Prince William really wants us to know he calls the Sussexes ‘the Kardashians’

This is the chronology of Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 and December 1: Prince William and Kate arrive in Boston with a huge racist controversy breaking back home involving Baroness Susan Hussey, William’s godmother. The Waleses first events go badly – there’s terrible weather, barely any crowds, and their asses got booed at the Celtics game. Thursday morning, Netflix drops the teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan, the long-awaited docu-series. Since William and Kate have so little on their schedule, they spend hours with their staff, briefing against the Sussexes to all of the domestic media back home. They spend the remainder of their Boston trip being ignored and not making many headlines, internationally or domestically. Their trip will mostly be remembered as “the flop tour of Boston, when William and Kate spent hours briefing the media about how the Sussexes are like the Kardashians.” What’s worse is that William and Kate think that this makes them look good, or at least better than the Sussexes. From the Telegraph:

One source called the launch of the Netflix show “predictable”, “deliberately timed” to set the Sussexes and Waleses head-to-head, and putting on full show the difference between the couples’ new lives. “You can see the contrast between the royals focusing attention on the communities of Boston and the Earthshot Prize, and others busy talking about themselves and making money,” they said. Another added that while the timing had not gone unnoticed at the palace, “none of this is a surprise”.

[From The Telegraph]

Would you like to see this theme fleshed out even further? Good news, Peg and Wig still have Valentine Low’s number from all the times they tried to leak sh-t about how Meghan is a “bully.”

One source said of the timing: “It was definitely deliberate, without any question. But not at all unexpected.” The mood within the Waleses’ camp was said to be one of resignation, even amusement, rather than anger. The release is being seen in the context of other Sussex developments around the Boston trip, including an award for the couple at a New York gala next week for challenging the “racism” of the royal family. It is understood that sources close to the Sussexes say that the timing of the trailer was a decision entirely made by Netflix. The series of black and white images, including one of the couple attending the Endeavour Fund Awards holding hands under an umbrella as rain poured down, are interspersed with images of other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Some observers have taken that as a hint that the Sussexes will not hold back in talking about their relationship with other royals. The source said the Sussexes had been nicknamed the Kardashians because “they want all the attention they can possibly get”. The source added: “They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves. [William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people. That’s the contrast.”

[From The Times]

Let’s dissect that last quote, shall we? “They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves. [William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people.” William literally created an awards scheme as a way to have a “big thing” to make him look important, and William has made Earthshot all about himself, how HE is an environmentalist, how HE founded Earthshot and how his dumb, money-burning scheme is like “the Nobel prize” AND like the Super Bowl. He did this all because he was mad that he couldn’t take credit for the Invictus Games. William also keeps making people televise Earthshot and in 2020, he did some big dumb documentary about how he’s a keen environmentalist too. Fundamentally, William and Kate SHOULD put the focus on other people, but they never do. They’re too busy telling people that they’re keen, that they’re more important than the Sussexes, that they’re this or that.