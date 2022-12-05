Sykes: Prince William & Kate ‘have embraced the power’ of being dull & boring

The Daily Beast’s Royalist columnist Tom Sykes wrote an opinion piece about Prince William and Kate’s Boston Flop Tour. What I appreciate is that Sykes and the other royal reporters know that they can’t keep polishing this turd (the Waleses) and pretending that everything they do is perfect and amazing. So instead, they’ve not-so-subtly lowered the bar yet again: it’s a GOOD thing that William and Kate are so dull and boring, that’s their superpower, that they’re unexciting, unambitious dishrags. From Sykes’ column:
The Dull Middletons: A friend of the Royalist’s dated Kate Middleton when they were teenagers at Marlborough College. The friend’s mother sometimes still tells how insanely “DULL” all the Middletons, including Kate, were. “Terribly nice, the nicest most inoffensive people in the world, but no fun,” is her settled opinion. After a half decade of trying to convince us that actually they are just as glamorous, racy and thrilling individuals as the Sussexes, the Waleses seem this week to have embraced the power of, well, being boring.
No distractions: At the outset of William and Kate’s royal trip to America, to present the environmental Earthshot Prize, they said that they were determined to not be “distracted” by any peripheral issues. Journalists assumed this was code for, “They won’t be answering any questions about Harry and Meghan, so don’t bother asking.”
Dowdy fashion: However, their borderline dowdy sartorial choices Friday night at the gala itself suggested another interpretation; that they weren’t about to allow Kate’s frocks to eclipse the conversation about the very serious business of saving the planet.
W&K’s real message. William and Kate are also telegraphing another message, which is: “If you want drama can tune to Netflix and catch the Kardashians—sorry!— the Harry and Meghan show. We are here actually trying to do something.” “Boring old public servants, us, just like granny” seems to be the theme that the couple have decided is their path to the future. Indeed, they have attempted to apply this argument to the chutzpah of Meghan and Harry releasing the trailer for their Netflix show on day two of their trip, with sources telling the Telegraph this was actually a good thing as it had pointed up the difference between Harry and Meghan (drama) and Will and Kate (service.) It was probably a slightly desperate bit of retrofitted spin, but ultimately, Friday was the day that the Waleses reclaimed the narrative.
Peg & Buttons, statespeople: The meeting with Joe Biden was an endorsement of their status as statespeople, not mere celebrities (although there were plenty of them at the prize-giving ceremony itself on Friday, including David Beckham and Billie Eilish). Time will tell if the Waleses have made a smart move by going nuclear on Harry and Meghan and comparing them to the Kardashians. However there is no doubt that there is now, at least, clear blue water between these two couples.
[From The Daily Beast]
The thing is, leaning into the “dull, boring” branding is their only option. If this was a real war, William and Kate would have bled out on the battlefield years ago, having been fatally wounded by the more charismatic Sussexes. The Sussexes take up so much space and William and Kate only had “dull and boring” left. I appreciate that Sykes made it sound like a conscious choice on Bill and Kathy’s part though, as opposed to “that’s just who they are.” Honestly, in some ways it’s a compliment to call them dull and boring, when really the Sussexes have exposed them and could expose them further as actively vile, actively racist, actively unpleasant.
Personally, I don’t think William and Kate’s aim has been to be boring, to fly under the radar, to be staid and dull. Whenever they tell us how they want to be perceived, they WANT to emulate the Sussexes, they want to be charismatic, credible, glamorous and important. They just can’t do it because they’re too dull.
James O’Brien’s monologue was pretty amazing. It’s all true.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
East Boston, MA – Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in East Boston during their first United States visit since 2014.
Pictured: Prince William, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cambridge, MA – Royal fans made their way to Harvard this morning to catch a glimpse of Kate Middleton as she visited a children's center.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cambridge, MA – Royal fans made their way to Harvard this morning to catch a glimpse of Kate Middleton as she visited a children’s center.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Boston – Day 1
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet the Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu at City Hall Boston, USA.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/I/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales, at Speaker's Corner outside City Hall, Boston, USA, at the start of the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony by lighting up Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, USA.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Massachusetts – Day 2
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston.
