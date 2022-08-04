Duchess Meghan got birthday wishes from Kensington Palace & Clarence House

Happy birthday to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex! Meg turns 41 years old today. I wonder if we’ll get a new photo or video from her today. Last year, for her 40th, she did that cute mentorship video with Melissa McCarthy. I doubt Meghan will throw a big party in Montecito, but I bet they’ll go out to dinner or maybe have a few friends over for a BBQ. That’s just my guess! Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning on throwing themselves some big joint-birthday party at some point this summer. Royal reporters are also claiming the Keens’ party will be “more wholesome” than anything involving the Sussexes. Sigh…
Anyway, it looks like the royal communications offices didn’t forget Meghan’s birthday. Kensington Palace and Clarence House both posted birthday messages to Meghan. Buckingham Palace has not posted anything as of this writing (I will update if and when they do). Both CH and KP chose photos of Meghan from the Jubbly, looking great in greige. This isn’t some huge conspiracy at this point, and it’s not even Will, Kate and Charles updating their social media accounts. It’s some intern or low-level staffer tasked with posting birthday messages. At least they’ve got recent photos of Meghan! (Last year they were using much older pics.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Wishing someone a happy birthday when you tried to pressure them into ending their life is pretty ballsy.
May KP and CH never enjoy another moment’s peace in life again.
Agree 💯 Haylie! And it has been nice to see karma starting to come for the Cambs and Chuckie. May it continue, longer and harder until the end of time!
A big AMEN to that sis. May those snakes in that snakepit and cesspool of a palace continue to sink their fangs into one another. Our good Meghan will continue to be peaceful under the tree with her hot prince and adorable children.
I just hope the Sussex family never lets their guard down when dealing with the Windsors. Seems to me the Windsors intended to erase Meghan and Archie. When the plan to break up the marriage, cause a miscarriage and/or cause mental illness so severe it resulted in self-harm didn’t work, I believe they were so determined to erase the “unwanteds” that they were willing to sacrifice Harry too. My fear is the Windsors’ plans haven’t changed and now they are playing the long game.
No happy birtday posting by Buck palace , because Harry outed it’s CEO/ the Queen’s private secretarry Award Yong, as the main palace connection to have influenced the Home Office’s decision to widdraw his security. So Yongy boy is mad at Harry, and by proxy at Meghan. Since he dislike her too, some ‘punishment’ was to be expected from the Buck palace camp.
He was already pissed at H&M for shaming him for their secret visit to the queen last April, he knew nothing about.
And since the queen has no say in the day to day operations of BP anymore, this guy does what he pleases to do.
Wishing for Meghan the best of the best for a Happy Birthday.
And many more ; Happy Birthday wishes to you!!
It’s a year after Meg’s 40 X 40 project, unveiled on her 40th birthday….anybody hear or know what happened to that?
40 by 40 was created as a Personal Favour of her friends to empowerment other women in their circles, affected by the covid’s loss of jobs, etc., and was never intended as some “project” to be reported about after execution.
I honestly wish they wouldn’t bother if they’re going to leave up the nasty, racist replies that they always allow to remain for Meghan-related posts. We all know how KP and CH feel about her so these bland messages just come across as disingenuous.
I firmly believe they do it for the eengagement. It brings out the worst in their racist fans and they know some of Meghan’s supporters will rush in to defend her. It’s best they focus on their lackluster engagements, numerous helicopters and what the sainted one is wearing.
Good point about engagement.
I agree. It’s sad, but leaving the racist comments up strongly suggests that the nominal account holders approve—and possibly even enjoy them, with plausible deniability.
They absolutely agree with it and enjoy the abuse she received and still receives. Will and Kate are vile, racist bullies. And their staff too.
They have now committed to these birthday posts it would cause more chatter if they stopped than to just half heartedly continue. Plus it makes all of them look like the ‘bigger’ people.
The image of that dastardly family is forever soiled. Nothing they do will change perceptions. They have committed to a smear campaign and will die on that hill. May they all receive the Karma awaiting them.
Oh, I think karma has started kicking in already. There is a flatness and tawdry aura with British royalty these days. They’ve done themselves no favors by getting in bed with tabloids. You are judged by the company you keep and the stench can’t be covered with flowery phrases and empty photo ops. Many, like me, have lost interest in the ” clown show” called royalty. Purpose driven lives are more interesting.
