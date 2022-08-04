Duchess Meghan got birthday wishes from Kensington Palace & Clarence House

Happy birthday to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex! Meg turns 41 years old today. I wonder if we’ll get a new photo or video from her today. Last year, for her 40th, she did that cute mentorship video with Melissa McCarthy. I doubt Meghan will throw a big party in Montecito, but I bet they’ll go out to dinner or maybe have a few friends over for a BBQ. That’s just my guess! Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning on throwing themselves some big joint-birthday party at some point this summer. Royal reporters are also claiming the Keens’ party will be “more wholesome” than anything involving the Sussexes. Sigh…

Anyway, it looks like the royal communications offices didn’t forget Meghan’s birthday. Kensington Palace and Clarence House both posted birthday messages to Meghan. Buckingham Palace has not posted anything as of this writing (I will update if and when they do). Both CH and KP chose photos of Meghan from the Jubbly, looking great in greige. This isn’t some huge conspiracy at this point, and it’s not even Will, Kate and Charles updating their social media accounts. It’s some intern or low-level staffer tasked with posting birthday messages. At least they’ve got recent photos of Meghan! (Last year they were using much older pics.)

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022