Featuring: Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess of Wales during a visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Boston, Massachusetts, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine Princess of Wales during a visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Boston, Massachusetts, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Image/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
“The meeting with Joe Biden was an endorsement of their status as statespeople, not mere celebrities…”
We are very boring, but we are VERY serious. We are embraced by statesmen, but supa dupa stars love our boring lazy asses too.
We are the perfect package you guys!
The thirst is so sad and will never be quenched. They will forever be parched. 😂😂
And that statement is completely undermined when Will met with Joe Biden for a few minutes… then hosted a big, glitzy event with loads of celebrities!
They met outside for a photo op and President Biden didn’t even take off his coat.
Exactly! Each one of the statements above could easily be picked apart. Including the “peripheral” issues they were determined not to be distracted by. Not H&M. But literally the CENTRAL issue confronting the dying British Empire/Commonwealth: its savagely racist roots, as illustrated by the Godmother Debacle.
The statement is also factually incorrect. “They” did not meet with Biden as “statepeople.” William met with Biden on the sidewalk for 2 minutes, Kate wasn’t even there.
And biden didn’t even post it so he was just being nice to a tantrum throwing manchild
They wouldn’t have “met” with Biden if he wasn’t already in Boston for political event.
Biden IS a statesman and he knew there was really no way he could avoid meeting with William (I’m not saying he hates william, just no matter his personal opinion or what he thinks about the royals or whatever, he knew he had to meet with him.) But he met with him outside, didn’t take his coat off, and even the POTUS tweet about it was very…..cold.
It wasn’t like Joe and Jill raced to Boston to hang out at Earthshot.
I have a feeling the President’s ‘meeting’ with Peggy was only squeezed his busy schedule as the British government’s Cabinet Secretary begged a favour. (Simon Case was Peggy’s Private Secretary and he was behind the empty flights PR fiasco.)
It’s a ridiculous statement bc Harry has been working with the Bidens for about a decade.
Also, they’re COMPLETELY leaving out the fact that only Prince William met with President Biden.
Does that make the celebs who came to the WH for the Macron dinner statesmen?
A James O’Brien reference in the wild finally! He’s always one of M+H’s fiercest defenders and is great at platforming British POC callers on subjects like this. Lots of great calls in his show from Friday, I recommend listening. They post recordings on Spotify and elsewhere of the whole show as if it were a podcast, highly recommend a listen.
Love listening to him and Natasha Devon. Both have been so vocal in their support for Meghan and Harry and in calling out the racist bigots
@ Layla I love how he just bluntly tells people to “wave from Idiot’s Corner”, especially the ones too cowardly to call who just text 😂
I haven’t heard Natasha yet but I’ll check her show out!
Wow what a not only lovely man but also level headed. No offence but I honestly get shocked when I see a white British man (or woman) genuinely defending Meghan. I am glad a few exist.
Yesssss equally excited to see this clip here, as I was going to link to it in the comments!
Was so refreshing to listen to James’ shows last week about this and not be bombarded with daily mail soundbites. James O brien has a LOT of listeners as well and his clips tend to go viral, so hopefully people might actually listen.
For podcast lovers, such as myself, I recommend you download his podcast along with his two other ones. He seems to be the only sane Englishman in the media when it comes to H&M, although Omid Scobie is not into the Windsor BS either. And I love how he calls Andrew “Andrew Windsor”.
Thanks for the recommendation!
Love the James O’Brien’s clip. One question, why is the media referred to as Fleet Street?
I believe it’s the street in London where historically most of them were based. It’s definitely an actual street.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fleet_Street
here you go
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/fleet-street-last-reporters-leave-newspapers-home-ends-a7173921.html
Because at one time all the newspapers’ were located on Fleet Street in London. All have moved out the away now but the name remains.