Spot on @CheChe.
@CheChe – yes! The number of exclusive interviews and articles etc. lately in the Fail is shocking. I mean, you know the royals are in bed with them but it makes me think this is either quid pro quo for the Meghan abuse or else the Fail is sitting on some other damaging info about Chuck and Cams. I avoid the Fail at all costs so just may be unaware but it seems like the access is a lot more than before.
In our hearts of hearts, we know that KP would not post anything if Bulliam and Khate were making that call, so at least they let their Birthday Intern make a post to save them from themselves. CH seems to have a more benign social media presence (not including their unmoderated commentary). BP? That’s a bit more interesting. I expect they’ll post something. The RR, however, will make a big deal about how no bells are being rung for Meghan’s birthday.
Well, look at the pic they chose and remember what happened that day. Doesn’t seem to be giving a benevolent impression it seems more like shade or trolling. Which an intern probably wouldn’t have the authorization to do on their own. Something is off with this
Right? They refused to interact with H&M at the service but used a photo from that moment to send her bday wishes.
Bonus: KP and CH had to use a paparazzi pic since they don’t have any candids from personal interaction with M.
So damn pathetic.
Happiest of Birthdays, Meghan! Now drop that Archetypes podcast as a gift to the world. 😜
Speaking of, I hope we get an update on 40×40! Would be awesome to have some people say how their lives have been impacted and changed looking back a year later.
I posted this at the top:
40 by 40 was created as a Personal Favour of her friends to empowerment other women in their circles, affected by the covid’s loss of jobs, etc., and was never intended as some “project” to be reported about after execution.
I expect the tabloids will say Meghan is having a multi-million dollar party like they claim every year. Probably a lot of articles about the animosity with the Royals. They don’t change.
And how she invited a slew of a-listers to her lavish birthday bash but they declined and thusly she’s been rejected again and again and again. Like that made up bs for Obama’s birthday last year.
The royalists like to praise the Royal Family for doing this. Apparently it shows how classy they are but it’s all performative. The Royal Family publicly called Meghan a liar and bully but wish a happy birthday. Yeah, I wish they would stop pretending that they wish Meghan well.
Oh lord, the number of “classy” comments makes me cringe 😬. What ever W&K and C&C are, “classy” is not it. And really who the hell uses “classy” anymore?!
They are so not classy
Much like money and power, if you or someone else has to say you have class, you probably don’t.
“Classy” is code for “white”.
The day of Trump’s inauguration, the Magas were in full force commenting on Melania’s and Ivanka’s photos, how “class” was finally back at the White House. My jaw was on the floor. I can’t unlearn the lesson now that “class” is a coded word, used by the hopelessly classless.
I concur. Why wish someone who you claim drove people to tears and was unkind to a 3 year old a happy birthday? Dreadful family. They may be called the royal family but there is nothing regal or classy about them.
This is exactly why they do it, to generate good PR. I can’t believe that I was so in awe of this family at one time. Ignorance is really bliss. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MEGHAN🎈🎈🎈
Happy Birthday 🎉 Meghan 💕
Happy Birthday Meghan, hers wishing you a great time with your babies and hubby, i hope you are on holiday too
Happy Birthday to Meghan!
They don’t even refer to her by name. Just title. Tells you everything you need to know.
@Rapunzel
I noticed the same but, I think it was to avoid Duchess of Sussex trending. The thing is #Happy BirthdayMeghan (with lots of nice positive comments and pictures) has been trending in the UK all day. No matter how hard KP and CH and their tabloid attack dogs try to rewrite history, Meghan is still very popular and well liked in the UK.
Happy Birthday Meghan. 🙂
It’s nice to see you’re trending in the UK with lots of positive tweets. Honestly, you’re loved over here by a lot more people than the tabloids would have you believe. 🙂
I am happy to hear that not every Brit sees Meghan as the anti Christ. Frankly the BM is giving the UK an international black eye.
They are and are unaware of the damage they have heaped upon themselves. Clueless as usual….
May they all end up in the vipers pit attacking each other…….oh wait, they already are!!
Happiest of birthdays to Meghan.
