Delusional Kim Kardashian brags about her bone density & decreasing body fat

As many people have noted, it definitely feels like the Kardashians are now rejecting the “curvier body image” which made them famous. They used to be all about big boobs, big butts, hourglass figures… but over the past few years, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have remade their bodies. Slim, blonde, ‘90s waif-era is suddenly back “in” style. My theory is that both Kim and Khloe have gotten a lot of surgical “help” to get their bodies this way. Kim especially has gone buckwild with this idea that she needs to get as tiny as possible through crash dieting (and surgery). Kim notably “lost” a lot of weight to “fit” into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala. Kim has continued to document her weight loss on social media in recent months, and then this week, Kim decided to brag about her… bone density??
Kim Kardashian shared her body scan with 327 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. The 41-year-old entrepreneur had her bone density and body fat measured by BodySpec, a company that uses mobile scanning vans to provide a detailed full-body composition report. According to one of the Instagram stories posted by Kardashian, the scan takes approximately seven minutes.
“YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97% OF PEOPLE,” she wrote on her Instagram story as she shared her Bone Report.
The report also showed that Kardashian has lost weight in the last year. In May 2021, Kardashian had a total body fat percentage of 25% body fat but now has gone down to 18.8%.
Body fat percentage distinguishes fat from muscle and calculates the percentage of body fat in the body. This is different from Body Mass Index (BMI), which is is calculated based on a person’s height and weight, and used by the healthcare system to sort people into four categories: underweight, healthy, overweight or obese. The “ideal” measurements for BMI are based on problematic racial and societal biases that do not consider a person’s ethnicity, gender or body makeup, and were created by using a sample of only white, European men.
On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment. “This is a game changer!!!” she wrote over the snap on her Instagram Story. She praised it as her “fave laser” but also confessed, “it’s painful lol but worth it!”
First of all, if Kim is naming the scans and procedures she’s having done on her Instagram, then she’s getting paid. These are sponsored posts/stories. She’s getting paid to hype BodySpec and whatever this laser tightening treatment is. Second of all, Kim really doesn’t give a f–k about her younger fans and followers. She dgaf about triggering people with body dysmorphia. Kim has profound body dysmorphia too.
These f••Kwits have no social responsibility. Are they trying to push girls into eating disorders? They ought to at least think of their own families. They all have daughters
I cannot stand her. I hate the message this entire family sends to young women.
Same. I hate that they’re making women’s body parts trend. Kim and the Kardashians single-handedly gave rise to “instagram face” there are articles written about it which I find frightening. They influenced a lot of people to get hourglass curves, huge lips, brow lifts etc, and now they’re going to change the standards into super slim. They’re not solely responsible for the rise of body dysmorphia and depression of teen girls but they give rise to a large part of it and perhaps they’ll understand the damage they’ve done.
I have been trying to ignore the Kardashian articles posted because these people are awful. But I had to share…
Kim is shaped like a tooth.
Has anyone heard of Lorry Hill? She does youtube videos where she talks about the plastic surgery that stars have gotten and there are many on the Kardashians, and they are so interesting. I had no idea there were so many different types of procedures
That was literally my first thought! I sat here and thought, “should I post that because it’s kinda mean” and then I saw your comment.
I saw a hilarious tweet about that – “Since when did looking like a wisdom tooth from the waist down become sexy??” 🤣🤣
I don’t follow the Kardashians closely enough to know if this weight loss/body-trimming journey pre-dated Kim being involved with Pete, but I can’t help but wonder if it’s motivated at least in part by not wanting to feel physically bigger than the man she is dating. Maybe it sounds crazy, but I know it’s a real thing for a lot of women, and I admit to being self-conscious about that a few times when I dated shorter or skinnier guys.
That’s a good point, I know that’s a real thing. I don’t think it applies to the Kardashian-Jenner women though. Constantly sharing new details about their weight loss/body-trimming journeys seems to be part of their brand and has been for years- it definitely predates Kim dating Pete. I remember endless magazine covers highlighting Khloe’s latest weight loss nonsense too and that was at least ten years ago.
By the way, I just read the original People magazine article about this and it says that ‘In May 2021, Kardashian had a total body fat percentage of 25% body fat but now has gone down to 18.8%.’ That’s an obvious lie (Kim has never had a body fat percentage of 25%) but a dangerous message nonetheless. Dropping 6,2% of body fat in little over a year is INSANE- especially for an already petite, slender woman.