I’ve never listened to him before. omg this clip is fantastic. It’s such a relief to realize someone is saying it all out loud, and so coherently. I hope the Netflix doc will be as good at setting out the facts. Oh! And I hope they use that Buzzfeed article that compared the Meghan/Kate headlines. That was devastating.
He’s fantastic.
Ugh, I knew that photo op with Biden would let them all crow about how “statesmenly” Will is now. What a crock of shit.
And if they were really serious about saving the planet, they could have saved all that money and just fine q totally virtual ceremony rather than use it to embiggen their own damn selves, cut out the winners under the guise of “saving carbon emissions by not flying them in” and yet having dopes like David Beckham fly in from Qatar and then turn around and fly right back! It’s all so ridiculous.
“we are here actually trying to do something” yeah trying (and failing) to boost your image to beg for popularity after all the sh*t you pulled the past couple of years backfired tremendously 🙄🙄🙄
If they’ve embraced the power of being full and boring why do they both keep trying to copy Meghan and Harry both both respectively and generally in an attempt to catch up to their stardom? They copykeen their project ideas (e.g. naming their projects “together”, the Williamshot prize (trying to imitate the global success of the IG), Their futile attempts of matching social media and PR and PDA, Kate literally copykeening not just full outfits of Meghan’s but also incorporating some of Meghan’s signatures? She did it just as recently as this stupid trip!)
And more significantly than all that, what about the three year long (still ongoing) smear campaign where they maligned Meghan and drove her to wanting to commit suicide all so that they could have all the space left?
You can’t have your cake and eat it too! Either you wanted to be the popular one’s or you genuinely don’t care but you can have both
Seriously? No public figure wants their brand to be “we’re dull and boring”, then why do you think you’re newsworthy? Who are they trying to kid?
That and if you’re dull you’re forgettable. Which means taxpayers will start asking why they have to pay for these two and royals in general when they don’t bring anything of value (or memorable) to the table.
@Green-Exactly! Why are we paying for you if you’re dull and boring? What are we getting for our money? These people are so incompetent and ridiculous. QEII must have been thinking the same thing her Grandfather said about her Uncle Edward all those years ago. “They’ll ruin themselves after I’m dead”.
I suspect they are trying for “enduring”, which is what we heard for decades with the queen, but for them it’s come out as boring!
I agree. I know it’s from the Crown, but I suspect it’s true for them…the less they speak or take a stand on an issue or anything like that, the more nebulous they can be. They can be everything to everyone, since you can just project whatever you want onto them. I think they think that is the key to the monarchy’s survival.
The royals can be dull and boring because they occupy an unelected never ending position. They do not need to clamor for attention. The history, state dinners, jewelry and gowns sell themselves. It did not make sense why Chuck and Wales were competing with Harry for attention, all they have to do is wait around for the next vacancy in their hierarchy.
It seems they finally realize the royal scam sells it self and there will always be boot lickers desperate for some royal attention.
I think that worked for them when everything wasn’t so accessible. Now people look at you and they want a reason to keep looking at you instead of something else. You need to hold attention in this day and age of instant gratification.
The family HATES anyone who’s interesting and kicks them out. It’s very beneficial to W&K to be as boring as possible and not get tall poppy’d. Whether or not they’re just naturally dull or it’s a strategy, it’s a smart move as a royal to not make waves.
There is a reason why Kate rarely poses for fashion magazines or attends celebrity events or supports groups where she would need to take the lead like the other royal women. It is BP’s strategy to make her as bland as possible. She is dull but that is what the institution wants. Her end goal is to be queen, not a philanthropist.
These two clowns should have supported Harry and Meghan, then they could have stayed in the background and waiting quietly for their job promotion.
I want to play this on a loop (The James O’Brien). Or at least put a link in every comment section of every ugly article- or article with an ugly “royal sources” quote in it.
Love seeing the truth laid bare.
Though- he does not even get to the racism of it.
