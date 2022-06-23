The Cambridges’ b-day party will be more ‘wholesome’ than Meghan’s b-day

The Duchess of Sussex turned 40 years old last August. She celebrated with her handsome husband and her two babies at home in Montecito. She didn’t commission delusional embiggening articles about how much she hates her in-laws. Brand Sussex is all about empowerment and positivity, so she obviously went in that direction. She made a cutesy video with Melissa McCarthy where she encouraged people to donate their time to mentorship. She wrote about how donating 40 minutes of mentorship can help change someone’s life, and she asked her friends to do it and whatever, it was cute. Salt Island was predictably enraged and nitpicky. The British media claimed Meghan “launched an initiative” (she did not) with “zero structure” (it was an idea meant to inspire others). The British media claimed mentorship doesn’t work anyway and Meghan’s project would actually HARM people. That’s how crazy they are.
I’m taking this stroll down memory lane because we’ve now seen how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have handled their 40th birthdays. Like the narcissistic a–holes they are, William and Kate spent their birthdays commissioning PR pieces about how amazing they are and how they’re so much better than evil Meghan and Harry. William and Kate also plan to throw themselves a giant birthday party which will probably be full of Toffs, William’s side pieces and the handful of women who don’t threaten Kate’s mean-girl queen-bee vibe. Well, inevitably, there needs to be a comparison and the Keens must come out ahead:
It’s thought it was agreed William and Kate, who turned 40 earlier this year, should “celebrate their landmark birthdays in style”. And the Queen, 96, may join them and other senior royals at the bash – if she is feeling up to it. And Royal biographers believe it will be a stark contrast to how Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th.
In August last year the Duchess of Sussex launched a much-hyped 40th birthday campaign. Meghan asked A-listers including Adele and Stella McCartney, as well as members of the public, to donate 40 minutes of their time to “help women re-entering the workforce” for her 40×40 project. She promoted the initiative in a glitzy comedy video recorded at her home in exclusive Montecito. But last month The Sun revealed it has reportedly been quietly dropped – less than a year after it was launched.
Now Angela Levin, who has long been a critic of the duchess, believes William and Kate’s birthday will be much more “wholesome” than Meghan’s flashy affair. Speaking to The Sun she said: “The 40×40 campaign died a quiet death. Did Meghan really think she could have celebs solve all of women’s problems within 40 minutes? It’s ridiculous. William and Kate will be equals on their birthday. It won’t be about either of them, it’ll be about both of them. It will be very family-oriented and wholesome rather than ‘look at me’.”
Meanwhile, Royal commentator Phil Dampier claims that William and Kate will focus on a guest list filled with friends and family rather than glitzy celebs for show. He said: “As always I think the Queen will be telling William and Kate to start picking their guests as she did with their wedding. When they got married William was looking at the guest list and there were maybe 600 people and he said ‘I don’t know these people’. The Queen said to him ‘start with your friends – chuck it all away and start with everyone you know and work from there’. I’m sure it’ll be the same with this party.
“They’ll invite the people that actually mean something to them rather than who’s the biggest celeb they can get. They’ll bring the people they’re closest to, the people they work with, people from the charities they support.”
[From The Sun]
True story, at Will and Kate’s 2011 wedding, Carole Middleton invited completely random people from Bucklebury to “fill up” the Middleton-allotted seats. Will and Kate did invite their old school friends and the people they grew up with… because they didn’t know many celebrities. And because they couldn’t fill up the seats with coworkers and people from all of their charity work, because they didn’t work. Ever. I imagine it will be the same for their 40th birthday bash – as I said, Toffs and William’s friends and lovers. And I don’t know, I think asking your friends to mentor women is actually pretty wholesome? More wholesome than spending money like drunken sailors on a fourth home and a big birthday party while the global economy crashes. Today it’s “the Keens are not glitzy and that’s why they’re better than Meghan!” Tomorrow it will be “the Keens are so much glitzier than Meghan, Meghan must be so jealous of them!” Pick a struggle.
Photos courtesy of Archewell, Instar, Avalon Red.
Anything they can do, we can do bettah
Anything they can wear, we can wear bettah
Anything they can say, we can say bettah!
+1
Just to confirm…. the British media wants us to argue over who’s FORTIETH BIRTHDAY PARTY will be more wholesome?? Do I have that right???
Jfk people, is there literally nothing else going on in the world!?!? This is insanity.