There’s a racial aspect to it too, and the type of men they now want to attract, but I don’t know that’s it a convo that can be had on CB so I’ll leave it at that.
Ding ding ding!! Exactly!! Kourtney and kendall were the only sisters to keep a more Caucasian body ideal, ie Kourtney, big boobs super thin, Kendall– Kate moss-ish. Now that kylie Kim and Khloe have biracial accessory children, they have no need to cosplay Black women.
Thank you Sid! I have said this all along. There was a reason people were calling Kim out when she started up with Kanye West. She was accused of appropriating African American culture and appearance. Why? because that is exactly what she was doing. Remember how dark her fake tan became? I noticed straight away when she started getting the fat removed from her butt. That is the reason she was wearing so-called “athletic wear” every day. What she was wearing and still wears, are compression garments. People who have had liposuction must wear these for months, to stop lumpiness and keep the remaining fat spread evenly. Her arse has been getting smaller and smaller with each passing month. Her skin has been getting lighter and lighter. And the same goes for Khloe.
They try to pass off all these changes as “body positivity”, but they are the least body positive women you could ever come across. The clincher is that they have the money to surgically /cosmetically change whatever they want to, whenever they want to. Add photo shopping to that, and you can see just how body negative they are. It’s pretty sad really, but I’m not going to waste any sleep over their problems because they are awful people.
She makes self esteem plummet just looking at her because she is so fake and always pushing some New elusive and expensive “solution” to being a female human being.
Then expressing contempt for those who don’t follow as lazy because they don’t go out and do the same things.
I will forever be bewildered at the appeal of this family. Says a lot about us as a species, none of it flattering.
Photoshopped & anime. Kim’s images are mostly -not even real- family made a bu$ine$$ by putting paparazzi on payroll THEN photoshopping ALL images. That’s so scary. What a messed up world when young female’s role models are mini blow up dolls (barbie was DESIGNED for men as POCKET SIZED blow up doll …SIIIICKKKK) THEN anime 3D image of the KarTrashians. Eating disorders + plastic surgery addicts<<this is our next gen. Will we ever produce the Jane Goodalls of the world? Women of both confidence and SUBSTANCE?? i. doubt. it..
Don’t get disheartened, Try! We in Australia are going through some massive changes, all thanks to our new government. People are talking about how it’s as if the sunshine has been let in after a decade of darkness. The number of smart and wonderful women in parliament right now is fantastic. We have brilliant scientists, doctors, psychologists, businesswomen, teachers, mothers, artists, Community leaders – indigenous and non-indigenous … they are everywhere we look! And I don’t believe that America is too much different in this regard. You’re probably only 10 feet away from a wonderful, smart, funny, kind woman. If you can’t see her from where you are right now, then that woman is probably you.
“You’re probably only 10 feet away from a wonderful, smart, funny, kind woman. If you can’t see her from where you are right now, then that woman is probably you.”
That’s so lovely! What a beautiful thing to put into the world.
Yeah, so, here’s the thing: 18.8% body fat percentage is on the low side for a 41-year-old woman, but still healthy. The thing is, though: women with such low fat percentages do not have DD-cup boobs.
So either Kim’s lying about not having boob implants, or she’s lying about her fat percentage.
And here I thought the whole world knew her tits were fake. It couldn’t be more obvious.
Well, yeah, I guess it is obvious. I was just wondering if Kim realizes that by talking about her body fat percentage, she sort of admits she was lying before about her implants.
@ Cherry, but of course. They’re Kardashians, they haven’t been in the same room with the truth in years. And they owe it all to Ray. Practically every cent … all because of a cheesy sex tape.
fake tits and fake ass
Actually I naturally have about that body fat percentage and even larger breasts, as does my mom and my grandmother was about the same size as Kim. It can happen. Some of us are just built that way. I spent a lifetime with people saying harassing and offensive things about how my boobs can’t be real or are too big, etc., and it’s awful. So please consider when making sweeping statements about others’ bodies/body types that some of us might -even if you can’t believe it- naturally have the same types. If you don’t like Kim say that and why, but if you attack her body and/or body type in the process, it’s hurtful to others. Thanks!