Just the basic- H&M are better at everything, and that destroys the whole stupid system.
The James O’Brien video has been burning up Twitter all weekend. I hadn’t heard of him until I saw that video.
Yes — this editorial bears repeating far and wide!
Honestly, being dull is the nicest thing that could be said about them. Like Kaiser said, better dull than racist malevolent evil-doers that speared a smear campaign against a pregnant WOC.
I love James O’brien! He’s one of the very few, including Peter Hunt and Omid Scobie, who gets it and calls out all this bs.
I know there’s more of these journalists and reporters out there. They should all come out now.
Cue to poor Jason: get on the party pieces website ASAFP and find Big Willie Style 😂 a ‘DULLMAN’ costume.
It’s almost sad that the party line here is “The Sussexes are glamorous and thrilling and that’s bad, the Waleses are boring and dull and that’s good”… because that was the perception of Diana and Charles. She was the dynamic, shiny, INTERESTING one, and Charles was dreary and awful and couldn’t get the press interested in him.
And now we have Diana v Charles: The Next Generation. Talk about an own goal.
Kate is desperate to make it appear as if there is some interaction between them. Bless her heart for trying. It fell flat. And petty, but that dress does her boobs no favours. Which is probably a padded bra because her chest is pure bone now.
As the event went on, that strapless bra slid lower and lower. She looked much better when she first came out but by the time she was out shaking hands it’s halfway to her waist. She’s probably upset about the photos.
If they were confident in being dull and boring they wouldn’t have been leaking to the press once the Oceania tour was a huge success. And it hasn’t stopped since.
Surely the ONLY reason Biden met with PW was as a courtesy to the BRF, as a President and for reasons of diplomacy, and only because he happened to be in Boston at the same time . It’s not an endorsement of PW as an individual or his “accomplishments” (whatever those might be). PW is no statesman – he’s the idiot son who is only there by accident of birth.
And IMO it looked like the most cursory of meetings, the bare minimum that Biden could afford them without being rude.
Still, typical of PW’s camp to try and make this briefest of photo ops into some kind of meeting of minds.
Seriously. Biden couldn’t even be bothered to come inside, instead making William run out there on a freezing day with no coat on. That shows you right there that William knew this was just a drive by photo op and not a “meeting” like his royalist nobs like to claim.
And Joe very diplomatically didn’t call William an idiot for not wearing his coat.
He made sure to point out that William wasn’t wearing a coat, though LOL.
Yes, lol, hence the diplomacy in not calling him an idiot. He just said it another way.
Jensa, on Biden’s schedule once it was added, it was scheduled as a greet not a meet. I think that was deliberate. I wonder if the 15 minutes that was scheduled included travel time to deviate from his route to include this. There could have been a call from the UK government, but I was thinking maybe the british ambassador to the US? We all know that adding anything to POTUS’s schedule is really difficult, so Biden gave this the minimum and Fails should be thanking his lucky stars that the Secret Service was able to get this done.
Something Im thinking about is,it’s being said that Meghan and Harry tried to eclipse William and Kate with the release..I think otherwise..I think William and Kate arrived to try to get support against Meghan And Harry release and fell far short..They are very boring is correct..lol
This “stale, pale, no one cares” RF is everything Charles wanted and everything he hated Diana for not being able to be.
I suppose it’s better for Kate’s ultimate mental and physical health that she can just be the inoffensive, pleasant smile to forever walk a step behind William as they drift from one boring speech to another, but it’s not nearly the asset the RF thinks it is.
“This “stale, pale, no one cares” RF is everything Charles wanted and everything he hated Diana for not being able to be. ”
Exactly!
They want to be dull with this woe is me look. Remember the royal scam is that the members are carrying a burden… LOL
At this point the UK media are openly trolling them whilst also setting them up for a take-down in the not so distant future.
Also I think they’re trying to rehab their failures by adopting the boring label.
This is so hilarious !
Seriously? She spent $50,000 only to be called borderline dowdy.
