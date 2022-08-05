Why didn’t Queen Elizabeth wish Duchess Meghan a happy birthday online?

Yesterday was the Duchess of Sussex’s 41st birthday. The Sussex Squad happily sent birthday wishes to Meghan online, and Clarence House and Kensington Palace both posted birthday messages to Meghan on their social media accounts. What was interesting is that Buckingham Palace ignored Meghan’s birthday entirely. Not even a tweet, and definitely not a photo from the Jubbly. So now the story is “the Queen personally snubbed Meghan on her birthday!” Nevermind that out of this whole dreadful lot, I bet the Queen was the one who actually made a transatlantic call to Montecito on Thursday. Why send birthday wishes online when the Queen is Facetimeing Meghan and the kids? But still, the British papers had to come up with something.
The Queen has appeared to snub Meghan Markle by staying silent and failing to send her public birthday wishes. Meghan turned 41 yesterday and is believed to have spent the day privately at home in California with husband Prince Harry and children Archie and Lilibet.
Since she married Harry in 2018, the Royal Family Twitter account has publicly wished her a happy birthday, including last year when she reached her 40s. However, this year, the account did not mention Meghan’s birthday at all – and the only post it made yesterday was about Princess Anne’s visit to Edinburgh. The Royal Family’s official Instagram account also did not post about Meghan’s birthday either.
The Daily Express’ royal correspondent Richard Palmer described the failure on the accounts to mark Meghan’s birthday as “notable” – but explained it could be down to a new convention. Writing in the publication today, he said: “The Queen’s website neglected to mention the big day after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when they end in a zero.”
However, in contrast, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did send public birthday wishes to Meghan.
I actually think Palmer is probably right and that BP created some new convention where certain royals only get social media posts on the “big birthdays,” and 41 isn’t considered particularly notable. Plus, I think my theory is correct – the Queen probably called or FaceTimed the Sussexes from Scotland. Clearly, the Queen’s aides have done the most to limit her contact with the Sussexes, but it sounds like she finds ways to talk to them and see them. Someone (Eugenie?) slipped the Queen a burner phone.
If it didn’t get posted on social media, it didn’t happen.
If it didn’t get posted, Meghan didn’t have a BD? And why would somebody post a private call on SM? I guess, TQ’s other grandchildren and in-laws don’t have BD’s then either or hear from TQ on them since she doesn’t post for them.
Seriously, Meghan doesn’t need a B-Day wish from the Queen. She isn’t a working Royal. Harry is like the rest of her grandchildren who don’t work for her so why would anyone expect The Queen to wish Meghan happy B-Day on her social media accts??
Maybe you’re being sarcastic? Because there’s definitely an idea that if something isn’t declared publicly in the media, it can’t possibly have happened.
You seem to think that Meghan should immediately post a private message or details of a zoom call on social media to make her birthday greetings legit. She’s a very private person and would never reveal stuff like that. SMH.
I think its her courtiers and aides doing whatever they feel to make it seem like the Queen hates the Sussexes. As she gets frailer she really has no say and probably awareness in the petty matters.
I know this is an unpopular opinion with some here, but I do agree with you on this at least to some extent. This is the petty-ass courtiers doing their part to manipulate the masses.
Why do I get the feeling there are 2 sets of aides/courtiers?
There’s the true inner circle, the personal aides who NEVER talk to the media, who are the ones who arrange for her to Facetime people and who got the Sussexes in to visit her several months ago without anyone knowing until they left.
And then there’s the professional courtiers who blab to the media all the time, who think they are entitled to speak on her behalf, who are all about The Institution and hate Meghan, and who controls TQ’s public engagements but don’t really know what she does in private.
Because that’s the only way I can square all these conflicting stories about TQ. Privately she seems to be very close with H&M and talks to them all the time, but then there’s the story about how she wasn’t allowed to see Harry during Sussexit and all the possible snubbing that happens when it’s the courtiers speaking on her behalf.
I know more about who does or does not publicly acknowledge the BRF’s birthdays than I do my own at this point.
Lol, too true – I just remembered it’s my SIL’s birthday next week.
Well, I’m not the Queen but I sure do wish her a happy birthday!
BP took a lot of flak when they posted birthday greetings to Andrew on his 60th in 2020, so maybe this policy grew out of that? Then they wouldn’t have to think about him again for another 10 years.
Honestly, who cares about that? Meghan doesn’t need anything from that hateful woman.
So what’s CH and KP’s excuse for maintaining this performative nonsense? I wish the entire Royal Family would really snub Meghan that why the Palace would stop briefing against her and Harry.
I saw a theory on Twitter this morning that it was to attract the haters’ ugly comments, which go unmoderated as usual.