On the body scan note, this probably is a paid promotion, but I think it’s a fantastic thing to get as many people that are in her audience to think about bone density, especially since many of them are still young and able to do something about it. I’m going to look into the cost of this scan service and whether they are in-network because with COVID so many of the doctors and imaging places have been backed-up and I’d like to know what the bone density scanning options are, particularly for my mother.
@Anonymous Sure, I believe that it CAN happen and I did not mean to hurt you, I apologize. I agree my statement is overgeneralized. I guess my point is that I find it hard to believe that every part of Kim’s body has gotten thinner except her breasts. And how this is yet another toxic message about body image- but I guess we already established that.
Re: bone density/dexa scan, check your insurance (US). Most insurers will pay at 100% for a baseline starting at 40/45 as a screening. Medicare will pay for a scan every 2 years. Get your screenings done!
i hope i’m missing something here, but my bfs little at-home 40 $ scale can measure the same things. i have an app and i can see body fat, bone density, water retention(?) etc. – and the important part is how your body develops over time so a one time check isn’t that helpful, you need to establish a baseline first. usually i avoid any scale, don’t want to start obsessing, but every couple of months i step on that thing to check in and see if something has changed. you do NOT need to spend however many hundreds to have a team bring a whole-ass machine to your house. again maybe i’m missing something but sounds like a scam to me.
Her boobs show up as white on the full body scan. Those implants are calcified.
@anna, my guess is (and quick google check indicates) that those home bathroom scales are frequently/generally not that accurate. You’re better off in a professional setting, plus you’ll get appropriate follow-up advice & care, if necessary. I’m lucky enough to have a job with decent insurance, so my initial bone density scan cost nothing. I don’t really care about my body-fat percentage.
Especially when your boobs look like that on the scan…
She was made this way by her mother, and in turn will destroy her daughters.
Honestly, this is what people should be worrying about first and foremost. I have my doubts on how much influence Kim Kardashian has on her audience, but her body image issues are, without a shadow of a doubt, going to hurt her kids, particularly her daughters, big time.
Add to this the fact that her kids are black, and they live in a world that loves black culture, but doesn’t care for black people, and the sorts of things people think about black women’s physical bodies and features in particular, and I fear for those kids. I really do.
Yep. You can literally see her implants on the scan……
But sure go off, Kim. You’ve never had plastic surgery. 😑
She lost body fat by removing half of her fat injected ass. That’s the math.
It must be. I’m nowhere near as small as her (I’m 5’9″ for one thing) but I’ve been focusing this year on making healthier choice and eating better, and I’ve lost about 25 pounds. I’ve definitely noticed some loss in volume to my breasts, which were a 38 DD and are now a 36 DD. I was a 34 DD at my mid-20’s, pre-kids “ideal” weight and I am currently about 10-15 pounds more than I was at that time. So. No way she lost that much body fat without a significant reduction in breast volume. Of course, implants would mask that, so…
Every curve on her body is fake. From her boobs to her hips and butt. If she didn’t have implants and a BBL, she’d be looking almost emaciated with just 18 percent body fat. Especially since she’s a mesomorph with a medium build.
I’m pretty sure that in paperwork for her 1st divorce, her ex-husband said he bought breast implants for her.
Gawd, aren’t you way too old for the duck lips? Come off it. Ugh.
These people will never go away, we have at least two more generations of this thirst.
That was exactly my thought with both of the Kardashian posts today… we are stuck with this vapid crew for a long time.
And you know that the narrative of their offspring will be couched in revisionist bs that they come from Hollywood royalty and their mothers were among the most beautiful women of their time, changing beauty standards forever.
Meanwhile, they have left a generation of girls in their wake who now have completely unrealistic and dangerous ideas about their bodies and life goals.
Sadly i can almost foresee their story lines. They are innocent angels now so i wont name names. But its clear who will be the rebel, the princess, the awkward one the vixen etc ,all those labels are awaiting in Keeping up…. Year 2040.
@Noki
It’s already happening. Kim promotes one daughter as the “sassy girl” while one is “the pretty one who is Kim’s mini-me”. Kim’s niece (I think you know which one) seems be the one with the “height” as they always talk about how tall she is for her age so she’ll be either the model or the athletic one (or both like Kendall is promoted). One of the girls will be the outcast, and will be the “trouble maker” because they don’t like her mother (you know who that is, she’s not one of the sisters). No way are they going to let her outshine their own daughters. The boys have no chance. No one is going to give them attention just like Rob. They will be in the background only.