They both imo like attention and to be the centers of attention. Imo
I know I’ve already posted a comment but I just wanted to get this out there:
The amount of gaslighting these guys have done the past couple of years is truly DISGUSTING. When Meghan and Harry were doing the Oprah interview, there was this “constant barrage” (as H rightly put it) of wall-to-wall bs. M revealed she wanted to kill herself because she believed that that was the right solution to make everything go away! The response from the hypocrites? “ReColLeCtIoNs mAy VaRy!” (Translation: you’re lying). They tried to convince the world that someone who has had the most wonderful and amazing of relationships with friends, coworkers, crew members and general fans who can’t even say the b word out loud was a bully and that she was vapid and a demanding golddigging diva. And then for W&K to turn around and have the AUDACITY to claim that they truly care about mental health (maternal mental health too (according to k but sure Jan) is DISGUSTING. It makes me so mad that these abusers are allowed to get away with it because at the end of the day, that is what they are, ABUSERS (I’m incl. the rest of them too but the leaks mainly came from KP). It just makes me sick
(Anyways I just had to get this off my chest and this is the best place for me to do it. I’m so sorry for my rant @kaiser)
Fully get it Layla. It makes me incandescent w anger too. These assfaces.
I’m sorry, but President Biden met William by a bridge, and they shook hands for a photo opp. They didn’t sit down and have a weighty chat about world issues. He didn’t meet Catherine because she was off being keen at Harvard, so how is she a statesman?
I listened to the James O’Brien piece and kept saying, yes, yes, yes! He gets it! he gets what we have been saying here at Celebitchy for years now. Meghan and Harry are better at the job of being royals than the Wailses, and they have to be punished for it. That Meghan is biracial adds an extra layer of enmity on them. How is it that the “exotic actress” is a better royal than the “English Rose?” Look at the resume of Harry and Meghan versus the resumes of William and Kate. Look at their ability to engage with the public, their achievements–they’re even better looking. He didn’t even have to talk about the dimension of race, which he likely doesn’t completely understand anyway.
The royals are determined to hang on to their hierarchy, even though the world will largely pass them by. Their only allies are old white racists–hardly a population to build a future upon. The royals are reaping what they’ve sown. What surprises me is their utter inability to course correct. Or better yet, their complete lack of interest in course correcting. It would be an easy change to make, and the public would likely be accepting of it. But they cling obstinantly to a course that only leads them deeper and deeper into infamy. They still believe they can “win” against the Sussexes. The problem is that there’s nothing to “win.” The Sussexes threaten them merely by living their lives. They’re the true legacy of Diana–Kate can pile on all of Diana’s jewels, but it’s Harry who’s walking in Diana’s footsteps.
I said back in 2020 that the royals have guaranteed, through their pettiness and their envy, that Harry and Meghan would always shadow everything the royals did. All of their dumb initiatives, all their fake charitable efforts would be measured against Harry and Meghan. They created the competition–any halfway decent PR person would have seen this coming. Many of us here at Celebitchy have seen all of this coming.
So what will the royals do now? Will they continue to double down on their smear campaign? They can, but the world is expecting that. More and more people will refuse to seek out the royals, or will want to partner with the royals. That may happen more slowly in the UK, but in the US, the royals have basically missed their shot. What the hell can the Wails do to “win the US now?” I believe they really thought that having Kate wear Diana’s emeralds was their epic moment. Which of course, makes as much sense as doing cosplay colonialism to impress the black folks in the Caribbean. If these are their “best ideas,” then it’s no surprise that the Wails are duds.
William and Kate ARE boring and dull and they hate it and don’t how to change it. If they didn’t want to be seen as glamorous and stylish and whatever else, they wouldn’t have scheduled this event as an evening awards show with celebrities (but none of the nominees.)
For working royals, we can look at this two ways: being boring and dull is fine, just keep your head down and do your events and get your numbers up and don’t cause waves. Other way though is that its not fine, because if you’re so boring and dull…..what are people paying for? People don’t want to show up in the cold to see someone who is boring and dull. What’s the point of that?
