re helping in a little way to improve our environment, it’s still no where near enough?! Like none of the initiatives are taking on polluting industries or airline/helicopter travel or industries that make tons of money like farming (which has polluted lots of British and world waterways). Renting clothes a la Of William is less sustainable than either purchasing a new outfit or, even better, rewearing clothes. The travel involved from several different continents was ridiculous. And the changes rewarded with not have a real impact on global warming and the climate crisis.
The same William who’s envious of the awards the Sussexes get for actually making a difference made sure that a BAFTA was awarded to his own Keenshot Earthflop – while he is the president of BAFTA.
Doesn’t look bad or anything.
Not at all.
Exactly. It’s all so superficial and they think they’re deep. “I re-wore one outfit- look at me!”
If the Sussexes ever held an award ceremony without inviting the winners, every British and Aussie media would screamed. Where is the outrage over William Earthshot missing guests ?
First William tried to get reflected glory by linking his Earthshot with the Kennedy’s Moonshot. He is overambitious in his claims on the impact of Earthshot winners on climate change.
After the phony made for TV event he produced over the weekend, he’s gonna call H&M “the Kardashians”? GMAFB!
I actually feel bad for Kate during their over seas trips I am sure she can’t escape to her wing. She had to watch this rage monster losing it over Hussey and a Netflix trailer.
After the way she behaved towards Meghan I feel no pity. The way she glared and moved towards Meghan at that walkabout was horrifying.
Can’t she? I thought it was pretty established on trips like these they have separate lodgings.
Is it established? Never heard of separate anything when they do their tours. You would think they would never want outsiders to be privy to such arrangements.
During their train trip last year they had separate bedrooms on the journey. They also have two master bedrooms on the same floor in the their apartment in KP (although of course it’s insisted they share one at home).
She was probably just as upset. She’s a wants as much attention and recognition as her gross husband and hates that anyone takes it from her. We see this in EVERY way that woman has copied Meghan. From her fashion to the book she read to try and keep up with Meghan’s children’s book. They are both pathetic and both in this shit show together.
Kate would have been losing it just as much over the NetFlix trailer and all. From the second Harry Met Meghan, Kate and her horrible family have been attacking Meghan in public and private. Tripling down on her lies about evil Meghan making her cry. Yanking her kids away from Meghan and Archie in public. Having Quinn drop the made-up Early Years crap three days before the Together cookbook was published. Trying to claim credit for the SmartWorks collaboration. All out of racism and jealousy. Kate’s shown through the years to be as much a ‘rage monster’ as William is, known for screaming at staff and losing it at William when Mummy Carole isn’t around. This was known about their relationship years before their engagement, that they regularly had huge screaming matches with each other. These two are mirror images of each other, no pity from me.
This yellow tooth troll is so jealous he can’t even see. What a pathetic chump.
So Prince William is officially a man-child
I only knew who got an Earthshot prize because someone retweeted Sadiq Khan’s congratulations message.
Man, they are SO bad at all of this. The BAFTAS are held about a mile away from Kensington Palace and they skip it more often than not.
There are worse things to be called than a Kardashian – like racist, lazy, out of touch, rage monster, pen*s with teeth, lazy, work-shy, Willnot, petulant turd…. I could go on
Other brother, prince of pegging, Baldimort that one is my favorite
All the Royal family does is self congratulate themselves and give themselves fake titles and honors and medals. That is the central them of their existence. And they don’t “earn” a dime. They only take, beg, borrow, and steal. But do tell me more about how that makes them superior beings to Haz and Megs.
Yes! W&K are part of a fake-award-generating machine. And we got a glimpse of just how much William values the Earthshot winners when we learned they weren’t even invited to Williampalooza.
It’s all projection with these folks. It’s Kate who has a Kris Jenner-like mom, not Meghan.
As for the value of M&H telling their own story, I’m all for it. They have the right to share every detail of the institutional racism and classism to which they were subjected. They have the right to share their harrowing experience of being tossed to the media monsters by the palace machinery. Few of us will ever be royal — but many people can relate to the universal theme of love in the face of family opposition. Many people will relate to their story of interracial marriage in a still-disgustingly racist society. Enough with the royal fairy tales — let’s hear some royal truths for a change.
The only time I’ve ever invoked the Khardashian name when talking about these four was just this past week when Kate wore the skin tight ( a size too small?) lime green dress.
I mean Harry and Meghan since leaving Salty Island have:
1. Pushed Invictus even further ahead in the world. They are now a global phenomenal.
2. Donated money to put up a playground in Uvalde. Meghan even went, donated food, time and they continue to talk to the victims families.
3. Co-partnered with Chef Jose to create World Kitchens in I believe 3 separate countries.
4. Donations for vaccine equity.
5. Meghan working with someone for purses for SmartWorks.
6.Wellchild.
7. Senatbale.
8. Tons of donations to Ukraine.
9. This isn’t even counting the speeches they both have given across the world stage.
Kardashians my ass.