I wish you much joy and peace with your absolutely amazing family.
Happy Birthday, Meghan! 💐🎂
Agreed, and the fact that they never moderate or close comments on these birthday posts knowing full well the hate she gets upsets me every time.
My preference is for her supporters to totally ignore the comments under these posts, don’t engage, don’t reply, nothing. Let the stream of hate and disrespect stand alone for the world to see
Happy birthday Meghan
Happy birthday to Duchess Meghan!!!
They always choose an image of Meghan by herself. They never choose a pic with her husband, her children or other royal family members.
They can only use what they have and they don’t have permission to use any unofficial or personal pictures. If she didn’t go to the Jubilee they would have used another old photo of her from when she was a working royal.
Happy Birthday Meghan! Have a peaceful under a tree kind of day, or whoop it up instead if that’s what you are feeling.
As for the Cambridges, well, they wouldn’t even come near Meghan when she was there in person for the Jubbly, so this tweet is purely performative.
Wishing the Birthday Girl Princess Meghan a great day! 🎂🎈
The Cambs & Cornwalls are clout chasers of course they wished her HBD & their crap gift was her dad back on british tv yesterday 🙄.
More like CH & KP are afraid of Harry’s coming out later this year. They want to show they don’t hate Meghan (sure Jan) and Harry is off base for coming for us.
On a positive note, HBD to HRH the Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, Baroness Kilkeel, Princess Henry of Wales, Mrs. Mountbatten -Windsor. Or you can call her Meghan.
Happiest of birthdays to my favorite Madame duchess the beautiful, incredible, kind,smart and amazing Meghan. Hope you have a wonderful day with the ones you love and that also love you.
Happy birthday to someone who’s beautiful inside and out Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex! ❤👑❤
Happy birthday, Duchess. I hope today is everything you want it to be.
P.S. You look absolutely amazing.
Happy birthday to Meghan, the only one from that wretched family that I consider a true princess. I hope you have an amazing day with your hot hubby cuddling those adorable babies, surrounded by those who truly love and care about you! You did good, girl.
Happy birthday to Duchess Meghan!
Happy birthday to Meghan! I hope she enjoys some family time with Harry, the kids, the dogs, and her mom.
I did notice the Cambridges didn’t use a birthday emoji like they usually do with other senior members of the royal family. It is awkward they keep wishing happy birthday to the Sussexes, they don’t do it with other members of the BRF apart from Charles, Camilla, the Cambridges, and their kids? All of them are senior royals minus the Sussexes.
Also, great point I’m seeing on Twitter — why on earth would you wish a happy birthday to someone who “bullied” your child?!?! Unless, of course, those salacious allegations were completely made up to smear someone’s good name. 😒😒😒 KP can take those fake PR bday wishes and stuff ‘em where the sun don’t shine. Hypocrites.
I clicked onto the original feed, and someone actually said that Meghan had a weird obsession with the Cambridges marriage! What an insane narcissistic Trumpian move: Accuse your enemy of doing exactly what you are doing.
Must be the press offices’ idea of an olive branch. *Yawn*
Happy Birthday Madame Duchess!!!!
Every time I see those shots of her and Harry entering the cathedral it takes my breath away
Not only does she slay in her outfit, but the POSTURE. Head up, shoulders back, serene attitude. She owned them all that day
Happiest of birthdays, Madame Duchess. Big love to you, Princess Henry of Wales. May every good thing come your way. Many happy returns! 💐🎂🎈🎈🎊🎉
Your white church outfit was fabulous. You slay every time you step out. Always impeccable! You are worth more than all your royal in-laws put together. May all your dreams come true.
She deserves only joy. May her day — and all the days to come — deliver it.
Happy Birthday, Meghan, from someone who really likes you and wishes you the best today and every day. Hug your gingers and some delicious cake.
Have a wonderful birthday 🥳 beautiful Duchess of Sussex!!! 🎂 🎉 🎈 💕 👑 ✨
Birthday blessings to Marvelous Meghan. She brings such joy to her admirers and to her family, she is the wonderful gift of a daughter, wife, and mother. I look forward to future projects.
Her birthday is the same as the Queen Mother? Interesting.
Every single person in the UK saw the word “wholesome” and thought “pegging,” as we all did.