The Wails always do this when they’ve taken a licking. After flop tour, they were going to focus on the UK. Now after their “Super Bowl” fizzled they will embrace being boring. Frankly that is what they should have done right from the start instead of wasting time and money remaking their image. They used to always claim to be just “regular folks”, well go be regular with all of your billions and have a seat.
Yes! As I was reading I was positive I had read the same thing after the Caribbean Flop Tour! So boring that no-one remembers their recycled sound bites!
This trip was a huge embarrassment for William and Kate. Mocked by Americans, their thunder stolen by a 30 second trailer, their precious prize became a joke after people realized the celebrities were flown in but not the nominees. They must have been humiliated, hence this new narrative that they don’t want to be popular anyway (so what happened to this being a “Superbowl” for William?). The silver lining in this is maybe they will never try to come to America again. We can only hope. I didn’t invite these people.
Super Bowl? More like a Toilet Bowl lol!
There was also a State Dinner for the French President Emmanuel Macron the day before. There were 300 people there, and the Cambridges were not invited. Nor was a similar event done for them. They are not states people. They offer little to nothing in every respect, and are completely delusional regarding how they are perceived throughout the world.
The state dinner was for the French president and an invitation to William and Kate would not be considered. Diplomacy required Biden to do a drive-by meeting when he travelled to Boston for an event. It was a lack of diplomacy on William’s part to ask for a meeting. i bet The Beast was still idling near by.
Being boring is going to be their downfall. There are ways to “keep it classy” without being boring. The problem is, Will and Kate don’t give anybody anything. We don’t know anything about their hobbies or how they spend their time, we don’t see them doing anything fun and they never seem engaged. Their participation in Early Years and EarthShot both seem like work projects, nothing more and nothing less. Their personalities are flat and they seem like they barely know each other. There’s a weirdness and a silence around them that is very telling–even today, did you guys see one of their supporters released a black and white photo from the 2011 wedding day to compete with the picture of H&M dancing at their reception? It’s stiff and posed and distant, and a total contrast to H&M who are swinging each other around and having fun at a party. I mean….jeez. Even with the EarthShot reception, there’s no information about their behavior or them having fun or singing and clapping along with the music or laughing at the comedians or anything else to jazz up the scene. They are betting their survival on being boring, but that only worked for the Queen because she was also beloved. They’re going to have to switch it up some.
Also, the Queen was boring but she had an interesting backstory, in terms of the abdication, her father passing away, becoming Queen at such a young age, etc. That endeared her to the public so much that even at her 70th Jubbly, they were still talking about how “she was never meant to be queen” etc.
And to go along with what you said – the Queen had interests. She had hobbies. everyone knew she loved horses, racing and breeding and riding, and she loved dogs, especially corgis. and she supposedly had a very witty sense of humor, etc.
There is just nothing similar to be said about W&K. What are their interests, their hobbies? I feel like we discuss this a lot and its just so mind boggling to me that there is such a blankness there, a silence like you said @Suebarbri. It’s just weird. We know William gets angry, we know Kate works out, and thats it.
Well, technically, we know Will likes football, particularly the English teams😂. And technically, they give the racists something. Racist supremacists love them. Although, now that William sacked his racist grandmother, he might be losing that crowd too.
The queen might have been boring but she was busy at least in royal terms. She didn’t hide away for months. Anne is boring too but she is also doing the work.
William and Kate didn’t want to do the boring work and don’t have the charisma to hide the fact they are out of touch and not really interesting.
I love James Obrien. Speak that truth to power.
The strategy for the BRF always been dull and boring. This is why Diana and Harry stood out. They could not be dull and boring if they tried. The royals act like they live a miserable life by design…poor us and our hard life loving in our mansion!
The BRF wanted Harry to marry a dim blonde, one that would not outshine dim Kate. That was impossible because he does not have that personality.