Angela Levin has long been deep within deranger territory – hence why this piece is just bonkers.
As confirmed by the fact that she states the Cambridges won’t be all “look at me”… as they release shots from their 40th birthday photo shoots and highlight their new couply portrait, so people can… look at them. Things that make you go hmmm
“Wholesome” things like photoshoots and official birthday portraits as well as having the queen help you cull through a list of the wholesome people who should be invited.
By the way, I have a new definition for “fixated.” Someone who mentions Meghan in at least 3 paragraphs when writing about William’s party in England. Dear God, these people. She’s minding her own business an ocean away, but they’re still irked about her birthday last year.
Yeah, Debbie, I am with you. We have FOUR PIECES OF COMISSIONED ART for Cannot and Willnot’s 40th, while Meghan just wanted to inspire people to donate a little bit of their time to help others. What in the actual fuck?! Who believes ANY of this?
Angela emphasizes the Keens celebrating as equals. Well, it wasn’t Harry’s 40th this year. So he couldn’t have celebrated along with Meghan. I also love the “exclusive Montecito” as if the Keens don’t have palaces, a slew of servants, and a private helicopter to facilitate parties. Finally, most people like to celebrate with their relatives but these 2 don’t seem all that fond of anybody, even themselves. Hope the little kids have fun.
Are they all going to pose with their mouths wide open? That is just bizarre. Especially for royalty.
This Levin woman is nothing but a very unpleasant nuisance, she would have nothing to say about the Cambridge’s of any note if she didn’t have the Sussexes to talk about.
Levin should be ignored because she appears to be revelling in the notoriety she has created about herself the very opposite of the sweet grandma persona she falsely wove.
Still puzzled that Meghan’s birthday is mentioned. I am pretty sure Meghan did not intend to have her friends and acquaintances mentor other women every day for the rest of their lives. Many people joined in and posted their mentoring efforts. Angela cannot get over the loss of Harry.
How long before they get on the “Harry and Meghan were snubbed/not invited to the Cambridges 40th birthday party” train?
They do and CLEARLY a party all about you and a lot of articles about you are far more wholesome than a party with some celebrities and social media efforts where you encourage society to give back to others, especially women. Lol. As if that’s what society was founded in. (By which I mean helping women. Obviously it was founded on upper class white men helping other upper class white men by exploiting anyone who wasn’t an upper class white man. )
There is, but the proprietor of the Sun (Lord Harmsmore) doesn’t want you to think about it.
It’s insane. My head hurts from banging it.
The only thing I’m actually interested in with this Cambridge joint birthday party is peeking at the guest list. Who do they consider their friends? I suspect it will be wall to wall turnip toffs, but that might be awkward with it also celebrating Kate. Does she have any close friends of her own?
Do they just invite a lot of people who used to work for them or hangers on? And most importantly: Is it going to have a distasteful theme?
She’ll invite her family (of course, and there will be pictures of Carole at least arriving), Sophie Carter and Emilia Jardine-Paterson (who are the only friends of Kate’s we EVER hear about), and then after that it will be all William’s friends and Toffs (omg Rose hanbury lol) and other royals like the Tindalls etc.
They aren’t Kate’s friends. They were already in William’s circle, were people Kate used to get to William, and who know where the bodies are buried. In the end, they’ll side with William in the divorce.
I wonder if K&W will toast each other with crack baby cocktails.
Our birthday party will be better than yours and you’re not invited, so take that! Levin makes them sound like squabbling schoolchildren on the playground.
OMG, they sound so stupid and unhinged.
The 40×40 initiative wasnt “dropped,” it did what it was meant to do – make people realize that you can make an impact in someone’s life just by giving 40 minutes. It wasn’t meant to be this ongoing initiative that Meghan was going to keep promoting. and yes, she reached out to celebs – but let’s not pretend that’s the issue for the BRF and the RRs. the issue is the celebs RESPONDED. The issue is that she and Melissa McCarthy clearly were friends in that video. The issue is that Hillary Clinton responded to the initiative.
But sure, having a party celebrating yourself is more wholesome than what Meghan did.
She reached out to colleagues and leaders from her former career. They happen to be famous because that’s the profession she was in. It triggers them so much that Meghan built her own wealth and career before marriage unlike Kate.
“Dropped” is what BP did with hiring a diversity czar and a travel expert (to make their travel less costly). “Dropped” is what KP does with charities that then end up closing.