They’re hideous people living in the glam rooms and mirrored home gyms inside their heads. Kim and Khloe’s recent transformations and changing their body types is nothing short of sick self-obsession.
The only dense bone in her body is resting on her neck. She has finally achieved her dream. Becoming early 2k Paris Hilton. Fing pathetic.
I don’t follow her, but wasn’t she Paris Hilton’s closet organizer or something?
I’ve thought for a while the K’s look like mismatched puzzles; their individual face and body parts just do not match at all, like those things where you can choose different eyes, nose, etc to go together. It looks awful!
Me too! They can stage and pose and edit themselves to look some version of “pretty” in still photographs, but if you ever see video footage of them in motion, they all just look… misshapen.
I’m a bodybuilder and even in my circles we never share our body fat %. It’s super fat phobic and unnecessary. It is part of our regimen to bulk and cut, track our macros etc. (an already super triggering method) and it’s so important to be wary of how you share what you’re doing, if at all.
I do believe she is doing this only with “nutrition” (if you can even call it that) and without surgery. You cannot cut carbs/sugar for as long as she has because we need them to survive. It’s simply not sustainable. There is also no way she is living a balanced lifestyle with body fat % that low – if you aren’t an athlete there is no point to achieving that unless you are disordered eating/training.
Nothing she is saying here is true it’s all lies and their photo are photoshopped to hell. Yes this made up image will have a bad effect of her young fans with poor body images.
I’m really concerned what she’s modeling for children. It will definitely trigger eating disorders in her family. IJS.
What are those weird lines around her eyes? Like gold squiggles??
As the mother of a recovering anorexic, I am disgusted by people like the Kardashians. No regard for what their vapid, superficial attitudes do to young people. And, believe me, parasites like them DO make a huge impact on impressionable youth.
My daughter quite literally nearly died last summer. I will not repeat her weight, but it was absolutely horrifying. She is weight restored now, but we still battle with long-term damage such as low bone density. And, the mental struggles seem never ending.
I would thank “celebs” like the Kardashians to do something good for once and to stop spewing their toxic messages about body image. Better still, I would like them just to shut it. They are not contributing anything positive to the world.
Duchess of Corolla, sending love your way.
So sorry for your daughter’s struggles. My sister died of EDs and alcoholism, both triggered by a combination of BPD and wanting to be model thin. The pressure is toxic. Sending you big hugs and best wishes for your daughter’s continued recovery.
@Duchess of Corollla I am a recovered anorexic, 53 now. I battled it out of college from ages 22 – my mid 30s or so. I pray for your daughter’s continued recovery and health xoxo. It is a horrible disease, and as I have grown in my own recovery, I have seen how difficult that was for my loved ones to see me literally almost die before their eyes, powerless to do anything.
As far as the Kardashians (and this latest from Kim), I couldn’t agree with you more!! I have been disgusted with them, for their dangerous, unrealistic beauty standard narrative for years, and it’s only gotten worse. You are correct, they have amassed millions of young, impressionable followers, who hang on their every word and worship them as #bodygoals. This latest bullshit from Kim???? Repeating her body percentage; she is literally signaling out triggers to eating disordered people!!! This angers me so much, because I have been there!!!! She is so selfish, vapid and ridiculous.
I wish this toxic family would disappear!
My best friend’s mom is currently dying from anorexia. She has hospice at home until she passes. Her obsession with weight and extreme calorie restriction has finally taken her body pass the point of no return. Her anorexia has far reaching consequences that has touched every person in her orbit. My bff is consumed with sadness and rage, he just wishes his mom would eat to nourish her body and she refuses. We all just watch helplessly. It’s horrible.
Oh, @Regina Falangie, I am so sorry what your family is going through. What a very sad state of affairs.
On top of all that mess, the percentile rank she’s bragging about isn’t even the correct one. In the picture she posted with her result and the corresponding percentiles, you can clearly see her result is in the 69-93% range, not the higher one she is so weirdly boasting. I’m surprised she is even that high, I don’t imagine she has ever had a particularly nutritious food palate.
I can’t stand the Kardashians, but they didn’t invent body dysmorphia. There’s never been a time in history when women’s bodies weren’t policed and expected to conform to ever changing n standards of ideal. Let’s not forget about foot binding and corsets. Cut off one misogynist head and another will grow in its place. We fight the patriarchy by refusing to conform to it. I know little girls are especially susceptible to body image pressures, but throughout history little girls have been strong and wise and forged their own paths. Give them books and room to play sports and positive affirmations for accomplishments other than beauty. You can’t stop the Kardashians but you can raise confident young women.