The media will not turn on the Wales, that is their future access to crown history. The Rota rats trapped themselves by running off their content now all they are left with is geriatric king and boring, dull Wales.
The rota are waiting for the future and hoping one the kids will turn out interesting. Let me rephrase that, they are hoping one of the boys turns out interesting; they are hoping Charlotte turns out thin and beautiful because that’s all that matters with the females in the family.
God help her if she turns out beautiful. They do not want women to be beautiful at all. A beautiful woman is above her station somehow, and makes them feel things they feel uncomfy feeling. They’re pre-pubescent at heart. They want women to be skeletal and silent. Being a born-in, Charlotte probably won’t be treated as badly as women who marry in, but I do expect her to spend a large amount of ages 12 to 32 being held under a bus.
Before this trip is was supposed to be their super bowl, now they’re going for grannie vibes? Lol.
We warned them. Americans do not care about them anymore. There’s no glamour left and we also have read how they despised an American woman because she was American (their way of avoiding accusations of racism), so they hate us. That tends to turn people off.
Also what did they do? They hung out with celebrities while not even meeting the awardees. That really doesn’t look like Grannie vibes. It looks like Sussex Competition Vibes. But now that it failed, they’ve moved goal posts.
Uh no they haven’t. If they did they would not have hyped up Earthshot as “their SuperBowl moment” and they would have not come to the US, a country which they will never “rule” over, to try and “fix” their reputation there.
It’s fine to be dull and boring. The rest of the royals (sans the obvious) are. The difference is that they all do the boring engagements to go along with it and at least try and get the reputation of “hard working” (by royal standards).
Yes, they clearly WANT to be seen as exciting and glamorous, but are unable to pull it off. So they come up with this new narrative to explain why the Boston trip was a flop.
But just wait, as soon as they do something in England that receives a better reception, they will once again crow about being popular and eclipsing the Sussexes, and how stunning Kate looked. These people are ridiculous.
“…they weren’t about to allow Kate’s frocks to eclipse the conversation about the very serious business of saving the planet.“
Ohhhhhhh…that’s why she wore NEON!
Good grief, the mental gymnastics here are spectacular.
I don’t think that the goal was attained. I mean everyone talked about Kate’s neon frock 😅😅😅
I know I have been saying this here forever, but it’s not the boring-it’s the LACK OF WORK ETHIC. They can be dull, have boring fashion, not create silly programs with pie charts-but they need to be SEEN ALL THE FRICKING TIME. That is what the Queen did: she was OUT THERE. Cut ribbons, plant trees, make small talk, wear whatever you want-but be out there ALL WEEK LONG.
Word.
They are hoping the world just finds them boring, at this point. God forbid someone notices they don’t actually do anything.
I can’t see that they even had many school friends. Wasn’t there a story about Carole working out which “friends” to invite to parties or buy presents for just by how rich their parents were? Or gazumping someone else’s present by buying a more expensive version just because the child’s family was influential and she didn’t want to go unnoticed? Groomed from the get go to be insular.
Tis a shame they don’t match Granny’s sense of duty as in she showed up to the office. Daily. For 70 years.
The jealousy towards Harry and Meghan and William and Kate’s attempts to copy them says otherwise. It’s because William and Kate are dull and boring that they felt they needed to smear Harry and Meghan and exile them to Africa.
But we heard endlessly about how this was Will and Kate’s “Superbowl” and they were coming to try to establish their “global presence” and compete for American hearts and minds (and wallets, obv).
Dowdy though their “green carpet” choices might have been, if they had actually intended to telegraph dullness, the entire tour wardrobe would have been rewears. Better yet, the whole blasted ceremony would be a zoom call, with the images and names of the actual prize winners given the most prominence.
Wow. Sykes really spilling that weak tea here with his inside scoop that he’s been holding onto for years, just waiting for the precise moment to drop that …. drumroll …. Kate is boring. Kate was boring at Marlborough too. CarolE is boring. C’mon. This is the guy who told us he first heard that Rose and Will were a thing from the daughter of an earl, and then confirmed the affair with multiple Turnip Toffs. He’s got sources, but this is what he thinks is newsworthy?