The Queen actually has a relationship with the Sussexes and no one believes she’s the racist who made comments so she has no reason to be performative. The Cambs and Corns are clout chasers who know they are under a cloud. They tweet HBD to get positive headlines and then don’t moderate or turn off the comments. Pretty much using the Meghan the way they always have but the good thing is everyone see through it now.
That’s a perfect name for it, @Amy Bee, performative nonsense.
Performative nonsense is the brand and lone product of the BRF.
The Queen does not run the show anymore and hasn’t for quite a few years now. This is Sir Edward Young’s doing as retaliation for the Prince Harry lawsuit (and now his second one). Courtiers are that petty that they would omit a SM birthday greeting (even as an IG story which is temporary) to create a false story of being snubbed “by The Queen” when in reality it is being snubbed by Palace Courtiers who run the show on a day-to-day basis.
Yes I think so too. It’s because Harry shamed Young in public as the instigator of the government’s decision to reduce the Princess Harry’s security. This is his revenge.
I can buy the idea that Harry’s grandmother called or FaceTimed with the Sussexes yesterday. H&M don’t care if insincere, performative birthday messages are posted on Twitter or IG, they’re not “there” anyway. If BP has instituted a new “protocol” to only post birthday wishes for non working royals on birthdays “ending in zero,” good for them. Do they wish Anne, Ed, Sophie happy birthday? Honest question, I don’t follow any of the palace SM accounts.
Half way off topic here but what I would love to know is how Meghan celebrated her 41st birthday. Did she have a nice gathering in Montecito with celebrities in it? Did she have a cake and presents? Really curious I am.
My minimum expectation is really good cake and Happy Birthday greetings. I just want my birthday to be acknowledged with a good slice of cake 😄😄
Make it cheesecake, and I am with you.
Has the queen ever even sent an email in her life?
THIS. The account has nothing to do with the Queen.
Does TQ even know what’s on social media unless someone tells her?
Buckingham Palace isn’t even pretending to not hate Meghan anymore. The notable birthdays nonsense is probably just an excuse trotted out because the media was asking questions.
Didn’t they send birthday greetings to Archie and Lili? I guess that will stop as well until they’re 10.
Also notable: prince andrew is 62 so QEII will be dead before a public birthday message is expected under this new policy.
The Queen certainly could have called or zoomed, etc with Meghan and all on M’s birthday; however the optics of not wishing a happy birthday on social media are terrible.
Agreed.
She’s the Queen. She could instructed for both a private & public one.
After all the hassle the Sussexes got coming for her Jubilee, HM banging on about “loved family members” means nowt now.🙄🙄
KP and Clarence House posted birthday greetings to read the ugly, racist comments. Peggy and Jeggy don’t moderate the horrible comments because those comments entertain them. Same for Charles. They enjoy reading the unhinged hatred from the derangers. They despise Meghan as much, if not more than the commenters, so they get a big kick out of it. Clearly it plays well in the UK, but to the rest of the world, the Cambridges are displaying the depths of the loathing for Meghan. And they yet cling to the misguided expectation that the rest of the world hates Meghan as much as they do.
My own family forgets to send me cards or call on my birthday and that’s fine it doesn’t bother me. We all know we love each other. At 95 You really need to give a person a pass. She probably doesn’t know what day of the week it is until she’s told. Meghan has Archie, LilBet and Harry and her mom and tons of friends. Her grand-mother in law is not on the hook for a card.
Sure, l understand where you’re coming from. At that age, my mom wasn’t sending birthday cards to anyone by herself. I used to buy her cards for my sister’s, BIL’s and niece’s birthdays and she was still able to shakily sign them until she was no longer capable. So by the same token, there are people on her staff who could have posted birthday greetings on her behalf. We all know that the queen is most likely incapable of doing this herself, but it’s just the optics that look so bad in public.
Archie’s at least 3 right? She certainly had cake and presents, at the very least a present « from Archie » that he was excited to see her open. Source : am a mom.
Why would anyone send birthday greetings on Twitter or Instagram to a person who doesn’t use either platform? If Meghan doesn’t see it, what is the point of doing it that way other than to look good publicly?
That’s a really good point and another reason why they should stop doing it.
Right.
@Joanne I totally agree with you on this point. As posted previously it’s performative nonsense to benefit KP and CH
IT wouldn’t kill any of them to do the bare minimum. That’;s what people with good mannners.
Meghan and Harry are living and loving each other while raising their children. I do not believe they are concerned with who on that island wishes them a happy birthday. The gutter rats have no gossip from Monticeto so they create a narrative no one off that island is interested in.