I was thinking exactly the same thing. When I was growing up, every adult I knew was worried and going on about how little girls would see airbrushed and photoshopped women in magazines and think it’s possible to look like that when it’s not. I feel like even that had some credence to it, because it DID affect me and my perception for a long time. I thought I was the only person with uneven, “imperfect” skin, with body hair, etc., and that my goal should be to look like what the women in magazines looked like. I obviously wasn’t, but I still struggle with this, lmao.
Now the game has switched from magazines to unrealistic beauty standards on Instagram. Which is hilarious to me, because I remember when Instagram first came around, and how I felt relieved and happy because, finally, I was in charge of my own image. I could take photos of myself where I felt for the first time like I looked good in them, and where I felt like others agreed that I looked good in them. I haven’t taken selfies in a long time, let alone updated my Instagram account, so I know the game has changed there too. But for a lot of people I knew, who felt like they had been marginalized by mainstream beauty standards, being able to take selfies, share them, and have others agree that you look good–all of this was an experience many of us had never had before, and it WAS empowering, in its way, for at least the first little while.
I’m so much more comfortable with how I look now, much more forgiving of my body and what it’s like than I was when I was younger. It’s not perfect, but it’s coming along. But I think something crucial that gets lost in all this discussion about this stuff is the simple fact that people do like to be validated for who they are and what they look like! And when they have gone through a life of not getting it, they will try to conform to whatever standard they feel they have to in order to get that validation. Unless this gets addressed in some way, there’s really not a lot of stuff that’s going to change.
She is dense alright, she is not wrong there.
My question, as always, when it comes to the Kardashians is…who exactly is their impressionable audience that everyone goes on about?
I’m in my 20s, and nobody I know in my social circle follow her, or think she is worth emulating in any way. The only things I’ve ever heard anyone say about her are criticisms. And I was a teenager when KUWTK was on the air, for her wedding with Kris Humphries, when the news that she was with Kanye first broke, so I was there for the heyday, and I knew nobody who was a fan of hers at all.
As for her triggering body dysmorphia in her audience, I don’t doubt this at all, and it’s horrifying and tragic to see her do this so openly and without remorse. But speaking for myself personally, she was never the person who triggered those feelings of low self-worth within me. There were and are plenty of other celebs out there who change their bodies with procedures, who then get put on magazine covers and get editorials and such which paint them as the body type to emulate. The overall lack of honesty in the beauty and entertainment industries, the overt focus on one specific body type–those are the things that made me feel upset and ashamed about my body as a teenager, and even now for that matter.
But Kim Kardashian has never been aspirational for me. She’s always only ever been the figure people criticized for things that I think the media at large is as equally responsible for: foisting unrealistic beauty standards onto young women.
So I’m just always really curious, when stuff like this comes up. Does anyone know anyone in their lives who are super into the Kardashians and think they are enviable and worth emulating? I feel so out of the loop sometimes when it comes to Kim Kardashian because she really just registers as a total nonentity for me, but I’m interested to know otherwise, lol.
Thank you!! 👏👏👏👏 It feels so patronizing to me to always assume young women are easily manipulated by media images. I wasn’t and my friends weren’t. We were highly aware of the pressures and we were critical of them. But the Kardashians specifically are treated like clowns in the forum of public opinion. My sense is that they’re a modern day freak show. Not aspirational at all.
Yes. Young women are honestly much more discerning than people give them credit for. They make conscious decisions on what they want to consume, and many of them know better than to keep consuming media that’s harmful to them! I know I did!
Young people, and people in general for that matter, have the power to make choices as consumers. I feel like this fact never gets discussed properly, especially when it comes to the Kardashians somehow. They get talked about like they are THE iron clad standard for women to aspire to (which I’m sure is how they’d like to think of themselves), and that women are wistfully looking at posters of them, sighing, and taking out their waist trainers from the closet, when it’s really…not like that at all. But they’re really not.
There are literally studies (including internal reports from IG) that show that Instagram is harmful to the body image and self esteem of girls and young women. Both things are true.