The only thing interesting about this article is it’s timing. Is he sensing that Kate is going to be fair game now hence he’s starting small?
If C-Rex wants to keep the monarchy noticed? Do what needs to be done to make some peace with the Sussexes (I know, I’m dreaming), then invite them to the major events. The Sussexes will put the monarchy on the map for the event.
First, he needs to make sure Harry can get the appropriate security in the UK, which HARRY will pay for. Second, he needs to make sure the bm stops the smearing of the Sussexes. Third, he needs to have a come to Jesus moment with Fails & OfWilliam to stop leaking anything about the Sussexes. That means someone else will be made the scapegoat, but that’s their thing. He ought to include the Middletons in that, too. The brf and the Sussexes could coexist in the world, and everyone gets what they want.
I guess I believe in fairytales.
The problem with the Wales is that say one thing, aspire for another and does something else altogether.
They are anything but “dull and boring” and while I can appreciate them not wanting it to “all hang out”, it is the opposite of that projections.
It is all grievances and whinges due to an insane amount of self comparison with the Sussexes.
This does not bode well for their self-esteem, hence the drinking, spending and malicious backbiting on both of their parts.
A small victory, cannot been seen as “We win,” it will quickly be seen as unsavoury and unwelcomed by their peers e.g. the Tattler article with Kate on the cover.
(Thinking the solution)…
“So, how to do humble? Use the Granny card (problem Granny had emotional intelligence) or better yet mouth the words “public servants”.
Service is universal?
Okay “we are dull and boring”, just respect our privacy to be “total assholes”
Or
It does not matter, the Sussexes are ahead? Now what?”
What the author of this piece wants? For us to stay tuned.
Edit:
First sentence.
The problem with the Wales is that they say one thing, aspire for another and does something else entirely.
Greetings everyone,
My thoughts probably would land me in the Tower again, however the dull, the boring and thinking that Kermit the Frog will be preparing a law suit for the monstrosity that middleton wore could not get any worse. I was wrong.
The whole thing was an excercise in bland, mix and Not matching, scowls and what is the point of them personally and even being in Boston – it is a bit like watching paint dry and trying to get the flies out of the semi wet paint.
Seriously the last Earthshot spectacle had Bill in a dark green velvet jacket and from memory I thought that it looked like grass that needed cutting – his mrs – well not much there. I may not be Chanel but the overall effect reminded me that her head and choker came from one era and the dress straight out of the Kardashians closet or one of the designers I forget which made a dress out of neoprene which I thought was what a wetsuit was made of.
Feel free to yell at me if I am wrong.
As for the reason for the 4 days of horrendous outfits, and the spectacular failure of this scheme (Global warming etc is one thing) but they have swiped, copied or cut and pasted the Invictus Games blueprint – meaning that Prince Harry turned up in Canada to announce the Invictus Games being held there and then when it was in Europe he headed to the City/Country hosting this but the Toxic Two (meaning Bill and the mrs) have failed miserably to put a coherent plan together, again a mismatch, chucked in a blender and it has come out like a spirulina smoothie.
As for the content again ill timed, missed the point and all that was shown in my part of the world was literally a minute on bill and cousin it turning up to the opening of the envelope and nothing else.
Will leave you with that … I am still perplexed as to the point of having the toxic two involved in anything that stretches past their noses.
See you on the flip side – I would hope but not hold my breath for it being any better either.
Oh, they’re aiming for dull and boring.
Strategery!
There’s nothing wrong with them being dull and boring. They don’t exist for my entertainment but I do need them to not be shady and elitist. My issues with them is not about them being boring.
Oh, so right now “there’s clear, blue water” between the two couples, huh? Does he mean the same clear, blue water that Will and Kate followed the Sussexes to? Jeezus, these people.