Shhhh! (Pay no attention to that.)
They really are being dishonest with the 40×40 initiative. It was a specific mentoring project and meant for mark one occasion, to acknowledge and highlight a real issue happening in real time. Also, they have no idea how it proceeded and who responded, and who is carrying it forward. A lot of people got involved and contributed in their own way. Why would they even bring it up? The fact they are talking about it a year after the fact shows they’re still bothered by it and the Cambridges have nothing comparable to mark their 40th and they just want to have a big bash. Their is nothing wrong with just having a party, except they should pay for it themselves and stop using Meghan as an excuse to have it. This is why I find the Keens so despicable. They always make excuses and place blame, even for a stupid birthday party.
Agree. They are being deliberately obtuse about the 40 x 40 initiative. Agree with your other points as well. Some of them grumbling that Kate wasn’t invited. boo hoo
Pretty sure Angela Levin doesn’t know the definition/s of ‘wholesome.’ A woman that’s spread outright lies, deranger conspiracy tweets and sold a book about Harry on false pretenses/time spent with him.
It’s still on the Archewell site with info on how to be a mentor, etc. Not exactly dropped.
So Meghan’s video was too glitzy and at her exclusive home in montecito. So the Cambridges’ bday party will not be glitzy or exclusive? Love how Kaiser included Kate in a very glitzy pink dress at an exclusive event held privately at an ancient ruin. AL spouts trash. This is absurd.
WTAF. Like 90% of the words were twisted, prejudicial made up meanness.
Megan’s birthday was so glitzy because she commissioned artsy Italian fashion photographer photos while the public was cold and hungry…. Wait no, that would be Khate. This truly is stunning to me how boldly wrong it is. Just shaking my head.
Bet they wish Meghan and Harry cared about them as much as they seem to care about everything Meghan and Harry. They are like two spoiled “look at me, mommy” toddlers.🙄
They are the last couple I would ever refer to a “wholesome” that is funny sh*t🤣
Everyone has already said the glaringly obvious points to be made about this. Sitting in your own home, trying to spread women’s empowerment, is glitzy? wat.
Also, I would be sad and ashamed if all I could think about was competing with someone else on my birthday. It’s a freaking birthday party, it will be what I want! Who cares if someone has a better one, or who’s is more wholesome? Goodness. All I care about is celebrating with my loved ones, making a giant sugary cake, and practicing gratitude that I’m still here and able to celebrate birthdays.
Kkkeen and TOB are in a one-way competition…and they’re STILL LOSING. Harry and Meghan have moved on – they’re just not that into you – and the Isle of Salty Tears cannot stand it.
hahahahaahhahahahah literally, one-way competition.
“You despise me, don’t you, Rick’?
“Well, if I gave you any thought I probably would”
RR and BRF: “I feel bad for you.”
Sussexes: “I don’t think about you at all.”
I’ll never understand how people like Ang Levin don’t get embarrassed when they give out quotes like this. Like I’d be mortified if I was quoted saying that a birthday party will be more wholesome than another. Like are you 5? Do you understand you sound like a brat?
What’s more wholesome than a bday party in one of your 4 tax payer funded homes
Meghan’s b-day was mos back and they’re still processing her success by trying to tear it down. That’s how you know you have unsurpassed impact. I love this woman’s superior status to the remainders who are poor imitation clowns.
Make it make sense to me that 40years old are throwing a party and are whinning,grinning and fist bumping about not inviting two people who wouldnt care
I’m baffled😵Can the Cambridges promote anything without mentioning Meghan and Harry ???
Meghans mentoring initiative wasn’t her birthday party, these celebrities donated time to mentoring other women. So the saltiness in comparing the two is irrelevant. Meghan most likely had a small intimate birthday, where as Willie and Keens bash will probably be almost as big as their wedding. But again we have to switch the two around and make it look like Meghan was the one with the huge birthday bash, whilst the Keens are ‘humble’.
Lol the bitterness & saltiness jumps out! Didn’t Camilla talk about mentoring at a woman’s lunch a few months ago? I’m sure evil Levin would have praised that though.
We don’t know how Meghan celebrated her birthday but given it was height of the pandemic & she had recently given birth it’s easy to guess it was low key. Remember how the press was ready to criticise them about possible attendance at Obama’s & then were gloating when they didn’t assuming they weren’t invited? The British press are like playground bullies.