@Lucy – I know there are studies, and I know that our increasingly superficial culture is bad for everyone’s psyche, probably more so for adolescent girls who are the focus of so much of it. But I also know that society loves to revel in the misery of teenage girls (a la the brilliant dark comedy Heathers) and people love to conduct studies that highlight said misery. I’m not saying none of the studies are scientific and valid, of course they are, but I’m trying to imagine a world in which we had constant studies and articles and news programs about all the cool things girls and young women are doing. Let’s face it, those stories not only don’t sell as well, but are often swamped with haters screaming “women’s sports aren’t real sports” and other crap. So the narrative focuses on the negative stories, even though, as you say, both things are true.
You have to realize YOUR perception might not be the reality for other people. That you are dismissing scientific studies as if they are anecdotal is concerning. The reason many of the studies are done, is because they are seeing effects on girls and teens (self harm, suicide attempts, depression rates), and try to find the causes behind them.
@Tiffany – Was that directed at me? I didn’t dismiss the studies as anecdotal. I acknowledged that *some* of the studies are scientific and valid, and that some are a result of a culture that loves to indulge is the misery of teen girls. Both things are true. Our media culture is very harsh on teen girls, and the joys of being a teenage girl are rarely highlighted. Again, I say imagine if we had just as much coverage of all the exciting aspects of being a young woman. Wouldn’t that make a difference in how we culturally perceive the experience of being a young woman?
You’d be surprised – I have so many younger cousins and their friends (in their 20s) that LOVE the K-Klan and follow them faithfully. I turned into the crazy auntie and lectured the shit out of them when I found it, but I doubt it did much good.
This. My nieces and all their friends love them and try to emulate them.
I have several girlfriends who follow the Kardashians and several more who follow the trends the Kardashians starts without even following them.
Don’t underestimate the subconscious and subliminal messaging. Our brains are mostly subcounscious and just a small % is conscious thought.
That’s why pr and marketing works so well. We can talk about how nobody falls for it, but look around you. Look at the women in the age group of 18 to 35 and tell me they’re not influenced by beauty trends people like the Kardashian promote.
Zoom out, see if from another perspective and see how easily influenced and persuaded humans are overall.
Agreed. We all know they are fake but it still seeps into our brains. Otherwise they wouldn’t still be making their show. Like it or not, they have an audience.
Yes, I absolutely work with 20-somethings that are obsessed with the Kardashians. It started with make-up trends, but they now body-worship them too.
This is flat out disgusting. I’m seriously fuming about the depths of depravity these monsters are willing to venture for money. Bone density??? It’s not enough to flaunt fake silicone bodies, we’re diving inside now. I really feel for our youth.
Just popping in to say as a person who photoshops for a living, these are photoshopped.
I’m curious – what are the giveaways that this is photoshopped?
She is already nipped ticked sucked and plucked into photoshop territory’ in real life
ENOUGH WITH THE KISSYFACE! That is Kim’s go-to pose, she deploys it in every circumstance. For someone with so much money and access to professional makeup artists/stylists/etc., it speaks to a distinct lack of sophistication. I don’t know whether it stems from insecurity or what. The one redeeming factor in these photos is that she is not throwing up the peace signs like she usually does.
Why is this information that even needs to be shared? We all know Kim has has fat suction all over her thighs and stomach , she still has breast implants and a fake butt, all you have to do is look at a picture from before her fame.
Why is she bragging about things that are not achieved naturally?
Do I believe she diets? Sure I do , but her body is strictly mad made , and for her to brag about her body being strong and self achieved is a joke.
Could there possibly be a more vapid, self centered, more nauseating family out there?
I remember 15 years ago, when Kim first gained some fame and she made me feel better about having wide hips and a bum when the trend was super skinny. But now, she is dangerous. Her body is not attainable. Plastic surgery aside, the other cosmetic work she gets done, whether facials or laser is not affordable for the majority of people. Not everyone with four kids can have surrogates and nannies and work out every day.
The fact that this woman thinks she’s relatable shows how disconnected from reality she is.
I note that she doesn’t mention what percentage of her body weight is plastic/man-made materials. I would think that would throw off the calculations.
Weird flex for her to show this scan when it clearly shows her implants.
Natural breasts are made of fat, and therefor are yellow/orange on these scans. Hers are white.