If the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young is behind some of the shenanigans against the Sussexes then has the person in control of communications he shows his petty side with public silence.
Harry continues to expose Old man drama on Salt Island is equal to Day time soap opera silly.
My first thought is that it is Edward Young being petty. It would be reasonable that birthday wishes for members of the royal family are on a permanent calendar and it would be some flunkey’s job to send them out at the right time. That is professional and competent public relations task. I think that there would have to be some intervention in order to discontinue with a particular member. It looks like some new rule invented to snub Meghan, because until yesterday, Harry, Archie and Lili all got a birthday greeting. Harry is still the son of the heir to the throne and how he is treated should reflect that. I see this as a snub. Also, it is unconscionable that the other two leave hateful comments on their sites and do nothing to moderate. It makes it appear that they post greetings only to elicit them. And my question is, why does Edward Young hate Meghan and seems to carry on a petty vendetta against her and hers?
Edward Young is Charlie’s man. What employee is going to hate the family of his boss’ son and try and snub or insult them without the boss’ knowledge or consent? So I believe Young is just Charles’ proxy for his own hatred so Chuck can keep his hands clean and push out stories about feeling “emotional” at seeing Lilibet. Mfcka please! Same with Baldemort and Jason Knauf.
@msiam, I agree that a lot of the snubs occur with the knowledge and tacit approval of a higher-up (senior royal). I disagree with those that want to give the Queen the benefit of the doubt and believe that she is not aware of or condones these snubs. Prior to her increasing frailty over the last year, there were plenty of pissy actions taken with her knowledge against the Sussexes (and let’s not forget how she treated Diana!). I think that the Queen and Charles are responsible for the toxic environment that almost took Meghan’s life, if not directly certainly indirectly.
Sir Edward Young disliked Meghan from the get-go because she was smart, hard-working, charismatic and outshone the more senior royals. Plus she was American and bi-racial. He is a very powerful person in his own right and Charles put him in his current position after demanding Lord Geidt’s resignation. Young is one of the ride-or-die, old fashioned Royal Household courtiers and has connections to Ravec. Out of pure spite of this “uppity” American actress and her marriage to Harry, he turned on them and was certainly part of the tsunami of tabloid hate that fueled her suicidal ideations and paved the way for them to make the decision to leave. He blames her for Sussexit and as a result has an undying hatred towards her and Harry, hence the decision not to transmit Harry’s request to pay for RPO protection to the Home Office and members of Ravec. He’s evil to the core.
I think if we dig down as to why Edward Young didn’t like Meghan it is because he’s racist and hates women who aren’t doormats.
@Nic919 — exactly. He’s a died in the wool racist and misogynist, and the only reason he’s in the position he’s in now is that Charles fired Lord Geidt, who had warned him repeatedly about the problems with Airmiles Andy and his squalid relationships with oligarchs and pedophiles, as well as the potential for the Sussexes leaving the BRF. Charles wanted someone weak, who would toe the royal line. Guess that kind of backfired on him didn’t it.
Well…I am not the Queen but Happy Belated Birthday Meghan! Thank you for fighting for my reproductive rights and lending your powerful voice to those who need it most.
Well said. I think Meghan appreciates sincere belated birthday wishes much more than performative theater on royal social media.
While it’s likely a petty move by Edward Young I guess the question is more whether or not BP acknowledges non milestone birthdays for all her grandchildren’s spouses. For CH and KP it is tougher to avoid because Meghan is a daughter in law and sister in law. And besides is it better to not have a social media post or to have one that is then a depository of racism, misogyny and xenophobia, as it is for CH and KP.
Maybe the Sussexes and the Queen have decided that going forward their relationship as family will be a completely private matter.
If nobody saw when a tree fall in a forest does not mean that the tree did not fall.
Well, Tyler Perry put up a nice message for Meghan’s BD. Who needs a message from QE?
IMHO #KKKlanistonPalace and @clarencehouse post those greetings to Harry, Archie, Lili and Meghan to encourage the haters to post their scum on those threads and then leave it up forever. Just another message to the Sussexes that they aren’t wanted or valued. I can’t think of any other reason.
@royalfamily wished Eugenie’s 31st for instance. Now she is a blood royal.
The self-owns these cretins engage in is just stupefying!
The people who run the social media accounts for Buckingham Palace deliberately did not post birthday wishes hoping it would be the snub heard round the world that would finally put “that woman” in her place.
Meanwhile, Harry’s grandmother whipped out that burner phone, called Meghan, wished her a lovely birthday and chatted with her about the children. Like many grandmothers of a certain age, she probably snail mailed her a gift card to Barnes and Noble.