My bet is the press are the ones who want a big shebang seeing as the jubbly was actually kind of flat especially when you compare to the 2012 jubilee. But they fear the Cambridges won’t get very glitzy guests at the party so trying to set narrative that K&W aren’t interested in showbiz friends & it will be down to earth affair. So then when Tom cruise or other royal showbiz pals turn up, they press will wet themselves & crow about Cambridges attracting the A list & aren’t Harry & Meghan jealous lol.
Like with Camilla doing a bts documentary- the royals do everything the press accuse Harry& Meghan of. Uk is having lots of strikes, cost of living crisis with inflation growing so I can’t wait for the “let them eat cake” vibe this party will inevitably have if it does happen.
Why aren’t they comparing it to the jubbly then? Didn’t the Queen just have a huge “glitzy” party with big-name celebs?
“it won’t be about either of them; it will be about both of them.” What drivel that makes no sense whatsoever. Meghan’s birthday was about helping others. What is not wholesome about helping others? Cambridges are celebrating themselves at a Windsor Castle or Sandringham. They are throwing a big party for THEMSELVES. It isn’t as if their family is throwing a party for them. And is the cost coming out of the Soverign Grant? It sounds like nobody is really too excited over their 40th at a time when the country’s average blokes seem to suffering.
If they were smart they would keep this party as quiet as possible – no press no photos – because throwing a big expensive party in the current climate is NOT going to go down well. Seriously, things are really bad with strikes etc, no one wants to see this ‘let them eat cake’ family spending thousands on a pointless party. But they’re not smart so I’ll look forward to the inevitable backlash.
Well if you’re having a joint birthday party, obviously it’s about both of you, duh. Why are they having all this angst over it, other than to get more potshots in? Afterwards they’ll whine about the glaring absence of William’s brother or how Meghan wasn’t there to upstage everything. You know it’s coming. The juvenile level of discourse. Everyone has already moved on.
👁👄👁
I just can’t. Cannot. Can. Not. with these f*cking people.
Angela Levin sounds unhinged. Completely. Why the constant comparison to H&M? She sounds like her romantic interest was rejected by Harry and she’s obsessed!
How lame. It’s W&C’s big party but they can’t keep the Sussexes’ names outta they mouths.
Therapy is long overdue.
She really is one of the worst now.
It would be interesting to know how many women have continued to mentor women who want to get back into the work place? I believe there are women who took on mentoring and continue to mentor, but they don’t feel it needs to be headline news.
I think we should encourage these wing nuts to keep writing things like this. It just shows the world how determined they are to attack Meghan and how off balance they appear.
They’re comparing the Cambs party to the wrong birthday party, anyway. I know these two spend a lot of time spying on Harry and Meghan, but did the Copy-Keens manage to sneak a peek at the Norwegian party for the princess last weekend? Lots of foreign royals attended, everybody was in gowns and tiaras and whatever, but the Scandinavian royals always somehow manage to make everything appear properly hygge. I took a look back at Frederick of Denmark’s 50th birthday celebrations from a few years ago, and it’s remarkable how “real” he seemed in the video snippets. Not so much because he’s a particularly gregarious or dutiful or kingly man, but because he gave his PR team some good material to work with. And because they understand the difference between “showing” and “telling”. Meanwhile, everything W&K give us is painfully stiff and formal, and they only ever seem to tell us how angry William is at all times. Deeply strange.
Ingrid Alexandra’s party was notable as was the fact there were no British royals. There was a group photo of the future monarchs in that generation—the FFQs and one young FFGD—no William though George is more of an age with the young FFGD of Luxembourg. There were the future Queens of Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium—all more elegant, sophisticated and fashionable than the Brits.
Absolutely. The poise of those continental heirs really stood out to me, and they all seemed friendly and normal in a way that the remaining working BRF royals apparently cannot understand–or even reasonably replicate. They used to send Edward and Sophie off to these royal occasions, but I guess they’ve dropped all of that completely now.
Meghan’s birthday initiative was so terrible and glitzy that Kate commissioned a fashion shoot for her birthday and William pretended to be Big Issue vendor for a day and released a video about his day out in honour of his birthday. William and Kate are dying to be like Meghan, that’s why they copy her all the time.
Sure, nothing is more humble and less attention-seeking than allowing friends to give interviews for your BD, commisioning a portrait, having fashion photos put out, and having a huge party at a castle.
It will be a ice cold day in h*ll before I make my entire birthday and life about my sister in law that I can’t stand.