Will and Kate have done less effective charity work than Kim Kardashian.
Yeah, I said it.
What is completely astounding to me is anyone thinking this insult is clever enough to repeat.
‘have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people’.
How does One do that when One refuses to allow the award nominees and winners to attend the award ceremony because they might steal One’s shambolic PR flashlight (no spotlights here)?
The Kardashians at least work hard.
Can’t say the same about him and his wife.
Actually, the PPOW behave more like the Kardashian, only without the work ethic and PR skills.
“The mood within the Waleses’ camp was said to be one of resignation, even amusement, rather than anger.”
LOL sure Jan. All this complaining post-trailer drop is totally coming from a place of joy and not rage at all. To be a fly on the walls of their hotel throughout this trip…imagine the ‘blistering rows’ Jobson once mentioned when he was promoting his biography of William. Apparently Kate “gives as good as she gets”, so they must’ve had quite the exchange or seven while lumbering through this flop visit.
KP vowed that they would not be distracted by Harry and Meghan and they failed. If William and Kate didn’t decide to smear Harry and Meghan, there would be no documentary for them to cry about. They brought all of this on themselves, plus calling Harry and Meghan the Kardashians isn’t the insult they think it is.
All anyone needs to do is going back and watch H&M’s wedding. When the African American preacher speaks it’s all smirking and giggling by the members of the BRF (except for TQ). Seriously. Their racism is on full display. I can’t wait to hear all of what’s gone – they deserve to be fully outed.
If Christopher Bouzy is in the docuseries, if confirms my suspicions: Harry and Meghan will tell their story and come with receipts. The RRs are panicking because they fear they will be named and their hit pieces will be use as evidence. Say goodbye to the US market rota rats. The Wailes’ push back screams guilty conscience, fear of exposure of things (Kate’s apology letter to Meghan for making Meghan cry). The BRF is still stinging from Hussey gate and backed up assertions by Harry and Meghan can hurt it more. The queen is gone so the Windsor can’t hide behind her anymore. The BRF brought this on itself after five years of smearing.
Angela Levin, Valentine Low, Piers Morgan, Dan Wootton and the rest of their ilk are about to go through some things. And I’m here for it.
I’m surprised I can’t hear the shrieks over the Atlantic
I just know there are so many things that are blanks in what has happened in the last 6 years with them. All because they didn’t get to tell their side of the story while the media ran rampant with the most bizarre rumors I have seen in my 66 years on this planet. It’s only fair that we hear it all from their perspective.
Plus, I’m very evidence, research and data oriented. I’m looking forward having database I can go back to for facts. Something like the documentary will be great to reference back to and say “No, what happened was XYZ as stated in Episode 3, at the 1:55 mark. “
Metaphorically speaking:
Harry and Meghan decided to do the laundry the old fashioned way.
That way, the clothes were hung on the clothes line were linen-fresh.
Because they considered the environment, those who chooses to lookwill see how really dirty the water was.
There was need for a lot of rinsing.
It prompted their relatives, the Wales who normally soak their dirty clothes in a bucket, rather than wash them to simply hang a pair of their dirty underwear labelled name-calling in response.
How progressive.
It’s wild that when something awful happens to people everyone screams, poor victims, how awful. But whenever the actual victims claim that victimhood by trying to speak up about what happened to them or to fight back against something that’s happening to them, a lot of people start screaming – stop playing the victim! Stop living in your victimhood!
Victims only seem to be allowed to be heroic by sucking it up and getting over it and allowing the continued perpetration of the circumstances against them.
So, we’re supposed to want the Sussexes to stay silent because if they don’t they’re just using victimhood. Well. Let’s see. Princess Di was paranoid, and the Sussexes thrive as victims. Princess Di showed H&M the way. I really think that H&M thought that the Oprah interview would calm the waters in the UK. Instead, the brf and bm have said that they lied and just ramped up the smear campaign. Since that interview, some things the brf have done (Knauf is one) made it clear that there was not a hope of peacefully coexisting in the world according to the brf and bm’s perspective. Welp, you reap what you sow.
You know what I would really like? If H&M does spill tea but holds a bit back. The brf and bm would be on notice that they could always have another interview and reveal the rest. That decision by H&M would be made by those in the UK. They can either cease and desist or suffer the consequences.
The security issues are extremely real–now is the time for the brf to let the rest of the world know that they don’t want anything to happen to any of the Sussexes. You know who will be blamed if something does happen? Yep, the brf in association with the bm.
For Taris and molly and others who think that silencing the victim is best, well, I suspect that you’ve never been a victim. The reason I say that is if you had been a victim you would understand that what you’re saying is really beyond reprehensible. It’s okay for the brf and bm to use racism, sexism, xenophobia, and every other ism out there against H&M, and they need to keep their mouths shut? This is exactly what is wrong with this world. People who have been the victim of these must speak out. Those who support them, must speak out.
History is written every day. H&M must speak out to make sure history is told with facts and not just the smears emanating from the UK.