The only true test of bone density is by having a medical professional do it using a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry or DEXA machine. Women typically start losing bone density in their late 30s/early 40s but I don’t think what Kim had done is anywhere accurate enough to go and brag about how dense her bones are. I’ve had one every 2 years since I turned 50 and once I was through menopause, even though I exercised with weights, ate a balanced diet, took calcium/magnesium/D supplements, I developed osteoporosis. It’s an unfortunate side-effect of lack of estrogen. My guess is between her pre-menopausal supply of hormones and possibly some top-up treatment for declining levels, she’ll be fine until post-menopause. Her head is clearly the densest.
Thank you for the information. I had my first bone scan last year. Am 69 and while I don’t have osteoporosis yet, I am on that path. So I take my calcium, magnesium, vitamin D pill every day on top of doing weight bearing exercises in order to put off having osteoporosis sooner than I will.
I went on a bisphosphonate medication 5 years ago when I was 65 and it worked really well. My bones are now back to mild osteopenia. Good news that you’re taking action to prevent it, but if it happens there are safe medical options to restore bone density.
butting into this convo to ask what Calcium supplements you take, because I have Osteopenia at 55 and it seems I can’t find one that won’t end up constipating me. I’m also really curious about the biphosponate medication – is that prescription?
I take calcium citrate with added magnesium and D. You may want to bump up the magnesium if constipation is a problem, it loosens things up! Bisphosphonates can be taken in tablet form (I’ve taken both Risedronate (Actonel) and Alendronate (Fosamax). You can also get a once every 6 months shot of something called Prolia but it’s really expensive so I chose the pills. They are all prescription medications.
It’s like she has an even greater need to prove her worth than ever before.
Desperate vibes coming off of her
You only have to worry about bone density after menopause!
Not true. Gwyneth Paltrow developed osteopenia (precursor to osteoporosis) in her early 40s. She blames it on the strict diet she was on and not getting enough calcium/magnesium/D. Restrictive diets and eating disorders can certainly cause serious bone loss in pre-menopausal women.
@sherry
Jaded is absolutely correct. I suffered from anorexia for close to 15 years in my 20s and 30s and developed osteopenia because of the starving and damage I did to my body. All of these things can cause major bone loss to women before menopause.
Shallow billionaires with horrible self-esteem are Not role models!!! 🤮🤮
Funniest thing about this story is that apparently her doctor read the stats wrong- her bone density is ‘only’ stronger than 67 to 93% of women her age.
Not quite the boast she’s boasting about.
On another website, people have investigated the scans she posted. First, the scan has her assistans name on it ? Why? Secondly, the scans exposed she has breast implants ! Others who have had the same scan done say you don’t see two big white circles where your breasts are, only those with breast implants scan that way. She has stated many times her breasts are real. Yeah ok. Either she didn’t realize it and posted the scan not realizing her implants would show, or she did it on purpose to get attention…just like the video where you can clearly see her facelift scars near her ears. This girl is very calculated. Everything is done for a reason. She has a whole team that overviews everything she posts. I put nothing past this desperate family.
There is something seriously wrong with this woman. Her body is unattainable without SURGERY and other professional work. She is totally and completely obsessed with her vanity. It actually triggers my body issues. I’m 5’2 and I do know I’m overweight. I always feel like a whale and horrible about myself seeing her pics. Photoshop and fakeness!!!
A request to the CB gods; could we have one day, a Monday perhaps, that is totally Kardashian free. That includes the Jenners as well. And Kris. And all their boyfriends and husbands and children. Thank you.
I second this request. Although I’d prefer only one day when they post anything about this useless family.
Kimberly Nicole Foster had a really good video essay on how Kim and Khloe Kardashian are remaking their bodies to conform to white beauty standards (of course after years of chasing the black male gaze):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpY9tAXf-Og
Yup, they are back to being White women. They’ve used Black women and Black culture as much as they could, now it’s back to being White ! Don’t you know skinny, blonde, white girl 90’s vibe is in style now ? *rolls eyes*
I think she and her sisters are going to age horribly, not physically, but mentally. They’ve been waited on hand and foot their entire lives, and they don’t do anything mentally stimulating. All they do is think about themselves and how they look. It’s not going to be pretty. That’s a depressing thought, and I’m not wishing it upon them, but I don’t think they will age gracefully at all. I think they’re going to go the Liz Taylor route.
Kim is the engine on the train.
With the hair extensions laid out on the sofa next to her butt, I thought she looked like a pony on the couch. 🐎
I don’t care how much surgery, dieting, and exercise they do, neither Kim nor Khloe will ever be considered ‘waif like’.