How is throwing yourself a big bash with tax-payers money ‘wholesome’ rather than creating an initiative to help people?
Oh my gawd they’re behaving like two Veruca Salts turning 5!! Are they going to have oompa loompas too?
“All we’ve got is four houses, a PR staff, a security detail, a bunch of portraits, a generous allowance, some chauffeurs, some cooks, some maids, some dressers, some personal assistants, an army of embiggening “journalists,” and a silly old ROTA! We want a PARTY!”
These idiots act like cartoon villains now. The Cambridges are Wil E. Coyote to the Sussexes’ Roadrunner and each time the ACME dynamite kit blows up on W & K. Stop throwing your toys out of the prams, have Nanny Maria change your Huggies and treat you with Butt Paste ( US diaper rash ointment) and grow the h up!!!
At this point, it is a parody! They keep talking about them as teenagers and ask for comments from unhinged racist old white people!
I can’t stop laughing, they are so deranged. Are the UK royal reporters ok?! Like, truly.
Soooo what I’m hearing is that the PR around both Camb’s 40th bday celebrations was not as big or far reaching as the media around Meghan’s 40th bday celebration and they are salty about it. Not surprising since Meghan’s theme was lets help each other which causes ripple effects and grows and the Cambs theme is look at us even though we are boring. Naturally this can not sustain itself.
Wholesome? Are we to assume there will be no alcoholic beverages? What in the heck is a wholesome party. It’s quite telling that this is the only word they could come up with.
Yes, the big bash, portraits, many articles with sanctioned quotes from their friends….super wholesome to party with 4 houses in a castle.
Doesn’t Angela Levin know the initiative wasn’t dropped??? In another 8 years or so, Meghan will commission a custom survey with such riveting questions as:
Have you ever heard of the 40×40 project?
Do you want to see a pie chart of the 40×40 project?
Did you know Harry can juggle?
Which designers was Meghan wearing when she made the 40×40 video?
And then announce an abandoned desk in the garage dedicated to the Archewell institute for 40×40 studies.
Wait no…the Sussexes do ACTUAL work!
The only thing I am picking up from this story is that Bald and Buttons have no friends, let along a rolodex of celebrity associates they can contact. Not even connections from the monarch side of things. How bad do you mess that up when your only job is the be a heir?
All this embigging is confirming how sad they really are.
They are gonna get a lot of ‘I’m washing my hair that day’ responses and will not have a choice but to keep it low key. Unless Carole invites the whole town again.
These people (the Keens, the RRs, the suck up writers) are so ridiculous, immature, hateful, petty and stupid! OMG! They can’t help but denigrate Harry and Meghan at every turn because William & Kate collectively have done so little in their 40 years around the sun. I mean…my God, take Harry & Meghan’s names out your mouths! All the money in the world. Houses out the wazoo. People kissing their butts on the daily and they still aren’t happy. Look inside yourselves, you vacant, uncurious twits!
Kaiser, I died at pick a struggle. These people are pathetic. Angela needs to buy a clue and get over Harry, he doesn’t know you and the rest of the British media should Just blow away in the wind. Also do these idiots not realize that they are paying for the royals parties they won’t be invited to? I can’t with stupid.
Do the tabs ever write a single story about W&K without dragging one or both Sussexes in the process? It really is a sickness at this point. Pathological. H&M are truly living rent free in their heads.
Whatever the royal family does with birthdays or any other events they need to project their own style and interests-what Harry and Meghan are doing will not cause any problems for the monarchy because they are living their own lives on their own terms-to scream like gargoyles in pain to be so stupid-they need to keep Harry and Meghan’s names out of their mother-f-g mouths-if everything is honky-dory with the royals in the UK why all the nastiness for over the pond-they are begining to look like schoolyard bullies-they act to messy and want to be on the world stage with this bullshit talk-the Sussexes really ever mention the royal family when they are doing their thing-could care less-the royal family should return the favor in kind-they are looking very silly on the world stage talking about a couple who have been gone over two years-they need to find some mental peace with the situation and get on with royaling all over the place.
Yes, it’s so wholesome celebrating a birthday with a spouse who cheats on you and seems to forget you exist.
Even for Meghan birthday she was thingking about helping someone else.
While khate and baldy:
Look at Meghan and harry
They are bad.
We are good. Trust us we cant do anything to help others because meghan and harry are bad. See.
Oh, shut up!